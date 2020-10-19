55 Unisex Gifts Under $25

Unisex gifts are a smart move for a lot of reasons: they’re great for Yankee Swaps or office gifts, good for folks you don’t know that well, and great for throwing off outdated gender roles. Make your life easier and your loved ones happy with the best unisex gifts under $25. And for more options in a wider price range, check out 101 Best Unisex Gifts.
They’ll never have to struggle with opening a bottle of wine or breaking corks again with this electric wine bottle opener that does all of the work for you.
It’s wireless, rechargeable, and is under $25. The opener includes a foil cutter to expose the cork so even that tiny hassle is removed with this and wine pourer.
I like that you can open about 60 bottles with a single charge so you’re not constantly having to plug this in either. It’s there and ready when you need it. And it’s a simple one-button design so it’s easy to use, even after the first bottle of wine.
Whether it’s from power-outage, car troubles, or camping we’re all likely going to find ourselves with a dead cell phone and no way to charge it.
Give someone, and yourself, some peace of mind that they’ll always be able to call for help when they need it with this Solar Portable Powerbank.
The power cell can be charged by plugging it in or by leaving the solar panel in direct sunlight.
It’s waterproof, dustproof, and durable so it’s tough enough to take with you into the outdoors and small enough to store in your glovebox or bag. It can charge from an outlet as well as from solar.
For emergencies, this Solar Portable Charger has a three-level LED flashlight built-in including a flashing function for signaling rescuers.
If you’ve ever been in bed and needed to plug your phone in and felt the struggle of dangling off the bed reaching to find where your charging cord has fallen–you understand why this product exists.
This small magnetic base is like a paperweight that holds your cords without you having to slot them into little clips because let’s face it, you’re probably not going to do that when your alarm goes off in the morning.
The metal in the cords actually sticks to this base so it’s easy enough that you can put your cords where they belong before you’ve had your coffee. It comes in toasted beige and darker pencil grey.
And you can make smaller gifts like this look more impressive with high-quality looking small gift boxes.
For the cocktail lover in your life, this bar set comes with everything they need to get started creating drinks at home (BYOB).
This compact kit comes with a three-part shaker, double-sided jigger, and a spiral stirring spoon.
Every piece is stainless steel and dishwasher safe for easy clean up. The kit also includes a mini Mixologist World recipe book an and e-book of virgin cocktail recipes.
Most of us could do a better at keeping our cars clean of empty coffee cups, water bottles, and other trash, and for some reason, cars don’t come with a built-in trash can. Solve this problem for someone on your list this year with a car organizer.
It uses adjustable straps to hang from the front or back of the seat depending on who needs to have the easiest access. It’s covered in mesh pockets on the outside for keeping easy to get to items and the top of the bag velcros shut.
It’s is a nice size for keeping snacks in for a road trip and is lined with waterproof insulation so it can double as a cooler for cold drinks. If you’re not using the bag portion to store things, it works as a car trash can and comes with 25 disposable liners to make emptying it simple and fast. Since the bag itself is waterproof, you never have to worry about spills.
For the person who can’t live without pizza (and who perhaps could use new socks), there’s Pizza Socks Box.
These socks with their hilarious packaging come in both men’s and women’s. Beyond the clever box and funny print, the socks are actually comfortable and made well. Some novelty socks just about fall part the second you put them on but these will last. The band around the top of the socks printed like the crust really makes it.
The Pizza Socks Box Slice is one pair per box and comes in several “flavors” including Pepperoni, Capricciosa, Veggie, and Hawaiian.
If you can spring for $1 over your $25 budget cap, you can get a full Pizza Socks Box for $25.99 which gets you four pairs of socks which is a much better value. With the full box you can find the same flavors, but you can also get a mixed box with three different flavors and the fourth pair being the crust of the pizza.
This is a fantastic gift for the puzzle-lovers in your life.
This page-a-day calendar is packed with 365 riddles, challenges, puzzles, spatial problems, and other questions that will make your brain work. It’s an official Mensa calendar so it should give the smarty-pants in your life a run for their money this coming year.
(Don’t worry, the answers are on the back of each page.)
If nothing else, you’re certain to get a double-take and a laugh this holiday with the Vintar Motion-Activated Toilet Night Light.
This LED light fits over the side of your toilet and when the sensor detects motion within five feet it will turn on the LED light making it easier for you to find the toilet in the middle of the night without having to turn on harsh, bright lights that can make it hard for you to fall back asleep.
