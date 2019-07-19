101 Best Gifts Ideas for Friends: The Ultimate List

Having good friends is one of life’s greatest gifts. I’m talking about the people that are really there for you, even though they’re not blood relatives or tied to you by marital paperwork. It’s what really counts and personally, what gets me through the hardest of days.
I love buying gifts for friends for all sorts of occasions, but sometimes it’s hard to find great gift ideas for friends without needing a bit of guidance. Price should never be an inhibitor of selecting a really great gift for your friend, so we’ve included gifts at all sorts of price points. There are ideas for every personality on this list so there’s no way you can land at the bottom without finding something that works for you.
Shop our favorite gifts for friends below.
Need even more ideas? Don’t miss this guide with the 101 Best Gifts for Women.
Hikers, bikers, and women who generally are on-the-go will love this bag that they can easily sling over their shoulder for easy and pain-free carrying. It even works well as a diaper bag if you’re shopping for a mom. It holds a lot with tons of compartments for organization. Whenever it gets dirty, it can easily be popped into the washing machine for a quick cleaning.
Tacos lovers will appreciate this sweet piece of jewelry, a simple statement necklace that shows the world their favorite food. The simplicity of the design makes it possible to wear it at all times. We also love this “ew, people” engraved keychain from the same designer.
Interior design gifts are a go-to category, especially when I’m looking for the best gifts for friends. Everyone can use some new decorative items in their home, and this is a really versatile piece that can go just about anywhere. It can be used on a dining or kitchen table, a coffee table, or even in an entryway. The beautiful earthy greens are a nice neutral choice great for men or women.
Bring the benefits of a facial massage to a friend’s very own home by gifting this awesome jade rolling set. It has everything she needs to help boost circulation and reduce fine lines and wrinkles with three jade facial massage tools included. This set comes with a beautiful box for safekeeping of these massage tools and makes it even easier to wrap and give as a gift.
This KitchenAid electric tea kettle is top of the line as you can see from the awesome list of positive reviews. It’s a moderate price, making it the perfect gift for a friend. If you’re not a fan of the pistachio green pictured here, you can buy this kettle in tons of alternative colors. It also has an LED on/off switch, a removable base, and a stainless steel body that can easily be washed.
If you know someone who’s sporty or always on the go, then this is the perfect gift for them. With either hot or cold beverages, this awesome tumbler maintains temperature for hours and also keeps your hands dry from condensation. It’s also dishwasher safe and safe from rust, making it easy to care for every day. Not a fan of the teal exterior? You can shop this tumbler in tons of awesome colors and designs.
Not only is this candle beautiful but it smells amazing too. It’s made with matte ceramic for a really gorgeous finish and can be placed anywhere in a home or office for a relaxing scent. This particular scent blends slightly spicy and floral notes of rosewood and woody, sweet patchouli.
Whenever I’m looking to gift something to a friend, I think about what I would like to receive. There’s no question I’d love these pave studded earrings, which can be worn with just about anything. They come in several colored gold tones and are at an attainable price point. While they’re not ridiculously expensive, they’re definitely a splurge and something the recipient might not buy for herself.
As someone who loves to spend time outside, it’s important to have an awesome beach blanket and a picnic blanket to be able to sprawl out on. I know most of my friends would feel the same. This gender-neutral gift is great for men and women, made with a super soft wool blend with waterproof backing for any damp ground. It’s easy to roll, store, and carry with convenient handles.
As someone who is always struggling to organize her jewelry for travel, I would be elated to receive something like this as a gift. The organizer keeps everything neat and secure, with soft padding to protect your necklaces, earrings and other precious items when you’re on the go. The thought of tangled necklaces and lost earrings will never happen again with this awesome product.
Are you friends with someone who is notoriously late? If so, we’re kind of obsessed with this gift idea for them. The watch isn’t very expensive, although it’s well-made for an occasion watch. The white leather is a nice neutral choice, although this band does come in alternative color selections if you’re looking for something a bit bolder and bright.
