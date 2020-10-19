55 Unisex Gifts Under $25

For the person who likes to stay extra tidy, upgrade their hand sanitizer with Touchland Power Mist which is intensely hydrating, smells better, is more spill-proof, and lasts longer than standard gels.

Touchland is a misting spray in a narrow bottle that’s easy to fit in your pocket or bag. Because it’s a mist, you’re never going to have a scenario where the cap of your hand sanitizer came undone in your purse and then soaked everything inside with gel–not that I’m speaking from experience or anything.

Plus one of the most annoying things about gel bottles is when you put a bit on your hands it suddenly becomes the most slippery thing on earth and slides right off your hands. A spritz from Touchland is a perfect little dose that’s easy to rub in with no mess or waste. Each Touchland bottle has 500 sprays in it and you really only need a spray or two max per use so this will last a very long time.

Touchland doesn’t leave your hands feeling sticky or dried out. It uses safe alcohol to kill germs and doesn’t contain Triclosan. To hydrate skin, it uses aloe vera, citrus oils, glycereth, and radish root ferment which is anti-microbial and moisturizing.

You have your choice of eight fragrances including unscented for those sensitive to smells. I got to sample the collection (with no guarantee of a review) and I’m hooked. They’re just so convenient to keep in your bag and my hands feel so much better and less dried out. Aloe is my favorite scent of the bunch but they also have mint, watermelon, lavender, vanilla cinnamon, and citrus.