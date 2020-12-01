15 Best Cordless Leaf Blowers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Having to rake leaves or pine needles can ruin a nice weekend. If you’re looking to get the job done faster (and with fewer sore muscles), then take a look at our list of Best Cordless Leaf Blowers.
Battery-powered tools have evolved significantly. Like cordless string trimmers and cordless lawn mowers, cordless leaf blowers are powerful enough to rival gas-powered engines and efficient enough to keep going for longer periods of time.
There are many advantages to using a cordless leaf blower. They can certainly clear leaves from your lawn but they can also take on jobs no other power tool can do such as clearing gutters, dusting out the garage and driveway, and cleaning debris from shrub beds.
Long story short? They save time. You need one of these in your arsenal of landscaping power tools. Read on to check out the Best Cordless Leaf Blowers for 2020. By the way, it’s good to have a leaf rake and a leaf shredder on hand, too.
1. EGO Power+ LB5804 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- 56V and 580 CFM is comparable with commercial gas-powered blowers
- Powerful enough to move snow off your driveway
- Big 5Ah battery and charger are included
- It's 12.5 pounds; you may want a shoulder strap
- Slightly louder than other cordless leaf blowers but still quieter than gas-powered models
- Speed dial awkward to use with gloves on
Let me begin this review of the EGO Power+ LB5804 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower by saying it’s an effective and powerful yard care tool. You could purchase this model to take care of anything you have to blow around and this thing will do it without breaking a sweat. If a commercial-grade, battery-powered leaf blower is what you’re after, look no further. This is it. Period.
Let’s dive into some variables that you should consider if you take on this beast. Think about picking up the EGO shoulder strap accessory to use with it. While it’s lighter than a gas-powered machine, it’s an extremely powerful blower that benefits from a shoulder strap.
There is a trigger to activate the motor, a variable speed dial, and a turbo button to kick the machine into high gear. This is all similar to other cordless leaf blowers out there but there have been some reviews online pointing out that the dial can be tricky to operate with gloves on.
The power that the LB5804 delivers is incredible. Use the high setting for light snow, turbo for the soaking wet pile of leaves. Tweak the output from the leaf blower to find what works best for more control at your home. Two nozzle attachments, a tapered and a flat, are included to deliver different columns of airflow for various jobs around your yard.
The EGO Power+ LB5804 580 CFM Cordless Leaf Blower is a serious contender for champion of the cordless leaf blower world. If you want power, this machine will give it to you and then some.
Note: EGO also produces a backpack model that puts out 600 CFMs of force but the 56V battery pack and charger come separately.
2. Greenworks BL80L2510 80V Jet Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Included 2.5Ah battery and charger; 40 minute charge a plus
- Nice overmold grip detail
- Crazy good 580 CFM force
- It feels inexpensive
- Produces high-pitched squeal when operating
- Awkward to disengage cruise control
Greenworks produces some amazing electric-powered yard tools and the Greenworks BL80L2510 80V Jet Cordless Leaf Blower is no exception. If you’re looking for a cordless leaf blower that will actually blow enormous piles of yard waste, easily and quickly, then you’ve found it. This blower is rated at 580 cubic feet per minute (CFM) and will move just about anything where you want it.
The unit is very lightweight which may come at the expense of material and build quality. While it’s very powerful and incredibly easy to move around, it feels like a tool of lesser quality than it really is.
The air output tube is a long, progressively tapered nozzle that is held together securely but with enough flex to make you wonder. That said, there aren’t any reviews that I’ve seen that complain about this during operation. The air intake is positioned at the bottom and sides of the unit and positioned so your clothes won’t stick to the grill.
Trigger responsiveness is nice and quick. The turbo button provides bursts of stronger airflow when you need it and the cruise control slider works well although a little awkward to disengage. There is a high-pitch squeal that comes from the jet but you may or may not get bothered by it.
