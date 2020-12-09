15 Best Wood Chippers: Your Easy Buying Guide (Updated!)

Wood chippers, also called shredders or mulchers, are machines meant for transforming large piles of branches, leaves, and yard waste into small chips. After pruning and limbing trees with your chainsaw, a wood chipper can save you a great deal of cleaning time as well as provide valuable mulch for your garden.
Wood chippers come in many sizes powered in a variety of ways from stationary corded electric jobs to gas-powered engines and even ones that act like cordless lawn mowers or leaf vacuums. Depending on your needs, a chipper could make a huge impact on the time and trouble that you’re currently spending each year on yard maintenance.
Our list of the 15 Best Wood Chippers feature many options and amenities; one of them is sure to be a perfect solution for what you need at your home.
1. Efcut C30 7HP 212cc Heavy-Duty Mini Wood ChipperPrice: $539.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chute windows allow monitoring of blade and blockages
- Mulches leaves and yard debris into fine material
- Comes with safety gear and a 45-gallon bin
- It's really expensive
- Shipped in two separate containers
- Be sure to fill reservoir with oil before starting
The Efcut C30 7HP 212cc Heavy-Duty Mini Wood Chipper is a real close copy of the Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood Chipper; it’s got the same sized-engine and basic features. At first glance, you might think it’s the same thing, just painted orange instead of blue. However, the Efcut C30 improves upon a few things that we’ll detail below.
This wood chipper shreds branches, limb and yard debris up to three inches in diameter. The reduction ratio is a healthy 20:1 with an elongated top adjustable discharge chute. That ratio is really good for creating your own fine mulch for the flower beds.
This wood chipper is powered by a 7HP 212cc 4-stroke single cylinder gas-powered engine. While Efcut doesn’t specifically call this out, ethanol is not recommended to fuel this machine. The engine is about as basic a gas setup as there is with a manual choke, throttle, power switch, gas shut-off, etc. You’ll need to fill the oil reservoir yourself as it’s not shipped with any.
The feed bin and discharge chute are all metal with a thick coat of paint. Blades are supremely sharp and will whittle down anything you throw at it up to a three-inch diameter. Because of the higher reduction ratio and shredding power of this wood chipper, leaves and brush can be mulched effectively along with sticks and branches. This wood chipper also has another advantage: two convenient check windows, one in the front to check blade status, and one in the back for clearing blockages.
A nice touch: this wood chipper comes with a 45-gallon nylon collection bin, replacement blade, wrenches, and protective gear in the form of earplugs and safety glasses. That’s cool. Complete with a three-year warranty against machine construction, this Efcut C30 Mini Wood Chipper is a great workhorse for your landscaping.
2. SuperHandy 7 HP 212cc Mini Wood ChipperPrice: $619.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hook it up to the ATV and tow it where you need it
- 7HP 212cc 4-stroke engine
- Compact and easy to load or transport
- Replacement blades may be difficult to find
- Leaves and foilage are much more work to shred than branches
- Included blades aren't of the highest quality
The SuperHandy 7 HP 212cc Mini Wood Chipper design comes with a large hopper for chipping and shredding branches and limbs up to three inches in diameter. The chipper effectively mulches yard debris with a reduction ratio of 15:1 with an elongated top adjustable discharge chute. It is powered by a 7HP 212cc horizontal 4-stroke single-cylinder OHV gas-powered engine best fueled with 87+ unleaded gasoline (Note: ethanol is not recommended with this engine).
The rotor turns at 3,600 RPM to handle those tree branches easily. Limbs are no problem but understand that this chipper is made for them and not necessarily leaves and brush, especially when they’re wet. The hopper is large enough to get multiple tree trimmings at once to the blades while the discharge chute is adjustable so you can make that pile of mulch where you need it.
The SuperHandy has the ability to towed with an ATV, riding lawn mower, or small tractor for easy transportation where you need it (Tow Bar Kit sold separately). This wood chipper comes with a three-year limited warranty as well. One final note: make sure that you fill and check the engine oil before use and frequently while using.
Find more SuperHandy 7 HP 212cc Mini Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
3. PowerSmart 212cc Gas-Powered Chipper/ShredderPrice: $509.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large leaf hopper and three-inch limb hopper
- Easy to start, use, and transport
- All-steel construction
- Check for tightened screws before operating
- Transport handle needs to be located higher up on the machine
- You may need to trim smaller limbs off branches
The PowerSmart Wood Chipper is good for shredding leaves, branches, and limbs up to three inches in diameter. A branch hopper located at the front is safe to use and will effectively reduce material down quickly; always remember to use eye and ear protection and wear gloves.
