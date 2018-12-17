21 Ridiculously Good Gifts for Your Girlfriend (2018)

Sometimes the person you know best is the person who is hardest to shop for.

After all, if you’ve been dating for a while, it’s all too likely that you’ve exhausted the obvious gift options. Conversely, you may find your yourself with far too many options to choose from.

This all could have been avoided if someone had simply made a wishlist, but if you’re shopping for a special occasion like Valentine’s Day, a birthday, or Christmas, then time is of the essence.

To speed the process up even further, we’ve trawled through the depths of the Internet to gather a unique selection of gift options that offer something for all tastes.

These awesome gifts range from useful tech, to elegant decor, to luxurious beauty products, and any one of them might strike you with inspiration for the perfect gift. So don’t waste time. Read on below to get ideas for some ridiculously good gifts for your girlfriend.

1. Scratch The World Map

If your girlfriend regularly doubles as your travel partner, she will probably appreciate this unique gift: a Scratch-Off concept map.

This map allows you to scratch off the bronze material over countries you’ve visited to reveal a beautifully styled world map underneath.

All you need is an A1 sized frame, and you’ll have a long-lasting memento for a lifetime of travel.

Price: $34.99

2. Bath & Body Works Aromatherapy Stress Relief Candle

Nothing sets the mood like a calming aromatherapy candle. And this eucalyptus spearmint candle from Bath & Body Works is great for calming down after a long and stressful day.

This massive three wick candle has an extremely crisp and refreshing ecucalyptus flavor, with just enough spearmint to sweeten the aroma.

Price: $18.84

3. Pocketed Scarf by Sholdit: Rough Collection

Does your girlfriend have enough pockets? Does she have enough scarves? If the answer to either of those is no, then the Sholdit is made for her. This 31-inch scarf has a secure hidden zipper pocket that can hold valuables when you don’t want to be stuck with the task yourself.

It’s great for traveling or keeping emergency supplies handy. The Rough Collection will be a unique addition to her wardrobe as well. The fabric is designed to fray and create imperfections, which gives it a look different from other scarves.

Price: $29.99

4. Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter

Is your girlfriend crazy about live theatre? Chances are that anything related to Hamilton makes for a good gift for your girlfriend. Once she already knows the soundtrack by heart, you’ll have to supplement her interests with some additional material.

Hamilton: The Revolution by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jeremy McCarter is referred to as the “Hamiltome”, for it is the largest collection of liner notes, concept art, and commentary from its creators.

This book is an essential read for any Hamilton fan, and is a heck of a lot cheaper than trying to get tickets to see the show.

Price: $27.00 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. H Potter Six Sided Glass Terrarium Succulent Planter

A terrarium is a beautiful and expressive way to garden a small fern, succulent, or cactus. H Potter’s geometric cast resin terrariums help bring natural beauty to any room, and is easy to maintain.

The entire glass top lifts off to easily plant and prune, plus a small hatch on the roof can be lifted for ventilation.

Want to see see a wider selection of hanging terrariums? Browse more terarriums from H Potter here.

Price: $89.00

6. 100% Natural Arabica Coffee Scrub

A natural coffee scrub is a great addition to your girlfriend’s daily routine that combines the common joys of exfoliation and caffeine. You won’t necessarily catch a buzz off this 12 oz. container, but this simple scrub actually uses caffeine’s vessel-constricting properties to eliminate cellulite.

This scrub also has coconut oil, shea butter, and dead sea salt to further battle acne, wrinkles, and dirt. It might sound weird, but if she’s willing to give it a try, she’ll love it.

Price: $14.55

7. Pink Octopus Ceramic Coffee Mug

This pink octopus mug from 180D is an artistic gift for coffee lovers and cephalopod lovers alike. This ceramic mug reveals the cuter side of octopuses while also capturing vivid detail in its suction cup handle.

Plus, cute mugs have always been good gifts for your girlfriend.

Price: $17.20 (21 percent off MSRP)

8. Supplex Bomber Hat with Brown Fur

Nothing helps keep you warm in the winter season like a cozy hat with ear flaps. This Supplex Bomber Hat from Mad Bomber is a stylish way to retain body heat.

The interior of this hat is made from real rabbit fur, so if your girlfriend objects to animal products, you might want to browse for other bomber hat options here.

Price: $29.99 and up

9. Amazon Echo Dot

The Amazon Echo Dot is a wi-fi enabled, voice-controlled speaker that can play your streaming music, answer questions, read audiobooks, and more. This Alexa-powered speaker is an excellent companion for the girl that’s always on her smartphone.