The sturdy resting foot with wall hook is a nice detail as is the solid attachment feel of the included 2.5Ah battery. Although the Greenworks BL80L2510 80V Jet Cordless Leaf Blower can take care of a large yard (up to one acre!), you may still want to acquire a spare battery just in case…or make it easy on yourself and pick up the companion Greenworks 80V cordless electric lawn mower with included batteries! Greenworks also offers up an 80V combo pack with leaf blower AND string trimmer.
3. Kobalt 40V Medium-Duty Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Efficient rear intake placement
- Great blower for medium-sized yards and jobs
- Great value for the unit, battery, and charger
- No precision blower attachments available
- It could use a little more power for wet leaves
- Short battery life on maximum setting
The Kobalt 40V Medium-Duty Cordless Leaf Blower may not be the most attractive yard power tool on the block (it looks a little dated with its wedge-shaped housing) but it’s a great tool to take care of your small to medium-sized property. The 40V motor puts out up to 480 CFM for heavier loads. The leaf blower comes with a 40V 3Ah battery and charger that will last around 30 minutes of work time. Unfortunately, when pushing the motor at 480 CFM, you may only get 15 minutes of power. You may want to pick up a spare battery to further your work time!
The blower features a variable speed trigger with a turbo thumb button when you need some punch. A unique and handy option on the Kobalt 40V Cordless Leaf Blower is the power lockout switch to prevent operation during transport. The handle is covered with an over-molded rubber coating to provide a nice non-slip grip. Airflow is directly linear with the air intake grill located in the back of the unit. You shouldn’t have to worry about clothing and debris clogging up the grill as much this way. Nozzle attachments would have been a nice addition however the included blow tube is sufficient for most cleaning that you’re handling. The Kobalt 40V Cordless Leaf Blower is a good workhorse to have on hand.
4. Makita XBU02Z 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless Cordless Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Uses two 18V batteries for a combined 36V of power
- Six-stage air volume dial with variable speed trigger
- Inline axial fan design provides better balance and ergonomics
- Leaf blowers are battery hogs but this even more so
- Extra battery capacity adds significant weight
- No variable cruise control option
Tool people are big fans of the Makita 18V LXT platform and there’s a great reason why: the battery system has been well-designed to ergonomically fit an enormous variety of power tools. Because there are already a lot of 18V LXT batteries in garages all over the country, Makita made the decision to produce larger power tools that double up on those batteries like the Makita XBU02Z 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless Cordless Blower. Makita produces the Makita DUB182Z 18V Cordless Leaf Blower which is great for workshop use or for light yard maintenance but the XBU02Z is the one you want for serious landscaping work short of a commercial backpack unit.
Two of Makita’s 18V LXT batteries power the efficient brushless motor to deliver 473 CFMs of airflow. Makita claims that their motor is “electronically controlled to optimize battery energy for up to a 50 percent longer running time” than similar tools with brush motors; like all brushless motors, they run cooler and should last longer than brushed motors. The output tube is modular and adjustable in two places for length. The controls are intuitive and comfortable with a dial to set airflow power and a variable trigger. There is a trigger lock feature however it’s limited to 100 percent or 50 percent.
A few challenges with the Makita XBU02Z 18V X2 (36V) LXT Brushless Cordless Blower are that the unit can get heavy with using two battery packs and that it’s a bit of a battery hog. All cordless leaf blowers use an extreme amount of battery power but the Makita is even hungrier than that. Two 18V 5Ah batteries can deliver up to 28 minutes of runtime on an average setting on a single charge.
Besides those two points, the XBU02Z is a great choice for your new leaf blower. Consider adding a flat end nozzle attachment or a tube extension to improve performance! Makita is also really good about offering significant promotional add-ons like extra batteries or even additional tools. Keep an eye out.
