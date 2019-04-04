15 Best Kitchen Herb Gardens: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Back in the day, households always had their own “kitchen garden” to grow daily essentials such as greens, herbs and vegetables like onions, garlic, squash and more. Today we are often much too busy and have too little space for a full kitchen garden, but that does not mean we cannot grow some of our own fresh produce at home.

Kitchen herb gardens give us the chance to grow tasty herbs and spices without even leaving the house. Fresh herbs taste so much better than dried, and add real pizzazz to your cooking. The kitchen herb gardens listed below take the hard work out of gardening so you can enjoy the bounty of fresh herbs at home!