21 Best Hanging Herb Gardens: Your Ultimate List

Growing your own herbs at home for culinary use or decoration does not have to be hard, time consuming or intimidating. Even if you do not have a lot of space for an outdoor garden, hanging herb gardens allow you to grow your own herbs indoors or on a balcony or deck.
The hanging gardens in this list are perfect for any gardener, whether you are a total beginner or have years of experience.
Just imagine how beautiful your wall will look with this huge hanging garden on it! This garden is designed to be self watering, with an automatic drip system compatible with any standard tap. It has 24 individual pots, each with enough room for one herb plant. It also comes with a three year warranty.
This saddlebag style hanging planter is perfect for hanging over a fence or balcony. It has two pockets and a capacity of about 10″ x 8″ per pocket. It is madeof 100% PET recycled bottles, is UV stable and will last a lifetime.
This planter is designed to wrap around a wooden post on your deck, dront porch, pergola, mailbox or anywhere else you please. It is adjustable to fit any size post from 4″ to 6″ square, and comes with a lifetime warranty.
This hanging planter is an easy, foolproof way to plant 36 different herb plants on any wall. It has a lifetime guarantee and is easy to plant and replant as needed. The black canvas construction is simple and minimal and will not take any attention away from your plants.
Here is a modern, beautiful hanging garden that is designed to fit inside of your window. It comes with three pots and a hanging rod to let you grow three different types of herbs. Each pot fits standard 3-inch plastic planting pots, so you do not even have to repot your harbs after you bring them home from the nursery.
This cute planter has a rustic clay design and a fun wavy edge that will look fantastic when planted with your favorite herbs. It is made out of sturdy plastic and comes in either terracotta or white, but the color you receive will be a random selection between the two.
This set of hanging pots gives you the freedom to plant yoru herb garden wherever ou wanr- on a fence, porch, wall, wherever! This set comes with 10 multicolored iron pots that are weatherprood and won’t rust. Each one measures about 4″ high and 3″ diameter.
For a more traditional hanging garden, these stylish hanging planters are a great choice. These planters have a concrete look but are actually made of durable, weatherproof and lightweight resin. The khaki rope hanger is adjustable height so it will work in any setting.
This fun green planter will look awesome hanging from your wall, bursting with fresh herbs and flowers. This planter is made of eco friendly, non toxic materials that are strong and durable. It has multiple hanging grommets on each side for easy hanging. You can even put several of these together for an extra large garden.
If you want something solid and sturdy to plant your herb garden in, this vertical wall garden from Stratco is what you are looking for. It has 12 individual pots measuring 6″ x 8″ each, backed by a metal frame that is easy to hang. It also comes with screws for the wall fixings.
This modular garden is self watering and easy to combine to make a garden of whatever size you wish. Each four-section planter has a reservoir for self watering, and a styish modern look that fits with any decor indoors or outdoors.
This inexpensive medium sized pocket planter has room for 12 individual herbs to be grown on your wall. It is leak proof, easy to water, and the black material blends right in without detracting from the look of your plants. You can easily attach this planter to a wall, fence, or any other vertical surface.
The Lazy Flower Pot garden is a nice way to achieve a vertical garden in yoru home while still having the look of traditional plant pots. This set of five includes inner pots and outer basins, so there is no leaking. They are perfect for indoor or outdoor use.
This wooden planter is a great choice if you are going for a more rustic or farmhouse look. It is 24 inches long and hangs from black leatherette straps with copper toned studs. It can be used wiether indoors or outdoors to grow and display your herb garden.
This innovative hangable planter is totally customizable, allowing you to add or remove as many levels as you want. It comes with five pots with three spaces each, giving you 15 total. It can also be stacked up on the ground if you wish.
Here is a customizable, simple to use hanging planter system. Each planter is separate from each other, giving you the freedom to create whatever shape and size garden you desire. These planters are designed to save space and withstand any weather for outdoor use. This is a pack of three.
This hanging planter is perfect for narrow vertical spaces. It is made of a strong and durable felt cloth and has seven pockets. There are two easy hanging loops on the top, so you can hang it from a fence, a wall, or any other vertical surface.
These innovative planters are designed with an automatic drip system that fits in with any standard tap. It comes in either a three pack (six planters) or a 12 pack (36 planters). They are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, as they are made of a durable polymer material. They are lightweight, easy to mount, and can be hung in any shape or design you wish.
If you desire a more modern, clean look, then these white ceramic planters are for you. These planters have a sleek and stylish look that is perfect for indoor or outdoor use. This set of four planters is perfect for a small hanging harden, or you can combine multiple sets for a larger garden.
For long and narrow spaces, a horizontal planter like this one is perfect. This planter has seven spaces for herbs. It is made of a eco friendly, non-toxic, recycled material that is strong, durable and good for indoor or outdoor use.
Here is the original Topsy Turvy upside down hanging planter. If you want to grow tomatoes but do not have the space, this planter is perfect. It makes growing and harvesting tomatoes super easy, and can even be used for other vegetables or herbs as well.