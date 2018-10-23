30 Best Christmas Gifts for Your Boyfriend (2018)

Our Review

Is your boyfriend constantly losing things? If so, he definitely needs this affordable tracking device to keep him sane (and you too). The TrackR is super small and lightweight, allowing him to attach it to anything. You can you the app to see where you last had your lost item and you’ll get a notification when a TrackR app user passes by your lost item. If it’s his phone he’s always losing, he can press the TrackR pixel to make it ring loudly, even on silent mode. The TrackR app is compatible with iOS & Android phones.