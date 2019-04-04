15 Best Kitchen Herb Gardens: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Back in the day, households always had their own “kitchen garden” to grow daily essentials such as greens, herbs and vegetables like onions, garlic, squash and more. Today we are often much too busy and have too little space for a full kitchen garden, but that does not mean we cannot grow some of our own fresh produce at home.

Kitchen herb gardens give us the chance to grow tasty herbs and spices without even leaving the house. Fresh herbs taste so much better than dried, and add real pizzazz to your cooking. The kitchen herb gardens listed below take the hard work out of gardening so you can enjoy the bounty of fresh herbs at home!

What Are The Best Kitchen Herb Gardens Available Right Now?

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. Click and Grow Smart Garden 3

    Click and Grow Smart Garden 3
    Price: $99.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Modern, stylish design
    • Comes with Basil seed pods
    • Automatic hassle free herb garden
    Cons:
    • Plant pods can be expensive to replace
    • Expensive product
    • Can't grow very big plants

    The Click and Grow Smart Garden is an all inclusive, automatic herb garden. It uses hydroponic technoogy and pre-seeded pods to grow fresh herbs automatically. All you need to do is drop the plant cartridges into the container, fill the reservoir, and plug it in. This kit comes with basil pods, and also has a 30 day warranty.

    Find more Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 information and reviews here.

  2. 2. Windowsill Herb Garden Kit by Sustainable Seed Company

    Windowsill Herb Garden Kit by Sustainable Seed Company
    Price: $29.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Fits perfectly in a windowsill
    • Eco friendly plant pots
    • 10 popular culinary herb varieties
    Cons:
    • Does not come with soil, only seed-starting grow pods
    • No warranty
    • You don't get to choose the seeds

    This herb garden is designed to fit perfectly in your kitchen windowsill. It comes with 10 popular culinary herb seeds , biodegradable plant pots, waterproof trays, and growing medium to plant the seeds in.

    In no time, you will be growing the following herbs in your own kitchen – Heirloom Basil, Rosemary, Chives, Parsley, Cilantro, Lavender, Oregano, Dill, Sage, and Thyme.

    Find more Windowsill Herb Garden Kit by Sustainable Seed Company information and reviews here.

  3. 3. AeroGarden Sprout LED

    AeroGarden Sprout LED
    Price: $70.63
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy to use, foolproof
    • Automatic garden with LED light
    • Grows herbs, greens or vegetables
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Requires some maintenance
    • Large footprint

    AeroGarden Sprout is a year round indoor garden that runs automatically for hassle-free herbs. You can even grow salad greens and small vegetables like peppers and tomatoes. This planter fits up to three plants at a time and also includes a 10 Watt broad spectrum LED light. Choose from four colors: Black, red, teal or white. 

    Find more AeroGarden Sprout LED information and reviews here.

  4. 4. Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub

    Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub
    Price: $39.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Easy to use
    • Automatic hydroponic watering
    • Small footprint, fits on kitchen counter
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Does not come with seeds
    • Grow medium does not have the same nutrients as regular soil

    This hydroponic herb garden is designed with a small footprint so it fits on yoru kitchen counter or windowsill. This planter uses passive hydroponics for automatic watering, so all you have to do is fill the reservoir periodically. This planter uses fiber soil, so yo udo not need to purchase specialized plant pods.

    Find more Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub information and reviews here.

  5. 5. Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

    Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
    Price: $26.97
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Inexpensive
    • Kit includes four herb seeds
    • Also includes grow pods and planters
    Cons:
    • Does not include soil, only seed starting pods
    • Not as many seeds as other kits
    • Very small pots

    This “Herbs in the Burbs” kit makes growing your own kitchen herbs easy. This kit comes with four culinary herb seeds – Cilantro, thyme, parsley, and basil. It also includes plant markers, small trimmers, expanding grow medium pods to plant your seeds in, and little burlap grow bags with waterproof lining.

    Find more Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Window Garden Rustic Charm Herb Trio Kit

    Window Garden Rustic Charm Herb Trio Kit
    Price: $35.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Cute terracotta planters
    • Small size is not intimidating
    • Comes with everything you need to start
    Cons:
    • Relatively expensive
    • Only three plants
    • You can't choose your seed types

    This cute trio is a nice intriducton into herb gardening, and makes a great gift. This kit includes three terra cotta pots (and dishes to catch water drips), seeds for basil, sage and chives, and plant markers. It also comes with expanding coco coir pods to plant your seeds in. This little garden will look great on your kitchen counter or windowsill.

    Find more Window Garden Rustic Charm Herb Trio Kit information and reviews here.

  7. 7. Culinary Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit by Mountain Valley Seed Company

    Culinary Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit by Mountain Valley Seed Company
    Price: $18.97
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Inexpensive
    • Unique and cute planters
    • Six seeds included
    Cons:
    • Soil not included
    • You don't get to choose your seeds
    • No warranty

    This cute kit will have you growing your own herbs in no time. It comes with everything you need to get started – Six seed varieties, unique planters, a germination tray with greenhouse dome, plant markers, and expanding seed pods to plant in. This kit comes with Basil, Dill, Parsley, Chives, Mustard, and Oregano seeds.

