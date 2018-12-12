21 Best Stocking Stuffers for Teen Boys: The Ultimate List

Our Review

If you've got a teen boy who loves beef jerky, blow their mind with this assortment from Buffalo Bob. The 10 sticks include alligator, ostrich, kangaroo, elk, wild boar, venison, and buffalo.

I've tried all of these and they're surprisingly good. They're highly flavorful and not too dried-out in a bad way. I never thought I'd say I love ostrich, but ostrich jerky is fantastic.

This is a fun stocking stuffer that you can wrap together or individually and can lead to an afternoon of taste-testing.