This night light also has a light sensor so it won’t turn on during the day and will only switch on when it’s dark. You can choose from 16 different colors for your toilet glow or you can have them rotate through the rainbow. You can even adjust the brightness level of the LED light to control how dim or bright you want it.
It fits any toilet and is a funny gift whether you’re trying not to miss or you want to avoid sitting down when the lid is up. This will have your gathering doubled-over laughing (but also secretly wanting one).
These bird feeders attach to your window with suction cups so they are simple and fast to install.
It’s perfect for city and country-dwellers alike making it one of the neatest unisex gifts under $25. I used to have one of these and I am definitely getting one for my next place.
When birds come to feed, you can see them right up close. It’s almost like they’re next to you. This one has a cutout in the plastic where you have the best view so there’s even less between you and the birds for better viewing. The feeder has a roof and small drainage holes to keep the seed from getting too wet.
Check out this awesome video on YouTube for the kind of close-up image you can get with one of these window feeders.
Give them a true spa experience with this natural bamboo bathtub shelf so they can relax in their soak with their wine, beer, or coffee.
It has cup holders, smartphone slot, wine glass slot, and a tablet or book holder. The non-slip arms are adjustable to fit almost any bathtub.
They can take their favorite game anywhere with this portable cornhole set.
The three foot by two foot boards break down and everything fits into the included carrying bag making this a perfect gift for anyone who loves beach trips, camping trips, picnics, or simply doesn’t have the room to keep stationary boards up somewhere.
The PVC framework is easy to put together and pull apart. Plus, it’s lightweight to carry around. The set comes with eight regulation-size bean bags.
This entire set is weather resistant including the bean bags which contain plastic “corn” so the set won’t get hurt if it’s left out in the rain or hit with beach spray.
Everybody gets chapped lips in the winter and the Jack Black Intense Therapy line can tackle even the driest skin.
I’m a dedicated user of their Hand Healer lotion and can speak to how hydrating all their products are.
Their lip balms use a combination of beeswax, shea butter, cocoa butter, avocado oil, and lanolin to quickly absorb into the skin and rescue your lips from their painful, chapped state where other balms have failed. They also have SPF 25 for UV protection.
This Holiday Balm Squad Set includes their natural mint, Asian pear, and black cherry flavors.
They come in several flavors including lemon basil, natural mint and shea butter, cucumber lime, black tea and blackberry, and the very trendy flavor of grapefruit and ginger.
I would only skip this one if the person you’re buying for is vegan.
For the person who likes to stay extra tidy, upgrade their hand sanitizer with Touchland Power Mist which is intensely hydrating, smells better, is more spill-proof, and lasts longer than standard gels.
Touchland is a misting spray in a narrow bottle that’s easy to fit in your pocket or bag. Because it’s a mist, you’re never going to have a scenario where the cap of your hand sanitizer came undone in your purse and then soaked everything inside with gel–not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.
Plus one of the most annoying things about gel bottles is when you put a bit on your hands it suddenly becomes the most slippery thing on earth and slides right off your hands. A spritz from Touchland is a perfect little dose that’s easy to rub in with no mess or waste. Each Touchland bottle has 500 sprays in it and you really only need a spray or two max per use so this will last a very long time.
Touchland doesn’t leave your hands feeling sticky or dried out. It uses safe alcohol to kill germs and doesn’t contain Triclosan. To hydrate skin, it uses aloe vera, citrus oils, glycereth, and radish root ferment which is anti-microbial and moisturizing.
You have your choice of eight fragrances including unscented for those sensitive to smells. I got to sample the collection (with no guarantee of a review) and I’m hooked. They’re just so convenient to keep in your bag and my hands feel so much better and less dried out. Aloe is my favorite scent of the bunch but they also have mint, watermelon, lavender, vanilla cinnamon, and citrus.
For the hipster in your life who seems to always be buying kombucha, pick them up this kombucha brewing kit so they can make their own at home.
Kombucha is sort of like sourdough bread in that you need a starter to be able to brew kombucha tea and this kit provides three SCOBY’s (symbiotic colony of bacteria and yeast) and enough concentrated starter tea for them to brew three one-gallon batches of kombucha.
You can keep going forever with kombucha. Once you drink that gallon, you just add more sweet tea to your SCOBY and brew another gallon.
