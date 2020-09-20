51 Best Hipster Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Environmentally conscious, spiritually centered and socially savvy, hipsters savor some of the simplicity from the past. Since they’re also the people who like things way before they’re cool, they like trendsetting gifts too. Here’s our ultimate guide to the Best Hipster Gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
T8is insanely cool kayak fits all the requirements of the hipster lifestyle in that it embraces the outdoors, takes up minimal space, and can be packed by a bicycle to the nearest beach or river for a paddle adventure. At just 26 pounds, it folds into the size of a large portfolio that can fit into the trunk of a non-SUV, or can be easily carried on mass transit.
This fully functional watercraft is ultra-lightweight yet strong, and can withstand sliding onto a rocky shoreline, or bumping underwater obstacles. Roomy enough for a dry bag and hand pump, it can accommodate up to 300 pounds. It’s manufacturer rated for up to 20,000 folds which equals a crazy number of kayak trips. With a few practice runs, setup takes less than five minutes.
This kayak is especially great for people who can’t heft a heavier boat onto the top of their car or pickup, and for city dwellers with minimal storage. Stable enough for beginners, this kayak delivers a fast and sporty paddle in both smooth and rough water for more experienced kayakers. This roll worthy boat is a definite step up in terms of length, contouring and overall performance.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beautiful copper rain chains are the perfect addition to any hipster house. With this 8.5 foot pure copper lotus flower chain, they can turn their dumpy downspout into a weather water feature. They efficiently capture and transport water from the gutter to the ground. These copper rain chains will stay beautiful for years and as they patina, their looks will evolve. The Cacading Leaves copper rain chain is another beautiful design that’s still in stock and available for Christmas delivery.
If water capture and storage is a priority for your giftee, a cistern or rain saving barrel is also a great gift that can keep the garden watered when shortages occur.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for a super cool gift that embodies all things hipster, handmade soap fits right in. But, if you want to make it even more impressive, get soap that contains ingredients that are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and amino acids, because they love stuff that’s good for their skin. Now, for the topper, deliver it in a three pack, that includes Pine Tar, Cedar Citrus, Gold Moss.
This sudsy gift is made with so much natural goodness that even though it says it’s soap for men, the women they share the shower with will be using it too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hipsters love rescue dogs, so the hipster woman on your list is especially going to love these pooch printed party flats for more than just their good looks. (Although they do look outstanding!) For every pair of SKECHER BOBS purchased, a portion of the proceeds goes to help support animals shelters that care for these pups. The flexible rubber sole and memory foam footbed make her feet feel pampered, and this simple shoe design is quite frankly, adorable.
Got a cat lover you want to impress? This pair of Cat Attack BOBS is ridiculously cute, and again, SKECHERS adds that philanthropy element to your gift by donating to shelter care for cats.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
An ideal gift for the beard whisperer on your list, the ultimate beard care kit from Viking Revolution ensures his facial fuzz stays looking sharp and well tended 24/7. Packaged in a sweet metal gift box, this set comes with a sandalwood dual sided comb as well as a boar’s hair beard brush for smoothing through the organic beard oils and balms that come with. The super sharp scissors make quick trims a breeze, and this kit even comes with an eBook with tips for grooming success.
If you’re shopping on a budget, the Viking Revolution beard wash and conditioner set is less than $15. They get rid of beard dandruff by keeping skin soothed and happy underneath.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For hipsters, health and happiness go hand in hand. They know the science and theory behind fermented foods and why they’re good for the gut. They also really like to make their own stuff. This cool two liter fermentation crock is perfect for pickles, kimchi and sauerkraut. Made of of thick ceramic, it’s finished with a lead and cadmium-free glaze. It comes with fermentation weights which are key to the process of getting vegetables to break down properly.
