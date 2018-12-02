45 Best Aviation Gifts for Christmas 2018

Whether a commercial pilot, active or retired military, or just a plane enthusiast, aviation captures the imagination in ways few other things do. If you’re shopping for someone who loves all forms of flying machinery, here are our picks for the best aviation gifts.
‘Flight: The Complete History of Aviation’ by R.G. Grant
This comprehensive 452-page tome explains the history of aviation via the exploration of 300 different aircraft. Choose from softcover or hardcover for this in-depth guide to the storied past of aviation.
Field Notes: Three Missions Special Edition Memo Books
As fond as I am of Field Notes in general and as much as I think they make pretty nifty gifts (especially under $25), this set in particular makes a great aviation gift. Designed in honor of the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs, each notebook cover offers a vintage, nostalgia-tinged look at each. Also included in this set are three pop-out, assemble-it-yourself models of the crew capsules for each mission.
Trintec 10 Inch Aviation Altimeter Instrument Style Wall Clock
This wall clock styled to recall an altimeter will work for anyone who loves avaition, but it also doesn't necessarily look out of place in a sufficiently modern design motif. Trintec offers a number of these, and the alternative to this pick I most like is the attitude indicator version.
Denny&Dora Shearling Leather Aviation Jacket
A good bomber jacket will put anyone in the mood to fly. This finely detailed sheepskin leather jacket is lined with lamb fur shearling, making it very warm and cozy. It's nicely detailed and that two-tone look adds visual interest.
Breitling Navitimer World GMT Watch
Every aviator needs a good travel chronograph. Breitling makes some of the world's great aviator timepieces, including this self-winding watch that clearly displays the time in two timezones. The red tipped hands display the secondary time in 24-hour time for a easy identification. If you're not quite looking to spend this much on a watch, you could also consider the Bulova Special Edition Lunar Pilot or the Citizen Eco-Drive Promaster Nighthawk Dual Time Watch. The Luminox F-22 Raptor Lockheed Martin Chronograph Watch is also worth considering.
Godinger Airplane Bottle Stopper
Here's an easy gift to give for anyone who loves aviation and wine. A silver airplane flying atop your wine bottle adds a fun detail. For bonus points, you could also give a matching bottle opener.
Vcufflinks Cessna Plane Cufflinks
Add a little plane detail to your pilot's wardrobe. Every pilot I've ever seen has been wearing an oxford or dress shirt, so cufflinks are worth consideration, especially as stocking stuffers.
Ililily Aviator Winter Hat
Perfect for anyone spending a lot of time outdoors in the winter (a snowboarder, perhaps?) who wants to channel a vintage pilot, this faux leather hat is lined with sythetic shearling and adorned with decorative goggles. It's available in 19 different colors and styles to match the vibe of whoever you give it to.
Revell of Germany 1/144 Boeing 787 Dreamliner Model
Despite a tricky development, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner eventually entered service in 2011 and pioneered the use of fuel-saving composite materials. Celebrate this achievement with this 1/144 scale model comprised of 72 parts which can be built with the landing gear down or retracted. A display stand is included with this model.
‘Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge: FAA-H-8083-25B’
What better way to celebrate a love of flying than by understanding what all licenced pilots must know to be certified? This is the official FAA handbook and contains everything the would-be pilot must know, starting with "criteria for earning the various pilot certificates, how to select a flight school and instructor, and the tests associated with earning a pilot certificate". This is not a heavily-stylized narrative about airplanes, but rather the actual first-hand knowledge that could be fascinating for the right aviation enthusiast.
Trays4Us Aviation Chart Birch Wood Veneer Snack Tray
Declining the opportunity to make a joke about tray tables, these practical snack trays display the aviation charts for your choice of several metropolitan areas. The trays themselves are made of birch veneer and are great for snacks or organization.
Sporty’s “A Pilot and a Normal Person Live Here” Doormat
With apologies to any pilots who think they're normal, I've often wondered to myself when boarding a flight what kind of person could commit themselves to that life. If you know a pilot and wonder the same thing, this could make a good gift, gag or not.
Daron Southwest Airlines Airport Playset
Timbuk2 Co-Pilot Luggage Roller
Whether pilot or frequent-flying airplane enthusiast, a quality carry-on is a must. While technically the industry standard for pilots would be the Luggage Works Stealth, I have personal experience with the build quality of Timbuk2 products and personally recommend them. Not only does this look sharp, the wheels and bearings are standard skateboard gear and can be replaced easily over what should be a long life for this bag.