I brewed my own kombucha for about a year, because, yes, I am that much of a hipster, and it was fun being able to flavor my own and it also saved me a ton of money. Just be forewarned: SCOBYs are very weird looking, so if the kit comes with something that looks like a gelatin pancake, it’s supposed to look like that.
If you’re worried about gifts shipping in time for the holidays, get them a subscription box and you’ll be able to tell them right away and you won’t be expected to hand them a physical gift.
Simple Loose Leaf is an affordable monthly subscription box that contains four curated loose leaf teas adding up to a total of 1.4 ounces or around 16 to 20 cups of tea per box, along with reusable linen tea bags. There’s a variety of black, green, herbal, and flavored teas in each box.
Each tea comes with a tasting card to help you properly brew the tea and pick out flavor notes to better enjoy your cup. They’ll love getting fun new teas each month.
For the person in your life who is perpetually drinking coffee, give them what’s been called “the world’s strongest coffee.” Just imagine the look on their face when they open your gift and see the skull and crossbones.
The caffeine content in this coffee warrants the brand’s name. There’s a graph on their website created by the Huffington Post that compares the percentage of caffeine in Death Wish Coffee against popular brands. This coffee is not kidding around. (As a side note, it’s much cheaper to buy this coffee on Amazon instead of their website, especially if you can use your Prime free shipping.)
It’s available in both ground, whole bean, and single-brew pods.
The average whiskey stone set is boring grey blocks. Get them something more elegant with this six stone set from Cumbreca.
Stones like these aren’t just for whiskey, they are perfect ice cube replacements for any cold drink that you don’t want to be watered down like iced coffee or sangria.
They’re made of polished black granite and white soapstone. The different colors make it easier to distinguish which is your drink. The display and storage board has slots for each stone, a slot for the included stainless steel tongs, and space for the velvet carrying bag for travel or placing in the freezer.
It makes for an impressive look when you open the box. The stones have rounded sides that are safer for glasses than cubes with corners. And if your friend is into board games, the whole set reminds me of an Othello or Backgammon board.
If they travel at all, this RFID-blocking hidden money belt will help protect them the next time they jet off.
This small belt is built with three layers of RFID-blocking fabric for 360 degrees of protection. It’s also rip-proof and waterproof so it’s perfect for keeping your cash, cards, and passport.
It’s small enough to be worn under your clothes for protection but not so small that it would look odd when worn as a belt pouch, It also comes with seven RFID-blocking card sleeves for the cards you aren’t keeping in the pouch which is a nice bonus.
For the Stranger Things fans in your life, pick them up this shirt so they can be one of the Hawkins gang.
It runs true to size and is very soft.
Give them the gift of never losing their keys again.
Tile Mate is a thin Bluetooth tracker that works with an app on your phone as well as with Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s small enough to easily keep on your keys or in a wallet, purse, or anything you tend to misplace or really don’t want to lose like your bike or laptop.
If you’re within 100 feet of your keys, you can use your phone, Alexa, or Google Assistant to make your Tile Mate play a loud tune so you can find it.
It works the other way around too–if you can’t find your phone, you can press the button your Tile Mate and it will make your phone ring even if your phone is set to silent.
The app keeps a record of locations so if you’re out of range, you can check a map to see its last known location.
If whatever your Tile Mate is attached to is ever stolen you can alert the Tile network and the next time anyone with a Tile tracker is within range of your item, it will ping you with its location which is incredibly clever. Check out the Tile Support page for more on how this works.
This is a perfect gift for anyone who tends to lose things and for those who ride their bikes to work and would like the extra security.
This small outlet expands the reach of smart home convenience and allows you to control whatever is plugged into it by voice using Alexa devices.
After a quick set up to sync the plug with your Alexa device your voice replaces the on and off switch for lamps, Christmas tree lights, fans or whatever else you have plugged in. It’s also controllable through the app so you can turn your lights on before you get home.
I like that the wide but short design means you could either fit two smart plugs per outlet or use only one and still have normal use of the other plug in the outlet. Just make sure they have an Alexa device before gifting this because it won’t work all on its own.
For the Harry Potter fans in your life, get them a unisex cut tee shirt with their house crest.
This is an original take on house crest shirts as they also feature detailed illustrations of the house animal above the crest which you don’t tend to see. I like that these have a semi-distressed look to the print that gives them that alumni feel.