A Sauerkraut Pounder makes tamping down cabbage for kraut or kimchi much easier, but you can also ferment all kinds of veggies besides cabbage, and this book shows you how.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
As a rule, lots of hipsters have kids. While we’re not suggesting this gift card is to take the kids to the movies – of course, if the kids are with a babysitter, it might equal a quiet night at home for your hipster friends. Either way, they’re sure to appreciate the AMC Theatres gift card that covers movie tickets, treats and more. You friends and family can catch the latest releases and make recommendations to you. If you’re really being a great gift giver, you’ll offer to watch their kids while they get a night out at the theatre.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For smooth and rich flavor with less acidity, it’s pretty hard to beat some delicious cold brew coffee. This cool cold brew coffee maker features a fine mesh inner filter to keep grounds out of their cup or glass. Big enough to make four full servings with your hipster’s preferred roast, the BPA-Free Tritan pitcher features an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle, and it’s sized to fit in most standard refrigerator doors. In fact, Tritan plastic is so strong, it can even withstand super hot temperatures just in case your giftee is in the mood for some hot brew.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Do you know some hipster parents who spend tons of time at their kids’ sports practices and games? This cool pop up pod is the perfect gift for parents who always support their kids’ athletic activities, no matter what the weather serves up. The clear front and sides provide full field viewing, while keeping the viewer warm and dry.
With full zips inside and out. they can easily fit a lawn chair inside, and with this extra large version, they can probably fit a second kid-sized chair too. Lightweight, water and wind resistant, this tiny tent comes with a rain fly, ground spikes and a matching carrying case. This mini-tent pops up and folds down in just seconds.
Don’t think they need something quite this large? Get the standard size sports pod for about $30 less.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When it comes to the absurdities of modern hipster life, no show better embraces that than Portlandia. This cult classic TV show, developed by an eclectic group, pokes fun at the weird and laid life in the northwest. From cult-raised chicken and Stu’s stews to pickled veggies and foraged green salads, this uber-cool cookbook has 50 recipes along with hilarious lifestyle advice.
If your hipster doesn’t live in Portland but wants to travel there for a visit, get them a hilarious take on tourism in the city with Portlandia: A Guide for Visitors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Vintage vinyl is on most hipsters’ wish lists, but many don’t have sound systems with turntables. That’s when this wireless Bluetooth enabled turntable and speaker system might make the perfect hipster gift. With two speeds – 33-1/3 and 45 RPM for LPs and singles, it can also connect to any wired sound system they have. The belt-drive design isolates the platter from motor vibrations, which means they’ll enjoy increased clarity and high-fidelity audio.
The more budget friendly Victrola turntable comes in its own stow and go suitcase. It has three speeds, built in Bluetooth speakers and comes in at wallet winning price of just $42. Since that’s such a deal, you might want to purchase some vinyl here to start or add to their music collection.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ah, hipsters have a thing about bikes, especially theirs. This classic set of canvas prints features a rusty steed resting along a wall. When it comes to great home decor gifts, this set of five prints makes a cool grouping for a living room or office. These flower basket bike prints would look great with French country decor. And this set of six sepia tone vintage bike prints are great for the office or a those with more a minimalist decorating style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Handmade often means old school quality to hipsters, who appreciate a gift that’s not mass produced in a factory by robots. This bicycle cup holder combines their love of coffee and bicycles into one really cool and unusual gift that can carry their cold brew, beer or bottle water to wherever they happen to be pedaling at the moment.
Made from 100 percent full grain leather, rustic brass rivets and buckles ensure it’s long life on the handlebars of their trusty two-wheeled steed. Of course if they’re mounting a super spendy roadie every day, they might prefer the aerodynamic design of the Portland Design Works Bar-Ista Coffee Cup Holder instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Volkswagon bus is an icon of hipsterhood, and the reverence for this rig extends far beyond just a classic car. Now you can give someone on your gift list a daily reminder of their favorite ride with this VW Bus lunch bag. It comes with a zipper pop top for stowing all their lunchables, and it even has a custom surfboard handle on the top. Get it in the classic VW color combos.