Everyone needs a great insulated and shatterproof glass that they can take on the go. Whether it’s to a beach, pool, picnic, concert, or otherwise, the Swig glasses are the answer. They have a classic design and come in tons of awesome color options. Pair this with your friends favorite drink for the best gift.
Weighted blankets are being used by so many adults to help reduce anxiety. The exterior of this blanket is removable for machine washing, making it easy to care for. If you want to read more about weighted blankets and how they work before gifting one to a friend, check out this helpful article from NBC.
Help a friend capture some memories with the gift of an instant camera, which prints photos on the spot with instant film. This version has a new slimmer and lighter body, making it easier to take on the go. It also takes brighter better photos every time. Check out the plethora of amazing reviews and choose your favorite color, with tons of awesome options to choose from.
Any friend will look cool as a cat sporting these super cool and fashionable sunglasses. They have a classic shape but get an awesome upgrade with the blue/green toned lenses. They have 100 percent UV protection – a must in sunglasses and are unisex so you can buy these for men or women. These sunglasses come in a variety of sizes so you won’t have trouble finding a pair that fits just right.
These might look like adorable succulent plants, but they’re actually homemade soaps, perfect for a guest bathroom. Each box has three succulents, completely out of soap, flower pot and all, in the freshest aloe vera scent.
Some of the best gift ideas for friends revolve around the idea of rest and relaxation. Nothing sets the mood quite like an ultimate bath, complete with amazing, organic, bath bombs. These are packaged in an adorable gift box, ready to give. Each bath bomb has the same ingredients wich include Epsom salts, which is used to draw out toxins from the body, as well as relax and soothes muscles. They also include clay for skin softening, and unique relaxing scents.
Homemade pizza is the best food, hands down. This personalized pizza board is the best gift for a friend who loves to cook, especially homemade pizza. The board is made from bamboo and is the perfect size for a full pizza.
Is your friend a known plant lady? If so this is the most perfect gift for her. The concrete island planter works for both indoor and outdoor decor, with smooth modern lines, a nice choice for someone with contemporary taste. It can be used for succulents or other small plants. You can either gift it with plants already potted or let her choose the plants on her own.
When I’m really trying to impress someone with a gift, personalized is the way to go. Sure, you’ll have to plan a little further in advance to allow for customization, but it’s totally worth it for the delivery. This necklace is made with solid 10k gold and the chain can be ordered in four various lengths depending on your preference. Allow about a week for your order to be completed before shipping.
This set takes the art of tea to the next level, with everything you need to make awesome matcha green tea. The high-quality Japanese set includes a bamboo whisk, scoop, and ceramic bowl. If you’re not a fan of the green bowl, the set can be purchased in two additional and more neutral color options.
Does your friend believe in the power of sage to ward off evil and unfortunate circumstances? This might sound like a lot to wrap your head around but it’s become increasingly popular, even for non-believers. If you’re not into the ritual of burning sage, the smell is still fresh, perfect for burning simply for the aroma.
A journal cover is an awesome gift for just about anyone. If you’re shopping for someone who is difficult to buy gifts for, this is a nice approachable option. You can choose from a ton of leather colors depending on their style, and this leather happens to be really high quality without the insane cost. Everything is personalized on this cover from the features, to the color of the leather and even the color of the stitch.
Stationary is one of those things you can never have too much of as an adult. For last minute notes, cards, and correspondence, it’s a must-have. Personalized options certainly take up the delivery a notch. This set is so lovely, with gorgeous colorful flowers at the border. This set comes with a set of folded cards, a set of flat cards, and a notepad with your friends name beautifully displayed on top.
Straw and rattan bags are very popular right now, especially for summer fashion. Unlike leather, they’re not terribly expensive, making them the perfect price point for a gift idea for friends. This size is the perfect daily carryall, with a cross body strap that will keep hands free. Shop some other similar picks from The Artisan Company if this one isn’t your style.
Anyone who loves to garden, cook, or simply appreciates the fresh scent of herbs in their home will love this indoor planting gift. It has everything your friend needs to get started including beautiful cedar planters, premium seeds all certified non-GMO and special soil, meant for growing indoors and helping to promote strong roots.