Need to deal with piles and piles of leaves and small branches? Get ready to reduce your yard waste from 15 bags to just one using the 17-inch by 14-inch hopper. An output chute is located low and to the side. Layout a tarp and watch that mulch pile grow.
A 212cc, 4-stroke, gas-powered engine provides the power you need for a 7HP mulching good time. The engine is forced air-cooled with a one-gallon fuel tank. The chipper is made of steel to provide the durability you need for heavy-duty mulching and shredding to last for years. Transport is made easy with two 12-inch pneumatic wheels so you can get this machine where you need it.
Find more PowerSmart 212cc Gas-Powered Chipper/Shredder information and reviews here.
4. Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood ChipperPrice: $501.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chips branches up to three inches in diameter
- Large 10-inch wheels and the ability to tow make transport easy
- Economical solution for medium-duty chipping needs
- Auto feed of branches can stall motor
- Wheels are hard plastic and sort of cheap
- Make sure you fill the oil reservoir; not included
The Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood Chipper features the ability to chip and shred branches, limb, and yard debris up to three inches in diameter. The reduction ratio is 15:1 with an elongated top adjustable discharge chute. Not bad for this small of a unit.
This wood chipper is powered by a 7HP 212cc 4-stroke single cylinder gas-powered engine. Keep in mind that ethanol is not recommended for this machine. The engine is about as basic a gas setup as there is with a manual choke, throttle, power switch, gas shut-off, etc. You’ll need to fill the oil reservoir yourself as it’s not shipped with any oil.
This wood chipper is a solid performer. The feed bin and discharge chute are all metal with a thick coat of paint. Blades are supremely sharp and will whittle down anything you throw at it up to a three-inch diameter. Leaves and brush aren’t mulched as effectively as dry, seasoned sticks and branches. The motor also has a problem stalling if branches are simply thrown in the feed bin; this is resolved when they are gently fed.
The Landworks Mini Wood Chipper features a handle and 10-inch hard plastic wheels for portability. A tow bar kit is available (sold separately) so you can hook it up to an ATV or small lawn mower or tractor and take the wood chipper where you need it.
This wood chipper comes with a three-year limited warranty and Landworks features a no-hassle customer service department. The Landworks 7HP 212cc Gas-Powered Mini Wood Chipper is a great little shredder to use around your yard and acreage.
5. GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood ChipperPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Top hopper for brush and leaves, side three-inch tube for large tree limbs
- The engine is crazy strong
- Much quieter than other similar-sized chippers
- Drawstring collection bag has trouble staying attached to chipper
- Spark plug cap is directly below hot exhaust shield
- Many reports of shipping damage
Here’s the quick review: the GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper runs great and is a superb size for any yardwork clearing job short of large acreage with downed trees. GreatCircleUSA has effective customer service and although there are reports of wood chipper damage during shipment, they’ve taken care of just about every problem that I read about. This is a tough yard maintenance tool that won’t let you down.
Okay, here are some more details:
The GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper is powered by a reliable recoil-starting 7 HP 212cc horizontal four-stroke single cylinder OHV gas-powered engine that can handle yard debris of up to three inches in diameter with absolutely no problem whatsoever. This machine will immediately mulch rugged branches, limbs, and brush with little to no effort. Reduction ratio is around 15:1 so not too fine, not too chunky.
This wood chipper has four Y-hammers that destroy branches and two steel chipping blades that truly shred what you feed them. The loading hopper o top is meant for leaves, brush, and small debris; the side chute is for limb chipping of pieces up to three inches. GreatCircleUSA sells a Universal Vacuum Kit (sold separately) for leaf mulching. This kit attaches easily on the backside leaf inlet to suck up leaves and debris with ease (there are also some creative ways I found online to get this done on the cheap with a little DIY ingenuity).
You can also hook the wood chipper to your own personal ATV or lawn mower/tractor for easy transportation where you need it with this Tow Bar Kit (also sold separately). The chipper comes with a discharge bag for wood chips and mulch collection however it uses a drawstring closure making it difficult to secure.
The GreatCircleUSA 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper comes with a three-year limited warranty and the dedicated customer support team will back that up. This is the third chipper that I’ve reviewed that doesn’t come with oil already added to the motor so I guess that’s the standard with gas-powered machines; remember to check and add before use.
