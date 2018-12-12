45 Best Gifts Under $5: The Ultimate List

When it comes to gift-giving, some prefer quantity over quality and there is nothing wrong with that. The real point of giving someone a gift is to reach out to them and show them you care. That’s why they say that it’s the thought that counts. Check out our picks for the best gifts under $5 and start spreading the love.
A fruit infuser bottle is a great way to spice up your daily hydration habits by creating fruit-flavored water without making a mess. You can load cut fruit of any kind into the screw-on infuser lid and get to making delicious concoctions of all varieties.
The banana is nearly the perfect snack with only one fatal flaw: they bruise so easily. Stick one in your bag the wrong way and it comes out black at the end of the day. This three-pack of plastic banana cases will make that a problem of the past for berry-lovers. And yes, bananas are a berry because I read so on the internet.
If they are a fan of tabletop roleplaying games then they can never have enough dice. It's always nice to have a few different colors of dice to cycle between when playing Dungeons & Dragons and you can get a pair of seven polyhedral dice for under $5. That makes them an easy gift option for most gamers.
Burt's Bees is probably the best lip balm out there. Anyone can appreciate having an extra tube or two handy when the air gets dry and the weather gets cold. This chapstick comes in a variety of flavors but they are always made with 100% natural ingredients.
As a guitar player myself, I can tell you that more picks are always appreciated. They are easily lost and great to have more of, so this is one of my go-to gifts when I'm on a budget.
There is nothing more satisfying than an organized key ring, especially for someone who juggles a lot of different responsibilities. This Nite Ize S-Biner Key Ring is a great way to organize a grizzle key ring. The pieces are solid and they are color-coded for even smarter sorting.
Toblerone chocolate is universally-loved but expensive. This Toblerone Tiny Pack is a great way to offer a Toblerone fan a chance to sample some unique flavor varieties without breaking the bank. This pack comes with White Chocolate, Milk Chocolate and Dark Chocolate varieties.
Everyone loves Madlibs and everyone loves dogs. These twenty-one canine-themed fill-in-the-blank stories are the perfect way to merge both interests into an inexpensive gift. These ridiculous stories may even make you roll over in laughter.
A soft winter scarf is always a thoughtful gift around the holiday times. They are a charming and practical addition to any winter wardrobe.
Percussion enthusiasts and Latin music lovers will know just what to do with this cute decorative Guiro, which makes for a more than capable scraper instrument. This hand-carved instrument also looks great on display on a bookshelf or coffee table.
What can I say? I really love multi-tools. This 11-Function multi-tool can be easily stowed in your wallet as it is only the size of a credit card. Its compact size does not define it, though, as it has more unique uses than any other daily carry item you might currently pack.
When you've completely failed at getting someone a timely gift, you can always fall back on the procrastinator's ace in the hole: print-at-home gift cards. A $5 gift card from Amazon can be put towards their next big purchase and will probably be more practical than anything else you can get for the same price.
If you have a friend with a steady hand and a creative mind, they may have an inherent gift for calligraphy. This two-pack of soft-tipped markers are great for practicing calligraphy. Just add paper and you've basically got a calligraphy starter kit!
For the friend who consistently comes through when they just made cupcakes or cookies, the best cheap Christmas gift is one that reinforces their habit of thoughtlessly giving. Some reusable silicone baking cups are a great way to keep another item off their shopping list. And that means that there's less downtime between the next batch of goods.
A flask belongs in every progressive drinker's toolkit. It frees you to drink wherever you want, even in places you probably shouldn't. On second thought, you should think carefully about who you gift this to. You know, some might appreciate it too much.
Lemonade, frappucinos, soda, and even iced tea feel wrong if not enjoyed from a straw, so how does one enjoy these beverages the right way without contributing to wasteful consumer culture? The answer is reusable straws, which keeps you from having to add more plastic to a landfill.
If you're stuck on budget gift ideas, you can never go wrong with a cool pair of sunglasses. You can try a number of unique styles for cheap so you'll be sure to end up with a winner with some careful shopping.
The handyperson who keeps your fragmented life together deserves a lot more than 15 grams of Gorilla Glue to make up for the amount they metaphorically used to fix your life, but they'll understand if this is all you can afford for them. In addition to its symbolic function, Gorilla Glue is also the best do-it-all adhesive around.
If you live with someone who always fumbles with their keys when they come home late, then you might need to breathe just a bit of light into their life. This keychain LED light is the perfect way to do that, offering a surprisingly bright beam of light at the push of a button.
Fish-lovers will absolutely adore these earrings which use real water to create a neat recreation of the classic carnival prize, a fish in a bag. This is a much better option than trying to win the actual fair games. You should probably know that the milk cartons are all weighted down.
This two-pack of adhesive ring holders is an inexpensive and cute way to keep larger phones steady in smaller hands. It folds down to easily fit in your pocket, then pops back out to give you some extra grip on your permissibly massive phone.
Harry Potter fans will already know what's coming when they see the signature yellow and purple box. Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans are a staple snack of the wizarding world but they can sometimes be less desirable in the muggle world. Their flavor list knows no reasonable boundary, so you have to take the bad with the good. Flavors include: Banana, Black Pepper, Blueberry, Booger, Candyfloss, Cherry, Cinnamon, Dirt, Earthworm, Earwax, Grass, Green Apple, Lemon, Marshmallow, Rotten Egg, Sausage, Soap, Tutti-Fruitti, Vomit, and Watermelon.
