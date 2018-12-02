45 Best Aviation Gifts for Christmas 2018

Our Review

What better way to celebrate a love of flying than by understanding what all licenced pilots must know to be certified? This is the official FAA handbook and contains everything the would-be pilot must know, starting with "criteria for earning the various pilot certificates, how to select a flight school and instructor, and the tests associated with earning a pilot certificate". This is not a heavily-stylized narrative about airplanes, but rather the actual first-hand knowledge that could be fascinating for the right aviation enthusiast.