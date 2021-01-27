15 Best Garden Shoes for Grownups (Updated!)

A good pair of garden shoes is a must for any gardener. You’re going to get dirty, whether you’re transplanting seedlings, pulling weeds, shoveling dirt, or just slogging through mud. You need a pair of shoes that are as comfortable and hard-working as you are that will also keep your tootsies protected from garden tools like shovels and hoes.
The best garden shoes are waterproof and easy to clean with a simple spray of the hose. These awesome options are great gifts for gardeners of every age and gender.
When it comes to our all-around favorite garden boot, the honors fall to the Muck Boot MuckMaster high cut boots for comfort, durability, and performance. These garden boots have a multi-ribbed tread design with a waterproof rubber outsole. The stretch-fit topline binding snugs to the calf to keep warmth in and water and cold out. The 15 inch shaft is the ideal height for most garden work in the mud and dirt.
These boots are made for hard work and safety, protecting your feet with semi-rigid rubber reinforcements in the toe, heel, Achilles, and shank areas. Despite all that extra protection, these unisex boots are still lightweight and flexible enough to be comfortable all day long. They can easily move between activities from using your sharpest shovels and pitchfork to planting your raised garden boxes.
If you’re cleaning horse stalls, chicken coops, or have other dirty work that requires taller boots, these are the ideal choice for all kinds of barn chores. All Muck Boots are easy care, with a simple rinse of the hose after your dirty work is complete.
If you love shoes that you can slip into fast and kick off just as easily, these garden clogs from Backdoorshoes are a great find. Styled like traditional backless clogs, they are comfy, 100% waterproof, and according to the company, weigh less than three bananas. Ha! Gotta love that. While they are super easy to hose off, they also have removable insoles that you can toss in the washer to keep your shoes and your feet smelling sweet.
The grippy rubber outsoles keep you solid on your feet when you’re in muddy conditions and the upper is made from eco-friendly EVA expanded foam which is why they’re so lightweight. They’re shock absorbent and keep your feet cool while you’re wearing them. Arch supports make all-day wear problem-free. And while this tulip pair is definitely girly, don’t worry guys, there are clever designs for men too.
Looking for a clog that can deliver serious comfort along with durability for long days in the garden? These Amoji garden clogs are a unisex option for someone who wants a lightweight option, as it’s made with rubber foam that makes it comfortable as well as capable of standing up to tough garden jobs.
These clogs feature an insole that’s cupped around the heel meaning they’ll stay on your feet, even if you have the heel strap flipped to the front. The vented vamp offers plenty of airflow to keep your tootsies nice and cool, and also ads to the ease of hosing these out and getting them dry in a hurry. They’re also perfect for running out to grab the paper or taking Fido for a quick trip to the park.
Get these in seven different colors and sizes from 7 Women/5 Men to 15 Women/13 Men. Amoji also makes awesome rubber boots for kids if you have yours helping out in the garden this year.
If you’re looking for garden shoes that are definitely built to do the dirty work, these Sticky women’s garden shoes have got the kinds of features you’ll need. The unique outdoor sole is designed to work like a tractor tire, giving you extra traction but keeping out small rocks and mud so you’ll stay on your feet. The upper and outsole are both waterproof, which is essential in the garden.
The sole has a shock absorber and anti-torsion system which keeps your feet from twisting and getting stressed after a long day at the potting bench or in the garden beds themselves. A one-inch heel offers added body support. Another plus is the semi-rigid toe cap that protects your toes from small rocks, garden tools, and other sharp objects.
These shoes come in green or black, and in sizes from 5.5 to 9.5. The StickyPRO is another waterproof shoe that is an option for many applications. Its benefit is the addition of arch supports – important if you plan long hours of work on your feet.
While anti-torsion systems are most commonly used in running shoes, they’re especially essential any time your feet are going to be working hard on uneven surfaces as you’ll find in the garden.
