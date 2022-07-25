5 Best Grow Tent Kits for Easy Cannabis Harvests

Grow tent kits make it easy to have an epic harvest. A grow tent helps you save on electricity, water, and nutrients — not to mention build-out costs. But if you buy everything separately, it’s complicated: Which LED grow lights will work best? How much ventilation does a small grow tent really need?
A grow tent kit eliminates these questions. Get everything you need to start your home grow today.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $459.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $649.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $839.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $469.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $389.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Spider Farmer Grow Tent Kit (2.3 x 2.3 Ft.)Price: $459.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy tent construction
- Reflective mylar interior maximizes light distribution
- Tent designed to avoid light leakage
- Light comes with dimmer
- Excellent customer service
- Consumes 100 Watts
- Removable bottom tray makes it easy to clean and keep out standing water
- Fan is loud
- Fan uses 50 watts
- To avoid odor leakage, fan and filter must be installed INSIDE the tent
- Spider Farmer grow tents are a bit more expensive than comparable sizes from other brands
The Spider Farmer Grow Tent Kit stands out because it comes with the SF-1000 grow light, which is dimmable and includes all the wavelengths for every growing stage.
Spider Farmer grow lights provide some of the best value in the industry, using Samsung diodes.
The SF light offers uniform canopy penetration, and the 100 percent reflective mylar interior of the tent maximizes the light penetration even further. Your plants will be very happy with this setup.
This tent would be great for veg as well as flowering. It’s five feet tall, with a footprint of 27 inches by 27 inches. Thanks to this height, you can grow your plants pretty tall in veg before flipping them to flower.
The only things that aren’t included in this kit are your clones (or seeds), your nutrients, and a growing medium.
Unfortunately, the fan is loud, so if you’re looking for the most discreet tent possible, this might not be the right one for you.
Find more Spider Farmer Grow Tent Kit information and reviews here.
-
2. AC Infinity Advance Grow System Integrated Kit (3 x 3 Ft.)Price: $649.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smart automated programming
- 240W full-spectrum grow light
- Samsung LEDS
- Sensors and apps can control lights and fans individually
- Comes with both inline fan and clip fan
- Expensive
- This size is designed to grow only three plants
- Not ideal for an established grower who already has another preferred LED light brand
The AC Infinity Integrated Grow System stands out because it has a smart controller that monitors light and climate conditions. This means you can monitor your grow room remotely.
Your smart controller can be hooked up to four devices after you mount it on the mounting plate in your tent, so your partner or roommates can keep an eye on the plants remotely from their phones, too.
The intelligent programming will monitor each fan and light separately. You can even set grow schedules and heat triggers, so the Bluetooth app will alert you when you need it to.
The 240W full-spectrum grow light uses Samsung LM301B LEDs, which are commonly used on LED grow light boards. Samsung diodes are actually the same kind used on the popular Spider Farmer LED grow lights.
This kit with a 3×3 tent is set up to grow three plants.
AC Infinity also sells its integrated kit system in other sizes, including 2×2 (meant to grow one plant), a 4×2 (meant to grow two plants), and a 4×4 (meant to grow four plants).
Find more AC Infinity Advance Grow System: 3'x3' Integrated Kit information and reviews here.
-
3. VIVOSUN Grow Tent Complete System with VS4000 Light (4 x 4 Ft.)Price: $839.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes inline fan, temperature and humidity monitor, programmable timer
- Also includes netting and shears
- VS4000 light is full spectrum and promotes healthy growth
- Thick heavy duty material and lined zippers prevent light leakage
- Ratchet hangers included to hang lights may fail
- You may want to order ratchet hangers separately
- Takes two people to set up
- Expensive
The VIVOSUN Grow Tent Complete System with the VS4000 Light stands out because of the included VS4000 LED grow light. This is a much more powerful grow light than the one that comes with their more affordable kits (the VS1000).
The light will penetrate your canopy, providing all the necessary wavelengths, and the mylar interior of the tent will maximize light penetration even further. You could grow at least four, probably five plants in this tent.
The lights have five settings, and you’ll be able to situate them the perfect distance from the top of your plants, thanks to the height of this tent. (It’s about 80 inches tall.)
The VIVOSUN tent kits also stand out because of how much extra stuff comes with a kit. You’ll even get shears for trimming, which will come in handy, if you don’t invest in a bud trimming machine. (We recommend a machine — to save your hands from the carpal tunnel that affects some people after trimming too much cannabis!)
If you’re interested in growing more plants, and growing the biggest possible nugs, this is the VIVOSUN grow kit for you.