They’re available in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw. And if you don’t know what house they’re sorted into, seriously, what sort of friend are you?
With this electric milk frother, give someone the gift of silky, foam-topped coffee without the bulky, complicated espresso machine.
This compact device can froth milk quickly and is perfect for indulgent hot cocoa, cappuccinos, lattes, and bulletproof coffee.
If the person you’re buying for likes to garden, get them something special with a unique vegetable growing kit.
This Sow & Grow kit comes with everything you need to get seedlings going for five vegetables you might not generally see at your local garden stand.
With this kit, you can grow purple carrots, black corn, five color swiss chard, lemon cucumber, and romanesco broccoli which grows in impressive fractal patterns. The seeds are organic, non-GMO, and grown in the United States.
I garden and I’d never even heard of a lemon cucumber before. They look like weird little yellow pumpkins with cucumber insides. Who knew? This kit will pique the interest of any gardener.
The design of this type of tea brewer changed how I drank tea. I drank more of it because making tea became fun instead of an annoying chore.
This unique bottom-dispensing brewer starts like most teapots by placing your loose tea leaves inside, followed by the boiling water.
The large mug style gives the tea plenty of room to unfurl as it brews. Once your tea has brewed for the appropriate time, you place the brewer over your mug and press down as though you were trying to stack the two cups and the tea, minus the tea leaves, is dispensed from the bottom of the brewer.
Now you have a cup of perfectly brewed tea and a brewing mug with tea leaves that you can either use to brew a second time (depending on the type of tea) or easily wash out by giving the mug a quick rinse in the sink.
It’s unique, it’s clever, and it’s perfect for the tea drinkers in your life.
Okay, this one’s a little silly but sometimes silly, unique, and eyebrow-raising is exactly what you need in a gift.
This shower head is studded with LED lights that change color as the water temperature changes. Where is it getting the electricity from? There’s a turbine inside the shower head that is turned by the running water and produces its own electricity. I don’t care who you are–that’s extremely neat.
The color changing water is perfect to distract kids who hate showering, for old homes where it takes a long time for the water to heat up, and for anyone who wants to shower in rainbows.
Given that it’s a light-up shower head for this price, I wouldn’t expect this to hold up to years and years of use, but that’s okay. Even short-term fun and the look on their face when they open it is worth it.
These organic moisturizer sticks from Cocokind Collective are so much more than lip balm.
You can use the MyMatcha anywhere you have dry skin. I was lucky enough to get my hands on a media sample of this line and my husband and I both use this as an easy to carry hand lotion, I like it as a cuticle ointment, and it works great for lip balm as well.
You can even use it as a dewy highlighter or to reduce eye puffiness in the morning.
The balm has a true matcha green tea flavor which is fairly neutral and it doesn’t leave any color. The texture is smooth and silky. If you know your friend prefers natural products, this is a win because there are only three ingredients in MyMatcha: coconut oil, beeswax, and matcha powder.
Plus, it’s huge. Normal chapstick tubes contain around 0.15 ounces of product while MyMatcha contains 0.5 ounces. This is going to last them a long while.
The Macabeet moisturizer has the same lip balm formula but a little bit of beet added in to add a healthy color to your lips. It’s by no means lipstick levels and can be used by all genders.
The last is a Tumeric Spot Treatment to naturally get rid of zits without drying out your skin. I haven’t used this one but it has the same all-natural ingredient list and the set is worth it for the money even if you only got the other two.
Trying to rub your own sore shoulders is terrible and always ends up hurting the opposite shoulder–which gets you nowhere. Thankfully, some genius found a way.
This is a great gift for adults of all ages. Whether it’s for your parents as their back and joints bother them more with age or for younger folks who spend all their time on their feet or at a desk, this stick eliminates the need to ask someone, “Will you rub my shoulders?”
We got this for my mother-in-law last year and she loves it. We love it too, and might steal hers the next time we visit. The unique curved shape and rounded pressure points allow you to leverage the strong pressure you need for your knotted shoulders and back without transferring that strain to the rest of your body.
This smaller sized version is good for petite frames and those with limited storage options. It comes with a manual and poster showing you different ways to hold it for self-massage.
Cable organizers make it easy to find the charging cord you need fast and keeps them from tangling into a Gordian knot that I will never get undone.
