31 Best Turtle Gifts: The Ultimate List

Turtles symbolize good health and long life–and they’re downright adorable. No wonder people are fascinated by these amazing creatures. Why not give someone on your gift list a special turtle talisman? From jewelry to home decor, these are the best turtle gifts for every occasion.
Serving up cocktails and an assortment of cheeses takes an impressive turn with this pretty bamboo sea turtle cutting board. The turtle’s head and legs add a nice contrast compared to a plain oval cutting board, and you can easily set skewers of fruit or filled shrimp on it with no worry.
Since you’re probably getting your island mojo on and serving up cocktails, be sure to get some sea turtle swizzle sticks to stay with the undersea theme.
Your turtle-loving friend would be happy to drink their wine in this gorgeous stemless wine glass made here in America. The teal blue sea foam glass bottom is beautiful, but the star is the deeply sand-carved sea turtle and bubbles on the main body of this glass. Because it’s handblown, each piece is one of a kind, and would make a really special gift for someone you love.
If you’re on a bit of a budget, you can skip the crackle glass but still get the sand etched sea turtle on a clear stemless glass for a great price. They make really fun turtle gifts.
This clever sea turtle looks as though he’s going to swim forever. This cute turtle necklace features a beautifully detailed creature cast in shimmery sterling silver. While the detail is amazing, the standout is the created opal shell which is brilliant blue with light blue fire. The pendant comes on an 18 inch sterling silver box chain, ready to add some whimsey to your outfit.
If you’re splurging on someone special, consider a set of silver and created opal earrings to match. You can also get an opal turtle pendant in 14k gold.
If you’re wondering about the difference between natural and lab-created opals as well as other gemstones, the biggest difference, of course, is price. But another consideration is that lab-created stones don’t put pressure on the planet’s natural resources. In the end, they’re the same molecular structure as natural opals. Here’s an interesting primer on one versus the other from the International Gem Society.
Are you shopping for someone who truly deserves a splurge gift and just happens to be a turtle nut too? This stunning ocean-themed end table makes an elegant gift that satisfies both of those criteria and is beyond elegant in presentation. With a stable aluminum base, this design features fish, kelp, and coral topped by a bronze finished sea turtle.
The turtle table could easily be paired with this beautiful seahorse pedestal table that’s the same size and dimensions to create a really elegant coastal or tropical design theme.
Any turtle lover would love this adorable Turtle Faux Leather Ottoman. It’s painfully cute and works in nurseries as well as quirky adult spaces. The frame is made with real pine wood and the legs are even shaped to look like feet.
It comes in five different colors from this vibrant, playful green color to a more reserved tortoiseshell pattern brown. It also has two different sizes. I’m featuring that large size which is 12.6 inches tall, 15.7 inches wide, and 28 inches long. The small size is 10.6 inches tall, 12.2 inches wide, and 22.8 inches long.
If you’re shopping on a budget for your turtle lovin’ person, this pretty ceramic travel mug. It features a beautiful undersea design with turtles swimming blissfully among shells in a bed of waving kelp. Created from an original hand-painted design, this mug fits in most standard car cup holders.
An insulated turtle tumbler is another fun choice to keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold, plus it’s dishwasher safe and easy to keep clean. For a more artisanal-looking turtle mug, this partial glaze stoneware design is really cool.
If someone on your gift list loves to enhance their outdoor garden space, this pretty and realistic turtle garden sculpture is a great gift for them. This big turtle is an eye-catcher, at nine inches long. Made for outdoor use, it features natural colors and a finish that looks like an actual tortoise shell.
Another lovely garden sculpture, this turtle has a naturally aged verdigris finish and it’s made of heavy weight iron, so once placed, your giftee won’t have to worry about the weather. An even bigger turtle garden sculpture features a 29-inch turtle that’s really impressive. Made of a mix of polyresin and concrete, it will be impervious to even the nastiest weather.
There’s nothing quite as soothing as the sound of water trickling in this sweet solar turtle fountain. The gray weathered stone finish accents any garden or patio beautifully, and of course, the two playful turtles crawling up the edges make it so cute. The two-tiered fountain also features other decorative flora and fauna, and because it’s powered by solar on-demand, you can choose when to enjoy it without needing to worry about running cords around your yard.
The Sea Turtle Cove Garden Fountain stands nearly three feet tall and is a whimsical non-solar option.
If they love turtles and tea, this cute silicone tea infuser is a gift that will bring a smile every time they brew a steaming cup. Simply fill the egg with your favorite loose leaf tea and hang this cutie over the edge of the cup. It allows for the perfect steep, and it’s stain-resistant and easy to clean.
The turtle Creature Cup has a clever surprise – a playful little turtle is inside the bottom of the cup.
