5 Best Lawn Mowers Under $300: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

It’s that time of year again when the weather is getting warmer, the runners are outside running, and, unfortunately, your lawn is growing. That means you need a lawn mower. But mowing your lawn doesn’t have to be a chore, as there are many great push/walk-behind lawn mowers for sale.

If you have a small to medium size lawn, you’re not going to want to buy a riding lawn mower. The more efficient tool would be to pick-up a good walk-behind push lawn mower that you can easily maneuver around your yard. Lawn care is important, as you want your home to look the best it possibly can.

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best lawn mowers for sale for the 2016 season:

1. GreenWorks 25022 12 Amp Corded 20-Inch Electric Lawn Mower

The GreenWorks 25022 12 Amp Corded 20-inch Electric Lawn Mower received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers on Amazon with 63% of reviewers giving it 5 Stars. The GreenWorks 25022 features durable steel 20-inch cutting deck that gets the job done quicker and more efficiently than most mowers. It has a 3-in-1 feature that provides multiple options for grass clippings from rear bagging, side discharge, and even mulching capabilities. It’s ideal for small to medium yards, and it will breeze through your yard quickly and quietly. The durable steel deck is rust resistent. The height is adjustable with a single lever, and the fact that it doesn’t require any gas means you can store it through the winter without having to worry about maintenance issues.

It has 7 cutting heights and a 20″ cutting width, and weighs 56 lbs. The 10-inch rear wheels and 7-inch front wheels make it easy to maneuver around obstacles and uneven terrain. All around, the GreenWorks 25022 is a great electric lawn mower. And, if you don’t mind pulling a cord around with you — which, by the way, you’ll have to buy separately — then the GreenWorks 25022 is a great mower to own.

And the fact that you don’t have to keep going to fill a gas can when you want to use it is one of the reasons it’s on our list of the best lawn mowers under $300.

What’s In The Box

Mower

Side Discharge Chute

Rear Discharge Bag

Mulch Plug

Owner’s Manual

Price: $179.00 (22 Percent off MSRP)

About GreenWorks

GreenWorks Tools offers a full range of high quality tools for just about every budget with three different battery systems and a corded family of tools to choose from. GreenWorks has a tool for all of your DIY projects, including mowing, trimming, cutting, blowing away debris and projects inside the home. All GreenWorks Tools are backed with a 4 year warranty, and if the product contains a lithium-ion battery, it’s backed by a 2 year warranty. And, the DigiPro Brushless Motor is backed with a 10 year warranty. So if you’re looking for a yard work company that backs their product with a great guarantee, GreenWorks is a great choice.

PROS

3-in-1 Feature For Dealing With Clippings

7 Position Height Adjustment

Durable 20-inch steel cutting deck

Quick

No Gas Required

CONS

Requires a plug

Doesn’t Come With Extension Cord

2. Husqvarna 5521P 21-Inch 140cc Gas Powered Lawn Mower

The Husqvarna 5521P 21-Inch 140cc Briggs & Stratton Gas Powered 3-in-1 Push Lawn Mower is also well received from customers on Amazon with 79% of reviewers giving it 4 or 5 Stars. The Husqvarna 5521P features a 21-inch blade, and a Briggs and Stratton 140cc engine. Like the GreenWorks model above, Husqvarna 5521P also has 3-in-1 cutting type capabilities (side discharge, rear bag and mulching).

It is an efficient 2.9 horsepower push mower with a compact design, and also has high wheels so that it can easily maneuver in tight spaces. It also has a foldable handle that folds down so that you can easily transport it in a trunk or smaller than average car. The 5521P is great for medium size lawns.

What’s In The Box

Mower

Side Discharge Chute

Rear Discharge Bag

Mulch Plug

Oil

Owner’s Manual

Price: $249.95

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna is a world leader in outdoor power products for lawn and garden care, and they have included a great deal of technology from a sustainability perspective like Autotune (which received Best Green Innovation in 2009), Hybrid Technology, X-Torq (reduces exhaust emissions and fuel consumption), and more. The company has a long history, and has become a household name around the globe.