Find more VIVOSUN Grow Tent Complete System with VS4000 Light information and reviews here.
-
4. VIVOSUN Grow Tent Complete System with VS1000 Light (4 x 2 Ft.)Price: $469.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Different sizes available
- Comes with VS1000 LED light
- Affordable compared to comparable models
- Reflective mylar lining
- Quiet (less than 50 decibels)
- Some users have challenges setting up carbon filter
- Some have trouble setting up fan
- If you buy large version, the included VS1000 light may not provide enough coverage for as many plants as you want to grow
- Hard to set up alone
This VIVOSUN Grow Tent Complete System comes with a VS1000 LED grow light.
You can buy this kit in several different sizes. This one comes with a tent that has a footprint of 4 feet by 2 feet, and it’s five feet tall.
VIVOSUN also makes one that’s two feet by two feet. Their two-by-two-foot tent is a little shorter than the other brands’ 2×2 models. (It’s only four feet tall.) So their smaller tent might work best as a veg tent, or a great place to keep a mother plant for cutting clones.
But if you’re looking to grow even more plants (and grow them even taller), VIVOSUN also makes a complete kit with a grow tent that’s four feet by four feet. And their four-by-four-foot version is 80 inches tall, so you can grow some monster plants in there.
This kit comes with the VS1000 light. The light is full-spectrum and should provide enough light for your plants. If you think your plants will need more light penetration, you can purchase an extra light to install, or check out the VIVOSUN kits that come with a VS4000 light.
This kit comes with all the getting-started essentials that are included by most brands, along with some grow room glasses to protect your eyes while you’re working in the grow room.
Find more VIVOSUN Grow Tent Complete System information and reviews here.
-
5. MARS HYDRO Grow Tent Complete Kit (2 x 2 Ft.)Price: $389.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 600W full spectrum LED grow light included
- Five feet tall
- Comes with four inch inline fan with speed controller
- Four inch carbon filter
- Plenty of flex ducting and duct clamps
- Humidity thermometer included
- Affordable
- The fan and filter fit well in the tent
- Light is not dimmable
- 600W is less wattage than some other kits provide
- Fan may make whining noise
- Humidity meter is not that helpful
The MARS HYDRO Grow Tent Complete Kit is more affordable than some comparable models.
MARS HYDRO makes several models in different sizes. This one has a footprint of two feet by two feet, but they also made one that’s three feet by three feet, and one that’s four feet by four feet. These larger sizes are a little bit taller, too.
But the small one would be great if you’re looking for a grow tent to put in a smaller space, like a closet. It’s still five feet tall, so there’s plenty of room to grow your girls tall before flipping them to flower.
The LED grow light included in this kit is 600 watts (though, like most LEDs, it’s efficient — it only consumes 100 watts). It’s full spectrum, but it is not dimmable.
However, this grow tent setup is also more affordable than comparable models that come with dimmable (and higher-wattage) lights. If you’re looking to save money, and you’re not too worried about dimming your grow lights to best mimic the sun, this could be the kit for you. It’s perfect for beginners.
Find more MARS HYDRO Grow Tent Kit information and reviews here.
How To Set up Grow Tent Kit:
Watch a video on YouTube! Sure, your grow tent package will come with instructions, but you'll save yourself some headaches by watching a video or two first.
It also helps to have another set of hands. You can't really set these up all by yourself unless you get one of the smallest models. For example, you might be able to set up a 2x2 foot grow tent by yourself, but for any larger tent, you'll have trouble stretching the heavy fabric across all the steel poles without someone to help.
You'll also need to hang the lights, set up the inline fan (ideally inside the tent, not outside), and set up the timer.
(Of course, if you invest in a smart remote-controlled system like the AC Infinity model reviewed above, the Bluetooth app will help you handle a lot of that.)
What are the Best Grow Tent Kits for Beginners?
We think it's probably best for beginner growers to start with a small grow tent, so you can focus on growing one or two plants really well.
However, you don't want to purchase a grow tent that's too short, because then you run the risk of burning your leaves by having the lights too close to them.
We recommend that, along with your kit, you also purchase an excellent weed growing book.
Are These Complete LED Grow Tent Kits for Soil?
Yes! All of these work great with soil. Most people use smart pots, which help avoid extra water retention.
What Should I Do With All The Amazing Cannabis I'm Growing?
Having an epic harvest is the best. You'll have more herb than you know what to do with. Just make sure to store it in high-quality weed containers. Then, if all your jars are really overflowing, you could always use some while cooking with marijuana or even make your own rosin.
Happy harvesting!