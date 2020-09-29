50 Best Chocolate Gifts for Chocoholics

Finding the perfect gifts can be tricky. When in doubt, give chocolate. We’ve rounded up some great gift ideas for people who love to eat, drink, cook with, think, sniff and even wear chocolate. From decadent treats to chocolate diamonds, these are the best chocolate gifts.
Golden State Fruit hit it out of the park with this delicious assortment of chocolate covered dried fruits, fresh fruits and nuts. This amazing tower of boxes features four boxes of chocolate surprises. It contains two chocolate covered caramel apples – one covered in rich milk chocolate, one covered in densely flavored dark chocolate. It also has handmade chocolate drizzled caramel corn, and chocolate covered caramelized sea salt cashews, along with milk chocolate almond bark, three chocolate dipped dried orange slices and four chocolate covered pretzels. Is your mouth watering yet?
While these look so delicious, make sure your chocoholic doesn’t try to eat one of these handmade spa bath melts. Each sweet treat is filled with luxurious shea and cocoa butter, so when they’re relaxing in the bath, their skin can absorb all that moisturizing goodness. These all natural and vegan bath treats are made in Austria and Germany by artisans who guarantee their quality.
The Chocolate à la Mode Bath Melts are another inviting gift for the chocolate lover on your list and if you’ve got someone who just loves bath fizzies, the Ginger Lily Farm’s Botanicals Chocoholic Fizzy Bomb would be perfect for them.
Is there anything more decadent than a chocolate fountain? This three-tier fountain is a great gift for anyone who loves chocolate. The fountain holds up to four pounds of melted chocolate, which is enough for a great party. Your lucky gift recipient can use this chocolate fountain to enrobe fruits, berries, cookies, or even bacon in a layer of creamy chocolate. To make sure they get the most out of this gift, pack it with the right kind of fountain chocolate.
Shopping for someone who loves chocolate-making and cake baking? Browse more culinary gifts from Wilton here.
These cute earrings from The Jewel Saga are perfect for a baker, chocoholic, pastry chef, or anyone who loves food. These earrings are made from high quality polymer clay that has been painted and varnished to keep them looking great. The earrings are french hook earrings made from sterling silver, so they are suitable for those who require hypoallergenic jewelry.
For the more scientifically minded chocolate fan, we recommend this handmade Theobromine molecule necklace with matching earrings.
Need a really stunning gift for the woman who loves the finer things? It may not be edible, but this chocolate and vanilla diamond flower pendant is definitely mouth-watering. With a whopping 2.62 carats of sparklers, each flower petal is made up of pave set chocolate diamonds, edged with vanilla diamond highlights. Set in 14k white gold, this investment piece will be a favorite of chocolate lovers, diamond lovers, and anyone with exceptional taste.
Browse for more delicious chocolate diamond jewelry choices here.
If you could make your space smell like freshly baked chocolate cake, why wouldn’t you? Well, maybe if you or the person on your gift list was on a diet, that might be kinda mean. But this deliciously scented Yankee Candle delivers that homebaked aroma in abundance.
It comes in a 22 ounce clear glass jar with a glass topper. This candle will reliably burn for up to 150 hours of chocolatey goodness. Burn the Salted Caramel Yankee Candle at the same time and it will create an insanely yummy scent that’s irresistable.
This fun canvas wall art print is something every chocolate lover will enjoy. It features a whimsical cartoon by Boynton with a cute hippo and a table loaded with chocolate treats, along with the saying “Chocolate. It’s not just for breakfast, lunch and dinner anymore.”
The Chocolate is Cheaper Than Therapy box sign is another fun option with less worry about matching your chocoholic’s decor. Another box sign offers up the sage advice “I’d give up chocolate, but I’m not a quitter.” We can get on board with that.
For any chocoholic, you can give them a decadent experience that is soothing to the body, delivering lots of skin love and a dose of chocolate aromatherapy too. This warming body scrub from Organic Shop delivers the goods with all natural ingredients that they’ll feel good about using.
We can’t help but love the cute tub it comes in, which looks more like Ben & Jerry’s than body scrub, but it’s what’s inside that counts. It contains organic vanilla and hazelnut to tone their skin, cocoa butter to moisturize and nourish, and hot pepper extract that warms up as they use it, making skin look and feel more supple.