Godinger Airplane Coasters
Whether you opt for the clock elsewhere on this list or not, these coasters can extend an aviation theme in the home. Or they can just make a great, somewhat minimal nod to all things flying while enjoying a beverage. This set of four includes a turn indicator, heading indicator, attitude indicator and altimeter.
Boeing Airplane Paperclips
Add a touch of aviation love to a desk, no matter the profession. This contains 40 airplane-shaped paperclips for a fun twist on an otherwise boring office supply. Great as a stocking stuffer.
Red Canoe Cessna Vintage Stow Bag
While not as strictly practical as the Timbuk2 carry-on for flying, this bag makes a great weekender. It's done up in Cessna livery and made of heavy duty cotton twill. It features high-quality YKK zippers and an adjustable shoulder strap. You could also opt for the Boeing version, if you prefer.
Mastercraft Collection B-58A Hustler Model
The Convair B-58 Hustler entered service in 1960 to replaced the Boeing B-47 and was retired ten years later, succeeded by the General Dynamics F-111, which was itself succeeded by the Rockwell B-1 and Boeing F-15E. This 1/72 model recreates the Hustler, which was known for its notorious sonic booms. Despite a short career, this delta-wing craft sports an interesting look, perfect for desks. For more along these lines, shop the Mastercraft Collection here.
LEGO Technic Air Race Jet 42066 Building Kit
Like the Bugatti we put on our gifts for car guys list, these LEGO Technic sets bring the whole idea of model-building to a new level. Part puzzle, part model, this jet is comprised of over 1,100 pieces. It's also two planes in one: the fighter you see here and a private jet. Great for anyone who likes a challenge.
Airportag LHR Throw Pillow
Spruce up any room with airport-themed throw pillow covers. These fit a standard 16 inch square pillow and are made of 100 percent polyester. In addition to this London Heathrow option, you could also go for Charles de Gaulle France, San Francisco International Airport, or Barcelona.
Deco 79 Wood Airplane Propeller
You don't have to be an aviation enthusiast to think these retro airplane propellers are a great design element. They'll work in a variety of settings, anchoring the look of a wall. There are six different styles to choose from to match any room.
‘The Boeing KC-135 Stratotanker: More Than a Tanker’ by Robert Hopkins III
As the U.S. Air Force prepares for delivery of the Boeing KC-46 Pegasus, it makes sense to reflect on the prodigious service of the plane currently doing that job, the KC-135. It has been in continuous service since 1957, far outlasting its expected lifespan. This book profiles the many roles and capabilities of this venerable aircraft, as told by a retired USAF pilot who personally experienced the machine.
Gavia Aviation Buckle Lanyard
Whether the person on your list is an actual pilot who needs to show credentials or just planning to display their Farnborough Airshow ticket, this lanyard is up to the job. In addition to being Boeing or Airbus branded (unbranded is also an option), these bring in the aviation theme with the airplane-style buckle. They measure 20 inches long.
Inked and Screened Lockheed Martin F-22A Raptor Print
The Lockeed Martin F-22 is the world's best air superiority fighter, while also being useful in other roles. It's since been superseded by the F-35, but the aircraft retains its fans. This print shows a cutaway of the plane's construction and is available in two sizes and 13 different color combinations.
Cuddle Zoo F-18 Hornet Blue Angels Plush
Since 1946, the Blue Angles have been flying as a demonstration team for the U.S. Navy. Since 1986, they've flown in these, the Boeing/McDonnell Douglas F/A-18 Hornet. Give this to your future aviator or anyone who likes squishy versions of heavy machinery. Don't worry, Thunderbird fans, the F-16 is available, too.
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II Stealthy Boy T-Shirt
It's true: the Lockheed Martin F-35 is a stealthy boy. Celebrate the fifth-generation fighter jet's capabilities with this shirt. It's available in sizes for men and women in black, navy, royal blue, baby blue, and olive.
‘Airbus A380 Owner’s Workshop Manual: 2005 to Present’ by Robert Wicks
The Airbus A380 has become one of the most iconic commercial aircraft ever made after entering service in 2005, being the world's largest passenger airliner. This "owner's manual" brings you a staggering amount of detail about the plane, though to be clear, this comes pretty short of teaching you how to maintain it. Still, if someone you know has a love of this enormous craft, this book will bring them closer to it.
Boeing Totem Leather Bifold Wallet
If you know someone who has ever said, "If it ain't Boeing, I ain't going", they need this wallet to round out their allegiance. This leather slim-line bifold wallet features the original Boeing totem logo and is available in your choice of tan or black.