6. Sun Joe CJ603E 15-Amp Electric Wood ChipperPrice: $181.77Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong 15 Amp motor
- Safety lock feature when hopper is opened
- Compact storage and easy transport with seven-inch wheels
- Good for larger sticks and twigs, not for leaves
- Items need to be good and dry for this chipper to be effective
- Collection bag isn't long for the world
Sun Joe’s CJ603E Electric Wood Chipper is a corded electric machine that will effectively take dry twigs, sticks, and branches and turn them into coarse mulch. The 15 Amp motor is powerful enough to grind up material up to 1.73 inches in diameter. While you’re not going to get a fine result with the Sun Joe CJ603E, it will shred surprisingly large pieces of yard debris into chunky pieces of compost.
The reduction ratio is 21:1, a nice figure considering how small and slim this wood chipper is. The unit is easy to assemble and pretty much maintenance-free. It features a built-in safety stop that automatically engages when the hopper is opened which should calm your nerves when housing it.
The Sun Joe CJ603E is compact and won’t take up much storage space in your shed. The seven-inch wheels and carry handle make it very portable. You’ll need an extension cord to operate however there are no exhaust fumes to deal with nor any mixing of gasoline and oil to make it work.
Sun Joe uses the word “silent” to describe this wood chipper but understand it definitely makes noise on the same par as a paper shredder…maybe times three. And have a plastic bucket on hand to collect mulch instead of the canvas collection bag that’s included as you’re much better off using it as a reusable grocery bag.
Sun Joe has one of the better customer service departments out there; they provide a warranty of two years on this wood chipper from the date of purchase with no questions asked. That’s pretty incredible.
Find more Sun Joe CJ603E 15-Amp Electric Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
7. WEN 41121 15-Amp Rolling Electric Wood ChipperPrice: $126.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 8,000 cuts per minute with two blades
- No gas, no batteries, just straight electric power
- Support bar balances chipper well
- It's meant for little jobs; if you have acreage, move along
- Difficult to use with collection bags
- If the machine jams, it can be difficult to take apart to clear
Turn your excess lawn clippings, twigs and foliage into high-grade nutrient-rich mulch with the WEN 41121 15 Amp Rolling Electric Wood Chipper. This little power tool may look like a napkin dispenser but it will shred sticks and branches up to 1.5 inches around with definite ease. The 15 Amp electric motor provides 8,000 cuts per minute (130 cuts per second!) to obliterate your yard waste with definitive efficiency.
This wood chipper features an internal safety mechanism that automatically prevents startups when the hopper is open. The six-inch wheels are made of plastic but the Wen 41121 only weighs 23 pounds. The chipper has an on-board overload protection circuit in case of a stalled motor and a quick start switch to get going again.
Another nice feature is a push stick for stubborn material going into the hopper that has an attachment on the side to store it while not in use. Wen also provides a refuse collection bag and backs up the entire operation with a two-year warranty. The Wen 41121 15 Amp Rolling Electric Wood Chipper is ideal for small to medium-sized yard waste piles. Remember to pick up a reliable exterior extension cord!
8. Earthwise GS70015 15 Amp Corded Electric ChipperPrice: $179.15Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Included tamping tool for safety
- 15 Amp motor good for branches up to 1.75 inches
- Shreds finer than other similar electric chippers
- Light yardwork use only
- Will handle leaves but it's going to take a long time
- You'll be tethered to an extension cord
With a 15 Amp electric motor and the ability to chop up material up to 1-3/4-inches thick, the Earthwise GS70015 15 Amp Corded Electric Chipper is a great little wood chipper for home landscaping use. For light to medium-duty around your yard, this machine is fairly adept at keeping up with whatever slash piles you might have to shred. A tamper tool is wisely included to keep hands free from the feed chute.
Surprisingly, it also handles leaves pretty well however because of the small chute opening you may have trouble feeding them efficiently. This wood chipper comes with a nice 1.2 bushel collection bin made of plastic. Once you’re finished chipping, the bin works well to distribute material around the garden or to the disposal can.
This features overload protection with a reset switch and durable back wheels for easy transport. This is a convenient and easy-to-use machine that can make quick work of any cleanup job in your yard.
Find more Earthwise 15-Amp Electric Garden Chipper/Shredder, Model GS70015 information and reviews here.
