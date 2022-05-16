25 Best Books for Women in Their 20s: An Unconventional Reading List

This novel by Rona Jaffe is probably the oldest book on this list. It was published in 1958. But the issues of sexism and identity will resonate just as sharply with readers today — especially young women who have recently graduated and entered the working world.

The main characters in this book are in their early twenties in New York City. Although “sexual harassment” wasn’t a term that existed yet, the women face plenty of it at the office of the publishing company where they work. (They also navigate female friendships and less-friendly workplace relationships, the themes of which will ring true for many readers as well.)

The protagonist, Caroline, is 20 when the book begins. She’s recovering from a heartbreak and a broken-off engagement. Another woman in the office wants to be an actress; another is a working single mother. None of them have enough money. As they learn about power dynamics (and sometimes contemplate relationships with older men), their goals and their sense of self — and their ideas about what’s possible, and what’s desirable — begin to change. We also sense the power of female friendships, of talking with other women about the things our mothers’ generation didn’t talk about.

The author, Jaffe, was 26 when this novel was published. She wrote it for other women in their 20s, so they wouldn’t feel so alone. This would be a perfect book for a 20 year old woman, but its themes can resonate with women of all ages, at any point in their careers.