This bag has a wide range of slots and sizes to fit wires, SD cards, headphones, earbuds, thumbdrives, external hard drives, and batteries. It comes in five different colors including black, teal, blue, and grey.
This year give the gift of over one full pound of ethical chocolate.
This bundle set from Tony’s Chocolonely comes with three six-ounce bars: milk chocolate, hazelnut milk chocolate, and caramel sea salt milk chocolate. Tony’s Chocolonely is all-natural, non-GMO, fair trade, and produced 100 percent slave-free so you can enjoy your treat guilt-free.
I was sent a couple samples of Tony Chocolonely a while back and I can say that it is some of the best chocolate I’ve ever had. Their milk chocolate isn’t too sweet and has a dairy smoothness to it that reminds me of British chocolates but without losing that intense Dutch chocolate flavor I’m looking for. They managed to have an almost perfect balance of fillings so you can still taste the chocolate but without feeling like you’re hunting for your hazelnuts and such.
The bars are satisfyingly hefty and it certainly feels like you’re getting your money’s worth. They’re broken up into irregular shapes in order to bring attention to the fact that in the world and in life resources aren’t broken up evenly either. You can read more about their slave-free mission and impact on their site.
If you’re looking for unisex gifts under $25 because you’re buying for someone who is gender nonconforming, first off–thank you, from a fellow gender-variant person for taking them into account. That’s pretty awesome of you.
Consider this cute coffee mug from Look Human featuring 2019’s word of the year. If you’re interested in learning more, Teen Vogue has a great article on non-binary gender.
It’s a cute conversation starter and is microwave and dishwasher safe.
This set of two Grill Mats is perfect for anyone who loves to cook on the grill and also hates cleaning their grill. They’re safe to 500 degrees and can be used on gas, charcoal, and electric grills.
They’re great for cooking smaller foods like shrimp and cut up vegetables without fear of them falling through the grates or sticking. More delicate foods like salmon won’t be lost to flaking apart.
Maybe most importantly, they can skip scraping down the dirty grill and instead throw their Grill Mat right into the dishwasher.
Anyone with a yard will love this.
It’s hilarious to watch squirrels stick their heads into the horse head “mask” and just stand there as they get their treats. No bells and whistles on this one. It’s a feeder that makes squirrels look ridiculous–what else do you need?
See it in action on YouTube here.
This is a little gadget that absolutely everyone can and will get use out of.
The Luci Lux is a waterproof, blow-up, solar-powered lantern that’s small enough to be stowed anywhere and powerful enough to glow for 24 hours on a full charge.
Luci Lux collapses flat and weights less than a smartphone. To give it its lantern shape you blow it up like a balloon then, when you switch it one, the LED lights are diffused by the frosted matte plastic for a glow that’s easy on the eyes.
It’s perfect for emergency power outages, car troubles at night, camping, evenings on the patio, or even just a warm reading light in the bedroom. Since it’s waterproof, you can even float them in your pool for night swimming or in your bathtub for a relaxing soak without working about candlewax.
There three brightness settings and an extra flashing setting which is perfect for signally for help in emergency situations. There’s a small strap by the solar panels for easy hanging as well.
I got this as a gift last Christmas and I’ve found dozens of uses for it. It’s always handy to have around.
For the animal lovers, try these super realistically printed socks.
They turn your feet into animal feet, complete with photo-realistic toe-beans on the bottom of the socks. These are perfect for cat people or dog parents on your list–or anyone who might get a kick out of having the feet of a horse, tiger, donkey, or polar bear.
They’re unisex and are one-size fits most.
Elevensies is one of our favorite card games in the house. It’s easy to learn, easy to teach, and quick at about thirty minutes for a game.
Elevensies has a fairly high brow concept: to curated and set out the best high tea spread. Fairly, lofty and refined, right? But the whole time you’re going to end up sabotaging your friend’s tea or stealing their sugar. Each players personal deck has a different colored back, so you know exactly who stole your sandwiches–which leads to loads of fun banter and laughing.
This one is a little bit more on the femme side in design, but there’s nothing gendered about serving proper tea–or stealing it from your friends.
It’s a two to four-player game and is a steal at this price.
Give someone socks they’ll love without them knowing they’re getting socks.
This set of three pairs of unisex socks are patterned and then rolled and packaged to look just like takeout sushi–right down to the fake plastic grass, green wasabi, and light pink pickled ginger fabric garnishes. This set has tamago sushi, cucumber maki, and salmon sushi.