9. Earthquake K32 Viper 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood ChipperPrice: $593.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes rugged debris collection bag
- Five-year limited warranty
- Features branch hopper and debris chute
- Like other shredders, it doesn't handle wet leaves very well
- Difficult assembly because of unclear instructions
- Branch hopper opening is small and can't handle forked branches
The Earthquake K32 Viper Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper features a compact, portable design and is ideal for turning your trimmed and fallen tree branches into nutritious mulch for your beds. The handlebar is angled such that the center of gravity is directly above the wheels for stability during transport. Storing it away until needed doesn’t take up much space in the garage because of the compact footprint.
The 11-inch wheels on the Earthquake are large enough to tackle ruts and grooves on your way to the worksite however the wheels are the no-flat variety so transport may be a lot bumpier. The hopper is made of steel and designed to feed plant matter into the grinding chamber without much fuss. It should withstand the bangs and bumps that will result from large limbs.
The tri and j-hammers in the grinding chamber should reduce the size of the resulting mulch drastically. This chipper is strong enough to power through branches as large as three inches around as well as leaves and twigs. Many chipper shredders don’t include a debris bag but the Earthquake does and with features such as a bottom zipper, rugged fabric carrying handles, and a docking bag connector that allows secure connection securely and quick removal.
The Earthquake K32 Viper Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper is a solid machine that will make your yard clean-up a lot more fun. If you want to make things even easier, consider this universal leaf vacuum kit to suck everything up at the end of your chipping run.
Find more Earthquake K32 Viper 212cc Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
10. Worx WG430 13 Amp Foldable Bladeless Electric Leaf MulcherPrice: $151.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mulches up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute
- Clean air motor cooling system
- Bladeless cutting system uses string trimmer line to mulch leaves
- Collection bag sold separately
- Included string is a little weak
- This unit creates significant dust when loading leaves into the chute
While the Worx WG430 Foldable Electric Leaf Mulcher isn’t a “wood chipper” per se, almost all of the wood chippers I reviewed featured questions from potential users regarding the shredder’s ability to mulch leaves. The answer, almost universally, is no unless the leaves are bone dry which, at least here in the Pacific Northwest where I live, almost never happens. I’ve got two large maple trees that drop an enormous amount of leaves each and every year that never fit into our yard waste container.
Thank goodness for this little machine; this mulcher will transform eleven bags of leaves and debris into just one using a 13 Amp electric motor. This thing can mulch up to 53 gallons of leaves per minute with a 13-inch cutting diameter. It works (pun intended) by way of a large string trimmer head that whirls around to slash whatever you feed into it. It’s basically a large, string trimmer in reverse.
The motor spins at 8,500 RPM that will reduce your dead leaves and twigs to 1/11th of its original size. The Worx WG430 Leaf Mulcher features an oversized mouth so, at that speed and power, you can pulverize them into manageable mulch mounds in no time at all. Leaf mulch will increase water retention in the soil, reducing watering time and saving you money.
At less than 20 pounds, this mulcher features a compact design, in which the disassembled parts nest neatly together for convenient off-season storage on a shelf in your shed or garage. Setup takes only a few minutes, with absolutely no additional tools required. It also features a dust-reducing clean-air motor cooling system. Air and mulched leaves are separated through an external cooling air intake and exhaust to significantly reduce dust generation.
The Worx WG430 features a universal bag holder that accepts both paper and plastic bags. You may want to take a look at this reusable 26-gallon option from Worx to work with your mulcher. This next fall is going to be entirely different for me and those trees in my yard with this leaf mulcher!
Find more Worx WG430 13 Amp Foldable Electric Leaf Mulcher information and reviews here.
11. Tazz 30520 212cc 4-Cycle Heavy-Duty Wood ChipperPrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 212cc 4-cycle gas-powered engine
- Great performing chipper that even handle mulching 2x4 boards
- Portable enough for one person to load in the back of an SUV or truck by themselves
- It's pricey
- Wet debris will dull blades; make sure it's all dry
- Vacuum kit an extra purchase
If you need a stout machine for bigger jobs, this Tazz 30520 212cc 4-Cycle Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper will fit the bill without taking up too much space in your garage or garden shed. It features an easy to start 212cc 4-cycle Viper gas-powered engine with an incredible five-year warranty. It’s got a small stature compared with other high-powered gas-powered wood chippers but what it lacks in size it makes up for in fierceness.