This is one of the coolest coffee table books, full of photographs from Gray Malin. All of the photos are shot overhead from a distance, making the ground below look like specs of color on the beach. You can see some sample pages here, but we know your friend will love this gift especially if they love Italy and travel.
This hand cream is the best stuff on earth for dry, cracked hands. Not only is it extremely nourishing and moisturizing, but the scents are absolutely amazing. Whenever I use it, I cannot stop smelling my hands. It’s a great, thoughtful gift for friends that comes packaged beautifully making it easy to wrap and give.
These headphones are a win, both in their unique look and awesome function. You can choose between listening via the padded headphones or externally, so you can share with friends on the go. The headphones are USB rechargeable with up to 5 hours of playing time per charge and come in several color options including blue, pink, red, and green.
Now that I know how wonderful this mug is, it’s my go-to gift idea for friends of all ages and gender. It’s something everyone needs. Whether you’re on the go or a stay at home mom this is something that will keep your coffee warm until you actually finish enjoying it. Say goodbye to microwaved and reheated coffee for life.
I’m pretty sure everyone who plans on entertaining this summer needs this watermelon tap. Simply hollow out your watermelon, fill it with a fruity fun cocktail (or water and mint for an awesome and naturally sweet refresher) and use the tap. Looking for a cool unique gift idea for a friend? This is the winner.
This diffuser hits the mark at a great middle of the road price point for a gift for friends. It’s a really gorgeous design as far as diffusers go – with simple lines, clean colors, and the perfect size. Unlike some other diffusers, it’s really quiet when it runs and has enough space to last all day even on the highest setting. Grab some essential oils too.
Perhaps a hat might not be your first thought when it comes to gift ideas for friends, but as someone who owns a few of these, I can promise you it will get lots of use. It’s perfect for those after the gym lunch dates, bad hair days, or a trip to the beach or mountains. It comes in tons of awesome colors and is very well made.
Any woman who wears jewelry needs a special place to keep it in her room and bathroom. This is perfect for everyday jewelry like wedding rings, necklaces, etc. – providing a spot to place keepsakes during showers, sleep, etc. The beautiful crystal from Waterford makes it extra special to give as a gift and adds an element of decor to any room it’s kept in.
Anyone whos passionate about puzzles or their hometown will like this sweet and sentimental gift that showcases all of the special streets they know and love. The map covers a seven-mile radius, with an assembled measurement of 12¼ x 18½ inches and is made of 400 pieces making it a challenge, but not impossible to complete.
How awesome are these straws? They’re a must-have for anyone who’s into being eco-friendly and is ready to ditch the plastic straws in their life. They’re perfect to use with smoothies, but can also be used for ice coffee, water, and more. This is a set of four glass straws, a cleaner, and a carry case.
Purchasing a really nice yoga mat can be a splurge. I have a few friends who recently got into yoga lately and I was able to treat them to a really beautiful yoga mat around the holidays which they so much appreciated. If you’re looking for a unique gift for a yogi, shop Manduka for some of the most pretty and durable yoga mats out there. They’re also known for being non-slip, which is a must, especially for hot yoga.
If you have a friend who’s into fitness, treating her to a new pair of workout pants or even a whole outfit is such a nice and thoughtful gift. There’s nothing more motivating than looking and feeling good about what you’re wearing to the gym. These leggings are not only super stylish but also really affordable and flattering, great for all shapes and sizes.
Brown paper bags are out, and reusable bags are IN. Gift this bag to anyone who takes lunch, snacks, coffee, or water to work and needs a great bag to keep their meals in on the go. It’s durable and spacious, but when empty, can be folded down to a small size. Simply wash with soap and water whenever it needs a good cleaning.
Whenever I’m writing gift guides, I try to think of the products I personally use every day and know others would too. While this price point is a bit of a splurge, it’s the perfect gift for any friend. Whether they’re into working out, have a long commute, or simply like to listen to podcasts in bed at night, these wireless earbuds are a must in life. This is the newest model with upgraded technology and the same great fit and charging case.
