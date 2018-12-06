15 Best Hedgehog Gifts for Christmas 2018

It seems like images of hedgehogs are everywhere these days and why not? They roll up into little spiky balls and have the cutest feet known to man. We’ve pulled together the best hedgehog gifts that any hedgie lover will adore this Christmas.
The Struggle Is Real Tee-Shirt
We've all been there, right? Just playing with a toilet paper roll when it gets stuck on your head and you can't get it off. No? Okay, maybe that's just hedgehogs, but all hedgehog parents have witnessed struggle.
This shirt is sure to get a lot of laughs and empathy from all small pet lovers. It comes in men's, women's, and youth sizes as well as in black, silver, navy, cranberry, and slate.
Nat & Jules Whispy Stuffed Hedgehog
I can't get over how realistic his hedgie looks. The coloring is spot on, the snout is pointy and kissable, and the little ears stick out just enough for gentle pets. You know you're going to get a quality plush toy from Nat and Jules so that's not a huge surprise.
At about eight inches long, this is a bit bigger than a real hedgehog but that just makes it more huggable. The wispy fur on its back gives the appearance of spikes but in a way that's significantly softer and more cuddly. This is perfect for hedgehog lovers of any age.
Hedgehog Necklace
I cannot handle how adorable this is. The 3D hedgehog pewter pendant is perfectly detailed showing this little cutie all curled up and cozy. It comes on a silver-plated chain with Czech glass bead accents.
Each necklace is handmade to order by an artist in California.
Happy the Hedgehog Sensory Plush With Reversible Sequins
Designed for ages five and up Happy the Hedgehog is a soft, handmade plush with a range of sensations. Happy has reversible sequins in place of his spines so you can flip the sequins up and down to change their color and create patterns or drawings. The plush is also weighted to almost two pounds and weighted plush toys are often more physically comforting than lighter ones.
These sensory elements are meant to keep all kids occupied but are especially good for children with sensory issues.
To extend the fun and engagement, Happy comes with reusable felt stickers that you can stick to his belly, hands, and face including eyeglasses, hearts, stars, bowtie, pizza, donut, and emojis.
Anatomy of a Hedgehog Coffee Mug
Help them enjoy the glorious anatomy of the hedgehog with their morning coffee or tea with this cute mug from Society6. It covers all the most "scientific" terms like "velveteen tum," "sight bean," and "snaildar."
The mug is microwave and dishwasher safe, support independent artists, and comes in 11-ounce and 15-ounce sizes.
Hedgehog Burrow Planter
This planter shows a hedgehog coming home to their family as they rush up to greet them. It's a unique effect that's certain to get some attention. This is a great size for a desk.
The planter opening has enough space for succulents or other smaller plants. It can also be used as a pencil or pen holder.
Hedgehog Nesting Measuring Cups
This set of measuring cups is made of ceramic stoneware by the Creative Co-Op. The set comes with four measurings cups in 1.5 cups, one cup, half cup, and quarter cup sizes.
Each little hedgehog is hand-painted with little spike marks and cute faces and they stack one inside the other. As far as measuring cups, they don't have handles so they aren't exactly the most practical design but they are attractive either stacked or set side by side.
Hedgehog Cable Bite
Dying charging cords are a hassle we all know and they always tend to break down right where it bends at the connection. Cable Bites protect that area from pulling or bending by slipping over the cord and giving it support.
While they're doing that, they might as well look like adorable little animals trying to take a bite out of your phone and this one is a cute little hedgehog.
There's a slit down the middle on the underside of the Cable Bite so you can wrap it around almost any charging cord. Plus it makes it easy to tell whose cord is whose.
Hedgehog Cheese Grater
You'll get a real reaction with this hedgehog shaped cheese grater from Koziol. Made in Germany from dishwasher-safe thermoplastic, these little spiky creatures are perfect for doing fine grate on cheese or lemon peel while looking stylish and cute. They are BPA free and come in red, grey, and clear.
Hedgehog Plastic Swivel Chair
If your friend loves posting pictures of their hedgehog, get them this perfectly hedgehog-sized office chair. It has a sturdy metal base and durable plastic chair that has a scooped shape fitted to our little hedgehog.
Think of the adorable photoshoots they could have with this little chair with their hedgehog.
Set of 4 Christmas Hedgehogs
For the hedgie lover who likes to decorate for Christmas, this set of four hedgehog figures are flocked in snow and wearing festive Santa hats. They're a good size at about 2.6 inches tall and 3.5 inches long--not too big to have a hard time finding a place for them and not too small to appreciate the details on their cute little faces.
Plush Creature Beds
Hedgehogs love to cuddle into little hideaways and snuggle into cozy beds. These adorable beds are shaped like other creatures so your little prickly pets can crawl into their mouths and take a nap.
The cushion inside the bed is removable and has a zipper to remove the pillow insert so you can throw the liner in the wash and wash the insert by hand to keep things clean.
Their little hedgehog can cuddle up inside a crocodile, bumble bee, giraffe, pig, or reindeer.
Emergency Hedgehog Shirt
If you follow the directions carefully, this shirt will cheer any hedgehog-lover up. This shirt is cute, funny, and useful as a reminder when they're feeling down.
The image of the hedgehog is impressively detailed for a shirt. It's made of 100% cotton with reinforced hems so it will last.
It comes in men's, women's, and youth sizes as well as in asphalt, silver, slate, and white.
Hedgehog Wisdom: Little Reasons to Smile
For fans of Hodge Huffington and Marshmallow Fluff from Instagram, this book by their mom Carolyn Parker brings together some of their best photoshoots along with tidbits of hedgehog wisdom about enjoying life. The photos are funny and cute and the quotes are warm about friendship, mindfulness, and laughter.
This is a good choice for a home with little kids as it's not difficult reading, for anyone who follows Carolyn Parker's Instagram, or anyone with an appreciation of sweet and slightly corny sentiments.
Bonding Scarves
For the hedgehog-lover in your life who has hedgehogs, get them a bonding scarf this year so they can safely carry their little spiky ball of love everywhere they go. This is a perfect way to keep your hedgehog with you hands-free both in the house and out and about.
This infinity scarf has a hidden, fleece-lined pocket inside of it that can hold hedgehogs, sugar gliders, rats, or other small creatures. The pouch is vented with metal grommets and zips shut to keep your critter safely inside. It is carefully constructed so that all the seams are hidden on the pouch so your hedgehog can't find something to nibble on.
They are handmade to order in Kentucky so pick these up quickly as they might take a few days to create. Bonding Scarves come in black, red, paw print, and chevron