Most chocolate lovers like to indulge in the occasional mocha latte, but this gift for chocolate lovers is a twist on that decadent drink. This cold brew version comes in a 12 pack of cans, each with that satisfying sound of the little nitro capsule upon opening. (Think Guinness, here.) This cold brew coffee drink is dairy free, and far less bitter than traditionally brewed coffee. It’s a great way to get mornings off with a kick, or helps to banish those sluggish afternoon lows if they’ve eaten a carb filled lunch. Did we mention delicious? These drinks are surprisingly rich and oh so satisfying. Check out more varieties of RISE cold brew here. Their Oat Milk Latte is another favorite.
It doesn’t matter if your cocoa drinker is a kid or adult, these adorable ceramic cocoa mugs are sure to put a smile on their face. This set of four mugs, each with a different cute little face, are dishwasher and microwave safe, which means they’ll probably use them for a lot more than just cocoa. Each one holds six ounces, which means they’re the perfect size for all those tasty little prepackaged hot cocoa mixes.
Chocolat earned five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, but many people missed seeing the film when it was in theaters. This period piece follows Vianne, a chocolate shop owner who transforms a sleepy French town with her chocolates and her winning personality. This deliciously sexy movie for is anyone who is passionate about chocolate, French culture or Johnny Depp.
Another great movie for chocoholics and foodies is Like Water For Chocolate.
The True History of Chocolate is the perfect gift for your chocolate-loving friends who also love history. This book was co-authored by Sophie D. Coe, an anthropologist and food historian, and Michael D. Coe, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at Yale University. This is the third edition of the book, which features new photographs, chapters, and revisions to reflect the latest food scholarship.
The book tracks the development of cacao and chocolate products from their origin in Mexico and Central America, all the way through to the rise of global chocolate companies in the modern day. This is a fascinating look at how chocolate has changed over the years, and how our hunger for the sweet stuff has changed history.
Another book in the same vein that would make a nice companion gift is Sweetness and Power: The Place of Sugar in Modern History.
If your chocoholic is looking for a new signature scent, this eau de parfum delivers a sophisticated scent with notes of chocolate, hints of Tahitian vanilla and blood orange. Sounds like smelling them could become a deliciously dangerous habit.
There’s also a chocolate chip cookie perfume that may interest chocoholics. Get one or both, and your favorite chocolate lover will be in heaven. If they’re more inclined toward the smell of fresh brownies, you guessed it, there is indeed brownie scented perfume too.
Okay, this gift isn’t edible, but it does look good enough to eat. This eyeshadow palette from Too Faced features an assortment of chocolate-inspired shades that were formulated using real cocoa powder. This neutral palette is great for day or evening wear. The company’s “Chocolate Bon Bons” palette is another winner. Either option is great for someone who loves chocolate, but may be trying to cut back on sugar.
Winter is the best time to curl up with a cup of hot chocolate. This 32-ounce hot cocoa maker is a great gift for the person who drinks lots of hot cocoa when the weather turns cold. This machine keeps hot cocoa hot and frothy, while the easy-pour spigot makes it easy to pour a second cup without making a mix. It’s also BPA-free, so you can feel safe using it to prepare drinks for the whole family.
This is one of the best chocolate gifts for chocoholics who love to entertain. We can definitely see this machine being a fixture at a New Year’s Eve party, or any other winter parties. You could even add a little alcohol to the machine to make “grown up hot chocolate” for an adults-only gathering.
Want to make your cup of hot cocoa even more special? Pick up some gourmet marshmallows to elevate your next cup of hot chocolate. We recommend these vanilla marshmallows from Lake Champlain Chocolates.
These chocolate treats look almost too good to eat. Almost. The reality is that your chocolate lover is going to gobble these down as fast as possible because they’re just too decadant and delicious to resist. The strawberries and cheesecake pops are hand-dipped in dark, milk and white Belgian chocolate, and then drizzled with chocolate, and decorated with sprinkles and candies. If you want to stick strictly to chocolate covered strawberries, this pack of 18 Love Bites is seriously yummy.
This hoodie is a perfect gift idea for chocolate lovers in general, and Hershey fans in particular. The distressed Hershey’s logo has a metallic sheen, which makes the text and design pop, and of course, it has that super warm double sided pocket in front. It comes in adult sizes from Small to XXL.
If you’re looking for something with a bit more chocolate humor involved, get the “Save the Earth. It’s the Only Planet with Chocolate!” tee shirt.
This is a great gift for anyone who likes trying new things, or for British ex-pats looking for a taste of home. This sampler of British candy bars includes one of each of the following British favorites: Picnic bar, Flake bar, Crunchie bar, Wispa Bar, Star Bar, Curly Wurly bar, Double Decker bar, Twirl bar, and Caramel bar. Some of these bars do contain peanuts or other allergens, so read the labels carefully before consuming if you have any food allergies or dietary restrictions.