You don’t have to have a green thumb to appreciate this gift, which is all about creating a unique space in any home. These wall planters come in awesome colors, are easy to install, and can be filled with faux plants if you’re like me and happen to kill every plant you touch. The price point is perfect for a gift and you can tell by past reviewers this set is awesome.
The one thing I hate most about hats is that I always want to bring them on vacation and they’re impossible to pack. As a result, I’m stuck wearing or holding my hat through the airport, which is the last thing I want to be doing. When I saw this product – a beautiful hat that’s meant to be folded and packed, I knew it belonged on this list of gift ideas. It comes in tons of colors and is a great find.
All women need some go-to comfy pants that they can throw on after work, wear on the weekends, and still feel put together running errands in. We absolutely love these, especially since they come in a few great colors. They’re easy to care for and make a great gift for a girlfriend who loves athleisure.
We’ve seen a lot of wine decanters and aerators, but we love the unique design of this glass one. It’s made of 100 percent lead-free crystal, with a gorgeous, elegant shape. It’s a great gift to bust out at your next wine and cheese party and the perfect price point for a friend.
If you know anything about YETI, then you know their products offer the best of the best when it comes to insulation, coolers, and bags for the beach, park, pool, and more. This waterproof bag is super lightweight and durable, the best equation for your carry-all needs and an awesome gift idea for friends.
Explorers and travel buffs will love this coffee table book, complete with a beautiful and visually encapsulating guide to some of the best National Parks the US has to offer. It has photos, information, and best-of recommendations for each park. The book was written by someone who has personally been to each park, so you know you’re getting the very best advice.
This classy and elegant gift includes four beautiful and durable Carrara marble coaster with a bamboo holder. Each coaster is a 4″ hexagon, fitting most standard drinking glasses and making the perfect addition to any bar, coffee table, or bed side.
There’s no better way to kick off Sunday brunch than with some amazing bloody mary’s. These mixes make it easy to add flavor and spice to your basic mix and are made of all natural ingredients. Simply add tomato juice and vodka and you are ready to go (which you’ll, of course, include in this gift if you’re a good friend!)
This is a Bluetooth speaker unlike any other. Not only can it be used as a portable speaker without the base, but is seriously a show stopper when it’s working as designed with the orb spinning and floating 10mm above a magnetic base. The design is meant to increase 3D surround effect and can be used with all Bluetooth enabled devices.
Anyone who’s seen Hamilton the musical knows just how special it is. This book includes thirty-two essays with even more background knowledge of how the show was created and often include lyrics that were cut from the final show. Through interviews with cast members and mentors. It’s a great read for musical fans or anyone who is enthralled with Hamilton.
An appliance that can make fried food healthy? Sign me right up. Air friers are all the rage, and it’s no surprise. They use air rather than a pot of oil to fry all the best foods in just minutes. It has a clean and modern look and is operated with a touch screen for easy use.
Gel manicures range from about $30-$40 each time. If you have a friend who gets them done religiously, she could be spending upwards of $3,000 a year on her nails, which is absolutely insane if you think about it. Save a friend some serious cash, with this awesome and unique gift, which allows her to DIY her next gel manicure at home. Even if she only uses it a fraction of the time, it’s a sound investment she’s sure to appreciate. Don’t forget to include a set of polish to get her started.
While you can buy drugstore versions of this product for a fraction of the price, they’re not the same amazing quality as this brand, which is amazing for your skin. It’s hard to take care of your skin on the go – unless you decide to pack all of your skincare with you everywhere you travel and that’s quite the undertaking. These wipes remove makeup, cleanse, and moisturize and they’re easy to pack in any gym bag, carryon, or suitcase.
This is one of those gifts your friend might not splurge on herself, which is why we love it as a special and unique gift idea. The sonic powdered tool removes makeup and cleanses for smoother skin with a beautiful glow. It’s completely waterproof with soft non-slip handgrips and comes in tons of beautiful colors and designs.
