15 Best Kitchen Herb Gardens: Your Buyer’s Guide (2019)

Back in the day, households always had their own “kitchen garden” to grow daily essentials such as greens, herbs and vegetables like onions, garlic, squash and more. Today we are often much too busy and have too little space for a full kitchen garden, but that does not mean we cannot grow some of our own fresh produce at home.
Kitchen herb gardens give us the chance to grow tasty herbs and spices without even leaving the house. Fresh herbs taste so much better than dried, and add real pizzazz to your cooking. The kitchen herb gardens listed below take the hard work out of gardening so you can enjoy the bounty of fresh herbs at home!
-
1. Click and Grow Smart Garden 3Price: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modern, stylish design
- Comes with Basil seed pods
- Automatic hassle free herb garden
- Plant pods can be expensive to replace
- Expensive product
- Can't grow very big plants
The Click and Grow Smart Garden is an all inclusive, automatic herb garden. It uses hydroponic technoogy and pre-seeded pods to grow fresh herbs automatically. All you need to do is drop the plant cartridges into the container, fill the reservoir, and plug it in. This kit comes with basil pods, and also has a 30 day warranty.
Find more Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 information and reviews here.
-
2. Windowsill Herb Garden Kit by Sustainable Seed CompanyPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits perfectly in a windowsill
- Eco friendly plant pots
- 10 popular culinary herb varieties
- Does not come with soil, only seed-starting grow pods
- No warranty
- You don't get to choose the seeds
This herb garden is designed to fit perfectly in your kitchen windowsill. It comes with 10 popular culinary herb seeds , biodegradable plant pots, waterproof trays, and growing medium to plant the seeds in.
In no time, you will be growing the following herbs in your own kitchen – Heirloom Basil, Rosemary, Chives, Parsley, Cilantro, Lavender, Oregano, Dill, Sage, and Thyme.
Find more Windowsill Herb Garden Kit by Sustainable Seed Company information and reviews here.
-
3. AeroGarden Sprout LEDPrice: $70.63Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use, foolproof
- Automatic garden with LED light
- Grows herbs, greens or vegetables
- Expensive
- Requires some maintenance
- Large footprint
AeroGarden Sprout is a year round indoor garden that runs automatically for hassle-free herbs. You can even grow salad greens and small vegetables like peppers and tomatoes. This planter fits up to three plants at a time and also includes a 10 Watt broad spectrum LED light. Choose from four colors: Black, red, teal or white.
Find more AeroGarden Sprout LED information and reviews here.
-
4. Aquaphoric Herb Garden TubPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Automatic hydroponic watering
- Small footprint, fits on kitchen counter
- Expensive
- Does not come with seeds
- Grow medium does not have the same nutrients as regular soil
This hydroponic herb garden is designed with a small footprint so it fits on yoru kitchen counter or windowsill. This planter uses passive hydroponics for automatic watering, so all you have to do is fill the reservoir periodically. This planter uses fiber soil, so yo udo not need to purchase specialized plant pods.
Find more Aquaphoric Herb Garden Tub information and reviews here.
-
5. Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter KitPrice: $26.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Kit includes four herb seeds
- Also includes grow pods and planters
- Does not include soil, only seed starting pods
- Not as many seeds as other kits
- Very small pots
This “Herbs in the Burbs” kit makes growing your own kitchen herbs easy. This kit comes with four culinary herb seeds – Cilantro, thyme, parsley, and basil. It also includes plant markers, small trimmers, expanding grow medium pods to plant your seeds in, and little burlap grow bags with waterproof lining.
Find more Garden Republic Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit information and reviews here.
-
6. Window Garden Rustic Charm Herb Trio KitPrice: $35.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cute terracotta planters
- Small size is not intimidating
- Comes with everything you need to start
- Relatively expensive
- Only three plants
- You can't choose your seed types
This cute trio is a nice intriducton into herb gardening, and makes a great gift. This kit includes three terra cotta pots (and dishes to catch water drips), seeds for basil, sage and chives, and plant markers. It also comes with expanding coco coir pods to plant your seeds in. This little garden will look great on your kitchen counter or windowsill.
Find more Window Garden Rustic Charm Herb Trio Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Culinary Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit by Mountain Valley Seed CompanyPrice: $18.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Unique and cute planters
- Six seeds included
- Soil not included
- You don't get to choose your seeds
- No warranty
This cute kit will have you growing your own herbs in no time. It comes with everything you need to get started – Six seed varieties, unique planters, a germination tray with greenhouse dome, plant markers, and expanding seed pods to plant in. This kit comes with Basil, Dill, Parsley, Chives, Mustard, and Oregano seeds.