PROS

3-in-1 Feature For Dealing With Clippings

Oil included

21-inch Blade

CONS

Only 5 Position Cutting Height

Gas Required

3. Lawn-Boy 17732 Carb Compliant Kohler Rear Wheel Drive Self Propelled Lawn Mower

The Lawn-Boy 17732 is the best self-propelled lawn mower you’re going to find for under $300. It uses rear wheel drive system technology for great traction and control even on hilly terrain. It’s powered by a Kohler XT6 OHV engine, and is CARB compliant (for the state of California). It weighs in at 66 pounds, but since it is self-propelled, the weight isn’t as significant as it is with the other push lawn mowers. 84% of Amazon reviewers rate the Lawn-Boy 17732 at 4 or 5 stars, with 66% going with the big 5.0.

One of the biggest Pros of this model is that Lawn-Boy backs it with a 1 or 2 pull start 3 year guarantee, meaning if it doesn’t start in 1 or 2 pulls, Lawn-Boy will fix it for free. And if there are any other problems with the mower within 2 years, Lawn-Boy will fix it. You know, so don’t throw out your shoulder or anything.

What’s In The Box

Mower

Owner’s Manual

Oil

Price: $279.00

About Lawn-Boy

Lawn-Boy is also a household name when it comes to lawn mowers, and they’re budget-friendly yet high in quality. Their 3 year 2-pull guarantee is clutch, and their mowers are generally just well-made. The company has been around for over 100 years, so you know they have the experience to know what makes a great lawn mower.

PROS

3-in-1 Feature For Dealing With Clippings

21 inch Blade

Kohler XT6 OHV Engine

3 Year, 2 pull guarantee

CONS

Gas powered

Side discharge attachment not included (although you can request one for free)

4. Sun Joe MJ401E Mow Joe 14-Inch Electric Lawn Mower

The Sun Joe MJ401E Mow Joe 14-Inch Electric Lawn Mower is the perfect pick for those that want to save some money and have a small lawn. Even though it only has a 14″ blade, it still will get the job done quickly thanks to its easy maneuverability and compact size. This is one lean, mean green mowing machine that doesn’t quit. Since my lawn is small, this is the mower that I personally own, and I’ve had it for over two years without any fails yet. It does require the typical cleaning and maintenance of electric powered lawn mowers, but it doesn’t require gas or oil.

It may not be the best-looking lawn mower available — it almost looks like a toy in the pictures — but it definitely does the job, and it’s reliable. The fact that it comes in at just over $100 is a big selling point, too. If you use the Sun Joe MJ401E as it is intended to be used — frequently and on generally well-maintained lawns — it can be one of the best mowers available for those on a budget.

What’s In The Box

Mower

Owner’s Manual

Oil

Price: $99.00 (34 Percent off MSRP)

About Sun Joe

Sun Joe products will get the job done, as the company sells high-quality, innovative and — most importantly — affordable outdoor tools that will keep your home looking beautiful throughout the year. You might also know them under the Snow Joe name. They’re the company behind the ION, the first efficient gas-free and cord-free battery powered snow blower, and they have many other innovations under their belt.

PROS

Lightweight

Easy to Push and Steer

Ergonomic Grips

Price

CONS

No blade height below 2″

Ugly toy-like design

5. WORX WG775 Lil’Mo 14-Inch 24-Volt Cordless Lawn Mower

Now there are cordless battery powered lawn mowers that can get the job done quickly, like the WORX WG775 Lil Mo. It’s a highly rated cordless lawn mower, having 76% percent of reviewers giving it 4 or 5 stars on Amazon. The WORX WG775 can cut up to 6,000 square feet on a single charge (up to 30 minutes of runtime), and it looks great doing it (having sort of a Black & Decker design feel). The mow height is adjustable from 1.8 to 3.3 inches, and it is easy to maneuver around the yard thanks to its compact design and low weight (just 33 pounds).

It also comes with a removable battery for convenient charging in any location. The WORX WG775 also has a 3-in-1 design, allowing for mulching, rear-discharging and bagging. It doesn’t start with a pull, but instead starts with a single switch. It takes roughly 4-4/12 hours for a single charge, but you can buy a second battery if you have a bigger lawn so you can get the job done in less time.

What’s In The Box

Mower

Collection Bag

24V PowerTank Battery

Owner’s Manual

Price: $192.18 (16 Percent off MSRP)

About WORX

WORX is a highly rated lawn care brand with lines of lawn mowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, blowers and everything else you need to keep your lawn in tip top shape. They’re an innovative company that makes your life a bit easier without breaking the budget.

PROS

Adjustable from 1.8 to 3.3 inches

Removable, Rechargeable Battery

No Gas

Super Lightweight

CONS

Roughly 4 hour charging time (not great if you don’t finish the job on the first go).

Small wheels make it harder to push in thicker grass

