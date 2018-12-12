45 Best Gifts Under $5: The Ultimate List

45 Best Gifts Under $5: The Ultimate List

  • 2.4K Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

When it comes to gift-giving, some prefer quantity over quality and there is nothing wrong with that. The real point of giving someone a gift is to reach out to them and show them you care. That’s why they say that it’s the thought that counts. Check out our picks for the best gifts under $5 and start spreading the love.

Sort
Recommended Low to high High to low
Price: $ – $
45 Listed Items

More Info

Setting a budget and keeping to it is crucial when you are shopping for a major gift-giving occasion. Whether it's birthday season or Christmas time, it can quickly become unfeasible to provide the grandiose tokens of appreciation your loved ones want and deserve.

But when the giving gets tough you simply need to remember one thing: it's the thought that counts. In fact, researchers from the Stanford Graduate School of Business confirmed across several studies that spending more on a gift does not increase the level of appreciation that the average gift recipient would experience from receiving it.

There is no reason to feel guilty about spending less on a gift because most people are just as happy with small gifts as they are with large ones. Another part of this is that most of us can relate to being low on funds.

This information has recently reformed my whole gift-giving strategy, and now I am able to show more consistent tokens of appreciation to those close to me without gouging my bank account.

Most of the gifts we've included in this roundup are just about $5, making them an easy addition to any "thank you" moment. Just note that online prices are subject to frequent fluctuation.

Furthermore, shipping can sometimes make an item less worth ordering online, so consider signing up for the Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial if you aren't already signed up. This gives you access to several Prime-Only deals and you can always cancel once you've done your gift shopping.

See Also

51 Best Cheap Gifts for Men: The Ultimate List

50 Best Cheap Gifts for Women: The Ultimate List

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

  • Published
Read More
, , , ,