Shopping for someone who is not a fan of British sweets? This assortment of Russian and Ukrainian chocolates is a nice alternative.
A gift basket filled with chocolate is the perfect thing for someone who likes chocolate in all of its forms. This collection of six elegantly decorated gift boxes includes the following sweet treats from Ghirardelli: milk chocolate with caramel, dark chocolate wafers, milk and dark chocolate covered Bavarian pretzels, dark chocolate with sea salt and caramel, double chocolate hot cocoa, milk chocolate hazelnut crisp, “Twilight Delight” dark chocolate and dark chocolate with caramel, chocolate chip cookies, white mocha coffee drink mix, and a gourmet milk chocolate bar.
We think it’s best to give all the boxes to one person on your holiday shopping list, but if you needed to stick to a tight budget, you could split up the boxes among several different people.
Looking to spend a little more money on a more lavish chocolate gift basket? We also like this “Wonderful World of Chocolate” gift basket, which has chocolate products from a greater variety of chocolatiers.
TAZA chocolates are made from organic ingredients, and are awesome for baking or making Mexican hot chocolate. This sampler pack includes speciality flavors like Cinnamon, Vanilla, Guajillo Chili, Salted Almond, Cacao Puro, and Coffee. If you’re shopping for someone who eats organic and prizes non-GMO ingredients, this is the best chocolate gift for their tastes.
Want to make your gift more special? Pick up a molinillo, the special frothing utensil used to prepare classic Mexican-style hot chocolate. The molinillo wood whisk should be held between the palms and rotated by rubbing your palms together to create a frothy, foamy consistency.
Looking for an inexpensive gift? Chocoholics young and old will both appreciate these stickers. These chocolate-scented, archive quality stickers are acid-free, and printed with vegetable inks. They are great for scrapbookers, or for young girls who like decorating their school folders and binders with fun stickers. You can browse more cool stickers from this company here. You can also browse more chocolate-scented gifts and toys here.
Looking for a kid-friendly chocolate gift? This cute DIY kit lets kids make their own candy creations. The kit includes a heated base for melting chocolate, two melting pots with easy-pour spouts, four silicone molds to make eight chocolate bars and nuggets at a time. Kids can customize chocolate bars by layering their favorite toppings and fillings. This fun set also has a four-section topping tray with spoons to sprinkle on nuts and other yummy things.
You probably have some great options in your kitchen already, but you may want to package this gift with some bulk milk chocolate chips to get things going.
Adults may also find this toy fun. However, if you’re looking for a more grown-up gift for the chocolate-obsessed, consider KitchenAid’s Precise Heat Mixing Bowl. It’s ideal for tempering chocolate, but you could also use it to make your own yogurt, proof bread dough, or keep your fondue at the perfect temperature.
Oreos. Enrobed in sweet milk chocolate. What more can you ask for? Philadelphia Candies has been making sweet treats since 1919. Quality and freshness are ensured with tamper-proof packaging. You can order these Oreos plain and unadorned, or opt for cookies that have been decorated. Over 60 different decorations are available, including chocolate-dipped Oreos with Christmas ornaments, Minions, or snowflakes. If an eight-pack of cookies isn’t enough, you can also order packs of 15 or 30 via the link below.
The Ghirardelli Chocolate company is one of America’s most famous and beloved chocolate companies. The company got its start when founder Domingo Ghirardelli first began making chocolate drinks for miners during the Gold Rush more than 150 years ago.
This fun cookbook features 80 recipes and a primer on different chocolate varieties. With a special holiday section, this gorgeous book features beautiful color photos that will make your chocolate lover’s mouth water at the sight.
If your giftee doesn’t really like to cook, you can always just get them a big bag of their favorite Ghirardelli chocolate squares, and you can even get them in all dark chocolate selections or caramel filled squares.
Everyone deserves a kiss now and then, especially if it’s a Hershey’s kiss in the form of a sweet little necklace. This sterling silver kiss shaped pendant is pavé set with glittering Swarovski crystals in pale blue, with a playful little Kisses tag at the top. It hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver link chain. If you want to give this to your chocoholic for her birthday, it comes set with twelve different color options to coordinate with her birthstone.
You can also get Hershey’s Kiss stud earrings, or even a matching Kiss charm for her charm bracelet.
