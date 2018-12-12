21 Best Stocking Stuffers for Teen Boys: The Ultimate List

Finding stocking stuffers for teen boys can be a struggle so we’ve pulled together the best ideas of the season so you can finish up your shopping quickly and painlessly.
Exotic Jerky Sampler
If you've got a teen boy who loves beef jerky, blow their mind with this assortment from Buffalo Bob. The 10 sticks include alligator, ostrich, kangaroo, elk, wild boar, venison, and buffalo.
I've tried all of these and they're surprisingly good. They're highly flavorful and not too dried-out in a bad way. I never thought I'd say I love ostrich, but ostrich jerky is fantastic.
This is a fun stocking stuffer that you can wrap together or individually and can lead to an afternoon of taste-testing.
Wallet Ninja Pocket Multi-Tool
Move over, clunky Swiss army knives--the Wallet Ninja is a flat multi-tool that they can keep right in their wallet for when they need it. This metal card has four screwdriver heads (including Phillips, flathead, and eyeglasses), a ruler, a box opener, bottle opener, can opener, six hex slots for nuts and bolts, and a slot for prying up nails.
It even works as a cell phone stand. Just insert a card into the center slot and they can stand their phone up on it.
The Wallet Ninja is a tiny little tool that can help out in a ton of situations and have your teen prepared for anything.
Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker Keychain
They can take their music anywhere with this compact, rechargeable Bluetooth speaker keychain. Your teen can bring this speaker right into the shower with them or even out in the rain without having to worry. It's perfect for any teen who camps, hikes, plays sports, likes to swim, or anyone who likes music and could use a speaker that can take a beating.
You can get up to four hours of continuous tunes on this before it needs to be recharged. And while a little water isn't going affect this speaker, it can't handle being submerged in water
Do Not Disturb Socks
It's what they're thinking anyway, so they might as well wear it on their feet. If your teen could use some new socks, this is one way to get them to enjoy being given socks for Christmas.
If Fortnite isn't their thing, they also have a more general, "Do not disturb, I'm gaming" sock option.
Multi-Chrome Thinking Putty
This is ideal for either younger teen boys who still love messing with slime or older teen boys who are more on the anxious side of things. All putty is fun to pull and stretch and form into weird shapes making it a great toy for all kids. At the same time, Thinking Putty is meant to be used as a fidget toy to help calm nerves and increase focus while still being fun.
This Super Oil Slick color has a multi-chrome effect that changes color as it shifts and will be a hit with all ages.
Cricket Snack Sampler
You're bound to get a big reaction from this cricket sampler and I can almost guarantee no one else will be getting them crickets this Christmas. These are real cricket snacks flavored in sour cream and onion, salt and vinegar, and bacon and cheese. Teens, kids, and even some adults will be moved by curiosity to give them a try.
Touchscreen Gloves
They're not going to stop texting just because it's below freezing out so keep them warm with these touchscreen-compatible gloves. The forefinger, middle finger, and thumbs are all touch-sensitive and will work on smartphones, tablets, and any other touchscreen. The palms of the gloves have anti-slip grips to keep a good hold on their devices.
Bacon Anything
It's no surprise that most teen boys love bacon and bacon-flavored things. Even when those things have no right to be bacon-flavored in a decent and kind world: like bacon jelly beans.
These smokey jelly beans come in a funny metal bacon-shaped tin that they can reuse once they've eaten (or otherwise disposed of) the 60 bacon jelly beans.
You could also pick up Bacon Gumballs, Bacon Candy Canes, Bacon Air Freshener, or Raw Bacon Bandages.
The Stick Lip Balm by Jack Black
Everyone gets chapped lips, especially in winter, but teen boys can be a little resistant to something they might see as girly. Get them The Stick lip balm by Jack Black, a luxury grooming brand for men. It's got a gender-neutral look and cooling mint flavor.
Plus, it isn't packed with processed chemicals and hydrates with real cocoa butter, shea butter, and jojoba oil to nourish their skin.
Trap-A-Crap Poo-Pourri
Let's be real: this is a gift for the whole household. Poo-Pourri is the original pre-bathroom spray that when spritzed on toilet water before going, traps unpleasant odors beneath the surface.