Help a friend with a bit of kitchen organization with this practical gift. The four-piece set has canisters of varying size, perfect for organizing pantry items, storing dry food, or even for the keeping of baking items like flour and sugar. We love the bright turquoise color to liven up a drab kitchen counter space.
A really lush pair of pajamas is the best way to feel special and sexy, even at night. This two-piece set features long pants and a long sleeve shirt, both made from 100 percent pure mulberry silk, which is so smooth and luxe. The high quality is also hypoallergenic and can promote a better night’s sleep.
Packing cubes are the trick to fitting lots of clothing into a very small space and are a must for anyone who travels. Not only do they keep you extra organized on the go, but this particular set has the ability to compress your clothing down so you can fit even more. The mesh allows you to see inside and the durable material is waterproof for safe keeping against all odds.
This carry-all by TUMI makes a very extra special gift idea for a friend. If you’re shopping for someone special, it’s a milestone birthday, or you just know they’ll love this gift, then you might be willing to buy something at this price point. The bag is well worth it – with amazing reviews from past purchasers and made by a brand that is known for quality travel gear.
Fitness lovers will appreciate this gift so much. It’s a sleek and simple exercise tracker that’s made to be worn at all times and go barely detected. Unlike the bulkier and much more expensive Apple Watch, this Fitbit is ultrathin and designed to track all movement and activity, syncing it to the app. If you’re not a fan of this color you can choose from tons of others.
It’s common knowledge that cannabis is used to treat many ailments, so it’s no surprise that using cannabis oil would result in some of the same benefits. This highly rated brand tops our list. The benefits range from better sleep to healing actual cuts, bruises, scars, headaches, and more. Simply diffuse the oil or use it with a carrier oil to rub on temples, feet, etc. A great gift for any friend!
How cool is it to find out more about your heritage and where your family comes from? 23andMe has opened up this possibility for so many, providing accurate, reliable reports about your genetic data. This is a really unique and special gift for a friend and we highly recommend it.
This is a gift for all crafters and DIY-ers – a must have for every at home project. This handy machine has so many awesome features, making custom vinyl stickers, personalized home decor, unique greeting cards, custom-designed apparel, and more. The bundle package includes a bunch of free items like vinyl and cutters, saving you over $100. It’s an awesome machine that your friend will love learning and exploring.
If you’re out of ideas on a great gift for a friend, perfume or cologne is always a fail-proof gift option. This happens to be one of my all-time favorite perfumes, with feminine and floral notes great for an everyday scent.
I do not exaggerate when I say that this machine here has changed my sleep, and most importantly, my life. Living in the city, there was a ton of noise at night and it was really hard for me to tune it out and sleep. This white noise machine has a consistent abient sound that makes it so easy to fall and stay asleep no matter where you are. I highly recommend this as a unique gift idea for anyone.
I am always on the hunt for a really great shampoo and condition that will leave my hair feeling like it does after the salon. This highly reviewed gift set is not only great for styling your hair but also is plant-based certified vegan and cruelty-free. The set includes botanical shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in condition for extra moisture.
With awesome scents, this gift has Paddywax signature diffuser oil, hand poured into a vintage style bottle. The gift Includes vessel, natural reeds and four-ounces of high-quality fragrance that can last up to four months, depending on use.
A new lip color can totally change not only how you look, but how you feel. Luckily this awesome gloss comes in 37 colors, so you have tons of options to choose from. From muted nudes to bright pinks and reds, there is something for everyone. This high-end brand is a bit of a splurge for most, making it a special gift for a friend who loves makeup.
How adorable is this umbrella? Umbrellas are one of the things everyone needs and no one has enough of — especially when it’s raining. This clear dome umbrella is chic and stylish, so fun, and very practical for those very rainy days.
How cool is this olive oil container? For anyone who loves some fancy ingredients, we’ve found the winner when it comes to olive oil. It’s super high quality, organic, and decent size at 16 oz. It’s quite expensive for olive oil, but it’s worth it for the amazing taste, superb flavor, and awesome presentation.
