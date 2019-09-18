33 Best Pizza Gifts: Your Ultimate List

If you are looking for the perfect pizza gifts for your favorite pizza lover, then you’ve come to the right place. Whether they live off of frozen pies or make homemade pizza on a regular basis, these gifts will be sure to enhance the ritual. From helpful tools to stylish memorabilia, here are our top picks.
Making premium wood-fired pizza at home isn’t as difficult as it sounds. You can do it off the top of any outdoor table with the Napoli Wood Fire and Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven.
This compact pizza oven can be fueled by wood, charcoal, or gas, depending on the situation, so you can have homemade pizza easier than you ever imagined.
What’s better than a warm-looking blanket in the cold months? How about a delicious looking blanket? This 60-inch pizza blanket from Calhoun looks good enough to eat with its photo-realistic pepperoni design.
The coolest part is that it ships in a cardboard pizza box, giving it great gift presentation.
Pizza is as much of a necessity as socks, so fusing them in one just feels like a natural combination. The Pizza Socks Box 4-Pack is cleverly packaged to look like different styles of pizza in a delivery box. They come in four randomly chosen styles from pepperoni, capricciosa, Italian, Hawaiian, or vegetarian.
People tend to think that delicious homemade pizza is beyond their capabilities, yet author Ken Forkish manages to lay out its entire science in layman’s terms in just 256 illustrated pages.
With chapters on different styles, doughs, crusts, and ingredients, Forkish puts the power in your hand to make any pizza recipe you crave with any equipment you’ve got. Trust me, this book is the easiest way to impress yourself in the kitchen.
The Portable Pizza Pouch is one of the best pizza gifts for that friend who always likes to keep a leftover slice to snack on.
This necklace has a zip-lock seal that can easily hold a full slice of pizza but it is up to the recipient to decide if this is a novelty gift or an actual mobile snacking revolution.
I know from firsthand experience that a true pizza lover can easily go through several pizza cutters in a year. This time, maybe set them up right with the Kitchy Pizza Cutter Wheel, the best palm-sized pizza wheel I’ve come across. It cuts with ease and stores easily in a kitchen drawer. It’s even dishwasher safe.
A pizza stone is the ultimate gift for pizza lovers that want to improve the way they make homemade and frozen pizzas in the oven.
This 15-inch cordierite stone is ideal for achieving crispier crusts in the oven or on the grill. It is ultra-durable and can be used to prepare a variety of other foods as well. But they still call it a pizza stone for a reason, folks.
Have you ever seen a slice of pizza quite as seaworthy as this one? This inflatable pizza slice from Intex is a blast to take along to the pool or river. It offers plenty of room to spread out and has ropes to tie along to other floaties. Just be sure to wear some sunscreen or you’ll get crusty.
If you are looking for a way to spice up your pizza cooking, it doesn’t get more exciting than Presto Pizzazz Plus Rotating Oven. This open-air oven has a rotating tray that exposes the pizza to top and bottom heating elements that use 40% less energy than a conventional oven.
It cooks a 12-inch pizza in about the same amount of time as a toaster oven without leaving cold spots or taking up quite as much countertop space. It works surprisingly well with other food items too, making it an appliance that will see more use than the average do-nothing kitchen gadget.
When all you eat is pizza, why not just use a triangle-shaped plate? These melamine pizza plates from Supreme Housewares come in a pizza delivery box and are designed to already look like pizza before you even load them up. Pizza night just got way more fun.
Even if you’re just serving up frozen pies, a proper pizza peel like this Acacia Wood peel from Ironwood Gourmet will truly elevate your experience.
Peels are basically just cutting boards with a handle and a slanted edge to easily scoop up pizzas. They are a must-have for homemaking pizza and a major upgrade for the store-bought stuff.
Any true pizza lover knows the importance of adding parmesan cheese and hot pepper flakes. These two ingredients are as much of a staple as tomato sauce, which is why they make a great gift for anyone who subsists off of frozen pizzas.
This set of 6 glass shakers from Mr. Kitchen sets you up with enough for three shaker sets, though you’ll have to fill them up yourself.
This 12-inch neon pizza sign from Merkury Innovations is a great decoration for any hangout room where artery-clogging snacks are usually ingested. It comes with its own stand, so you don’t have to worry about mounting this battery-operated decoration.
When you need to dress warm, there is nothing that sounds cozier than bundling up under a heap of melted cheese and warm pepperoni. Unfortunately, this is just a clever 3D print and not really a hoodie made out of pizza toppings. Believe me, if it was I’d own a whole closet full.
The Betty Crocker Pizza Maker is an absolute godsend when you want to make pizza in strange places. This countertop device uses a 12-inch nonstick baking plate to form crispy crust and melty cheese without leaving behind a mess. If it’s round and flat, this Pizza Maker will cook it up effort-free.