Since they’ll likely stop for their customary triple shot vanilla latte on their way to the office, you might want to grab them this insulated VW commuter mug to keep it hot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The craft cocktail craze is exploding, and no one did more to make it so than the hipsters, who value quality booze over quantity at a cheap price. This high quality stainless steel bar set well equips them to become mix masters at home, with 15 of the most essential items every bartender uses most. This kit includes a shaker, muddler, ice bucket with tongs, pouring spouts and wine aerators, a stirring spoon and more, all packaged in a clever tube and ready for gift giving.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your hipster has a home and yard to maintain, and you’re looking to get them the perfect gift that doesn’t add to their carbon footprint, this lithium ion battery powered lawn mower from Sun Joe is an awesome gift idea. With a 16 inch deck, it delivers 40 minutes of whisper quiet runtime, so mowing is easy and efficient. Ideal for small and mid-size lawns, this would be a great gift for parents to give to their kids who’ve become recent homeowners.
The WORX 20V PowerShare Cordless String Trimmer and Edger is another essential yard tool that operates on lithium ion batteries. This cordless trimmer comes with two batteries as well as a charger, so even if their yard size grows, this trimmer can grow with them. At the price, it’s a perfect housewarming gift for someone special.
Of course, if you wanted to go over the top with a green gift that’s also a huge work relief, you could always consider a robot lawnmower.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This macrame hanging curtain makes great looking wall décor, and it’s equally at home closing off a doorway or acting as a room divider. The beautiful knotted pattern at the top is finished with long fringe for a look that’s both earthy and elegant. Made with natural cotton rope and geometric wooden beads, this Bohemian piece would look right at home in a hipster abode. At just $21.99, it’s an affordable gift they’ll really love.
For a smaller kitchen, these macrame curtains let in all the light, but provide some privacy as well. This large macrame wedding piece can also double as a righteous headboard.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
The perfect hipster evening is probably inviting friends over for beer, pizza and conversation. That’s what makes this Domino’s gift card a great at home delivery. Since they won’t have to wait, you order it and they’ll have it in minutes, ready to order their favorite pepperoni or some more savvy and sophisticated chicken and basil pizza. Whatever they choose, just know Domino’s delivers great pizza, salads and more, all over the place. Even parks and playgrounds are Domino’s hotspots.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Succulents are super popular with hipsters, and this set of torched wood succulent plant stands would look great in their house or apartment. These two stands come with four white ceramic pots apiece, ready for planting. Because they’re more petite than many, they’ll create a nice green element in smaller spaces, and because succulents are so forgiving, they won’t need a serious green thumb for success.
Because this hipster gift doesn’t come with the actual succulents themselves, you’ll want to be sure to order enough plants to fill up those eight little pots.
For all of our recommendations for the best succulent planters, check out our guide to them here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This tiger’s eye bead bracelet delivers much healing energy to the wearer with a combination of natural stone beads and a silver tree of life charm. Tiger’s eye is known to promote mindfulness, inspire confidence and courage and aids in achieving one’s highest potential. Whether it’s worn as a multi-strand bracelet or a necklace, it captures the imagination with 108 authentic mala beads, each representing a separate meditation on life.
This mala can be found with turquoise beads and an OM budha charm, or lava rock with a lotus flower charm. They’re great gifts for men and women alike.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This smooth and sudsy sink side adventure smells of bourbon, tobacco and leather to give your hipster some cleansing inspiration every time they wash their hands. While the scent sounds a bit like an old west saloon, the maker assures users the smell is not like last night’s drinking binge, but a lot more like a comfy blankey that envelopes you with whiskey warmth.
Outlaw Soaps makes two other scents that might hit high on the hipster request list – Fire In the Hole Campfire Handwash and Blazing Saddles Leather Inspired Handwash. At just $11 each, they’re a fun small gift idea, or splurge instead on the threesome in bar form.