Some cool wall art makes a really unique and great gift for a friend. Elephants are one of my favorite motifs as they are pretty gender neutral and represent good luck and good fortune. This one has just the right amount of color, that it will go in just about about any space without clashing. It’s a decent size too, measuring 24″ x 24″, for a nice affordable price point.
This is an awesome gift set, featuring products with activated charcoal, one of the newest trends in beauty and healthcare products. Everything included is eco-friendly and purifying. The set has shampoo, lotion, soap, a face mask and more.
Seriously into this gift idea for any single friends who wouldn’t take offense. Obviously, they need to have a good sense of humor, but you’ll know if this is the right choice for your friend. There’s a girlfriend pillow too if you need the female version of this cuddly companion.
How awesome is this little carrier for small dogs? If you know someone who loves to take their little furry friend wherever they do, this gift is a perfect idea. It can hold a dog up to 12 lbs. and comes in a variety of colors. Each one has an adjustable shoulder strap so it works for people of multiple shapes and sizes.
Everyone needs a little bit of encouragement sometimes and these awesome bracelets put that encouragement right on your wrist with a positive mantra. This one reads “she believed she could, so she did”. The bracelets are designed to be flexible, fitting a variety of sizes, and have a dainty thin look that can easily be worn amongst other jewelry every day.
Basic closet staples are a must for everyone and these tank tops are an absolute favorite. They’re a definite upgrade from a cheap white tank, perfect to wear with jeans, shorts, leggings — pretty much anything and everything. It’s available in three neutral colors and sizes XS to XL – great for all shapes and sizes.
It doesn’t get fancier than replacing your lunch bag with this adorable tote from Kate Spade. Surprisingly, it’s very affordable and will make bringing lunch to work a lot more enjoyable. It has a lining to keep things fresh and a full zipper closure.
Jazz up any cocktail making experience with this adorable cocktail shaker, which comes in Gold, Copper, Silver, Black, and White. It fits 18 oz of liquid comes boxed nicely for gifting in a great attractive box. It shakes well without leaking and gets drinks nice and cold.
This jewelry box is made to help anyone organize their jewelry, with various sized compartments that are made specifically for rings, necklace, bracelets, and larger pieces, like a watch. It comes in three beautiful, neutral, and modern colors, as well as a full size and mini size depending on your preference.
Adding this item to my personal must-have list because it is just that good. Pizza lovers will so appreciate this huge beach blanket/towel. It’s spacious enough that two people can easily fit on it and designed to look just like a pepperoni pie. It’s perfect in every way and super affordable as a gift.
This adorable jewelry box is the perfect place for safekeeping of everyday jewelry, meant to be placed on a dresser, side table, or bathroom. The jewelry box measures 4-1/2-inches high with a 5-inch diameter and is made of resin offering a practical gift with a modern look.
There’s nothing better than being comfy and cozy under a blanket, except for wearing one! This awesome product makes it possible, with a poncho-style blanket that’s perfect for tailgating, camping, or simply getting warm on the couch with a book and a cup of tea. It comes in tons of colors and is very affordable.
This gift is the best for helping someone increase their productivity – with two timers. One is set for 5 minutes (rest) and the other 30-minute timer (work). The timers help people to work productively and without distraction for 30 minutes, knowing that a break is on the horizon. If you’re looking for a digital productivity timer, check out this option.
I’m all about the kind of makeup that makes you look good without actually looking like you’re TRYING to look good. This amazing lip treatment is all-natural, including the coloring, which is made with zero artificial dyes. Not only will you look good, but you’ll feel good about wearing this. It’s a small, thoughtful gift that any friend would appreciate.
Tap into the relaxation of painting without the mess. The Zen Artists Board, allows you to use water so you can create art over and over again without paint, fumes, or brushes. It’s perfect for any art level and a wonderfully unique gift for a friend.
If you’re looking for a piece of unique jewelry for a friend, this one has a more hippie and bohemian style to it and we absolutely love it. It’s handmade from real leather for that personalized touch and can be worn with so many outfits – either dressed up or down.