5. Greenworks LB-390 40V Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and easy to swing around
- Variable speed trigger and cruise control thumb switch
- Great solution for small yards, workshops, driveways, and sidewalks
- Battery life isn't great and charge time is over an hour
- A little heavy for this style of leaf blower
- Build quality should be better; feels cheap
When you squeeze the variable-speed trigger of the Greenworks LB-390 40V Cordless Leaf Blower and you hear that whine of the jet turbine kick in, it will make you understand how fun an electric power tool can be. Driveways and sidewalks can be cleared instantly with this blower. It’s lightweight, well-balanced, and should give you around 20 minutes of solid wind time before exhausting a charge; your experience may be different depending on how much work you’re doing. The grip is over-molded with rubber and very comfortable. There isn’t a turbo button however a cruise control thumb dial allows you to lock in the speed you want. Airflow can be precisely delivered with the trigger and is sensitive enough to get in areas around plants without disturbing them.
This model comes packaged with a 2.5Ah battery and charger. Having an additional battery on hand is always recommended. If you enjoy the Greenworks products, picking up a string trimmer or cordless electric lawn mower is a good idea as the batteries are compatible. They also produce a variety of other garden tools. Greenworks batteries feature LED lights that display how much power is remaining in the unit, a nice feature. The Greenworks LB-390 40V Cordless Leaf Blower delivers a reasonable 390 cubic feet per minute of air volume so while it’s not ideal for moving large piles of leaves, it is perfect for small yards, workshops, and driveways. This particular model is very well-reviewed online and Greenworks has a large fan base devoted to their tools. While they don’t have the heft and high-build quality of expensive tools, their effectiveness and price point definitely fill a niche.
6. Worx WG591 Turbine 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- 56V battery and charger included
- Variable speed control with turbo boost
- 90-minute battery charge time
- It's a battery hog
- It's even more of a battery hog when using the turbo feature
- Batteries are expensive
Worx makes a lot of cordless electric power tools and a lot of those are leaf blowers like this WG591 Turbine 56V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower. This thing throws out over 465 cubic feet of air per minute (CFM) powered by a 56V rechargeable lithium-ion battery. The motor is brushless which is more efficient and should last much longer than a brushed model.
The dynamic airflow intake design is linear meaning that air is taken through one side of the machine and shot through the barrel on the other side. Like a jet engine, the turbine doesn’t waste any time moving air around. The WG591 can easily be used with one hand with the variable speed trigger and turbo boost functions on within reach of one thumb.
It’s a very powerful, very efficient, and very effective leaf blower. My challenge, unfortunately, lies with the included 56 Volt battery. It’s a 2Ah version which means you’re only going to get about 15 solid operational minutes out of a charge, less if you throttle up with the turbo feature. The bright side is that the WG591 will throw so much air out that your work shouldn’t take that long even when dealing with large piles of wet leaves. If you’re looking for a commercial blower, keep looking. But for most homeowners, this leaf blower should be more than enough.
7. Kimo 20V 2-In-1 Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- It's a blower AND a vacuum
- Packed with a larger 4Ah lithium-ion battery
- Small but mighty
- Annoying noise level
- Short air tube
- Kimo's customer service is reported as poor
The Kimo 20V 2-In-1 Cordless Leaf Blower packs a lot of fierce power into its tiny little frame. I’m going to still call it a “leaf blower” but in truth it’s really better as a light sweeper for the workshop or garage and maybe your porch. It will definitely move things along but please don’t pick up the Kimo thinking you’re going to use it to clear the fallen maple leaves in the back 40. This little unit is a lightweight (only three pounds!) cordless blower that will work incredibly well with dust, dirt, grass clippings, and schmutz the squirrels leave on your doorstep.
The Kimo converts to a vacuum for light cleaning in the house, car, or RV as well with no cord to trip over. The 20V 4Ah battery is large enough for this little guy to clean for at least 30 minutes straight and the included fast charger will have you going again in another 30 minutes. It’s a little loud but this little blower works hard. The blower comes with a 20V 4.0Ah lithium-ion battery, blow tube, two reusable collection bags, a fast charger, and a canvas storage bag. Don’t let its small size fool you! It’s perfect for the garage.
