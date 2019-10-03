15 Best Lizzo Gifts: The Ultimate List

Rapping about female empowerment, positive body image and more, Lizzo is doing wonders for this generation of young women through her music. That doesn’t mean her fan base is limited to this demographic – men and women all around the world are walking around singing her catchy lyrics. Looking for a Lizzo gift? Look no further.
Lizzo is known for her female empowerment and inspirational messaging just as much as she is for her look and lyrics. This print is perfect for any woman who needs to hear that she is enough, reminding her of that daily wherever she hangs it. The delicate font is beautiful and is a great size, measuring 16×24 inches. The piece of art is printed on nice, thick, durable paper that makes it look even nicer when it’s hung. Check out additional gift ideas for young women here.
There’s something so badass about the messaging on this mug – they perfect way for any woman to start her day and feel like she’s going to rock it. The black and white design is really unique and fun to look at and the mug is very nice quality. It’s made of high-quality ceramic that can be both microwaved and washed in the dishwasher. It also comes in packaging that is gift appropriate so you can give this Lizzo gift right away.
Lizzo fans want her to be a part of them wherever they go, which makes a Lizzo iPhone cover an especially awesome gift. The cutouts are perfect for the speakers and camera, with several designs that are all about Lizzo, big hair and all. The iPhone cover is also lightweight, so it won’t bog you down when you’re on the go. The black and white design means this will go with everything and everything. Check out the other Lizzo designs if this one isn’t quite your style.
Reusable bags are a gift anyone can use – whether it’s for grocery shopping, to and from the office, an extra bag for travel, the library or the beach. The colors on the Lizzo bag design are awesome – bright, bold, and beautiful. It’s a great size, measuring 14×13 inches and can hold quite a bit. The straps fit over the shoulder for comfort and the canvas material is very durable.
Lizzo lyrics make the perfect Halloween pun by replacing one simple word. If you know someone who loves Lizzo and loves Halloween, there’s really no better gift. The welcome mat is well-made so it can be brought out every year for the season. Each mat is made from durable 100 percent natural coir material with PVC backing and is handpainted. If this lyric isn’t your favorite, you can choose any Lizzo lyric and have it painted on the doormat from this seller.
Anyone (kid or adult) will be the coolest person in class (or at the office) with this Lizzo lunchbox. The awesome and unique lunchbox is fully insulated, keeping food hot or cold for hours on end. The outside mesh pocket can hold your drinks while the front pocket is great for keeping a napkin, utensils, or anything else that you don’t want to sit with your food.
With Lizzo lyrics everywhere, a unique gift would be one that incorporates some of her most well-known lyrics. This is definitely one of them, if not her most popular lyric ever. The short sleeve tee has a simple design, with the lyric in a small script font that can be printed in the color of your choosing. This can be worn with jeans, leggings, a skirt, and more for a really cute and casual look.
If you’re not exactly sure what you’re looking at here, it’s a Lizzo pillow cover, based on her 2019 release “Juice”, a fun funk and pop single that is arguably one of her most popular songs. It’s all about self-esteem, boosting confidence and being yourself – which is messaging we can get behind. The pillow is made of Egyptian cotton which is soft and comfortable.
People love Lizzo because of her contagious and amazing energy, making everyone feel a little bit more powerful in their own way. Her lyrics are all about female empowerment, which is why we love this shirt. The basic tee is very comfortable, made with 100 perfect soft and breathable cotton and is available now in a variety of colors, sizes, and styles including both long and short sleeves.
This Lizzo gift is great for hanging next to a mirror for some comic relief or in any bathroom, dressing area, or bedroom. The print features lyrics from one of Lizzo’s most popular songs. The print is a really nice size, especially given the low cost, measuring 16″ x 24”. The print is made on nice, thick, matte paper. Keep in mind it does come without a frame so you might want to purchase one separately if you plan on giving this Lizz print as a gift.
This shirt has every single badass female performer in one. There’s no denying that even wearing this shirt will make you feel powerful. The clean, classic, and modern type and design makes it a great shirt to wear with jeans, under a blazer, or even with leggings or shorts. The 100 percent cotton fabric is super comfortable. Keep in mind that if you like a larger fit, you might want to size up.
People don’t often think of purchasing vinyl records when it comes to gifting recent music. This newly-released Lizzo album has some of Lizzo’s best work and provides such a unique way to listen, with awesome quality of sound. Turntable style record players are not expensive, so you can easily purchase both the record and this player along with it for a really thoughtful Lizzo gift that goes above and beyond.
How about gifting Lizzo herself to someone who’s a Lizzo fan. Whether it’s for a birthday, another special occasion, or just for a laugh, this life-sized Lizzo cutout is such a unique and funny gift and people will have to do a double-take to make sure it’s not a real celebrity sighting. The cut out is printed with high definition printing for the most realistic look and comes with a mini stand for getting the cutout to stay in place.
If you’re shopping for a single friend, there’s no better gift than this t-shirt which is all about being self-empowerment and not needing someone else to make you happy – that’s a message we can get behind. This is the only Lizzo shirt we’ve been able to find with this lyric which makes it more unique and special, available in tons of sizes and colors if the grey is not your style.
Consider gifting a Lizzo inspired journal as a small gift for a Lizzo fan. Maybe you want to gift something very unique and awesome, in which case, you could consider tucking some Lizzo concert tickets among the pages of this journal for an unforgeable surprise. The quality journal has 120 lined pages and comes in a nice, manageable 6×9 inch size that’s easy to take on the go.