-
Shop now at amzn.to From amzn.to
All things natural have hipster appeal. That’s what makes this awesome wooden watch and ideal gift for a man. The ebonized wood face, bezel and band are like small pieces of woodworker art. With Japanese quartz movement, it guarantees accurate time and date, while delivering consummate style. It comes gift boxed with tiny tools to adjust the band to a perfect fit. You can also get this watch made of maple or rich red sandalwood.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
It’s common knowledge that hipsters have a penchant for drinking from mason jars, so this ceramic canister set seems a perfect homage to that trend. Fitting for any hipster kitchen, these canisters create a vintage look that’s perfect for a farmhouse style kitchen. Three sizes, with silicone sealing lids, keep staples fresh and ready for use.
The mason jar utensil holder is another cool gift idea, and it comes in four color options to match any kitchen decor. You can even get cute mason jar salt and pepper shakers for your hipster’s table.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every self-respecting human has come to the conclusion that disposable bottles of water are a scourge on the planet. This simple water pitcher can save your giftee from using those Earth polluting bottles. The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine (taste and odor), copper, mercury, zinc and cadmium impurities found in most people’s tap water, which means it’s deliciously drinkable, especially if the pitcher is kept in the fridge.
Grab your hipsters a couple of stainless steel insulated bottles that will keep water cold up to 24 hours, so they’re never tempted to buy the disposable kind, except for in an emergency.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hipsters are the original peaceniks, especially aging hipsters who lived through Viet Nam. This peaceful candle helps to deliver calm to the mind and body, giving one a peaceful sense. Scented with cashmere and jasmine, this natural soy wax candle will bring hours of comfort and soft light to any room. The cool wooden topper keeps it looking good between lightings.
Taking the peace theme to heart, the Candellana Candles Peace Candle is in the actual shape of a hand giving the peace sign. It features wicks in each of the two fingers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Drip coffee tastes incredible when made with a pour over coffee system like this because pour over brewing unlocks the full flavor of the grounds. This brewer is cool because it doesn’t require paper filters, meaning it’s a greener brewing solution. The 100 percent BPA-free carafe and the metal mesh coffee filter mean maximum coffee flavor, with minimal effort. They’ll love that they can refrigerate any leftover brew in the decanter and have iced coffee later in the afternoon.
To make sure the water is at the perfect temp for brewing, the Coffee Gator Pour Over Kettle has a fixed thermometer so they’ll will make the perfect pot of coffee every time.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
For grinding fresh herbs, garlic and other fresh stuff into a paste, or for powdering dried herbs and spices, a mortar and pestle are indispensable kitchen tools. This one is a standout, however, because the rough granite surface makes this set super effective. With a two cup capacity, this set is great for making fresh guacomole, or muddling tons of limes for a pitcher of Mojitos. The unique shape of the mortar makes the pestle masher more stable, so smashing ingredients becomes a much easier task.
While this hipster gift is more spendy than many of these sets, the investment in this gift is one that will last your hipster a lifetime. If you’re worried about foodborne illnesses and bacteria contaminating the granite, you can always get them a smaller stainless steel mortar and pestle at about a third of the price.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This hilarious book is a helpful guide not only for how to identify hipsters, but to help you be certain you’re living up to the hipster lifestyle code. It’s a cool gift for any of your hipster friends, and with hilarious illustrations, it gently pokes fun at everything from hipster grooming and pets, to their love of bicycles and beer.
For a snarkier take on those hipster trendsetters, Hipster Animals: A Field Guide is a gut-busting parody on hipster lifestyles, mating habits and more.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every good hipster know about the nutritional power of microgreens, not to mention how deliciously flavorful they are in salads, smoothies and on sandwiches. This cool little growing kit comes with four peat pots plus compressed soil growing disks and organic seeds to start basil, beet, arugula and swiss chard greens that can be clipped and eaten on demand.