A simple, beautiful, practical gift for any home. These bowls can be used for everyday eating or kept for special occasions as dip dishes, for olives, sides, sauces and more. They’re absolutely gorgeous, handmade from high-quality ceramic.
This gift for friends is super versatile. The beautiful nesting bowls can be used to store/display a number of items including accessory, fruit/vegetables, magazines, and more. They’re durable and well made, made to last for years to come. The set includes a set of three various sizes.
It’s all about safety first with this gift, which comes with a three-month subscription to emergency responders via GPS. The tag is virtually unnoticeable but can save lives by contacting emergency officials whenever the wearer needs it. It’s a great gift for college or post-grad students, travelers, commuters and more.
You’re probably asking yourself “what exactly is a selfie phone case?”. It’s simple. This phone case is unlike any other, offering studio-quality lighting to help enhance the subject of the phone, balance lighting, and create the perfect picture. It also protects your phone with a hard case available in a variety of designs.
Through NASA research, these glasses were designed to help your body manage and regulate the circadian rhythm to improve sleep quality and enhance your mood in less than seven days. They help with things like sleep, jetlag, stress, and anxiety and are an awesome tech for adults.
It seems as though everyone has accepted Birkenstock sandals as the most comfortable shoe in the world, and a closet staple. They come in a ton of colors and styles but we’re a fan of the classic in this approachable and upgraded pearl white, a great hue for summer.
These are nothing like your typical wine glasses, designed with bright blue hues to brighten any tablescape and bring your brain right to the beach. The inks are each dropped uniquely so no two glasses are exactly the same. Keep in mind that while beautiful, these are not dishwasher safe.
This gift is sure to brighten anyone’s day and is a definite upgrade from the drab and boring oven mitt designs you typically see in stores. This set is made with cotton, heat resistant up to 500 degrees, and each have hanging loops on them for easy access and storage.
This is a serious upgrade from the traditional “u” shaped travel pillows of the past. The updated technology allows for a more customizable experience, with height adjustability and in-built breathability so each person can find their best sleep position. It’s lightweight and less bulky to pack and even comes with a travel bag.
This is a really unique gift and would work for anyone – those into crystals and those who want to learn more. The set includes all the necessary stones to get started in the world of crystal healing along with white sage and meditation spray. Everything comes boxed ready to gift along with a card insert that explains everything you need to know.
If you know someone who loves spending time outside, maybe a bicycle is the perfect gift. This one is awesome for a splurge and is sure to bring a smile to any friend’s face, especially when she’s cruising down the street. The mint color is amazing, a bit of pop without being overly feminine. Check out the other colors and speed options if you’re not sold on this one.
While at first glance it might look like your average coffee machine, it’s actually something so much better. A cocktail machine that functions similarly, spouting out your favorite cocktail in minutes. There are mixes for all of the classic favorites like Palmona, Margarita, Mai Tai and more. Simply press a button and you’re done!
We all know how it goes – you take a billion photos on your iPhone and that’s where they stay forever and ever. This affordable printer is pocket-sized so you’ll actually use it and hooks right up to your iPhone, printing photos on the spot. No more trips to Walgreens, no more ordering photos online. It’s a great gift for anyone and we especially love this snazzy lavender color.
This makes it easy to make a cocktail at home with four awesome cocktail flavors. It includes one four-ouce bottle of vanilla ginger, cucumber habanero, grapefruit basil, and pear rosemary.
Who doesn’t want a little reminder in their home to celebrate every day? This “Cheers” sign is the perfect piece of decor for a living room, dining room, or at home bar, made completely from scrap metal. It measures 30 x 11 inches, a nice size that will stand out even on a bigger wall.
A decorative tray is one of those gifts that are always useful. Even if your friend has one or two at home, there are always places to set an additional one. It helps organize the clutter in bedrooms, entryways, bathrooms, living rooms and more. We love the neutral colors on this one, but it does come in some brighter and bolder colors if you know your friends favorite colors.