8. Milwaukee Electric Tools 2724-20 M18 Fuel Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Direct airflow design enhances performance
- 450 CFM from an 18V battery is impressive
- Two speeds, variable trigger and cruise control options
- Battery and charger not included
- Batteries and charger are expensive
- Short running time without high-capacity battery
The Milwaukee Electric Tools 2724-20 M18 Fuel Cordless Leaf Blower has enough power to clear away schmutz and debris from up to 15 feet away. Squeeze that variable-speed throttle trigger and you can throw out 450 cubic feet per minute (CFM) in under a second. This blower feels like a real tool and not something plasticky destined for the clearance-aisle. It only weighs four pounds which when considering the power output is amazing. The M18 Fuel Cordless Leaf Blower looks like someone screwed a cordless drill grip onto a cannon. Because of this, the axial fan design is enhanced by the straight-through airflow.
This blower has been designed to meet the needs of landscape professionals. It employs a brushless motor to deliver that 450 CFM with 120 mph output. Along with the squeeze trigger, there is a two-speed setting for increased control. Lock in your desired speed and power with the cruise control button and relax that grip, cowboy. Milwaukee’s “Red Lithium” line of batteries works across over 150 tools in the M18 Fuel system.
The Milwaukee Electric Tools 2724-20 M18 Fuel Cordless Leaf Blower does not come with a battery or charger; make sure to get a high capacity battery (at least 9.0Ah) because this beast is power-hungry and it’s dinner time.
9. DeWalt DCBL772X1 Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Includes a 60V MAX 3Ah battery and charger
- Extremely powerful cordless leaf blower
- Ambidextrous operation (that means you can use it with your left or right hand)
- You're going to want another 60V battery to use with this blower
- Batteries are expensive
- Included charger isn't the rapid model
As part of the 60V MAX FlexVolt battery system of high-powered products, the DeWalt DCBL772X1 Cordless Leaf Blower powers through pretty much whatever you need it to with up to 600 CFM (cubic feet per minute) of air volume and 125 MPH. It features a variable speed trigger and speed lock to control the blower output how you want it.
The axial brushless motor design provides high power with maximum efficiency and extends your runtime. It is significantly more powerful than a 20V blower and will rival a decent handheld gas-powered blower. Slap in the battery and go to town on those leaves, needles and, yard debris.
This package includes a 20V/60V FlexVolt battery that can both power your other 60V MAX DeWalt tools and equipment as well as your 20V MAX tools and can be charged with other 20V MAX chargers. It also comes with a DCB115 battery charger. If you don’t have other 60V DeWalt tools, this is a great (and less expensive) way to start up a collection. If you do, then you’re way ahead of the game and this is a smart way to pick up another battery.
10. Ryobi 40V 550 CFM Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Adjustable pivot handle
- Commercial grade air volume output
- Cool-looking honeycomb air intake grill
- Battery and charger not included
- Weighs over ten pounds
- Average air speed output
Allow me to just put it out there: I’m a Ryobi power tools fan. I like their industrial design, I like how their tools just work right out of the box, and I really love that lime green color scheme. This new product, the Ryobi 40V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower, was released this spring and has only increased my appreciation for what Ryobi does. The blower is powered by the 40V lithium-ion series of batteries and delivers up to 550 cubic feet per minute (CFM) for commercial-grade performance.
Control of the blower is simple and efficient by using the rubber-coated handle, variable speed trigger, and turbo thumb button for tough, thick piles of debris. The handle is adjustable for maximum comfort; simply loosen the thumbscrew, pivot to the desired position and lock it in. There isn’t a power level switch or speed dial of any kind. Just squeeze the trigger to produce the force you want.
Ryobi has emblazoned the phrase “Whisper Series” on the air tube and for good reason; this is probably the quietest leaf blower you’ll ever use. At maximum power, it only produces noise at a 59-decibel level. That’s pretty amazing. What isn’t amazing is that this is only offered as a bare tool. A 40v battery and charger combo pack must be purchased separately. However, for this level of performance and what little noise the Ryobi 40V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower pumps out, it may be worth the hassle of an additional purchase.