The Edible Flower Growing Kit makes every dish more beautiful as well as tasty, and the Exotic Vegetable Kit is tasty, fun and introduces some seriously cool veggies they may not have tried.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
All the best in recycled news is delivered on a daily basis in this 2019 daily calendar from the editors of The Onion. Hilariously funny, their take on current events is sick, twisted, and worthy of a belly laugh. This calendar will give your hipster 365 days of worthy snark at people’s ridiculous behaviors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Every hipster lady needs a classy compact mirror like this at the ready to check for spinach in her teeth or touch up her lipstick. This lovely piece is an ideal gift that comes in a pretty pouch that’s purse ready. The pretty top features a crystal encrusted design that looks royally inspired, and the push button opener works like a pocket watch to pop open the double-sided mirrors – one with regular magnification and one with greater magnification to give better close up detail.
The Silver Swan Compact Mirror is another beautiful option, as is this antique style enamel beauty.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hipsters and beards go hand in hand, but not every guy can grow a great beard, nor do they necessarily want to sport one. But in those moments where they randomly do, this cool knitted beanie is the ideal gift that lets them wear yarn facial fur that’s both roguish and impressive. The braided mustache and beard can be detached for those times when he just wants to wear the hat alone.
The Viking Pillager beanie also not only has an impressive fake beard and mustache, but it also has wicked cool horns.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This DIY Candle Making Kit is a great way to begin the journey into becoming a craft candlemaker. This beginner kit contains everything needed to make four beautiful candles including candle tins, wax cotton wicks, and color blocks. With a melting pot and thermometer, one simply melts the soy wax to temperature and adds one of the scented oils that come with this kit. Fragrance individual candles with Clean Cotton, Lavender, Coconut Lime and Cinnamon Vanilla for perfect gifts.
As they hone their candlemaking skills, you’ll have an unlimited number of future hipster gift ideas from supplying your giftee with additional candle wax, and colored wax dye to sending them a supply of sweet European candle tins and glass candle containers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cooking at home is becoming popular again, both for the health benefits and for the fun. But you’ll find most hipsters exploring recipes on their tablets rather than using old school cookbooks. That’s what makes this cool kitchen stand a great gift for them. It has the vintage style they love, but with a modern twist. This stand holds their tablet, device or even a traditional cookbook an angle, making it easier to follow a recipe while cooking. A bonus is that it folds for compact storage. While it looks like a chalkboard, it’s actually painted wood, so they can wipe it clean and store it when not being used.
They might also like the white kitchen stand with very practical cooking measurements and conversions on it.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hipsters love handmade stuff because, in their world, art and craft are a seamlessly blending ideal. These beautiful hand hammered copper dangle earrings feature three interlocking loops of copper, hanging from sterling silver French ear wires. They’re trendy and simple enough for everyday clothes, as well as elegant enough for work wear too.
The Copper Leaf Dangle Earrings are also handmade and feature a beautiful grooved pattern on the front to give them added dimension and light catching shine.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Being eco-conscious it super important to the hipster crowd who is adamant about working harder to save the environment for themselves and their kids. They prefer to avoid plastic bag use whenever possible, and this set of three organic canvas grocery bags is an ideal gift for them. First, they’ll appreciate you knowing what’s important in their lives, but second, these are super functional and sturdy, in addition to good looking.
The wide box bottom expands to hold a large volume of groceries, and because they’re made from 100 percent natural cotton, you can simply wipe or sponge off any marks or dibbles from the groceries. If they don’t mind hefting heavy loads in each bag, consider the Earthwise Extra Large Canvas Grocery Bag.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hipsters like to bring their own beer to the party, and this awesome handcrafted wooden beer caddy is the perfect way to tote their favorite craft brews to a party. Made of stained natural pine, it holds six different bottles of their favorite beer, and even features a bottle opener on the side, just in case there isn’t one handy at their gathering.