‘Dogfights’: The Complete Series Megaset
Using a mix of archival footage and CGI, Dogfights reconstructs air battles throughout history to give the viewer a first-hand account. The show originally ran from 2006 to 2008 and this 10-disc set captures the whole series for repeated watchings.
Rio Grande Games Airlines Europe
This game puts players in control of airlines at the dawn of the golden age of aviation. Set up and run airlines to make them profitable while courting high-powered investors. Two to five people can play and a game takes about 75 minutes.
HobbyZone Champ RTF Airplane
What is a would-be pilot supposed to do if they don't (yet) have their license? For some, an RC plane might fill the need to fly to some degree. While you can certainly spend a lot more on these, start with an inexpensive option until they get their wings. This comes completely assembled and includes the remote and batteries so they can get flying right away.
‘Skunk Works: A Personal Memoir of My Years at Lockheed’ by Ben R. Rich and Leo Janos
This book brings you inside the legendary secretive organization within Lockheed Martin that brought some of the most audacious and innovative ideas in aviation to fruition. As told by the guy who used to run the Skunk Works division, this book profiles the conflicts and tensions which led the team to innovating and eventually dominating the skies.
MIP Love Travel Airplane Wine Glass
Here's a simple, easy-to-give gift. These can equally express a love of aircraft or travel in general while serving up a beverage. Choose from this 17 ounce stemless option or 10 and 20 ounce traditional options.
Guillow’s Balsa Wood Gliders Jetfire Twin Pack & Sky Streak Twin Pack Gift Set
For many of us, the first aviation experience may just have been these gliders. This gift set includes four planes: two Jetfire gliders and two Sky Streak wind-up planes. Good as a gag gift or stocking stuffer.
‘Flight: 100 Greatest Aircraft’ by Mark Phelps
Flying Magazine editors put together this book of the 100 best aircraft ever created and profiled them all in depth. There's a balance of hardcore stats and photography such that any fan of flying will find something to love in this book's 240 pages.
Luso Aviation The Pilot Uniform Baby Bodysuit
The tiniest future aviatiors of the world need a strong start. This onesie fits their first flight uniform early so they get used to the idea. Bonus points if you find a way to announce a pregnancy with this gift.
Clementine Designs Jet Airplane Fan Pull
Any aviation enthusiast with a chain pull on a light or fan can make use of this neat little gift. This fan pull measures about two inches and is made of polyresin. There's a prop plane version, too.
‘Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird: The Illustrated History of America’s Legendary Mach 3 Spy Plane’ by Jim Goodall
After reading about Skunk Works from the book elsewhere on this list, the aviation buff in your life might want to dig deeper into one of their most vaunted creations: the SR-71 Blackbird. In operation from 1964 to 1998, this incredible craft was the only one in operation to fly at Mach 3. This all-new book covers all 50 of the planes ever built in great detail and includes new photography.
Luso Aviation Runway 21L-3R Embroidered Key Chain
Need something small? Try this keychain styled to look like a real runway. It measures roughly five inches by 1.25 inches.
Independence Coffee Co. Jet Fuel Multi-Origin Dark Roast Whole Bean Coffee
Pilots and plane watchers alike need caffeine to ply their craft at all hours. Planes run on jet fuel and aviation fans should, too. This is an intense dark blend for those who like it strong.
Imax Hadwin Small Airplane Globe
This unique spin (no pun intended) on a globe fits nicely with any aviation motif. The base and plane flying over the globe is made of aluminum while the unit overall measures 9.5 inches high.
Roman Airplane Pewter Finish 8 inch Decorative Stoneware Bookends Set
If you end up gifting one (or more) of the books on this list, your intended recipient may soon be in need of book ends. Go with something themetically appropriate with these bookends, which feature a pewter finish stonework biplane.
Klutz Book of Paper Airplanes Craft Kit
Listen, proper paper airplane craft and flight is an artform. This book contains instructions on how to make ten different paper airplanes, as well as 40 sheets of special paper with which to do so. Kids and experienced pilots are likely to learn something from this guide.
Aviator Kids Airplane Pilot Wings 20 Pack
If you have a number of aviation-obsessed people on your list, especially kids, you can go for this pack of 20 pilot wings pins. Good for stockings (probably pinned to the front rather than inside), novelty gifts, or just to add a little touch of the flying theme.
Fisher Space Pen Shuttle Pen
As we discussed in our best ballpoint pens post, the Fisher Space Pen was developed in in 1966 to ride with the Apollo 7 astronauts into space. This gift set honors the Space Shuttle program with a commemorative coin with the names of the shuttles on it. Would make a fine pairing with the Field Notes on this list.