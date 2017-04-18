Top 10 Best Leaf Mulchers

If you have a yard with trees, leaf mulchers are one of those tools that may not be absolutely essential but can really save you a lot of time and hassle over the years. Each year when your trees drop their leaves, you have a big job ahead of you raking and bagging those leaves. If you have to dispose of them at the landfill or county composting, this can be a huge hassle as well, depending on how many bags you have to dispose of. If you compost, you need a huge compost pile to process all of those leaves!

Leaf mulchers make all of these jobs easier. They turn huge piles into manageable sizes, decreasing the overall size from as many as 10 bags to only one bag of leaf mulch. Mulchers also make the leaves more ready for composting by increasing the surface area and decreasing the overall size of each piece, making it easier for beneficial bacteria and other microorganisms to digest them and turn the into black gold that you can add to your garden. Vacuum mulchers also make it possible for you to clean your yard up without even having to rake. They combine leaf blowers and vacuums and mulchers in one, so you can get the job done with just one tool.

This article contains our top 10 picks for leaf mulchers in 2018. We have included standard mulchers as well as blower/vacuum/mulcher combination tools, and even a few heavy duty chipper/mulchers for big jobs that include clippings from shrubbery or tree branches. If you do not see a mulcher you love in the list below, click here to browse all available options.

1. Best Compact Mulcher: WORX 13 Amp Electric Leaf Mulcher with 11:1 Mulch Ratio and Fold-down Compact Design

This compact leaf mulcher from Worx has a fold down design for easy transport and storage. It includes a 13 Amp motor that is capable of mulching 53 gallons of leaves per minute, so you will have your yard cleaned up in no time.It deposits directly into a bag (not included) and is able to achieve a high leaf to mulch ratio of 11:1. You do not need any tools to assemble or disassemble this unit, and it is very compact to store. The start-stop system is easy to work, and it has a clean air motor cooling system as well. It also comes with 24 cutting lines included and a three year warranty.

Price: $104.49 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

11:1 leaf to mulch ratio

Easy start and shut off

Lightweight and easy to store

Cons:

May require extension cord

Does not come with bag

Reviewers found it very noisy

2. Most Powerful Electric Mulcher: Eco-Shredder ES1600 14-Amp Electric Chipper/Shredder/Mulcher

The Eco-Shredder is an electric mulcher that is also capable of chopping and shredding small sticks and branches. It has a powerful 14-Amp motor and a triple action cutting and mulching system. With no gas engine to start or to maintain, this is an easy machine to operate. The Eco-Shredder is a great tool to have if your yard is full of bushes or shrubs as well as trees. You can feed it twigs, branches, leaves and other debris all at once and you will be left with a mulched product that can go directly into your compost bin.

Price: $199.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very compact storage

12:1 leaf to mulch ratio

You can use plastic or paper bags

Cons:

Not good for anything thicker than a leaf

String cutters must be replaced periodically

Reviewers said it wore out relatively fast

3. Best Dust Free Mulcher: Sun Joe SDJ616 Shredder Joe 13-Amp 16:1 Reduction Electric Leaf Mulcher/Shredder

This mulcher from SunJoe is perfect for small to mid sized yards with a 13 amp motor, 8,000 RPM and large capacity. This mulcher has the ability to reduce yard waste by up to a 16:1 ratio of leaves to mulch. this mulcher comes highly reviewed and has easy, adjustable controls so that you can start using it right away. You can attach it to any leaf or mulch bag for easy disposal. This mulcher also has a special dust reducing motor cooling system, and it is super lightweight and compacts to a small size for storage. The top funnel has a large 19 inch opening, and uses a heavy duty trimmer line with a 12 inch cutting diameter to process up to 55 gallons of leaves per minute, about the size of a large trash can.

Price: $89 with free shipping



Watch a product features video here.

Pros:

Produces much less dust than other mulchers

16:1 leaf to mulch ratio

Processes 55 gallons per minute of leaves

Cons:

Some reviewers had issues with assembly

Heavier than some other models

Does not come with bags

4. Best Cheap Mulcher: LawnMaster Blower, Mulcher and Vacuum, 12 AMP

If you want a good mulcher for a lower cost, the LawnMaster Leaf Mulcher will get the job done. This mulcher includes a leaf collection bag and is very lightweight. LawnMaster advertises a 14:1 reduction in size from leaf to mulch using a dual metal impeller. It is easy to convert between vacuum and blower modes. You can also choose between two speeds – High speeds for tough jobs and low speed for small areas.

Price: $69.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

17 lbs, very light weight

Easy to move with wheeled frame

Very inexpensive

Cons:

Not as powerful as other mulchers

Made in China

Not a lot of reviews

5. Best Direct-To-Compost Mulcher: Flowtron LE-900 The Ultimate Mulcher Electric Leaf Shredder

The Flowtron leaf shredder is an excellent and popular shredder that has only the features you need and nothing you don’t. You can use the Flowtron with the included stand and mulch right on top of your compost pile, or you place it directly on top of a trash can. This shredder weighs only 17 lbs and is very easy to operate. It also includes a removable air filter to reduce dust. this is a rugged machine with high density polyethelene funnel and housing, and has the capacity to reduce 11 bags of leaves to just one. The Flowtron uses patented double cutting line design for more reliable and effective mulching. You can easily adjust the level of mulching between fine needles, leaves and grass/thatch to ensure maximum efficiency for whatever you need to mulch.