The wheels are 11 inches in size and made of hard plastic (never go flat) to handle rough terrain and transport the chipper anywhere you need it. This chipper also comes with a debris bag with a bottom-out zipper and “dock-and-lock” connector. If you want to make your yard clean up even easier, their vacuum kit (sold separately) features a unique air gate and extra-large rotor to produce 20% more vacuum power than other chippers.
This chipper can grind up branches of up to three inches in diameter and will turn what would have been 20 bags of yard waste into one. Nice. Another perk: the Tazz 30520 is quieter than other wood chippers of its size and power. Still, don’t skimp on the ear protection.
Find more Tazz 30520 212cc 4-Cycle Heavy-Duty Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
12. Sun Joe CJ602E-Red 15 Amp Corded Wood ChipperPrice: $114.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 15 Amp motor chips up debris with purpose
- Works a lot harder than you think it will
- Solid electric power
- You'll need to provide your own collection bag or bucket
- Make sure your yard debris is good and dry before chipping
- Great for sticks and twigs, not so much for leaves
Sun Joe’s CJ602E-Red Electric Wood Chipper is a corded electric machine that will effectively take dry twigs, sticks, and branches and turn them into coarse mulch. The 15 Amp motor is powerful enough to grind up material up to an inch and a half in diameter. While you’re not going to get an ultra-fine result with the Sun Joe CJ602E-Red, it will shred surprisingly large pieces of yard debris into chunky pieces of compost.
The reduction ratio is 17:1, a nice figure considering how small and slim this wood chipper is. The unit is easy to assemble and pretty much maintenance-free. It features a built-in safety stop that automatically engages when the hopper is opened which should calm your nerves when using it.
The Sun Joe CJ602E-Red is compact and won’t take up much storage space in your shed. The six-inch wheels and carry handle make it very portable. You’ll need an extension cord to operate however there are no exhaust fumes to deal with nor any mixing of gasoline and oil to make it work.
Sun Joe uses the word “silent” to describe this wood chipper but understand it definitely makes noise on the same par as a paper shredder…maybe times three. And have a plastic bucket on hand to collect mulch since it doesn’t come with any sort of collection bag.
Sun Joe has one of the better customer service departments out there; they provide a warranty of two years on this wood chipper from the date of purchase with no questions asked. That’s pretty incredible.
When I wrote this, this model was offered at an incredible price, more than $50 less than the same unit in a green color. A wood chipper colored red might not be the wisest psychological choices to offer but if you can get a great deal for the same tool, you might overlook it.
Find more Sun Joe CJ602E-Red 15 Amp Corded Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
13. Speed Force 6.5 HP 208cc Gas-Powered Wood ChipperPrice: $409.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No-flat wheels
- Folds up for storage
- Two-way mounting stand
- Hopper isn't large enough for efficient leaf shredding
- No handlebar for transport
- Replacement blades difficult to find
We’re not sure why the Speed Force 6.5 HP 208cc Gas-Powered Wood Chipper is called “Speed Force” but there’s no question that it can handle the shredding of branches, sticks, and twigs. Keep in mind that speed isn’t necessarily the most important quality of a wood chipper. Wear protective gear and use caution.
That said, this chipper features 6.5HP from a 208cc gas-powered engine that will definitely get the chipping accomplished. There’s just one hopper on this machine however both it and the exit chute are hinged to make cleaning incredibly simple. The exit chute is hinged on top as well to direct the flow of mulch where you want it.
The mounting stand can be set two ways depending on your preferences. The two alloy steel blades are reversible to extend their life span which, in the world of wood chippers, is a real plus. Yes, this chipper is smaller in size but the engine isn’t really smaller so its focus is singular, making it an effective yard maintenance tool.
Find more Speed Force 6.5 HP 208cc Gas-Powered Wood Chipper information and reviews here.
14. Yardbeast 2090 429cc Wood ChipperPrice: $3,099.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eats branches up to 3-1/2" in diameter
- Massive 56-pound rotor
- One chipping blade, six cutting flails, and 24 impact hammers
- Tow system isn't well thought out
- Leaves can get jammed in top chute
- Requires a vehicle to tow it
This is the second of two Yardbeast wood chippers on our list and this one, the Yardbeast 2090 429cc Wood Chipper is the top of their line of chipper products. It’s got a professional-grade 429cc 14HP Kohler CH440 engine and will chip branches up to 3-1/2″ with true feed capacity and shreds up to 3/4″ branches through the top hopper.
