55 Unisex Gifts Under $25

Unisex gifts are a smart move for a lot of reasons: they’re great for Yankee Swaps or office gifts, good for folks you don’t know that well, and great for throwing off outdated gender roles. Make your life easier and your loved ones happy with the best unisex gifts under $25. And for more options in a wider price range, check out 101 Best Unisex Gifts.

What Are the Best Unisex Gifts under $25?

1
Red electric wine opener
Rechargeable Electric Wine Bottle Opener
$27.99 Shop now at Amazon
2
Orange solar phone charger
Waterproof Solar Emergency Phone Charger
$17.59 Shop now at Amazon
3
Grey cable holder for nightstands
Magnetic Nightstand Cable Base
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
4
bar kit
Mixologist World Bartender Kit
$39.99 Shop now at Amazon
5
car organizer and trash can
Car Organizer With Disposable Liners
$19.99 Shop now at Amazon
6
Novelty pizza socks
Pizza Socks Box
$14.99 Shop now at Amazon
7
Puzzle calendar
365 Brain Puzzler Mensa 2020 Calendar
$14.40 Shop now at Amazon
8
Toilet with blue glow
Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light
$14.99 Shop now at Amazon
9
Window birdfeeder with birds
Window Bird Feeder
$18.95 Shop now at Amazon
10
bamboo bathtub tray
Bamboo Bathtub Tray
$32.68 Shop now at Amazon
