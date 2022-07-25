5 Best Grow Tent Kits for Easy Cannabis Harvests

The Spider Farmer Grow Tent Kit stands out because it comes with the SF-1000 grow light, which is dimmable and includes all the wavelengths for every growing stage.

Spider Farmer grow lights provide some of the best value in the industry, using Samsung diodes.

The SF light offers uniform canopy penetration, and the 100 percent reflective mylar interior of the tent maximizes the light penetration even further. Your plants will be very happy with this setup.

This tent would be great for veg as well as flowering. It’s five feet tall, with a footprint of 27 inches by 27 inches. Thanks to this height, you can grow your plants pretty tall in veg before flipping them to flower.

The only things that aren’t included in this kit are your clones (or seeds), your nutrients, and a growing medium.

Unfortunately, the fan is loud, so if you’re looking for the most discreet tent possible, this might not be the right one for you.