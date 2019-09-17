35 Best Gifts from Chicago for Christmas

Forget New York and LA, Chicago is the best when it comes to big cities. You’ve got delicious food, awesome architecture, great sports teams and the beauty of Lake Michigan all in one. If you know someone who loves this city above all others, shop for a gift from Chicago this year for their Christmas gift.
You can’t go wrong with any of the picks on this list.
As someone who lived in Chicago for 10 years, I thought to myself, what could Chicago possibly smell like? When I read the description of this candle I laughed out loud because it’s so amazingly accurate. If you know about the chocolate in the air, you’re a real Chicagoan.
2016 was a very good year for the Chicago Cubs. Anyone who lived in the city at the time or celebrated from afar would appreciate this gift, and while a splurge, it’s not completely out of the question for a really awesome gift. It comes authenticated by MLB so you can be sure it’s the real deal.
Famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright is a Chicago based architect made famous for his use of geometric designs. These glasses, in particular, are replicate a design he used for many doors, skylights, back-lit ceilings panels, table lamps, and wall sconces and more.
Lillies Q is famous for bringing the flavors of Southern BBQ to the north, with an entire line of homemade barbecue sauces that you simply can’t find anywhere else. This classic trio is perfect for anyone who loves to barbecue, with sizeable jars of sauce that will last a while.
Yes, that’s right. You can get Chicago’s infamous pizza from Lou Malnati’s delivered right to your door, no matter what part of the country you live in. This one comes with six, ready to bake pizzas that taste the exact same as they do in the pizzeria. Worth every penny for a bite of that melt-in-your-mouth buttery crust and saucy cheese.
Keep your skin silky and smooth with these local soap scrubs, made with lemongrass – a bright, powerful, citrus scent. The soap can be used in place of traditional bar soap or body wash, while the scrub should be used every few days for exfoliation and removal of dry skin.
Among other things, Chicago is known for its amazing food scene and Stephanie Izard is at the center of it. It seems like every year she’s opening a new concept, and they’re each more popular than the last. Take some of her food knowledge into your very own kitchen with this awesome cookbook.
Popped and bagged just outside Chicago, this brand knows what’s up when it comes to mixing popcorn flavors. Made famous in Chicago, the mix of buttery caramel and cheesy cheddar cheese has become a fan favorite worldwide. Buy a few big bags of this very special snack for someone on your holiday list.
Chocolate lovers will appreciate the unique flavors that come from this Chicago-based chocolatier. The nine chocolate bars use herbs, nuts, and spices from around the world, combined with the best in class chocolate. Neatly packed, this tasty gift is ready to give.
These vintage-inspired coasters make a really awesome gift, sold in a set of four. They’re made with Natural Sapele wood and picture a very elaborate map, which is laser cut into the wood. Order these Chicago skyline whiskey glasses to go with the coasters for an even better gift.
This book provides a complex overview of the history of art in one of America’s biggest cities – Chicago. While this city has flown under the radar in the art community, there is a big history that has unraveled from the Chicago fire in 1871 until now and is certainly worth learning about and exploring.
This Chicago based coffee company is a great gift for caffeine lovers. Each bean is hand-selected from celebrated, family-owned farms and smallholder co-ops and estates from around the world that simply can’t be found anywhere else. This blend is an easy-to-drink medium roast that any coffee drinker would love.
This Chicago flag necklace is an awesome dainty piece of jewelry that can be worn with everything and anything. The brushed metal look is super trendy and gives the wearer a connection to the windy city every time they wear it. It’s affordable, made with gold plated stainless steel.
The Chicago hotdog experience is unlike any other. This kit delivers everything you need to make it happen in your home state including the famous premium beef franks, poppy seed buns, peppers, green relish, yellow mustard, and celery salt. You’ll just need to add the tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
This is an awesome hat to wear every day, made with thick fabric and well constructed. The embroidery is done well, in a nice clean white thread that stands out against the distressed denim. It’s a great tie to the airport you either love or hate, but have absolutely flown out of if you have ties to Chicago.
Old Town Oils is an awesome small Chicago shop featuring a plethora of oils and vinegars, each with unique flavor profiles. This is the perfect special balsamic to add to dishes, aged for 18 years with a smooth rich flavor.