One final note: Although this doesn’t matter much in terms of performance, I’m a huge fan of the look and feel of this cordless leaf blower. The honeycomb-shaped air intake and futuristic vibe this tool throws out makes me want to pretend I’m a space ranger while I’m mowing down monster piles of wet leaves. Ryobi makes cool looking stuff. Period.
11. Makita DUB182Z 18V LXT Cordless Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Long-lasting battery life
- Rubberized soft grip handle
- Variable three-speed motor controlled by thumb dial
- Doesn't come with battery or charger
- Needs the longer nozzle attachment to be more useful
- Will not move wet yard items or large piles effectively
The Makita DUB182Z 18V LXT Cordless Blower is primarily designed for a shop environment but can take on yard work on a limited scale such as clearing grass clippings and leaves. Makita tools are typically more expensive than other brands because of their high-quality and historic durability, not to mention its large family of power tools utilizing the 18V LXT battery platform. So when you see the price of this blower and think to yourself, “Wow, what a deal!”, understand that the DUB182Z is not going to move those medium-sized piles of soaking wet leaves effectively. Also, keep in mind that the battery and charger are sold separately.
That said, this blower works wonderfully as a clean-up tool on job sites and in workshop environments. The reliable power-to-weight ratio of the 18V LXT platform makes for long-lasting runtimes during use and quick charge times. Because of its size and weight, the DUB182Z is a great addition to any kit or tool bag. The high torque motor features a no-load speed of 0-18,000 RPM and an air velocity of 179 mph. There are three speeds: low (75-minute runtime); medium (25 minutes); and high (12 minutes) when using the full-size 18V LXT 3Ah lithium-ion battery. Do yourself a favor and pick up the 5Ah battery instead. It’s not $10 more and it’s so worth it.
This blower is lightweight, well balanced, easy to control, and fairly powerful for its size. The trigger is highly responsive and will sweep dust and debris around your property easily. Attaching the long Makita nozzle attachment (again, sold separately) improves its performance in and around the workshop and yard. If you’re looking for something to blow material across a lawn, gravel, or to effectively move heavier or wet material across any surface, this isn’t the tool for you.
12. DEWALT DCBL720P1 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and entirely ergonomic allows for better control
- Includes 5Ah battery and DCB115 charger
- Variable speed trigger with cruise control
- It's a battery power hog even with a 5Ah battery
- Debris and clothing frequently cover the air intake grill
- May not be compatible with older 20V DeWalt batteries
You just can’t mistake that hornet-style color scheme of DeWalt tools. Their cordless power tools have an enormous following and luckily their line of battery-powered yard tools, like the DeWalt DCBL720P1 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower, feature the same quality and performance. Attention to detail is obvious with this model. The variable-speed control trigger is sensitive to allow the user to control airflow delicately. Just a squeeze is needed to blow debris out of flower beds without throwing compost or dirt around. There is no power button, no turbo buttons or dials; squeeze that trigger and you’re on your way. The chunky, built-in stand is sturdy and handy to allow placement of the blower without having to be too careful. The air nozzle tube is a healthy 3-1/2″ in diameter and throws out a massive 400 cubic feet per minute (CFM) that will clear just about anything short of numerous, massive damp piles of fallen leaves (look at DeWalt’s DCBL770X1 for a larger model that will serve larger yards better).
The DeWalt DCBL720P1 comes with a 5Ah battery and matching charger. The battery is smaller and more compact than other power tool varieties. Plan on around an hour to fully charge the battery after use. Depending on how hard you stomp the throttle, this leaf blower should run solid for at least 30 minutes or more. If you already own a fleet of DeWalt power tools, then you undoubtedly have a collection of batteries and chargers to keep your tools going all day long. The DeWalt uses a variation of the axial fan design that’s more of a jet turbine; because of that, the leaf blower has more of a loud whine to it rather than the roar of a vacuum cleaner. It’s still not loud enough to cause problems with your neighbors. The DeWalt DCBL720P1 20V Brushless Cordless Leaf Blower is a great solution for your medium-sized yard. Highly recommended!
