5 Best Lawn Mowers Under $300: Your Buyer’s Guide

Lawn care is important. Making your home look the best it possibly can starts with a well-maintained lawn. There are plenty of lightweight yet rugged lawnmowers out there that will complement you and your yardwork duties perfectly. We’ve got seven of the best of them right here.

If you have a smaller-sized lawn (or you want to get in as much physical activity you can into your day), you’re not going to want to buy a riding lawn mower . A good walk-behind lawn mower will be much easier to maneuver around your yard.

It may be cold right now where you are but that spring weather is coming faster than you think. Get prepared for when your grass starts growing by picking up your very own lawn mower.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What's the Best Lawn Mower for Less Than $300?

The easy answer is whatever you can get. But allow me to follow that up with some good news: a lawn mower for less than $300 isn't necessarily going to fail after a season or two.

In fact, you're going to be pleasantly surprised with what's out there these days for that small budget. With electric models getting better and lasting longer, gas models are coming drastically down in price.

With gas-powered lawn mowers come more amenities for a lower price including self-propulsion and more bagging options. They're typically stronger than their electric cousins as well.

That said, that's becoming less of a problem. Companies such as Greenworks, E-GO, and WORX are coming up with some pretty great mowers that offer less noise, no fumes, and almost no maintenance. And they offer all of that while providing nearly as much power as a gas engine.

What's the Easiest Lawn Mower to Use?

Depending on your own skill level, the best lawn mower for you might be a cordless electric lawn mower. There is virtually nothing to take care of, there isn't a cord to trip over, and it requires no gasoline, oil, or effort.

Electric mowers that feature self-propulsion are typically expensive (or at least they used to be) but that might not kill the deal for you. Electric mowers are very lightweight and unless you have steep hills to deal with, pushing one around is generally really easy.

I've owned a small, professional lawn mower for years and it does take some effort to keep the oil clean, the blade sharp, and the gasoline taken care of each year. But I'm a DIY kind of guy and like that sort of thing. I'm not sure what I'd do if the machine I was using didn't make noise!

I really enjoy mowing my lawn and I'm used to operating my gas mower. It provides some exercise (at least a little bit) in the form of pushing it and hauling the grass to the disposal bin. It's powerful engine also takes care of a lot of debris in the spring and the fall without me having to rake up too much.

I also like saving money and gas mowers these days can be found ultra-cheap if you know what you're looking for. For far less than $300, a number of brand-name mowers are available for you to look at.

Here's the other thing about electric lawn mowers: the batteries will eventually wear out and need replacing. At this point, the major electric tool vendors haven't been around long enough to demonstrate how far into the future their electric batteries will last or if they'll keep the same form factor for your particular mower.

See Also:

Best Cordless Electric Mowers

Best Cordless Leaf Blowers

Best Cordless String Trimmers

Best Small Riding Lawn Mowers