When it comes to self pampering, a face mask is definitely the way to go. But to make it an even more decadent chocolate gift idea, this organic face mask can help to rejuvenate and brighten tired, dull skin. The cherry juice and raw cacao powder used in this mask are rich in vitamins and minerals that help even out skin tone for a soft, smooth and radiant complexion.
They can use this super gentle facial for deeply cleaning pores, because cherries are also a natural way to exfoliate the most sensitive or mature skin. With anti-aging properties, and full of antioxidants, this fun mask is like dessert for your face. The Planet Eden Organic Milk Chocolate Face mask is made with 15 percent lactic acid to exfoliate and reveal younger looking skin.
Please don’t confuse drinking chocolate with your standard cup of hot cocoa. Nope. This is a whole different experience of chocolate for the fanatic on your gift list. The Spruce Eats does a good job of explaining the differences here, but suffice it to say, drinking chocolate is thicker and more intensely flavored, because it’s basically made by melting chunks of chocolate and then mixing with milk or cream.
This two pack of drinking chocolate features delicious dark drinking chocolate and spicy maya drinking chocolate. Not kid stuff, it’s best savored by adults who have a much more discerning palate. We think you’ll appreciate that it’s Fair Trade Certified too. It comes in cool reusable lock top tins that can make great kitchen canisters once they’re empty. Another favorite, if you want your giftee to get the sense of drinking chocolate, is Theo Dark Drinking Chocolate.
Speaking of chocolate, fondue is perfect for both kid and grown-up parties. This nifty little pot melts and keeps chocolate warm for dipping your favorite fruits, cakes and cookies. It comes in a fountain design with the heated fondue in the center and an outer ring for holding all the goodies to be dipped. It comes with four forks for easy dipping and drizzling. Makes our tummies growl. If you end up with a party larger than four, by all means, load up on bamboo skewers so everyone can partake in the fun.
Toss in the novel Chocolate Fondue and your chocoholic can indulge in reading and dipping at the same time.
Wrap your chocolate lover in luxurious and cozy warmth with this cute plush bathrobe. It’s printed with whimsical mugs of hot cocoa, each with a heart and lots of whipped cream. This short lounge robe features long sleeves, a tie belt. It’s got lots of girly charm, as well as being warm and functional too.
This elegantly packaged gift box contains 24 melt-in-your-mouth chocolate truffles. From fruity and refreshing like the Oranges and Creamsicle Truffle to perfectly crunchy and creamy like the Salted Almond truffle, every chocolate lover will enjoy these legendary Godiva flavors.
Shopping for someone who prefers to make their own chocolates? Another cool gift to consider would be these nonstick chocolate molds, used to make chocolate truffles at home.
If you’ve got a lady who loves all things chocolate including the color, why not surprise her with this stunning (and affordable!) cocktail ring? At a fraction of what you’d pay for chocolate and white diamonds, this ring delivers a whopping 3.39 carats of glittering stones. The chocolate brown smoky quartz focal stone is cut to provide maximum impact and it’s held in place with 14k yellow gold prongs. The smokey quartz is flanked on each side by three round white topaz stones. The ring itself is beautifully cast in highly polished sterling silver.
You could also consider a smoky topaz ring with a huge 6.0 carat emerald cut center stone flanked by tiny diamonds and set in sterling silver. It’s even more affordably priced. For the seriously sophisticated lady, custom order this smoky quartz ring that has a totally unique design and stone cut.
Whether you’re poking fun at your favorite chocoholic, or you simply think they’d get a chuckle out of wearing this scarf that boldly points out their addiction, it’s a fun and fashionable accessory to have on hand. It can take their “too serious” demeanor and lighten it up. This infinity scarf can also be worn as a shawl on those chilly evenings when your giftee is out wine tasting. That’s sure to get a giggle.
The chocolate donut infinity scarf would be a perfect gift for any of your cop friends. And if you’ve got a lighthearted kid of any age to buy for, they’d like a cozy scarf with a chocolate cookie on it, don’t you think?
Do you have a kid on your list who loves chocolate treats but isn’t always good about brushing their teeth afterward? This little gift of an idea is the perfect solution, because you can use it as a negotiating tool when you’re trying to monitor their intake of sweets. This whitening formula uses a non-toxic alternative to fluoride, called Rennou. Rennou is a delicate blend of theobromine (cacao extract), calcium, and phosphate. It has been carefully formulated to maximize enamel re-mineralization, is non-toxic and safe to swallow. Wow!