What better way to protect delicate skin from the sun’s harmful UV rays than with the gift of a turtle mandala UV protection shirt that delivers UPF 50+? According to the Journal of Cutaneous Medicine and Surgery, an average tee-shirt only provides sun protection equal to SPF 7.
These cool long-sleeved shirts are made from lightweight microfiber so they won’t feel hot and sweaty, even when the heat is spiking. They are moisture-wicking and anti-microbial, so sweaty situations aren’t an issue. Light and breathable with a flattering slim fit cut, they come in nine cool colors so you can pick one for all the turtle lovin’ ladies on your list.
Shopping for a man? Get this same turtle mandala design in a short sleeve version of the UPF 50+ tee.
There’s probably no more compelling image than that of baby sea turtles struggling to make their way into the ocean after hatching. This cozy fleece turtle throw paints a magical scene with those sweet babies making their way through seashells and starfish on their way to a new life in the ocean. Ultra-soft, warm and snuggly, this blanket will be a favorite with kids and grownups too. Plus it’s completely machine washable, which is always a bonus.
The Tribal Sea Turtles Fleece Throw Blanket is another fun one, with a design more reminiscent of the hippie era, which we’re big fans of.
This gorgeous White Coral Turtle Figurine is a delicate piece that could adorn a nightstand or tabletop in style. Made of durable polystone, it’s designed to look like it’s made of coral, elevating this turtle statue.
Another stunner is the Tiffany The Turtle Glass Figurine, which features brilliant colors and faceted glass eyes.
These gorgeous turtle dessert plates would dress up a dining table in a flash. The set comes with six nine-inch plates made of sturdy melamine in a rich blue color. They’d go nicely with these set of etched turtle stemless wine glasses.
-
Perfect for an entryway or bathroom, this gorgeous oval turtle mirror with blue and aqua mosaic tiles. At nearly 10 inches tall, it’s sized to fit even in small spaces, with an elegant island look. This taller mosaic sea turtle mirror is another stunner, but supplies are running short, so if you love it, you’ll want to snatch it up sooner than later.
-
This sweet LED lantern will bring light to your table or outdoor gathering, adding warmth and of course, the image of a sea turtle. Not only does it deliver a soft and warming light, but it also changes colors as you watch, making it a great conversation piece, as well as a mood lighting piece. Great for indoor and outdoor functions, this inexpensive gift is a special way to bring light to someone’s day.
If you’re looking to find a turtle themed focal piece to dress up a room, this 24″ x 24″ canvas print is a cool art selection with an undersea design. A reproduction of an original artwork, canvas prints can be an affordable option and they come in a variety of sizes. If you’d prefer a smaller grouping of similar designs, this four piece set features four undersea creatures, but no worries, one is a smaller version of the big sea turtle print.
-
Why use a plain trivet when you could protect your tables and countertops with a super cool cast iron turtle trivet like this? This heavyweight trivet is solid cast iron, and it comes with rubber covers to protect delicate wood tables and scratchable surfaces. The unique vintage turtle design symbolizes peace, as well as longevity and endurance, which fits for this unique turtle gift.
-
If you’re looking for a gift that’s clever and cute, but also budget-friendly, this set of two turtle pots is a fun option for your office Christmas gift exchange or a secret pal situation. These two cute succulent planters feature adorable smiling turtles, each with a little different design. They’re just about 3 by 4 inches in size, so they’re ideal for a tiny air plant or succulent. They have a drainage hole in the bottom that also has a stopper, so if your gift recipient is using them at the office, they can plan their watering schedule to keep their plants healthy.
If the price for a pair is beyond what your office policy stipulates, (many gift exchanges are under $10) you can also get a single turtle pot within that budget limitation.
A wooden salad bowl is always a coveted gift, but this gorgeous acacia wood bowl kicks it up a notch. It’s a perfect sea turtle gift that features a beautiful aluminum stand with swimming sea turtles. The stand will retain its luster and never tarnish, and with proper care, the bowl will also look perfect for years. This gift would be a special option for anyone who has a coastal home or cottage.
While we also love these sea turtle salad servers, you’ll need to hurry if you want to order them because inventory is really low.
Is someone on your gift list looking to create a beach-themed space? This three-piece wall decor set is a colorful addition to any room, adding brilliant color and of course, the coveted turtle design. These delicate metal pieces create a three-dimensional grouping and at less than $20, they’re a really pretty gift for any turtle lover.
While these are smaller in size, with the largest at 9 inches nose to tail, you can add a larger sea turtle to the mix that’s an impressive 20 inches in size. Another unique large turtle wall hanging combines a bronze head and legs with beautiful colors on the shell.
Turtles don’t have to share get the spotlight with any other sea creatures on this delightful hand towel set. Made of 100% cotton, they’re soft, durable, and lint-free. They absorb well and work great as dish towels or even hand towels in a sea-themed bathroom. Ththis green sea turtle crinkle flour sack towel is another fun option.