If they’re more likely to want to tote bottles of wine to a party, this wine bottle caddy holds four standard wine bottles and includes room for four unbreakable glasses as well as two bottles of their favorite grape juice.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hipsters know a lot about self care, and they’re keen on the benefits of Himalayan salt lamps like this. With thousands to choose from, we think they’ll appreciate the simple design that allows them to fully adjust the brightness to suit their mood and the ambiance they want to create. Another thing that makes this little lamp special is the USB connector that means they can light up from any of their compatible devices. That’s downright awesome.
This Himalayan salt lamp has a completely different look, with chunks of salt in a black metal basket with a natural theme. Of course, if they just love that single giant chunk of salt, get this lamp.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Turning fire into electricity is totally remarkable, but this wood burning base camp stove does the deed. Excess heat is converted into electricity and stored in the integrated 2200mAh Lithium ion battery, which can be used later to charge phones and devices while your favorite hipster is off the grid. The power bank features USB outputs, and has a smart LED dashboard that monitors power use and storage levels.
But we’re talking cooking with this wood stove as well. The grill surface can accommodate up to eight burgers, and with the flip of a switch, they can convert dissipated heat for grilling to direct heat for pot boiling. Genius. With a simple addition of the BioLite Pizza Dome, they can create seriously delicious wood-fired pizzas on the patio or wherever they’re camped.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This Nordic style storm glass was used in the nineteenth century to accurately predict the weather. It’s popular today for both it’s fascinating beauty and mesmerizing way of predicting coming storms and weather systems. The sealed glass container is filled with a transparent solution of several chemicals. According to changes in external temperature and weather, different types of crystals will appear in the bottle. It sits on a wooden stand to add a cool decor touch to any room.
Another beautiful weather prediction tool is the Galileo Thermometer and Fitzroy Storm Glass Weather Predictor. Multi-colored glass spheres tell you the temperature inside, while the storm glass hints at what’s happening outdoors.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they’re raising herbs for a smoothie or to season their meals, hipsters love fresh stuff they grow themselves. With four burlap growing pots, and a wooden box, your giftee can raise organic, GMO free Cilantro, English Thyme, Large Leaf Italian Parsley, and Genovese Basil. With herb snippers and plant markers this could be the first step toward your hipster’s urban garden.
For a more Zen like gardening experience, the Bonsai tree starter kit is another fun gift idea.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether they want to perfect the best Mojito, or create their own Salty Dog, mixing up craft cocktails with their own handmade gin will transform the experience from enjoyment to full on entertainment. This real gin making kit is the ideal DIY gift for budding mixologists to test their mettle making homemade booze.
Starting with a prepurchased bottle of vodka, they can utilize the recipes to make gin with the variety of botanicals and spices included in this kit, which also comes with two glass bottles and a custom flask for taking their cocktail concoction to gatherings with friends.
They might also warm to the DIY Hot Sauce Making Kit that comes with a variety of heirloom peppers, bottles, cider vinegar and spices with which they can create devil hot sauces of their own design.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The hipster dude’s love for his facial fur is legendary. This hilarious tee shirt is an ideal way to honor (and rate) his beard. The beard scale runs the gamut from manly to godly, with dudely, professorly, and wizardly in between. Get in black, brown or olive green for less than fifteen bucks. The funny beard facts tee shirt adds even more ridiculous and mystical beard facts and lore.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
True hipsters have ditched their stodgy black socks for patterns and colors that are more self expressive. This set of 12 pairs is perfect for the holidays, with a new design for each of the 12 days of Christmas. Made from a comfy cotton and spandex blend, they’ll keep their shape and impress people frequently, because they almost dare your hipster to hike up a pant leg and show them off.
For the woman hipster on your gift list, perhaps some snarky socks would be a more appropriate choice. These delicate flower socks are some of our faves, as are these carpe diem socks.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
These hipster earrings are subtle, yet seriously stylish. Round cut opals are prong set in these stainless steel studs that have been dipped in pure 14k gold. The fiery opals are known for their power to stimulate creativity and originality, encouraging independent spirits like theirs to do great things. And these are another of those gifts inspired by philanthropy.