While most of their fragrances are along the lines of roses and lavender, this Trap-A-Crap name and lumberjack labeling appeals more to the stocking stuffers for teen boys aesthetic. The scent is a fresh-smelling blood orange and pine essential oil blend. Hopefully, he'll even use it.
ThinkMax Money Maze Puzzle Box
If you feel like they would rather just get cash, but you still kind of want to make them work for it: I present the Money Maze Puzzle Box. You place your cash gift inside the box and then in order for them to get to the money, they have to solve the puzzle box by guiding the little ball through the maze.
I've gotten my fair share of these over the years and it's always led to a lot of laughs. The puzzle isn't so hard as to be frustrating but takes a little bit of time to complete. They'll earn that money and it's something that will keep them busy for a while.
3-In-1 Charging Cable Keychain
With this keychain, they'll never be out somewhere with a dead phone because they didn't bring a charging cable with them so they can't plug into a power source. This super portable keychain contains a mini charging cable with a USB that can convert to three different cable types: Type C, Micro USB, and Lightning cables. It's compatible with almost any smartphone out there.
They'll love it because it means they can keep their phone charged for texting and games, and you'll love it because you'll know they'll always have a way to contact you if they need you in an emergency.
Dude Wipes
They're teenage boys and they could maybe use an occasional hand at improving their personal hygiene. Make it easy and faster for them with Dude.
They come in Dude Wipes, a septic-safe, flushable wet wipe for a cleaner toilet (and underwear) experience, and Dude Shower body wipes for freshening up between showers. They're unscented and come with skin-soothing aloe.
Christmas Fun Mad Libs
Mad Libs are fun for little kids all the way up through adults. Its ridiculousness is only limited by your imagination and teens are particularly good at coming up with funny words that they enjoy saying over and over so this is right up their alley.
This Christmas version will give the whole family a timely and fun activity to do when they've run out of presents.
Portable Charging Powerbank
Powerbanks are perfect for concerts, festivals, outdoor events, camping, emergencies, and anytime they've run their battery into the ground and can't plug in at the moment. This mini-sized bank is a gift at a stocking stuffer price. It has ports for two devices to charge at once and can recharge an iPhone 8 three times before needing to be plugged in.
Da Bomb Ghost Pepper Nuts
If your teen likes challenge foods or spicy things, these Da Bomb peanuts really deliver the heat. They look innocent in the tin but are covered in ghost pepper powder that delivers serious spice. These nuts might be too hot for most, but they'll have fun trying them anyway.
Money Duck Soap
Money soap is a staple stocking stuffer and a perfect way to trick teen boys into bathing. Every bar of soap contains real money and they won't know how much until they get to the center. It could be $50 or it could be $1 so it's a bit of a gamble but that's half the fun.
Activ Life Bike Lights
If your teen loves to ride their bike everywhere these lights from Activ Life will keep them looking trendy at the same time as they keep them safer in the dark. The lights can be set to steady on or flashing and come in blue, green, red, and American flag colors.
These LED lights are easy to install, waterproof, and include long-lasting batteries. Each box has enough lights for one wheel so you can mix and match colors.
Novelty Food Socks
These one-size-fits-most, digital print, 3D effect novelty socks are covered in images of their favorite foods and make getting socks as gifts fun. They've got lots of stretch to them and are about crew length. The great detail on these makes them perfect for crazy sock days.
Chuao Potato Chip Chocolate Bar
Combine their two favorite things with this bar from Chuao Chocolatier. I have bought these for myself in the past and I'm sad that I don't have one right now. It's a milk chocolate bar filled with sea salt and real kettle-cooked potato chips. Your teen will be all over it--and so will everyone else for that matter.
Novelty Soda Lip Balm Set
For younger teens, try these soda lip balms shaped like fountain drinks including fake ice and straws. The lid lifts up to reveal a solid lip balm stick with the flavor of the shown soda. These are great if you have a hard time getting your teen to use lip balm because these are both fun and tasty.
They also come in Fanta and Coffee Frappe themes.