13. EGO Power+ LB4800 480 CFM 56V Cordless Leaf Blower

Pros:
Cons:
- Variable speed from 250 to 480 CFM
- Comes with a five-year warranty
- Nice ergonomic design
- The tool is inexpensive but the battery and charger are not
- You may need additional nozzles for precision work
- Battery cooling fan can be noisy
The EGO Power+ LB4800 56V Cordless Leaf Blower is an amazing tool for medium-sized yards and landscapes. It works well for everything you need it for. There are no cords, no gasoline, no choke lever, and nothing to prime. Take it off the wall and get your work done. It really isn’t any more complicated than that. The brushless motor delivers up to 480 cubic feet per minute (CFM) of airflow at around 92 MPH. For average tasks, this will be more than enough for what you need. The unit features three speeds, low, high, and turbo. The triggers and speed switch to make the leaf blower go are a little cumbersome to operate but that’s not the end of the world.
The LB4800 tool by itself is a very reasonable price but it does not come packaged with a 56V battery pack or a charger which can add $250 to your final cost. That’s annoying. Still, if you have an EGO cordless electric mower, you may have a 56V battery ready to go. Keep in mind that it may pay to have a second battery handy for larger jobs in the spring and fall. Although the unit isn’t that heavy, EGO offers up a shoulder strap accessory to help with control as well as different nozzles (a flat nozzle and a less flat option) that allow for more precision.
I'm Looking for the Best Cordless Leaf Blower!
Congratulations! You’re looking at making yardwork chores easier on you and helping clean up the planet simultaneously!
Gas-powered leaf blowers still have their place (large job sites and homeowners with acreage) but fortunately, the technology used to create a new generation of battery-operated power tools is powerful enough to compete with gas engines to last until the job is done.
You may think that cordless leaf blowers are all pretty much the same and you would be partly correct; the basic function for these power tools is to clear debris from your property and workspaces. There are some additional options you should think through when considering which cordless leaf blower would be best for you.
What is it that you need a cordless leaf blower to do around your home? Do you need to move large piles of debris and leaves? Maybe you need one that will clean up your garage (including under and around your workbench)? Perhaps you’re looking for a tool to help clean out those gutters! And of course, there’s the budget to consider.
By the time you fuel your gas-powered machine, set the choke, pump the carburetor, and pull the cord a few times, your cordless leaf blower has already been working hard for ten minutes. Simply plug the battery in, press the button, and you’re on your way to clean your yard.
Keep in mind that leaf blowers are meant for large, general use. You are going to want a good leaf rake for detail work around shrubs and corners. Also, think about an electric leaf shredder to reduce that pile to a fraction of its original footprint.
How Does a Cordless Leaf Blower Work?
Cordless leaf blowers offer a variety of options such as handheld or backpack, air volume, airspeed, and even vacuum and mulching features. Consider your own landscaping needs while you look through our list of best cordless leaf blowers. You may just need light pavement sweeping and to clear a few leaves each year.
More power and airspeed will definitely help with leaves that are ankle-deep, damp, or feature twigs and tree nuts. You might even need a backpack and a higher battery voltage depending on the size of your property.
Power and battery life should be key considerations when looking at cordless leaf blowers. If you have a large yard with a lot of trees there will ultimately be large piles of leaves to move around. This will require power. And with more power comes the need for a larger battery to provide it.
You may only be looking for a tool to help sweep out the garage or dry the car after a wash; if that’s the case then you probably don’t need something too powerful or expensive.
When shopping for your cordless leaf blower, you’re going to see this acronym: CFM. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute. That number will tell you how strong the blower is. Those rated less than 200 CFMs are good for clearing light dust and debris off patios, driveways, gutters, and workshops. If you have piles of leaves, don’t go for one of these. 200 to 400 CFM ratings are awarded to cordless leaf blowers that will clear small yards, patios, and sidewalks.