Sometimes, when you’re going to get dirty, it doesn’t hurt to feel a little sassy at the same time and these Sloggers waterproof garden shoes are just the ticket to garden sass and style. The slip on clog style is easy for garden work, but because they come in so many adorable patterns and colors 20 to be exact!) you’re going to love pairing them with jeans for a quick outing.
These shoes feature “All-Day-Comfort” insoles, a deep lug sole for great traction in the wet and muddy conditions of the garden, and a soft binding around the top. You’ll also love that these shoes are made from 100% recyclable, medical grade material so they have a soft feel, produce no odor, are easy to hose off when you’re done for the day. The sole also contains up to 50% recycled material so when you’re ready to retire the pair you’ve got, you can send them back to the company and they’ll turn them into a new pair. Cool way to recycle and reuse, yes?
As a gardener, you’ve gotta love bees. Since you probably already have some bee houses to attract pollinators to your garden and flower beds, you might as well get a pair of Joules bee print garden boots to keep the theme strong. These cute Wellibobs feature a rugged rubber sole with a raised heel. They’re solid in rain, mud, and muck, while still looking uber-stylish.
These rubber boots have a 5.25 inch shaft so they’re like ankle booties for the outdoors. Elastic expansion panels make them super easy to slip into and out of, and the back pull strap adds an extra assist. These waterproof boots come in dozens of cute patterns, each with hand drawn designs to give them a fun and funky look. Because these boots are made of natural rubber, you can simply wash them with soap and water and let them air dry. If you want a taller garden boot, the Joules Molly Welly is a perfect option with all the same great features as the shorter boot.
Believe it or not, according to GimmetheGoodStuff.org, natural rubber is less toxic for you and the environment than synthetic rubbers.
Foot comfort is a high priority when you have to be on your feet for hours at a time, and that’s probably why Crocs are some of the favorites of doctors and nurses and pretty much everyone else. These clever and functional clogs have become ubiquitous as regular footwear for everyone, but they are outstanding in the garden. And let’s be honest, this tie dye pattern is good for any garden hippie who loves to be close to the earth.
These soft, lightweight unisex clogs won’t disappoint. They are surprisingly durable and hold up well to daily hard use. They hose off so even if you wear them without socks you don’t have to live with foot stench which will develop when you wear them with bare feet. They are also perfect for quick chores or dog walks since they are so easy to slip on and off and they’re super easy to clean which is an added bonus.
These unisex garden clogs from Amoji are a great basic garden shoe for spring and summer gardening. They are made of soft plastic foam for ultimate comfort and feature a perforated design to keep your feet cool. While they would not be great for fall or winter in colder climates, they’d be perfect in southern locales with warm weather year-round.
They’re an ideal option when you don’t want to wear a clunky pair of boots and you just want to slip into something that’s quick and easy. Because they’re so affordable, you can snag a couple of pairs, and the fact that they’re lightweight means your feet and legs won’t be so tired at the end of the day.
These easily hose off and can be left to dry in the sun for your next garden adventure.
The Bogs Patch garden clog is 100% waterproof, which means you can kick around the hose without drenching your feet. They are crafted with ultra-soft and flexible rubber so they’re easy to move around in and feel sweet on your feet. They have a removable, contoured EVA footbed that provides extra comfort and stability. But that’s just one of their hidden secrets.
These Bogs clogs feature Max-Wick technology to evaporate foot sweat and keep your feet dry, but better yet, they use DuraFresh natural bio-technology to actively fight that summer-constantly-sockless shoe stench that’s almost a given. A built-in heel kick makes for easy hands-free removal. These cuties have a high vamp in front that keeps dirt at bay. Get them in four color options and women’s sizes from 6 to 12, although not all colors are available in all sizes.
The BOGS Women’s Sauvie Chelsea Waterproof Garden Shoes are another great choice if you’re looking for a slightly different style.
Let’s be honest. There are some jobs in the garden that require you to take some safety precautions. Think rototilling, sod busting, and heavy-duty shovel and post hole work. That’s when it’s time to bring out your serious boots to get that work done safely and these Caterpillar steel toed boots are the bomb. I know because I got a pair to try out and they mean serious business.