It's always a pleasure to break in a fresh bar of soap, especially when it has an enjoyable scent like rosemary mint. This soap from Pre de Provence has a rich and luxurious feel with just the right amount of shea butter included to moisturize and soften the skin. Just make sure the recipient doesn't take it the wrong way.
For some people, leaving a guitar pick in their wallet is good enough, but those who love to perform everywhere they go should have a more reliable source of portable plectrums. This keychain pick case attaches to your keyring to ensure you always have a pick at easy access.
This empowering coin purse design is one of many adorable options from Blue Q, who makes compact coin purses from 95-percent post-consumer recycled material. That's a longwinded way of saying it's good for the environment. But it's also good for your finances, as it gives you a dedicated place to hang on to your change. That stuff adds up.
Hacky sack is a timeless game for players of all ages. Once you get the hang of it, keeping the sack midair is almost like being in a meditative state. It's called being in the zone and it's a pretty awesome gift to give for under $5.
It always feels good to wear a paracord bracelet. Though it probably won't happen, it is thrilling to even think about how you might use one in an emergency situation. There is no shortage of options with ten feet of load-bearing paracord wrapped up with a mini compass, a fire starter, and an emergency whistle.
Tactically efficient beer-drinkers will appreciate the camouflage theme of the Combat Coolers Insulator Koozies. This simple gift is a great way to keep your beer drinking hand warm when you're out camping and when you're at home on the couch.
The Robot Claw arm is a classic toy that serves a somewhat practical use for picking up things that are only kind of far away. More often than not it will just be something fun to play with.
Tacos are a mainstay of Southwestern cuisine but they have one fatal flaw: they are so annoying to serve. This stainless steel taco holder from Winco seeks to remedy that with a helpful wedge design that supports soft and hard tacos alike. Each unit holds two tacos so you may want to buy multiple of you are shopping for someone with a large appetite.
Smokers and fire enthusiasts always like to have a lighter handy. Paradoxically, it is almost impossible to do so as lighters are hands down the easiest thing to misplace. The lighter leash solves this problem by keeping your lighter in on a retractable line so it always makes its way back to you.
Tea lovers will appreciate the different healing blends in this pack of organic tea bags from Traditional Medicinals. This set comes with four bags each of Echinacea Plus, Breathe Easy, Gypsy Cold Care, and my personal favorite, Throat Coat.
These tingly head massagers are a fun novelty gift whose response ranges from total relaxation to full-on tickle crisis. In either outcome, these unusual massage tools can provide hours of entertainment.
Ah, fidget spinners. Were they just a fever dream, or do they still help people relieve anxiety in boring situations? Upon further investigation, they most certainly exist and remain a peaceful way to stimulate your mind when you need to be calm.
The Force is with this bottle opener, by which I mean you can use the force of your hands to easily open bottles with it. This keychain-sized tool is an easy way to increase anyone's skill set by giving them the ability to remove bottle caps.
If you know someone who needs a boyfriend more than anything else, this is as close as you're going to get for under $5. This gag gift grows to six times its size when you put it in water, then it shrinks back down when you dry it out. He may not be actual size but he's better than nothing.
You don't need to be a beauty wizard to appreciate these awesome metal makeup brushes but it sure helps. This set of five brushes looks like a set of ornate wands making them as stylish as they are useful.
Socks are always a safe buy for Christmas. Everyone wears them and it's always nice to receive a fun pair. These socks are perfect for gamers who run the couch like it is their central command post. With these socks, they can let their feet do the talking while they focus on the objective.
Nerf battles are fun for all ages but no one likes to be caught off-guard. With a compact Nerf pistol up their sleeve, they'll never be caught defenseless again. The N-Strike Elite Triad EX-3 is a palm-sized foam pistol that has three barrels that fire three consecutive shots. This Nerf pistol is meant for close range combat so don't go taking it into a full skirmish as your primary weapon.
A new pocket knife might be out of reach for your favorite blade enthusiast but you can certainly help them care for their old favorites. This pocket-sized knife sharpener from Smith's is a simple way to keep your blades sharper, be they carbide or ceramic.
Why do drinking games have to be so complicated? Your heavy-drinking friends will have just as much fun playing Spin-the-Shotas they will playing the east coast rules variant of beer pong. Simply fill up the shot glass and spin the wheel to find out who is a winner.
Whether they are into cryptozoology or all things nature, your next gift recipient will surely enjoy this novelty Bigfoot Air Freshener. It is piney and somewhat musky, just like the real Sasquatch.
This car mount from Yoozon fits almost any smartphone, making it an easy purchase for someone who never lets their phone leave their sight. This mount clips onto the air vents of a car, so you don't have to worry about suction cups or adhesive mounts either.
A top is a fun toy and a great thinking tool but Christopher Nolan's film Inception posits that they can serve a greater purpose. Only you will know the specific gravity of this spinning top, allowing you to ensure you aren't in a prefabricated dream reality. If that's not worth a couple bucks, I don't know what is.
To the weird kid in class, this is a snack pack. To everyone else, it is a classic creative building toy. You can split this up among a number of children or give the whole pack to an adult who can make whatever hideous creation they desire.