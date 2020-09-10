17 Best Gifts for Dancers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best gifts for dancers? We spoke to dancers of all styles to compile this authoritative guide.
These gifts are sure to delight the dancer in your life. Read on to discover the best gifts for dancers available right now.
This Portable Ballet Barre is a great gift for ballet dancers of all ages. It’s large enough to work for adults who are taking up ballet as their new hobby, as well as children.
This would also be perfect for a ballet dancer with older (or younger) siblings who also dance. They can practice together at home!
This Authentic Marley Portable Dance Floor is perfect for anyone who wants to practice their dance moves at home.
It has a gym mat base, so it’s safe to use on any type of floor. Unlike tiles, which have edges that can snag, it’s entirely smooth. The tapered edges also increase safety.
It even has the perfect tone for tap dance and Irish dance sounds.
This foot and leg massager is life-changing, according to hundreds of customer reviews.
When we interviewed a former pro-level ballet dancer about the best gifts for dancers, her first thought was immediate: a foot and leg massager.
This machine is the best-reviewed foot massager on Amazon. It will not disappoint the dancer in your life, whose feet are probably aching from all those repetitive dance moves.
This foot massager is angled, and you can adjust it with an easy bar. If you make it vertical, it becomes a calf massager (and can massage almost up to the knee). Customers love how powerful it is — and how it relieves their pain.
It comes with optional heat settings, too.
This JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for anyone who takes their dance moves on the go — and might need to provide their own beats.
Need a gift for a breakdancer, street dancer, improv dancer, or anyone who loves a good flash mob?
Get them one of the best, most popular Bluetooth speakers available!
This Geenyous Ballet Foot Stretcher has a new and improved design, so it’s a perfect gift for all ballet dancers — even if they’ve used other foot stretchers in the past.
Made from smooth pine, this well-made foot stretcher helps ballerinas increase flexibility in their arches and feet.
This is a perfect gift for ballet dancers (and aspiring ballet dancers!) of all foot sizes.
This Under Armour Gym Bag is perfect for a grown-up dancer.
It has mesh pockets for easy-grab items (like hair essentials), and even has a thermal pocket for a hot iron.
There’s plenty of room to store extra clothes and dance supplies, as well as rear yoga mat storage. This bag will tote everything your favorite dancer needs for warm-up and cool-down — and everything in between.
This Ballet Barre Workout Kit is perfect for anyone who wants to start practicing their ballet skills at home.
It includes a ballet barre, as well as stretch bands and a mini exercise ball.
Know a dedicated ballerina? With this ballet bundle, your favorite ballet dancer will be able to practice all their moves and stretches from the comfort of their bedroom or living room.
Do you know a young dancer whose life revolves around dance practice? This hoodie is perfect for them!
Not only will it keep them warm and cozy on their way to and from the dance studio, but it will also help them connect with their fellow dance lovers.
This Magnetic Bobby Pin Holder is a thoughtful and creative gift for any dancer with long hair.
When we interviewed a former ballerina about her favorite gifts she received as a dancer, this was at the top of the list. When a dancer has tons of bobby pins to deal with, the magnetic feature can really help make her life easier.
This Insulated Lunch Bag Tote is perfect for dancers who have long days of dance practice ahead of them.
If they frequently don’t leave the dance studio for lunch, this is the perfect thoughtful gift for them. (When we interviewed a former ballerina, she suggested it.)
These charcoal shoe inserts will help the dancer in your life keep their dancing shoes fresh.
Dancing can be hard work, and dance shoes are an important part of almost every style of dance. The dancer in your life will appreciate the thoughtful gesture.
(When we spoke to a dancer, she suggested these as a perfect gift.)
Of course, if you’re giving these while suggesting that a dancer’s shoes are particularly smelly, you may be guilty of giving one of the worst Christmas gifts ever. Make sure you give this gift thoughtfully!
This Ballerina Backpack is perfect for the tiny dancer in your life. Whether they’re toting their lunchbox, books, or dance practice clothes, they’ll be happy to share their passion for dancing on their backpack.
This backpack is also waterproof, and comes with plenty of space for both dance supplies and school supplies.
Do you know a dancer who complains about foot pain? These Toe Separator Stretchers are a perfect thoughtful gift for them.
Foot problems can become common among ballet dancers, as well as other types of dancers. If a dancer gets bunions (a problem where the big toe points inwards, as it does when dancers point their toes), these toe stretchers can offer relief.
They can also help with plantar fasciitis, another issue that can plague dancers’ feet.
This Foam Roller is perfect for a dancer of any style.
All dancers push their muscles to the max.
If you think they don’t know how to use a foam roller, maybe you could print out this article on foam rolling, and wrap it up with the gift!
This “Eat Sleep Dance Repeat” Water Bottle is a great gift for a dancer who tries to stay hydrated during dance practice.
It’s double-walled and insulated, so it will keep cold drinks cold, even in the steamiest dance studio. Plus, it will keep tea hot, when your favorite dancer is trekking through the cold to practice.
These Aerial Silks are perfect for the dancer in your life who’s interested in aerial dancing.
If you’ve ever seen aerial dancers perform, you probably understand the allure. You probably also know it takes a ton of practice and muscle strength.
That’s why nearly all aerial dancers have a home setup, as well as pursuing their art in a dance studio.
These silks have a gorgeous dyed design, and come with all the mounting hardware your favorite dancer will need to practice safely at home.
This Tap Dancing Floor is a perfect gift for any tap dancer who wants to practice at home (or anywhere).
The tiles are easy to transport and snap together. Plus, the seams fit perfectly, so there won’t be any jagged edges to trip a dancer up.
And you can select enough flooring to fit any size. (Do they like to practice with a partner? Get a few extra tiles!)