When you purchase these earrings, Benevolence LA donates ten percent of all profits to provide clean water for a refugee camp in Tanzania through their charity partner, Water Missions. That makes this a hipster gift indeed. If you’re shopping for a special someone, the beautiful matching opal choker would make an amazing present for any special occasion and it also supports the cause of clean water.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Hipsters, both women and men, just can’t seem to get enough of these cool kicks. Their classic slip on design and casual style fit with everything from Levi’s to leggings. And because hipsters demand comfort above all, they feature a padded collar and insole that make feet feel pampered and protected from shock. Popular as a board shoe, they’re a solid style choice for anyone who wants to look cool and feel good doing it.
Get this classic pair of Vans in colors and patterns from animal prints to superheroes. Find all the choices here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Back to that homage to the past, hipsters love old industrial pieces that create cool décor with a purpose. This steampunk table lamp pairs industrial pipes with a gauge and cage surrounded Edison bulbs in a design that’s as much a conversation piece as it is a piece of functional art. Dimmer friendly, it can easily create any desired ambiance.
You can also order the matching steampunk sconce lights, or mix it up with another design since hipsters aren’t into matchy matchy stuff. Also, steampunk lamps are widely varied in design style, with some focused on iron pipes, while others are plucked from vintage items brought back to life.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This craft beer making kit comes with everything you’ll need to make a west-coast style IPA to perfection. With hefty straightforward malt and some serious hops on the back end, this brew will impress any crowd of serious craft brew enthusiasts. It comes complete with a one gallon fermentation jug with cap and airlock, a mini auto-siphon and tubing, bottle filler, bottle capper and pry-off caps, cleanser, and The Plinian Legacy recipe kit.
The five gallon Block Part Amber Kit amps beer making up a notch and it includes a stainless steel brew kettle and 6.5 gallon fermenter along with the necessaries to fill 80 bottles of beer to share with friends and family. The Limited Edition Fresh Squished IPA kit includes a hilarious instructional DVD that makes brewing seriously simple.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’ve got a giftee that loves mid century modern design, (and most hipsters do!) this multicolored starburst wall clock is such a cool find. It harkens back to a simpler time, when furniture was plain and wall decor was what set the tone of the room. With some simple assembly, and an AA battery, they can be keeping time and making a statement all at once.
For a different take on the starburst clock design, this gold Urchin Clock is another awesome option that feels so 50s. Made with metal it comes fully assembled and also runs on a double A battery. If their space is more wood tones than colors or metallics, this walnut and chrome clock has almost a nautical design style.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aromatherapy burners are so – well, modern. If you’re shopping for someone with more eclectic tastes, this black ceramic dragon backflow incense burner is a throwback with a hit of modern design. Because the incense cones have a hole through them, and the smoke flows down, they produce more smoke, and thus more aroma, creating a scent profile that’s as individual as the incense itself. This burner comes with ten backflow cones.
Because incense smoke can be artful as well as scentful, the Ceramic Lotus Backflow Incense Burner creates a visual as well as olfactory experience with smoke that trails like a waterfall through the lotus flowers. Think they’d like a design that paints a picture while their insense burns? This backflow incense burner looks like an old man fishing in his zen garden pond. So relaxing.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing we know about hipsters, it’s that they care deeply about waste and protecting the environment with unnecessary plastic waste. They’d be so flattered you know that about them, and giving them a gift of reusable food wrappers made from beeswax is the perfect not toward their awesome sensibilities. If you’ve got an outdoorsy hispter, grab the Bee’s Wrap printed with bears and bees.
Another awesome idea for someone who’s concerned about plastic waste – these reusable silicone food bags come in sandwich, snack and storage sizes.