5 Best Lawn Mowers Under $300: Your Buyer’s Guide

It may be cold right now where you are but that spring weather is coming faster than you think. Get prepared for when your grass starts growing by picking up your very own lawn mower.
If you have a smaller-sized lawn (or you want to get in as much physical activity you can into your day), you’re not going to want to buy a riding lawn mower. A good walk-behind lawn mower will be much easier to maneuver around your yard.
Lawn care is important. Making your home look the best it possibly can starts with a well-maintained lawn. There are plenty of lightweight yet rugged lawnmowers out there that will complement you and your yardwork duties perfectly. We’ve got seven of the best of them right here.
-
1. Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower
Cons:
- Electric
- Best-Looking Design
- 17-Inch Cut
- Rubber Grip Wears Around 3 Year Mark
- 20-Inch Version is Too Expensive
- Bag Design Isn't the Greatest
If you’re looking to get away from gas mowers (and, at this point, we highly suggest you go the electric mower route), THE best cordless lawn mower under $300 is the Greenworks 16-Inch 40V Cordless Lawn Mower.
Not only is it a great-looking mower that runs on a 40V 4.0Ah battery, but it’s also highly functional. It’s very lightweight and great for small to medium-sized yards, and it also has a rear bagger (or mulcher, if you prefer).
The handle has 5 different adjustable positions available, so you can adjust it easily to the perfect height so that you don’t have to be bent over your mower while you’re mowing (better for your back!).
Greenworks is one of my favorite brands for lawn and home tools, as they’ve got a versatile line of other tools that also use the same 40V battery. For example, I have a snowblower with a 40V battery and this mower with a 40V battery, so I have twice as much power in both the winter and the spring to get the job completed without the fear of running out of battery juice.
My front lawn is 500 square feet and my back lawn is 1,300 square feet, and the mower handles the job on just a single charge. If your lawn is any bigger, you might want to grab another battery. A backup battery pack is worth it in case you didn’t charge your primary battery.
-
2. Lawn-Boy 17732 Self-Propelled Gas Lawn Mower
Cons:
- 3-in-1 Feature For Dealing with Clippings
- Kohler XT6 OHV Engine
- 21 inch Blade
- Gas-powered
- Side discharge attachment not included (although you can request one for free)
- Not as Powerful As 6.5 HP Should be
The Lawn-Boy 17732 is the best self-propelled lawn mower you’re going to find for under $300. It uses rear-wheel drive system technology for great traction and control even on hilly terrain. It’s powered by a Kohler XT6 OHV engine and is CARB compliant (for you Californians out there).
It weighs in at 66 pounds, but since it is self-propelled, the weight isn’t as significant as it is with the other push lawn mowers. One of the biggest positives of this model is that Lawn-Boy backs it with a one or two-pull start guarantee for three years. That means that if the mower doesn’t start in just a pull or two, Lawn-Boy will fix it for free. And if there are any other problems with the mower within two years, Lawn-Boy will fix those for free as well.
-
3. Greenworks 25022 12 Amp Corded 20-Inch Electric Lawn Mower
Cons:
- 3-in-1 feature for dealing with lawn clippings
- No gasoline required
- Durable 20-inch steel cutting deck
- Requires an extension cord
- Extension cords can be a pain to maneuver around
- Less power than a gas-powered mower
The Greenworks 25022 is a 12 Amp 20-inch corded electric lawn mower that received an overwhelmingly positive response from customers on Amazon with 63% of reviewers giving it 5 stars. It features a durable steel 20-inch cutting deck that gets the job done quicker and more efficiently than most mowers.
Its 3-in-1 feature provides multiple options for grass clippings from rear bagging to side-discharge to mulching. It’s ideal for small to medium yards and you’ll breeze through your yard quickly and quietly. The durable steel deck is rust-resistant, a huge plus if you live anywhere with significant rainfall.
The height is adjustable with a single lever and the fact that it doesn’t require any gas means you can store it through the winter without having to worry about maintenance issues. Yes, you’ll need to plug it in to make it work but, that said, it’s a lot less expensive than a cordless lawn mower as well.
-
5. Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO 14 inch 13 Amp Electric Lawn Mower
Cons:
- Lightweight
- Easy to push and steer
- Highly-rated
- No blade height below two inches
- Your mower is going to look like a toy
- I mean, it REALLY looks like a toy
The Sun Joe MJ401E-PRO 14-Inch Electric Lawn Mower is the perfect pick for those that want to save some money and own a small lawn. Even though it only has a 14-inch blade, it still will get the job done quickly thanks to its easy maneuverability and compact size.
This is one lean, mean green mowing machine that doesn’t quit. Since my lawn is small, this is the mower that I personally own, and I’ve had it for over two years without any fails yet. It does require the typical cleaning and maintenance of electric powered lawn mowers, but it doesn’t require gas or oil.
It may not be the best-looking lawn mower available — unless you like yard tools that look like toys— but it definitely does the job and it’s reliable. The fact that it comes in at less than $150 is a big selling point, too. If you use the Sun Joe MJ401E as it is intended to be used — frequently and on generally well-maintained lawns — it can be one of the best mowers available for those on a budget.
What's the Best Lawn Mower for Less Than $300?
The easy answer is whatever you can get. But allow me to follow that up with some good news: a lawn mower for less than $300 isn't necessarily going to fail after a season or two.
In fact, you're going to be pleasantly surprised with what's out there these days for that small budget. With electric models getting better and lasting longer, gas models are coming drastically down in price.
With gas-powered lawn mowers come more amenities for a lower price including self-propulsion and more bagging options. They're typically stronger than their electric cousins as well.
That said, that's becoming less of a problem. Companies such as Greenworks, E-GO, and WORX are coming up with some pretty great mowers that offer less noise, no fumes, and almost no maintenance. And they offer all of that while providing nearly as much power as a gas engine.
What's the Easiest Lawn Mower to Use?
Depending on your own skill level, the best lawn mower for you might be a cordless electric lawn mower. There is virtually nothing to take care of, there isn't a cord to trip over, and it requires no gasoline, oil, or effort.
Electric mowers that feature self-propulsion are typically expensive (or at least they used to be) but that might not kill the deal for you. Electric mowers are very lightweight and unless you have steep hills to deal with, pushing one around is generally really easy.
I've owned a small, professional lawn mower for years and it does take some effort to keep the oil clean, the blade sharp, and the gasoline taken care of each year. But I'm a DIY kind of guy and like that sort of thing. I'm not sure what I'd do if the machine I was using didn't make noise!
I really enjoy mowing my lawn and I'm used to operating my gas mower. It provides some exercise (at least a little bit) in the form of pushing it and hauling the grass to the disposal bin. It's powerful engine also takes care of a lot of debris in the spring and the fall without me having to rake up too much.
I also like saving money and gas mowers these days can be found ultra-cheap if you know what you're looking for. For far less than $300, a number of brand-name mowers are available for you to look at.
Here's the other thing about electric lawn mowers: the batteries will eventually wear out and need replacing. At this point, the major electric tool vendors haven't been around long enough to demonstrate how far into the future their electric batteries will last or if they'll keep the same form factor for your particular mower.