-
Expandable to fit any wrist, this silver tone charm bracelet comes with a cute turtle charm and three other beads as embellishments, including a signature lotus flower charm. It can hold up to 83 different charms and is perfect for the turtle lover on your list. You can find tons of other unique turtle charms to add to a collection right here.
If collecting charms isn’t your lady’s jam, this turtle bracelet features disks of colorful abalone shell along with a bevy of swimming turtles. For a more organic look, this leather wrap bracelet features a simulated turquoise turtle in a sea of tiger’s eye and simulated turquoise beads.
-
If you’ve been searching for the right gifts for turtle lovers on your list, this clever table lamp features more than 40 pieces of hand-cut Tiffany-style glass in an illuminated turtle shell that sits on a finely detailed bronze finish body. Using traditional techniques, this artisan piece would be lovely in a bathroom or on the nightstand. It features a bright LED bulb inside that will last and last.
If blue isn’t the right decor choice, you can also get this turtle table lamp in green and yellow streaked Tiffany glass. Want to know more about real Tiffany glass? You’ll find some fascinating facts right here.
Celebrating health and long life, this sterling silver wrap ring features a sweet little sea turtle and starfish, coming together in an adjustable style that will fit any turtle lover’s finger. Great for both men and women, it’s a reminder that life is a journey as well as a gift.
The sterling silver plumeria and turtle ring is emblematic of Hawaii, a place where turtles are revered and the fragrant flower grows in abundance. It gets an added bit of sparkle from a round cubic zirconia stone in the flower’s center.
This Silver Three Turtle Ring features a beautiful and fluid openwork turtle design and comes directly from the islands for your special gift recipient.
Are you shopping for someone who appreciates handcrafted pieces and has the space for larger artworks? This stunning swimming sea turtle sculpture comes in either 12 or 15-inch sizes and carved from natural sugar wood with a beautiful finish that highlights the grain of the wood. No tiny detail has been missed in the carving, from the realistic shell to the texture of the coral. It’s a perfect sea turtle gift.
Think your giftee might prefer a horizontal sculpture versus a tall one? This hand-carved wooden sea turtle sculpture is another beautiful artwork that’s impressive.
If you’re looking for a way to help someone get their island-style on, these playful placemats are an affordable and fun way to do just that. They’ll love the tropical bamboo material and the print that features seashells and swimming sea turtles with shades of ocean blue. This set a set of four placemats.
-
We know you’re looking for really unique turtle gifts, and when we happened upon this fun serving piece, we were wowed. Wilton Armetale is well loved for creative, beautiful and solid serving pieces that complement the table, and this turtle serving tray is no exception. Part of their Sealife Collection, this tray is made of 100% recycled, food grade safe metal, that will never rust, break, crack or chip with regular use.
This cute tray features a raised well for dips in the center, and the turtle shell can be stacked high with chips or crackers. Your giftee will love that this piece is also fridge, freezer and oven safe, although it does require hand washing to keep it pristine.
Whether you’re shopping for a lover of turtles or you’re just searching for a fun and funky housewarming gift for your friends who love all things ocean, this table lamp set is a winner on all fronts. At 19 inches tall, this lamp features a resin base with green mosaic turtle shells. This size is perfect for a smaller space or end table.
Need something that’s a little less ocean-y? This rustic side table lamp features three stacked freshwater turtles.
There’s a ton of evidence that points to the fact that coloring is good for adults. It helps to reduce stress, increases relaxation and even improves vision and fine motor skills. That’s what makes this turtle coloring book for grownups a gift that keeps giving. The vivdly detailed illustrations are just waiting for your giftee to express their creativity and calm their mind at the same time. Naturally, since this is such an affordable gift choice, we’d recommend you include a nice set of colored pencils to go with it.
Let’s face it. Some days are just downers. So if you’re shopping for a gift that will make a turtle lover giggle out loud and will definitely brighten their day, this set of four whimsical tortoise figurines is guaranteed to do the trick. Each little turtle holds a silly sign that plays some fun with turtle colloquialisms. Each of these cute turtles stands about four inches tall, and since there are four, your giftee could spread them out to include one at the office and several around the house.
America’s obsession with wine has spawned a whole new category of cool accouterments that can make gift giving easy and fun. If you’re shopping for a wine lover who collects elegant bottle stoppers, this jeweled sea turtle stopper is a stunner. This pretty piece features a stainless steel bottom with a removable rubber seal so it’s easy to clean and keep pristine.
Another cool turtle gift option is this handmade blown glass turtle bottle stopper. Because it’s an artisan piece, no two are the same, so that makes it an extra special, yet affordable, present.