If you give them a cute kids’ electric toothbrush set along with this yummy toothpaste, it will suddenly be a lot more fun for them to brush every morning and night.
Sometimes, one is so obsessed with chocolate, there’s simply no denying it. If you or someone you know is like that, it’s always good to lighten up the situation with a hearty chuckle. That’s what will happen when anyone wears this cute funny little tee shirt that dares to dream of a day without chocolate. Not to make light of the fact that it’s cut specifically for women, so it doesn’t look boxy when you’re wearing it. Made of comfy cotton, it’s easy care and comes in women’s sizes from Small to 3X-Large.
Shopping for a man who is equally as big a chocoholic? No worries. There are many great chocolate tee shirts for guys as well. We love this Be Someone tee as well as the Well Balanced Diet tee shirt.
This delicious nail laquer looks so yummy, your giftee will want to keep licking their fingertips. Sadly it doesn’t taste as good as it looks, because this Chocolate Moose nail lacquer from OPI looks fantastic! It’s one of the many brown shades that are super popular this year. If you’re looking for a bittersweet chocolate color, we’d recommend You Don’t Know Jacques, and if you’re looking for a color more like milk chocolate, try Squeaker of the House.
Fun printed socks make great gifts for chocolate lovers, and these clever cuties from Socksmith will keep your lady giggling all day long. Printed with marshmallows, chocolate bars and melty S’mores, these are a fun find that’s perfect if you’re shopping on a budget. Need S’mores socks in black as well? No worries. You can find them right here. For just padding around the house, these slipper socks are perfect because the little grippy part on the bottoms says “If you can read this, bring me some chocolate.”
These yummy European cookies have been around since the 1880s, bring the best of both baking and chocolate making to those who are particular about both. Made with the most creamy butter in classic French tradition, the cookie is a melt in your mouth shortbread biscuit. What turns this gift into a total gourmet experience is the glossy milk chocolate on top, imprinted with a French schoolboy as the cookie’s name implies.
Decadent and worth the price, in our opinion. Don’t worry, this is a 12 pack, so there will be plenty to gift to everyone and enough to save some for yourself.
The evidence is pretty clear. Chocolate does not cause acne. But if you’ve got a teen on your gift list, especially one who struggles with breakouts, this chocolate mint shampoo is a fun chocolate gift for them. Made from natural botanicals and extracts, this shampoo won’t cause skin irritation or breakouts on the scalp, forehead and shoulders, even though it conditions hair. It smells terrific, and leaves hair squeaky clean. To condition their hair, give them the companion chocolate mint conditioner to leave it super soft and tangle free.
These days it seems like everyone’s on a diet, particularly the low carb diets like Keto and Paleo. That makes it harder to find fun chocolate treats since sweets are almost always off the food list. Chocolate lovers take heart, because you can still indulge in delicious dark chocolate, with only 2 grams of net carbs. ChockZero’s dark chocolate pecan Keto bark is just the kind of thing that might help dieters survive the rigors of those food plans.
With 14 grams of fiber, this chocolate is naturally sweetened with monk fruit and is all natural, dairy free and soy free. It comes in pecan, almond, peanut and peppermint flavors, and this gift includes two bags with six servings per bag. So yummy.
The Keto Indulge Sugar Free Chocolate Box might not be as fancy as Godiva, but it contains 24 yummy chocolates with only 1gram of net carbs per treat. Each delicious piece is infused with hazelnut butter to give it that touch of decadence we love.
Do you have a chocolate lover who hopes to raise the next generation of chocoholics? This cute chocolate gift idea is perfect for a little one between 12 and 18 months old. The two piece pajama set features cozy fleece pants printed with all kinds of yummy looking cute cups of cocoa, and the thermal printed top proudly proclaims “I Love Hot Cocoa” on the front. You can also get these cozy PJs in toddler sizes from 2T to 4T.
The combination of espresso and chocolate is totally delicious, but there’s not always time to hit the coffee shop for a buzz. That’s when a few of these yummy chocolate covered espresso beans can give your chocolate lover a lift at any time of the day. This bean blend features three pounds of crunchy and delicious whole roasted espresso beans covered in premium white, milk, and dark chocolate. Pure decadence by the handful.
If they’re strictly a dark chocolate lover, the Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans are a total treat.
Does your serious chocolate addict dream of making handcrafted artisanal chocolates at home? This is one of those gifts that can make their dreams come true. An obvious investment, this chocolate refiner can let them become a small batch professional and could possibly start them on a new career path.