The Alexa Voice Service is a growing cloud service that can help you interact with apps and control music playback with your voice. The system now works with connected home systems like WeMo, Hue, Nest, and Samsung Smart Things, greatly enhancing the Echo’s utility if you are already on one of these systems.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

10. DOUX Shea Butter Mimosa Scented Bar Soap

If you’re a part of the same human race as me, alcohol for breakfast is an essential part of brunch. Brunch also happens to be the most important meal of the day.

This mimosa scented shea butter bar soap from Doux is a thoughtful token to cherish brunch-related moments. But if you really want to attach a meaningful memory to that fragrant citrus scent, you should make her some drinks and biscuits for the special occasion.

Price: $15.99

11. TheopWine Decorative Wine Bottle Holder

Any couple that keeps a few good wine bottles around the house should have a way to show-off what’s next to be corked.

This bronze wine bottle holder does just that, with a branch pattern designed to safely cradle a standard wine bottle. This bottle holder comes in a free gift box, making it a great present for wine fans year ’round.

Price: $19.99

12. Fleet Foxes – Fleet Foxes Vinyl Record

Fleet Foxes’ self titled release in 2008 hands down one of the best indie folk records of the new millennium. If you know your partner’s taste well, you can surprise her with one of her favorite albums, although an unforgettable orchestral masterpiece like this one is always a safe bet.

Does you girlfriend have a different idea for what makes an instant classic? You can find whatever album you’re looking for by browsing Amazon’s vinyl selection here.

Price: $14.96

13. Women’s Polo Neck Knit Poncho with Arm Warmers

Comfort and fashion are of equal importance to most women’s wardrobe, which is why a warm polo knit poncho is a great choice for a Christmas gift.

This knit poncho comes with matching arm warmers with fingerless gloves, making it the most fashionable way to warm up this winter.

Price: $39.99

14. Cork Memory Board with Wood Frame

Call it a memory board, an idea board, or heck, even a bulletin board. If you know a girl who likes to dream big, she could probably use a canvas to visualize it.

This design-printed cork board can be gifted as a blank slate to build upon, or with an idea already in motion. But what that will be is up to you.

Price: $21.85

15. 2 Pack of Earth Therapeutics Shea Butter Moisturizing Socks

There are few people on this Earth that don’t need more socks, so getting your girlfriend a cozy pair of socks is always a safe bet.

These Earth Theraputics shea socks are not only comfortable but rejuvenating as well. Their soft cotton knit is infused with shea butter to keep your girlfriend’s feet soft and moisturized.

Price: $17.54 (12 percent off MSRP)

16. DIY Lotus Chandelier Kit

This stylish acrylic light fixture comes as a DIY kit that makes for a simple project to do together. Once completed, it provides beautiful ambient lightning with its own modern style.

Price: $17.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

17. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondo

It’s not your girlfriend’s fault. There’s something about being in a relationship that makes a person feel like it’s alright to slack off on cleaning duties.

But it’s no concern, as Marie Kondo’s manifesto completely demystifies The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing. It is an artful and easy read that will have your girlfriend more organized and productive in no time. As long as she wants to be.

Price: $10.19

18. CucinaPro Crepe Maker

Handmade crepes are too often treated like a delicacy. Indeed, these thin pancakes are delicate, but they don’t have to be saved for a special occasion.

The CucinaPro Crepe Maker makes it easy to prepare quick and delicious crepes with minimal cleanup. This Crepe Maker comes with a batter spreader and has five different temperature settings for the perfect results every time.

Price: $39.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

19. NEST Fragrances Reed Diffuser

A reed diffuser is a great decoration that will slowly release fragrance in an inviting manner. Alluring flavors like Cashmere Suede, Grapefruit, and Sahara Spice make this a nice treat for all tastes.

Price: $42.00

20. Glowing Himalayan Salt Lamp

Whether she is into its mystical glow or its air purifying properties, there is a good chance your girlfriend will dig a Himalayan salt lamp. These lamps can help produce beneficial negative ions, which makes them a great addition to any bedroom or office.

The salt rock absorbs water vapor carrying allergens, which then sticks to the surface of the light. After your light has been on for a few days, you can simply wipe the surface of the light, leaving it clean to collect more contaminants in the air. It’s a nice way to purify air, and it has a calming pink glow that enhances the mood of any room.

Price: $19.99 (23 percent off MSRP)

21. Kala Soprano Ukulele Starter Kit

The ukulele is a fun and easy starter instrument for the girl who has music in her heart but is still learning to let it out.

Its portability makes it easy to practice anywhere, and the uke’s simple tuning makes forming your first chord shapes easy.

With the included learn to play guide, you can be playing chords in only a few hours. From there, it’s easy to look up and learn your favorite songs. Then boom, you are halfway to starting a couple’s band.

Price: $59.98 (14 percent off MSRP)