Is it a sleeping bag or is it a blanket? It’s both! This Wearable Pizza Blanket from Silver Lilly is an ultra-cozy way to snuggle up on the couch in the cold winter months.
It comes with different toppings and zips up for easy bundling.
Fanny packs are back in style in a big way. This fashionable fanny pack from Who Cares is full of ’80s retro coolness, with a pizza lightning bolt pattern that is both exciting and delicious-looking.
This Glamlite Cosmetics Makeup Palette is one of the best pizza gifts for someone who obsessed with both makeup and pizza.
This palette opens up to reveal 18 different eyeliner colors, each designed to match a different classic pizza topping. It also has a built-in compact mirror so you can apply it on the go.
This pizza luggage tag from Kikkerland is a great gift for the traveling pizza lover. Not only is a great way to profess your love of pizza pie but it also has bright and vibrant colors that are perfect for spotting on a luggage carousel.
If you are looking for a gift for an enthusiastic home pizza chef, then consider this premium “Mastro Fornaio” yeast from Italian brand Paneangeli. The name translates to “Master Baker,” which is exactly what they will feel like once they taste the home-made dough they create with what might be the best pre-packed dough yeast of all time.
If you really want to feel like a pro while cutting up your next pizza, trying using this pizza rocker knife from Checkered Chef. This stainless steel blade is 13.25 inches long so you’ll be able to cut most pizzas in just four cuts. The best part is that it doesn’t push your toppings to the side when it does its thing.
Olive oil is an essential part of the pizza experience, which is why this four-pack of flavors from Mantova is a great way to expand the palette of the classic pepperoni and cheese lover.
You can use flavors like garlic, basil, truffle, and Tuscan herbs to add a rich and silky flavor to your favorite classic slices. My personal favorite is always the truffle.
If you need a gift for someone who loves grilling and pizza, then the PizzaQue Deluxe Kettle Grill Conversion Kit is an easy choice.
This clever grill attachment turns most any 18-inch or 22.5-inch grills into a pizza oven with a built-in thermometer. It also comes with a cordierite pizza stone, a folding aluminum pizza peel, a charcoal fence, and a flex door with hooks.
When you have an appointment with a client at 11 but you have a pizza party with the gang at noon, only this Visive Pizza Print Button-Down Shirt will provide you the right fit for both occasions.
This sharp short sleeve shirt is a more refined and professional way to profess your love for the ‘za.
Friendship is forever and so is pizza. This 6-pack of friendship necklaces is a great way to deepen that bond with your favorite pizza pals. If only it came with more slices.
The Pizzacraft Dough Docker is a great upgrade to anyone’s home pizza cooking setup, as this simple accessory is often overlooked tool that’s essential for even and crispy crust.
This small roller is used to pierce air bubbles in the dough, making for a more uniform cooking surface for the heat source to reach. Just make sure that whoever you’re gifting this too has all the other necessities before you get them this less essential item.
Love board games? Love pizza? This is the game for you. The goal is to assemble the most diverse selection of pizza slices as you take turns calling dibs on slices, swapping toppings with your neighbors, and scrambling for high-value plates.
The game is for 2 to 6 players and takes about 30 minutes to play. Unfortunately, none of the pieces are edible.
If you are looking for a gift for the gourmet who loves making their own homemade pizza, this pizza apron is a great and useful gift. After all, it can get pretty messy rolling your own dough.
Paradoxically, I only eat pizza when I don’t want to go anywhere near a kitchen.
There is nothing more relaxing than the gentle flame of a candle and the peaceful smell of—wait, is that tomato sauce? This pizza-scented candle from Hotwicks is for hardcore pizza aficionados or anyone who loves the smell of bubbling cheese.
-
Cast iron is one of the most versatile cooking surfaces in the kitchen and it is a great way to get experimental with everyone’s favorite Italian dish, pizza.
This cast-iron pizza pan from Lodge is perfect for making crispier pizza in the oven, as it holds temperature better than a pizza stone and will last your entire lifetime with care. It also works if you want to try grilling pizza.
If pizza has a regular place on the dinner table, then it may be time to elevate it to a higher plane. This beautiful wrought iron pizza stand from American Metalcraft has two tiers on which you can store pizza to save room on the table for plates and more.
It makes every meal feel like a gourmet restaurant experience, whether you’re eating a homemade delicacy or a frozen pie.
Everyone loves Legos. And everyone loves pizza. That’s why this great Lego City Pizza Van set appeals to pretty much anybody with a pulse. This set includes 249 pieces, including a pizza box, a full pizza, a pizza slice, and a delivery scooter.
Hey, if none of the other gift options we mentioned work out, you can always give the actual gift of pizza. If you know their favorite local chain, perfect, if not, this gift card from Dominos will do. It even comes in a cute gift box.