This melanger has the power to transform roasted cocoa nibs into finished chocolate, but it can do more than that. The powerful motor and gear components are also capable of nut butter refining.
If your favorite chocoholic also loves coffee, they’ll appreciate the sentiment on this cute coffee mug that will give a happy start to their day. Dishwasher and microwave safe, this ceramic mug makes it clear that coffee might make it possible to get out of bed, but chocolate makes it worthwhile. Correct. Make their morning awesome in all ways by including a bag of delicious Stone Street Chocolate Indulgence ground coffee.
What could be sweeter for any chocolate lover than a delicious smelling, feeling and tasting lip balm? No fattening calories to worry about, just a delicious drench of lip moisture in chocolate mint flavor. This jumbo tube of balm is three times the size of a normal balm stick, so it’ll last and last. It’s USDA Certified Organic, and that matters when you’re putting something on your lips.
Lightly sweet and filled with emollient coconut oil and natural nut butters, this balm will leave lips totally kissable, especially if you’re shopping for a little Valentine’s Day treat for a loved one. These jumbo balms come in lots of other yummy flavors from rainbow sherbet to pina colada. Yum!
For the chocolate-loving kid on your gift list, there’s nothing quite as much fun and creating your own chocolate candy bars. This cool kit for kids comes with everything they’ll need to make impressively delicious treats for themselves and their friends. They can simply melt their own chocolate to create custom bars. It includes molds, decorating tools, and even fun wrappers.
Another fun option for kids is the Chocolate Lolly Maker that gives them everything they’ll need to make, wrap and share delicious chocolate lollypops.
Most women adore a cute pair of flats, but if you’re shopping for a woman who is also a chocoholic, these adorable Mary Janes are going to be just the thing to reflect her impeccable sense of style and her adoration of the sweet treat too. Made by Hot Chocolate Design, these comfy flats are adorned with cartoony graphics of chocolate cakes, cupcakes, hot cocoa, and chocolate donuts.
But they’re also high-quality footwear with a non-marking sole, comfy cushioned insole, and adjustable straps. They’re also vegan, so if she’s one to shop for environmentally ethical sorts of things, you’ll wow her when you share that fun fact. Once she’s fallen in love with this pair, turn her on to all the fun designs from Hot Chocolate.
If you know someone who’s nuts about chocolate, we’d say it’s a fair bet that they also love to make luscious chocolate desserts. Give them a gift that lets them make beautiful and professional-grade chocolate shavings to top their treats. This chocolate shaver is super simple to use and creates uniform chocolate shavings, so it’s time-saving in the kitchen.
Just imagine their delight when they present the perfect chocolate cake or cup of cocoa with whipped cream decorated with perfect little shavings of the good stuff. This clever kitchen tool comes with everything they’ll need to master this impressive feat including molds and a recipe book.
There’s never a wrong time of day to indulge in chocolate, even first thing in the morning. But there’s no need to get hopped up on sugar when you could just get jazzed with a great cup of chocolate flavored coffee instead. Calorie free means you can enjoy this guilty pleasure whenever you want. Stone Street’s Chocolate Indulgence Coffee isn’t your average cup of joe. This gourmet micro-coffee-roaster does small batch production, meaning your cup of hot chocolate coffee is going to taste ridiculously great every time. It comes in a one pound bag, ready to brew right away.
If you think your chocolate lover (or you) would prefer whole bean coffee, we’d suggest Christopher Bean Chocolate Decadence Coffee, with undertones of both dark and milk chocolate. Seems hard to go wrong with that. If you’re using a single serve brewer, don’t despair. You can always get Crazy Cups Death by Chocolate K Cups.
We know, you’re saying “what does a diffuser have to do with chocolate?” Hear us out. It has everything to do with chocolate if you gift this gorgeous glass diffuser along with some chocolate aromatherapy oil. In fact, we’d suggest you give them a collection that includes chocolate along with other fresh baked scents. They can relax in heavenly scents while enjoying the diffuser that has color changing LED lights and is completely mesmerizing. Now that’s a chocolate gift idea that makes perfect sense, isn’t it?
If you’re in search of a silly sort or chocolate gift, perhaps as a secret Santa present, stocking stuffer or cute and funny valentine, this clever chocolate scented coin purse might be just what you’re after. It smells melt in your mouth good, without ever making a mess! This zippered bag is perfect for keeping change in a purse or the car, and the hilarious zipper pull looks like a chocolate square with a bite out of it. Be careful, this is definitely not an edible present.