They’re great as industrial boots because they slough off oils and chemicals, which means they’re perfect when you’re using weed killer and fertilizers. The steel toe keeps your feet safe from sharp implements and gas powered and electric garden tools. The flexible outsole ergonomically bends and moves with the foot while the soft neoprene lining prevents rashes and discomfort caused by friction. Reflective pull tabs provide nighttime safety and make it easy to get your boots on and off.
Some people don’t mind all that dirt and mud between their toes while working in the garden, but if you don’t happen to be one of them, these TENGTA waterproof garden shoes are a great option that will keep your tootsies nice and dry. The robust tread and rubber sole mean you’ll stay on your feet even in slippery circumstances, plus they’re super flexible for comfort.
The neoprene and natural rubber upper makes them an ideal option for any situation where you’re going to combine water and either dirt or sand, so you’ll wear them to the beach as well. They’re also great for fishing as they’re grippy for crawling along rocky banks where keep a good purchase is absolutely essential.
These come in four unisex color combinations and sizes from 5.5 Women/4.5 Men to 15 Women/13 Men. If you’re looking for a little more coverage, you can get the TENGTA waterproof boot that’s a hybrid of the shoe and a pull-on bootie for either men or women.
It’s pretty hard not to love a pair of red garden boots, but when they’re covered with chickens it feels so darn farm-ish. These women’s boots from Sloggers are heavy-duty and among the best garden shoes for some serious work, whether you’re actually in the chicken coop or in your flower and vegetable beds. These boots have lug treads and thick soles so they can handle shoveling and work in messier gardening conditions.
They come with Sloggers “All Day Comfort” insoles, which keep your feet cushioned and comfortable. The insoles may become wet while you work or when you clean the boots off, but they are easy to remove so you can lay them out to dry. These boots are made of 100% recyclable, vegan-friendly materials, and they are made in the USA.
Because they tend to run a little big, you may want to size down, but do be aware they only come in full sizes. Another bonus is they come in tons of fun patterns so you can find the one that matches your sense of humor. These are also great rainboots at any time of the year.
When you’re looking for the quintessential outdoor clog, the Crocs Offroad Sport Max is the pair you’ll want to grab if you like a rugged look and even more rugged performance. Made of 100% synthetic, these clogs can do double duty in the garden and for other outdoor adventures. They feature that classic Crocs comfort and a real tree design that looks a bit like mod camo.
The adjustable turbo strap won’t rip or tear off and makes these fit perfectly. The grippy sole has deep ridged treads that make mud and garden goo no big deal. These clogs come in a wide variety of sizes and because they’re unisex, they’re great for your whole family.
Muck Boot is a leading brand in weatherproof shoes and boots, and these are some of the best garden shoes any guy could want. These shoes have a classic garden design as they are are designed specifically with outdoor work in mind. Neoprene around the ankle adds comfort and flexibility while the durable rubber uppers keep your feet warm and dry.
These have an insulated shell and a comfortable, lined footbed so you can wear them all day long. While they might look like they’d make your feet hot, the breathable air mesh lining wicks away humidity and perspiration, and allows air to travel throughout the shoe. These are actually comfort rated from subfreezing temperatures to 65 degrees Fahrenheit.
These are 100% waterproof and feature a high-traction rubber outsole that guarantees you’ll stay on your feet even in mud, slush, or rain. They come in a wide range of sizes and five different color choices.
When you’re in search of some garden shoes that are supremely breathable, these unisex clogs are ideal. These feature a vented upper that’s both breathable and washable. A convenient heel strap keeps them in place when you want, but can also be flipped over the vamp so you can just wear them like mules. They have a cushy EVA outsole that’s lightweight, super flexible, and extremely comfortable.
These clogs have an aggressive tread pattern which is awesome for working in mud and dirt, but they’re also easy to just hose off when your gardening tasks are complete. The quick dry material means you can slip them back on in a flash. They come in nearly a dozen color options and sizes from 5.5 Women/4 Men to 15 Women/13.5 Men.