Price: $169.98 with free shipping

Watch a demo video here.

Pros:

Small and light weight

Can shred directly onto your compost pile or on top of trash can

One year warranty

Cons:

Not as compact as others

Wire cutters must be replaced more often because there are two

Some reviewers had issues with the switches

6. Best Inexpensive Vaccuum Mulcher: Black & Decker BV6000 High Performance Blower/Vac/Mulcher

Black and Decker is a leading brand in outdoor tools, and this inexpensive blower/vacuum/mulcher is a handy tool to have around your yard. It has a 12 amp motor that operates as either a vaccuum or a blower, and can also mulch your leaves at the same time. This means that you can fit an entire small yard of leaves into the attached vacuum bag without even having to rake! The blower is 250mph and has two speed settings to choose from. The vacuum is easy to switch to with just one button, and the mulcher can reduce leaves by a 16:1 ratio. It also comes with a two year manufacturer’s warranty.

Price: $66.99 with free shipping



Watch a demo video here

Pros:

High quality and inexpensive

Reduces leaves to mulch by a 16:1 ratio

Vacuum, blower, mulcher all in one

Cons:

Electric cord may get in the way

Not as powerful as stationary motors

May get heavy as you vacuum leaves

7. Worx Trivac Blower & Mulcher with Leaf Pro – Lightweight and Easy to Use

The Worx Trivac is a powerful vacuum/blower/mulcher combination tool that makes it easy to mulch leaves directly into your trash can. The Trivac comes with a long vacuum tube and an adapter bag that attaches to the top of your trash can so that you do not have to transport the leaves after they are mulched. This is an electric model so there is no need to purchase gas or make gas and oil mixtures to power it. The vacuum is powerful enough to suck up leaves and grass as well as small sticks and loose dirt. You can also use this model with a portable bag that is easy to carry along with you as you work in the yard.

Price: $93.95 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy to use, light weight

Powerful electric motor

Vacuum into trash can or carry bag

Cons:

Not as powerful as other models

No warranty

Relatively expensive

8. WORX TriVac With Leaf Bag

Here is another version of the Trivac, a powerful yet inexpensive blower/vacuum/mulcher from Worx. The included carry on bag has a shoulder strap to make it very easy for you to walk around the yard and mulch leaves as you go. The tube is angled for easy access under bushes, tables, and storm drains. This blower has a compact and lightweight design and can be operated single handed in both blowing and vacuuming modes. It even has an ergonomic design with soft grip handles that can accommodate people of all heights and reach length. With over 700 positive reviews, this is a good machine to have in your tool shed!

Price: $103.85 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very inexpensive

Over 700 positive reviews

Ergonomically designed for people of all heights

Cons:

Very loud

Bag may fill up quickly in large yards

Cannot mulch directly into trash can

9. Best Heavy Duty Mulcher: Patriot Products CSV-3100B 10 HP Briggs & Stratton Gas-Powered Wood Chipper/Leaf Shredder

This mulcher from Patriot Products is a super powerful machine that can handle way more than a standard leaf mulcher. This machine can turn anything up to three inches in diameter into fine mulch, so if you have trees or shrubs to prune this is a perfect machine for you. The chipper is powered by a 10 horse power Briggs engine, and the chipper has a unique design to maximize efficiency and speed. To shred leaves, this shredder uses a swinging Y-hammer system that beats plastic shredding wire in speed and power. It can chip branches as well as shred them depending on your mulch needs. This mulcher also has a side discharge tube so you can work in the same place all day without having to move the chipper around. It is recommended by the Handyman Club of America, and is compliant in all 50 states.

Price: $1,469 with free shipping

Watch a manufacturer’s video here.

Pros:

Very powerful, can chip and shred leaves and branches up to 3 inches in diameter

Side discharge lets you stay in one spot all day without moving shredder

Unique design for maximum efficiency and power

Cons:

Not as portable as other options

Relatively expensive

Very loud

10. Earthquake 9060300 Chipper Shredder – 205cc 4-Cycle Briggs Engine, 2 Year Warranty

Finally, here is a super powerful chipper/shredder from Earthquake that is not as expensive as professional models but can still handle big jobs. This chipper can handle branches up to three inches in diameter with heavy duty chipping knives and hammers, so you can convert not only leaves but brush and tree branches into usable mulch for your garden bed or compost pile. This super efficient system converts with a 20:1 ratio of branches/leaves to mulch. It comes with a two bushel bag to make transportation easy and reduce dust as you work. This mulcher is powered y a heavy duty Briggs and Stratton Engine, and it has wheels to easily transport to any spot in your yard.

Price: $1,799.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

One year warranty

Very powerful motor can chip branches up to 3 inches in diameter

Relatively inexpensive for how powerful it is

Cons:

Expensive compared with just leaf mulchers

Very loud

Heavy at 107 lbs