Find more Culinary Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Back to the Roots Water GardenPrice: $83.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interesting science experiment for kids
- Grow herbs or microgreens
- Easy introduction to aquaponics
- Expensive
- Seeds not included
- Can't grow large plants
If you want to try your hand at aquaponics, this little herb garden is a great start. It includes a small tank and a planter top where you can plant herbs or sprout microgreens. The fish waste helps to fertilize your plants, while the plant roots help to clean the water. This is a great conversation piece, or can make a great science lesson for kids!
Find more Back to the Roots Water Garden information and reviews here.
-
9. Back to the Roots Kitchen Herb GardenPrice: $19.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a great gift
- Garden-In-A-Can
- Three herb varieties
- Relatively expensive
- Only three plants
- Some reviewers did not have successful germination
It does not get any easier than this herb garden from Back To The Roots. This kit includes three “Gardens-In-A-Can” that you just need to dump the gorw medium and plant the seeds and you are ready to go. This cute kit is rustic and charming, and includes mint, basil and cilantro.
Find more Back to the Roots Kitchen Herb Garden information and reviews here.
-
10. Urban Leaf Indoor Herb Garden Starter KitPrice: $22.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pretty and stylish
- Pre-planted seed pods
- Easy and fun hydroponics
- Relatively expensive
- You can't choose your seeds
- Not many reviews
This windowsill herb garden is one of the prettist on this list. It includes three culinary herbs – lemon and lime basil as well as lemon balm – and uses hydroponics to grow them in cute glass bottles. The seeds come in a long tube filled with grow medium and pre planted with seeds, so you just need to fill the bottles and stick them in. The kit also comes with germination stickers and bottle labels.
Find more Urban Leaf Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. GrowLED LED Indoor GardenPrice: $69.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Height adjustable LED light
- Easy to set up
- Grow all year long no matter the weather
- Expensive
- Plants not included
- Not many reviews
This garden from GrowLED allows you to grow herbs in your kitchen all year round. It comes with a LED light and three pots on a grow tray. The light is height adjustable for different sized plants. It also has an automatic smart timer for 16 hour days.
Find more GrowLED LED Indoor Garden information and reviews here.
-
12. Herb Garden Planter by Planter Pro’sPrice: $54.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six herbs included
- Non GMO seeds
- Cedar wood planters
- No warranty
- Expensive
- You can't choose your seeds
This stylish kit has all you need to start growing six different herbs – Basil, Cilantro, Thyme, Oregano, Chives and Parsley. All seeds are non GMO, germination tested and non hybrid. The planters are made in the USA of rot-resistant cedar wood, and each one has its own plant marker.
Find more Herb Garden Planter by Planter Pro's information and reviews here.
-
13. Sproutbrite Indoor Herb Kit Garden StarterPros:
Cons:
- Non GMO seeds
- 5 popular seed varieties
- Biodegradable pots
- Not as cute as other kits
- You can't choose your herbs
- No warranty
This inexpensive kit includes everything you need to start yoru own kitchen herb garden. In the box you will find seeds, pots, and seed starters for five herb plants, as well as a mini shovel and an instruction guide. This kit includes seeds for basil, cilantro, parsley, chives and oregano.
Find more Sproutbrite Indoor Herb Kit Garden Starter information and reviews here.
-
14. Planters’ Choice Organic Herb Growing KitPros:
Cons:
- Non GMO, organic seeds
- All in one kit
- Four herbs included
- Some reviewers received damamged boxes
- Not many herbs compared to some other kits
- You can't choose your seeds
This kit includes eveyrthing you need to grow four popular culinary herbs in your own kitchen. It comes with seeds, biodegradable pots, soil discs, baboo plant markers, a herb grinder and instruction booklet. You will be growing youw own basil cilantro, chives and parsley in no time. THe seeds are all organic and non GMO as well.
Find more Planters' Choice Organic Herb Growing Kit information and reviews here.
Growing herbs indoows is incredibly satisfying. Not only do you get the benefit of fresh, delicious herbs to add to your food, you also get the stress relief of gardening and the benefits of having greenery indoors as well. These kits make starting your own kitchen herb garden easy, quck and foolproof.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.