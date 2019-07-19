101 Best Gifts Ideas for Friends: The Ultimate List

Having good friends is one of life’s greatest gifts. I’m talking about the people that are really there for you, even though they’re not blood relatives or tied to you by marital paperwork. It’s what really counts and personally, what gets me through the hardest of days.

I love buying gifts for friends for all sorts of occasions, but sometimes it’s hard to find great gift ideas for friends without needing a bit of guidance. Price should never be an inhibitor of selecting a really great gift for your friend, so we’ve included gifts at all sorts of price points. There are ideas for every personality on this list so there’s no way you can land at the bottom without finding something that works for you.

Shop our favorite gifts for friends below.