This wood chipper is made entirely of steel with a thick chopping frame and carriage. The NorAm heavy-duty transmission clutch provides easy starts and better engine shock load protection. And the yard debris you need to get rid of is destined to get mulched by the 56-pound rotor, six full shred flails and 22 hardened impact hammers.
The Yardbeast 2090 comes standard with a tow kit with wide, high-flotation wheels with bearings for premium performance. You’ll need that tow kit because this thing is definitely not a lightweight wood chipper for small yards. With this large Yardbeast, you’ll be well-armed to take care of all the debris those trees can throw down.
-
15. Generac CS27050GENG Pro Wood ChipperPrice: $5,999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Will accept material up to five inches in diameter
- 48 free swinging hammers to quickly break down material
- High-carbon, high-chromium forged alloy steel chipper knife
- As you might expect from a commercial tool of destruction, it's really, really loud
- Weighs 630 pounds; get a crew over to help you unload it off the truck
- Commercial-grade price
You knew that we had to feature a commercial-grade beast like the Generac CS27050GENG Pro Wood Chipper, didn’t you? This wood chipper is designed and engineered specifically for commercial and rental use but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have one yourself! The powerful, easy-to-start 420cc engine makes this big chipper an ideal choice for large slash piles on lots of acreage.
- It’s got self-feeding action using a large 20″ x 18″ vertical hopper and a specially-angled heavy-duty chipping knife to reduce branches to wood mulch in a blink of an eye with no force-feeding required. The chipper opening on the side measures 9″ x 13″ and can handle tree limbs of up to five inches in diameter. Yes, you read that right: five. Inches.
- 48 free-swinging hammers are designed to crunch through lighter materials like leaves and sticks while the steel alloy knives will pulverize large branches to dust. The Generac CS27050GENG Pro Wood Chipper is also road towing capable with an included tow kit with ball hitch and tow bar, with pneumatic tires rated at 45 MPH.
- Listen, it’s the most expensive wood chipper on our list but this thing is a monster. It may be the most fun you’ve ever had cleaning up your property, though, I guarantee that.
What Does a Wood Chipper Do?
It’s easy to take for granted just how massive and heavy trees can be since we live with them day after day. When one goes down, whether from a storm or from landscaping maintenance, it can be a large problem to deal with the incredibly large mess they make. A wood chipper, also known as a shredder or mulcher, does a lot more than simply grind up the slash piles to a manageable size.
Wood chippers transform tree limbs, branches, leaves, and other yard debris into smaller chunks or mulch that can then be used as compost in shrub beds or gardens. They can be excellent machines to help get rid of unwanted material that most of us have to deal with each and every year.
Do I Need a Wood Chipper?
If you live in an area with a lot of trees, especially pine trees, most definitely. Because a wood chipper is capable of turning large, heavy material into small chips, it not only makes the chore of removing the yard waste so much easier, but you can actually use what you’d otherwise throw away.
By utilizing a wood chipper to process your large yard waste, you will be provided with a number of options unavailable beforehand. Wood and leaf mulch provides nutrients for your other plants and also keeps the weeds down.
Not only will you save money with a wood chipper by not disposing of your yard waste but you may even be able to make a little cash by selling your mulch to envious gardeners in your community.
If you employ a wood-burning stove, burning chips can be easier and more efficient for your heating needs. Fertilizer costs can be brought down by composting the mulch and using it around your beds.
Don’t make the mistake of thinking wood chippers have to be a lot of work; you’re going to need to dispose of that yard waste anyway, right? Using wood chippers can actually be a lot of fun and you’ll save money by not hiring a service to dispose of your organic debris.
How Safe are Wood Chippers to Use?
Like any large power tool, it’s a good idea to respect the machine that you’re using. It’s actually less safe to use a wood chipper and be scared of it. Pay attention to what you’re doing and be present while you’re actively operating the wood chipper.
Make sure that you have the proper safety equipment: work gloves, ear protection, and safety glasses. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to consider this safety helmet and ear muff package. Wear closed-toed shoes and don’t wear baggy clothing.
Keep your hands (and other limbs) well away from the hopper. Finally, make sure you process what you’re feeding into the wood chipper by using clippers or loppers.
Branches with large knots or that aren’t trimmed down enough can get stuck in a wood chipper and stall the motor. Feed material firmly but don't force anything too strongly.
One last thing to keep in mind: wood chippers can be a lot of fun. Turning crazy piles of branches and leaves into mulch for your yard and garden actually helps your environment and is healthier for your plants.
