31 Best Turtle Gifts: The Ultimate List

This clever sea turtle looks as though he’s going to swim forever. This cute turtle necklace features a beautifully detailed creature cast in shimmery sterling silver. While the detail is amazing, the standout is the created opal shell which is brilliant blue with light blue fire. The pendant comes on an 18 inch sterling silver box chain, ready to add some whimsey to your outfit.

If you’re splurging on someone special, consider a set of silver and created opal earrings to match. You can also get an opal turtle pendant in 14k gold.

If you’re wondering about the difference between natural and lab-created opals as well as other gemstones, the biggest difference, of course, is price. But another consideration is that lab-created stones don’t put pressure on the planet’s natural resources. In the end, they’re the same molecular structure as natural opals. Here’s an interesting primer on one versus the other from the International Gem Society.