The only way to tailgate is with awesome gear that features your team logo. This table quickly pops up and collapses with ease, folding into a great carry bag for quick transfer. It has four cup holders, so even on a windy day (typical in Chicago), your drinks are kept safe between sips.
This custom guitar is perfect for Chicago Bears fans, with an awesome unique design. The full-size electric guitar has limited edition artwork on the full wood body. Grab these matching Chicago Bear guitar picks to go with this awesome gift.
This contemporary piece of art is available in four sizes. The price shown reflects the largest size, great for a statement wall. The bold colors and made a bit more subtle by the watercolor design. The painting is ready to hang on gallery-wrapped canvas.
The iconic Chicago skyline is like no other. This set features some of the most popular pieces of architecture in the city including Willis Tower, John Hancock Center, Cloud Gate, DuSable Bridge, Wrigley Building and the Big Red. The 144 piece set is best for kids over 12 or adults.
What better gift for someone who loves Chicago than this unique way to see the city. The tours depart from both Millenium Park and Navy Pier so you can pick the location that’s most convenient when booking. Don’t worry if the recipient has never ridden a Segway before, training is included before you take off to explore.
This Chicago based sauce company is serving up awesome and tasty condiments, all really reasonably priced. Skip the Sriracha that you can buy at any old grocery store for this special Chicago food gift instead.
Looking to gift the flavors of Chicago to someone who loves to eat? This will bring their taste buds right to the Windy City, with three awesome and flavorful products. The gift set includes pizza seasoning, Italian beef gravy seasoning, and giardiniera.
Restaurant gift cards are such an awesome gift to give since they’re such a memorable experience. This restaurant tops the list as one of the very best in Chicago so you’ll want to make a reservation well in advance. Gifts cards are available for purchase online, which is so convenient and makes it easy to give even if you don’t live in Chicago.
Chicago is home to Goose Island, an awesome brewery in the heart of the city serving up craft beers. The most popular in their portfolio are likely “312” – a classic wheat beer. Whether the gift recipient has been there or not, they’ll appreciate the Chicago sentiment behind this awesome beer glass. Order four for a full set.
While the frame isn’t included, this is a really great and reasonably priced gift for a Chicagoan who needs some art for their walls. It features 100 neighborhoods, outlining the city of Chicago and can be ordered in several colors if you’re not a fan of the black and white design.
Not only will this beer pong table take any tailgate to the next level, but it’s made with a stunning, glossy, Chicago football graphic to match the festivities and fandom. It comes with a matching carry case for easy transportation and built-in cup holders to keep drinks from spilling.
Based on Chicago’s favorite landmarks, this game is awesome for Chicago residents and visitors alike. It can be played traditionally or with a one hour time clock for those who aren’t willing to spend hours on the game. Looking for an even more specific version? This one is based solely on the Chicago Cubs and is a collector’s edition.
Made with quality ingredients like slowly turned cream cheese and Madagascar vanilla, this Chicago based cheesecake stands out. The pre-sliced cheesecake serves sixteen, perfect for your next celebration or as a Chicago food gift for someone with a sweet tooth.
Horween leather is made and manufactured in Chicago at one of the oldest tanneries in the midwest making it super special for a Chicago native. The journal is a small pocket size, great for taking notes on the go or in meetings without the bulk of a full-sized journal.
Christmas ornaments make beautiful and sentimental gifts, especially for those who love to commemorate the places they’ve lived or been. The painted ornament features Chicago’s most prominent buildings and landmarks.
This illustrated picture of Chicago’s Lake Michigan makes an awesome puzzle. Spend some time together with family or friends assembling this 1000 piece puzzle and then frame it for a special place in the home.
Wrigley Field is such an iconic and special place, especially for baseball fanatics. These cufflinks take a piece of the stadium with you wherever you go, made from old stadium seats. Recipients will love wearing a piece of history to their next special event.
The Bean in Millenium Park is one of the most popular Chicago landmarks. If you know someone who lives in Chicago or simply loves the city, this is a really unique piece of jewelry for them to wear. It’s affordable, made with sterling silver and sits on an 18″ chain, the perfect length.
With both the Chicago flag and city skyline incorporated into its design, this pillow cover is all about the city of Chicago. It’s perfect for someone of any age who loves the Windy City and wants a little piece of Chicago somewhere in their home.