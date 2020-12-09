15 Best Wood Chippers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Our list of the 15 Best Wood Chippers feature many options and amenities; one of them is sure to be a perfect solution for what you need at your home.

Wood chippers come in many sizes powered in a variety of ways from stationary corded electric jobs to gas-powered engines and even ones that act like cordless lawn mowers or leaf vacuums . Depending on your needs, a chipper could make a huge impact on the time and trouble that you’re currently spending each year on yard maintenance.

Wood chippers, also called shredders or mulchers, are machines meant for transforming large piles of branches, leaves, and yard waste into small chips. After pruning and limbing trees with your chainsaw , a wood chipper can save you a great deal of cleaning time as well as provide valuable mulch for your garden.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Does a Wood Chipper Do?

It’s easy to take for granted just how massive and heavy trees can be since we live with them day after day. When one goes down, whether from a storm or from landscaping maintenance, it can be a large problem to deal with the incredibly large mess they make. A wood chipper, also known as a shredder or mulcher, does a lot more than simply grind up the slash piles to a manageable size.

Wood chippers transform tree limbs, branches, leaves, and other yard debris into smaller chunks or mulch that can then be used as compost in shrub beds or gardens. They can be excellent machines to help get rid of unwanted material that most of us have to deal with each and every year.

Do I Need a Wood Chipper?

If you live in an area with a lot of trees, especially pine trees, most definitely. Because a wood chipper is capable of turning large, heavy material into small chips, it not only makes the chore of removing the yard waste so much easier, but you can actually use what you’d otherwise throw away.

By utilizing a wood chipper to process your large yard waste, you will be provided with a number of options unavailable beforehand. Wood and leaf mulch provides nutrients for your other plants and also keeps the weeds down.

Not only will you save money with a wood chipper by not disposing of your yard waste but you may even be able to make a little cash by selling your mulch to envious gardeners in your community.

If you employ a wood-burning stove, burning chips can be easier and more efficient for your heating needs. Fertilizer costs can be brought down by composting the mulch and using it around your beds.

Don’t make the mistake of thinking wood chippers have to be a lot of work; you’re going to need to dispose of that yard waste anyway, right? Using wood chippers can actually be a lot of fun and you’ll save money by not hiring a service to dispose of your organic debris.

How Safe are Wood Chippers to Use?

Like any large power tool, it’s a good idea to respect the machine that you’re using. It’s actually less safe to use a wood chipper and be scared of it. Pay attention to what you’re doing and be present while you’re actively operating the wood chipper.

Make sure that you have the proper safety equipment: work gloves, ear protection, and safety glasses. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to consider this safety helmet and ear muff package. Wear closed-toed shoes and don’t wear baggy clothing.

Keep your hands (and other limbs) well away from the hopper. Finally, make sure you process what you’re feeding into the wood chipper by using clippers or loppers.

Branches with large knots or that aren’t trimmed down enough can get stuck in a wood chipper and stall the motor. Feed material firmly but don't force anything too strongly.

One last thing to keep in mind: wood chippers can be a lot of fun. Turning crazy piles of branches and leaves into mulch for your yard and garden actually helps your environment and is healthier for your plants.