If you have a small to medium yard to care for, this would most likely be the one for you. Your machines rated at 400 to 450 CFMs are powerful (maybe a little too powerful) for simple hardscape clearing. If you have piles of leaves to move around every fall, those blowers would work great. Leaf blowers that rate 500 CFMs or higher have generally been reserved for gas-powered engines but cordless leaf blowers are beginning to make a mark there.
The higher the CFM rating is on a cordless leaf blower, the larger the battery it will need. Every battery has two ratings advertised: Volts (V) and Amp-hours (Ah). Voltage ratings signify how powerful the battery is. It's simple: the larger the number, the more power it will provide.
An 18V battery may be for light to mid-range power tools, an 80V battery can power a lawn mower, and so on. When dealing with voltage in batteries, make sure your battery is appropriate for your tool, i.e., don’t use the 80V battery in the 18V tool. Tool manufacturers will often make the physical battery housing compatible only with tools they’re rated for.
The Ah rating will tell you how long a battery will last per charge. For instance, a 3.0 Ah battery should last at least three hours. The larger the number, the longer the battery should last but that is dependent on power use and more.
Think of the Ah rating as the size of your fuel tank. Keep in mind that it’s tough to give a wholly accurate runtime estimate as it also depends on what tool you’re using and how much power that tool demands. A reciprocating saw is going to drain your battery faster than a flashlight will and a cordless string trimmer isn’t going to be very useful with a 2.0 Ah battery.
With that information, you can determine how powerful you need a cordless leaf blower to be. Small yards might work great with a tool using an 18V 2.0Ah battery. But if you’ve got piles and piles of leaves on a half-acre, you may think about bumping up to an 80V 5Ah battery! Speaking of batteries, make sure that your new toy is using lithium-ion battery packs. They are more efficient and hold more charge longer than the old lead-based models.
What Else Do I Need To Look For in a Cordless Leaf Blower?
You may notice the word “axial” while shopping for the best leaf blower. Leaf blowers do one primary thing: provide an airstream that pushes debris. To do that, they must power a fan to make that happen.
Fans come in two categories: Axial and Centrifugal. Axial models are named because of the direction of airflow the fan creates. You know that box fan you pull out in the summer or the ceiling fan in your family room? Those are axial fans. The blades spin around the center shaft to create a difference in air pressure that provides suction to move air through.
When it comes to cordless leaf blowers, the axial fan sucks in air from the back and throws it out the front. Axial fans have a high flow rate however the airflow created has a low pressure. They require a lower amount of power to run than a centrifugal fan.
Centrifugal fans, on the other hand, move air radially (from the center) instead of pulling air through the fan parallel to the axis. Air is pulled through a side intake and the blades mounted to a circular fan hub spin, thereby catching the incoming air and throwing it away from the hub at a 90-degree angle.
Centrifugal fans create a steadier flow of air but require more power to run. This fan design is found in many heating, cooling, and drying systems because the airflow is a higher pressure.
Centrifugal fans aren’t typically found in cordless leaf blowers but some backpack models and larger units use them because of the consistent airflow and higher pressure they generate. Those folks cleaning up your local park walking behind leaf blowers are undoubtedly using centrifugal fans.
There are other features to consider with a cordless leaf blower as well such as weight. Do you need a real lightweight machine or would you be okay with a heavier unit with a shoulder sling? Got some huge piles to blow down?
There are cordless leaf blowers that have vacuum features complete with a large refuse bag. Others not only vacuum but also mulch leaves and yard waste into a compact size for disposal.
One last note before you go and pour through our list of best cordless leaf blowers: don’t assume that recognizable names like DeWalt and Craftsman are the only ones you should look at. The advances in cordless tools and battery power have made it possible for new companies like Greenpower and EGO to bring some amazing tools to the marketplace.
That said, there’s something about owning a family of power tools that all function on the same battery series. Whatever you decide, there’s the right tool out there that will be perfect for your job.