I love that when unrolled, you can still kind of see the sushi design but people who didn’t know what they were would simply thing they a fun patterned sock.
They come in small and large to fit all the sushi lovers in your family.
If they really love sushi, we gathered the best sushi gifts of 2019 as well.
This fruity soft-but-chewy candy hails from Japan but has been sweeping across the States. It makes a perfect desk snack for office workers or anytime-snack for everyone else.
Hi-Chew candies are an almost taffy texture that have a long chew time, which is great if you’re looking for a bite of something sweet that can last without you going through an entire bag.
They’re incredibly fruity. These have some of the best true-to-life fruit flavors I’ve ever had in a candy. Strawberry really tastes like strawberries–not artificial strawberry extract.
I got my hands on some media samples a while back and keep them in my desk for a mid-day pick me up. The Sours pack is also on my Christmas list this year.
Give the tea-lover in your life something to feel extra cozy about this season with a gift box from Tea Forté.
The World of Teas set contains 15 individually portioned pouches of tea in five flavors from across the world. The included flavors are African Solstice, Bombay Chai, Estate Darjeeling, Moroccan Mint, and Sencha.
Each bag can be poured into their tea bag, tea ball, or tea brewer of choice.
If you’re not sure what to get them but you know they love their fur-babies to pieces, try this paw print keepsake set.
You get everything you need to create a framed paw print plaque with room for two pet portraits. The clay is non-toxic and perfectly safe for their little ones.
There are letter and number stamps so they can include their dog or cat’s name and the year if they’d like without having to try to draw it on by hand.
The Silver Dollar Candle Company allows you to create a custom candle with your own text and choice of fragrance so you can give them something catered entirely to them.
You can choose the text on the label, the font of the text, and there’s even an option for a second custom message on the lid of the candle. There’s a wide range of fragrances to pick from including Sandalwood, Coconut Lime, Cinnabomb, Bacon and Bourbon, and Hot Chocolate Marshmallow.
If you’re in even a remotely cold climate, everyone loves throw blankets.
When there’s snow outside, we can’t get enough of them. This neutral, calming blue, super soft blanket is under budget but has the plush feel of something much more expensive.
It’s machine washable and can you put it through the dryer so you’re not giving them something that’s a hassle to clean. The thick throw has a cozy, warm sherpa lining and soft, on-trend velvet design that’s perfect for curling up on a chilly night.
This Three Swords eight-piece manicure & pedicure kit is about the most affordable you’re going to find good German steel.
Across all professionals that use tools that need to be metal and sharp, from chefs to tailors to surgeons, German-made steel is known worldwide as the finest available. Specifically, steel forged in the city of Solingen, Germany has been internationally famous for generations as the best around.
The tools are nickel-plated stainless steel. They are sharp, quality-made tools and the file is coated in synthetic sapphire crystals to give it a grinding edge that your emery board could never compete with.
You have a choice of seven different colors of the compact synthetic leather case so people of all genders can find something they like.
The set includes nail scissors, cuticle scissors, fingernail clipper, toenail clipper, tweezers, sapphire nail file, nail pusher/cleaner, and a hoofstick which is a tool to tidy and shape your cuticles and could probably use a new name. The one thing is, in order to keep the cost of this kit down, the nail clippers are not German-made.
There are complete German-made kits below, but if you’re trying to save a buck, it might be worth getting this set and picking up a separate Three Swords Nail Clipper set to swap out.
“Oh no, I forgot my tea!” is one of the dreaded phrases in our home.
When you’re working so hard that you forget to drink your coffee, tea, or cocoa it’s a serious bummer. Drinks never taste right after you’ve reheated them in the microwave.
This mug warmer keeps your drinks from going cold and is a perfect gift for that person in your life who gets so absorbed in a project or task that they forget everything around them.
There are no buttons to worry about because the warming base uses a sensor. When you place your mug on the warmer, it can tell and turns on the heat. The base will automatically turn off when you remove your mug. It works with ceramic, glass, metal, and high-temperature plastic cups.
Straight up: I want one of these bad.
We all need a little light in the evenings whether that’s to read by or just to get a break from bright bulbs as we’re winding down, but clip-on book lights are ugly and annoying. Enter the wireless book lamp.
