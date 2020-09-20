51 Best Hipster Gifts: Your Ultimate List

T8is insanely cool kayak fits all the requirements of the hipster lifestyle in that it embraces the outdoors, takes up minimal space, and can be packed by a bicycle to the nearest beach or river for a paddle adventure. At just 26 pounds, it folds into the size of a large portfolio that can fit into the trunk of a non-SUV, or can be easily carried on mass transit.

This fully functional watercraft is ultra-lightweight yet strong, and can withstand sliding onto a rocky shoreline, or bumping underwater obstacles. Roomy enough for a dry bag and hand pump, it can accommodate up to 300 pounds. It’s manufacturer rated for up to 20,000 folds which equals a crazy number of kayak trips. With a few practice runs, setup takes less than five minutes.

This kayak is especially great for people who can’t heft a heavier boat onto the top of their car or pickup, and for city dwellers with minimal storage. Stable enough for beginners, this kayak delivers a fast and sporty paddle in both smooth and rough water for more experienced kayakers. This roll worthy boat is a definite step up in terms of length, contouring and overall performance.