    Find more Culinary Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit information and reviews here.

  8. 8. Back to the Roots Water Garden

    Back to the Roots Water Garden
    Price: $83.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Interesting science experiment for kids
    • Grow herbs or microgreens
    • Easy introduction to aquaponics
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Seeds not included
    • Can't grow large plants

    If you want to try your hand at aquaponics, this little herb garden is a great start. It includes a small tank and a planter top where you can plant herbs or sprout microgreens. The fish waste helps to fertilize your plants, while the plant roots help to clean the water. This is a great conversation piece, or can make a great science lesson for kids!

    Find more Back to the Roots Water Garden information and reviews here.

  9. 9. Back to the Roots Kitchen Herb Garden

    Back to the Roots Kitchen Herb Garden
    Price: $19.75
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Makes a great gift
    • Garden-In-A-Can
    • Three herb varieties
    Cons:
    • Relatively expensive
    • Only three plants
    • Some reviewers did not have successful germination

    It does not get any easier than this herb garden from Back To The Roots. This kit includes three “Gardens-In-A-Can” that you just need to dump the gorw medium and plant the seeds and you are ready to go. This cute kit is rustic and charming, and includes mint, basil and cilantro. 

    Find more Back to the Roots Kitchen Herb Garden information and reviews here.

  10. 10. Urban Leaf Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit

    Urban Leaf Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
    Price: $22.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Pretty and stylish
    • Pre-planted seed pods
    • Easy and fun hydroponics
    Cons:
    • Relatively expensive
    • You can't choose your seeds
    • Not many reviews

    This windowsill herb garden is one of the prettist on this list. It includes three culinary herbs – lemon and lime basil as well as lemon balm – and uses hydroponics to grow them in cute glass bottles. The seeds come in a long tube filled with grow medium and pre planted with seeds, so you just need to fill the bottles and stick them in. The kit also comes with germination stickers and bottle labels.

    Find more Urban Leaf Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit information and reviews here.

  11. 11. GrowLED LED Indoor Garden

    GrowLED LED Indoor Garden
    Price: $69.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Height adjustable LED light
    • Easy to set up
    • Grow all year long no matter the weather
    Cons:
    • Expensive
    • Plants not included
    • Not many reviews

    This garden from GrowLED allows you to grow herbs in your kitchen all year round. It comes with a LED light and three pots on a grow tray. The light is height adjustable for different sized plants. It also has an automatic smart timer for 16 hour days.

    Find more GrowLED LED Indoor Garden information and reviews here.

  12. 12. Herb Garden Planter by Planter Pro’s

    Herb Garden Planter by Planter Pro's
    Price: $54.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Six herbs included
    • Non GMO seeds
    • Cedar wood planters
    Cons:
    • No warranty
    • Expensive
    • You can't choose your seeds

    This stylish kit has all you need to start growing six different herbs – Basil, Cilantro, Thyme, Oregano, Chives and Parsley. All seeds are non GMO, germination tested and non hybrid. The planters are made in the USA of rot-resistant cedar wood, and each one has its own plant marker.

    Find more Herb Garden Planter by Planter Pro's information and reviews here.

  13. 13. Sproutbrite Indoor Herb Kit Garden Starter

    Sproutbrite Indoor Herb Kit Garden Starter
    Price: $19.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Non GMO seeds
    • 5 popular seed varieties
    • Biodegradable pots
    Cons:
    • Not as cute as other kits
    • You can't choose your herbs
    • No warranty

    This inexpensive kit includes everything you need to start yoru own kitchen herb garden. In the box you will find seeds, pots, and seed starters for five herb plants, as well as a mini shovel and an instruction guide. This kit includes seeds for basil, cilantro, parsley, chives and oregano.

    Find more Sproutbrite Indoor Herb Kit Garden Starter information and reviews here.

  14. 14. Planters’ Choice Organic Herb Growing Kit

    Planters' Choice Organic Herb Growing Kit
    Price: $19.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Non GMO, organic seeds
    • All in one kit
    • Four herbs included
    Cons:
    • Some reviewers received damamged boxes
    • Not many herbs compared to some other kits
    • You can't choose your seeds

    This kit includes eveyrthing you need to grow four popular culinary herbs in your own kitchen. It comes with seeds, biodegradable pots, soil discs, baboo plant markers, a herb grinder and instruction booklet. You will be growing youw own basil cilantro, chives and parsley in no time. THe seeds are all organic and non GMO as well.

    Find more Planters' Choice Organic Herb Growing Kit information and reviews here.

Growing herbs indoows is incredibly satisfying. Not only do you get the benefit of fresh, delicious herbs to add to your food, you also get the stress relief of gardening and the benefits of having greenery indoors as well. These kits make starting your own kitchen herb garden easy, quck and foolproof. 