This neat little lamp looks like a book you’ve left out on the side table but when you open it up, the lamp turns on and the pages accordion out to diffuse a soft LED glow. To turn the light off, simply close the book.
You can control how bright the lamp is by how much you open it. It can lay flat light like the photo above or you can stand it up on its side and unfold the book all the way, creating a cylinder of light. You can also play with the color of the LED light and switch around from warm white, red, blue, green, and pink.
The book is rechargeable and comes with its USB charging cord. A single charge should last you about four hours making it perfect for just before bed.
For most people lip balms aren’t enough to remove dry, scaly dead skin from chapped lips.
Lip exfoliation is a step that ought to be on all of our skincare routines. Not wanting flaky lips isn’t gender-specific.
A good lip scrub removes dry skin and leaves lips soft without feeling uncomfortable and Sara Happ’s scrubs are my go-to and have been since I got my hands on some media samples. I recently featured them as the top product on my Best Lip Scrubs article.
I like that this is a higher-end brand that also has flavors to choose from so you don’t have to pick between quality and fun. They’ve got a wide range of great tasting scrubs like brown sugar, coconut, vanilla bean, grapefruit, and sprinkles red velvet.
For the person in your life who loves spicy things, a hot sauce gift box is an easy leap, so make sure you’re giving them something unique and interesting with this Queen Majesty Hot Sauce Trinity Sampler.
So many hot sauce gift sets focus entirely on being scorchingly hot, which I love, but that can get old. They’ve probably received a hot sauce gift before, but not likely one that uses dark roasted coffee-infused vinegar.
The Trinity Sampler comes with three two-ounce bottles in mild, medium, and hot and has a deep focus on flavor as well as heat. You get flavors like Jalapeno Tequila and Lime, Scotch Bonnet and Ginger and Red Habanero and Black Coffee. Those are flavors that can hold your attention and add more to your plate than just fire.
These are handmade in Brooklyn, New York and incorporate lots of organic and locally-sourced ingredients.
This is definitely one of those gifts that looks like you spent way more money than you did–which is always my favorite.
It’s safe for indoor and outdoor use so they can lounge comfortably in a bedroom, on the porch, from a tree in the backyard, or bring it camping.
Because the majority of this is fabric, it folds up making it easy to store and transport. This chair can hold up to 265 pounds and comes with two matching pillows.
If they’re into succulents or desert-themed things, they’ll love this adorable cactus coffee mug.
The gold dots give it the texture a hint of spines without making it uncomfortable to hold or look tacky.
Get them in the retro mood with this Americana hotdog toaster.
There’s room here for two buns and two dogs for a quick, easy, and hot lunch or dinner–or breakfast, who am I to judge?
For the beach bum on your list, check out these unique beach blankets from Big Mouth.
The thin, microfiber blankets are perfect for sitting on and they won’t hold onto sand like thicker, terrycloth blankets. There’s a giant (five-foot across) pepperoni pizza for the pizza-lover in your group, tall tropical drink for the one who really knows how to enjoy the beach, toast for those who love getting a tan, and even a toaster pastry with a bite taken out.
If you know they grill, they’ve struggled with keeping their grates clean and this handy tool will end all that.
This brass star is shaped to fit nearly all grate shapes and widths and will never drop dangerous bristles the way wire brushes do. It has sides for round grates and sides for V-shaped grates as well.
It’s small and easy to store but will make a huge difference in their grilling routine. (And they’ll have you to thank for it.)
This small, wireless speaker has a minimalist look to it that wouldn’t look out of place on a bookshelf. It runs on a rechargeable battery and can stream music with Bluetooth from your devices, through an included Aux-in cable, or on a TF card.
For such a simple speaker in this price range, it’s got great sound quality and impressive bass.
Make their breakfasts better and faster with this Breakfast Sandwich Maker.
You drop in your bread and toppings on the bottom, the egg goes in the second layer, and then more bread on top of that. Close and let it cook for five minutes and then you remove what’s basically a trapdoor for the egg and now the sandwich is all in one piece and ready to eat.
It’s small, easy to store, simple to use, and the removable cooking elements are dishwasher safe.
We all have one person that this mug makes us think of.
Help them embrace their inner hissing opossum in the morning before coffee or when deadlines are looming. This mug is certain to get a chuckle every time they see it.
It was printed in America and is both microwave and dishwasher safe. Let’s face it, they’re too stressed to worry about that stuff anyway.
