5 Best LED Grow Lights Under $500: Your Buyer’s Guide

This Viparspectra LED grow light stands out because it’s an awesome LED grow light under $500 available on Amazon, that’s beloved by home growers, and it’s super cheap.

This 600W light has a full spectrum that compares to a traditional 250 Watt HPS light, but only around 132 watts of energy. It is bright enough to cover an area of about 2 feet x 2 feet.

This light has fans and aluminum heat sinks to make sure it doesn’t get too hot.

It’s also dimmable, so you can customize it for each stage of plant growth. It also comes with a 2-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee. The company provides great customer service, so you can call them for assistance with your lighting and grow questions.