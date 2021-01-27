15 Best Garden Shoes for Grownups (Updated!)

When it comes to our all-around favorite garden boot, the honors fall to the Muck Boot MuckMaster high cut boots for comfort, durability, and performance. These garden boots have a multi-ribbed tread design with a waterproof rubber outsole. The stretch-fit topline binding snugs to the calf to keep warmth in and water and cold out. The 15 inch shaft is the ideal height for most garden work in the mud and dirt.

These boots are made for hard work and safety, protecting your feet with semi-rigid rubber reinforcements in the toe, heel, Achilles, and shank areas. Despite all that extra protection, these unisex boots are still lightweight and flexible enough to be comfortable all day long. They can easily move between activities from using your sharpest shovels and pitchfork to planting your raised garden boxes.

If you’re cleaning horse stalls, chicken coops, or have other dirty work that requires taller boots, these are the ideal choice for all kinds of barn chores. All Muck Boots are easy care, with a simple rinse of the hose after your dirty work is complete.