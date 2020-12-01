101 Best Gifts for Women Over 50: The Ultimate List

Are you feeling the pressure to find something amazing for an important woman who has enough life experience to be pretty discerning? Need a gift for your mom, the woman who is particularly beauty conscious, or perhaps a significant other?
We’re here to help you discover the most memorable gifts for women over 50 because these ladies know how to celebrate their age with abandon.
For those who are passionate about wine, and don’t want to waste a single drop from an expensive bottle, this is the perfect gift. The Coravin Model Two wine opening system lets you pour a glass of wine from any bottle, without pulling the cork. A special needle punctures the cork, allowing wine to escape without causing permanent cork damage. After removing the needle, the cork essentially re-seals. This preserves wine for longer. Argon gas, an inert gas used in the wine-making process, also helps to protect the remaining wine from oxidation.
Want some equally cool gifts at a lower price? Browse our guide to the best gifts for wine lovers to see more cool gift ideas. And the Coravin would also make an ideal gift for your inlaws.
Dyson has already revolutionized her vacuum, and now she can use a Dyson product to style her hair. While it carries a premium price tag (like most Dyson products), this hair dryer is worth every penny. That being said, it is quite expensive, and you will likely get results that are just as nice from a less expensive professional hair dryer like the BaBylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 3000 Dryer.
However, for the woman who wants to have the very latest and greatest in appliances, a Dyson dryer will definitely get her some cool points among her friends.
Need to find gifts for more people on your shopping list? Browse our guide to the best gifts for grandma, and find her a gift that’s really special.
If you’ve never used a mandoline in the kitchen, it can do a myriad of things that will improve the quality of your cooking as well as your presentation. The downside is that they’re often dangerous as heck – subjecting culinary creatives to some seriously dangerous cuts. Not any more. The smart folks at DASH have created this awesome safe slice mandoline.
Your fingers never touch the blades, which is amazing, but this versatile kitchen tool also gives you 30 different cutting options. Your stir fry dishes will cook perfectly. Your veggie trays will look amazing. And you, or anyone you give this too, will look like a total kitchen pro. Grab it in three fun kitchen colors, green, gray, or aqua.
If you’re looking for other fun kitchen ideas that offer quality, affordability, and supremely fun functionality, the DASH 8-Inch Waffle maker, and the adorably cute mini-waffler are awesome gifts for everyone on your list.
Finding peace seems harder and harder to do, especially for women over 50 who are often focused on their kids, or perhaps even grandkids’ well being in addition to holding down a job and managing life in general. That’s what makes this indoor fountain such an awesome gift idea. The sound of water tinkling through beautiful bowls and onto stones naturally brings calm to any surrounding, and its organic design adds some natural feng shui.
At 17.5 inches tall, this tabletop fountain can be a lovely addition to her living room or bedroom or wherever she might happen to practice meditation. This is a beautiful and relaxing option. If she doesn’t meditate, just encourage her to spend some quiet moments focused on her own internal peace.
Let’s be honest here. Women over 50 sleep hot. They can’t help it. While their hormones may be causing havoc, you can help them have sweeter slumber with this breathable nightie made from bamboo viscose. This amazing fabric keeps them cool and comfy, so they’ll get better sleep and wake up feeling refreshed. This nightgown is made from a stretchy blend of 95 percent bamboo viscose, and five percent spandex, so no matter which way they turn in their sleep it will move with them.
While we love bamboo pajamas for any woman, if you’re shopping for an intimate partner, consider giving her some equally comfortable bamboo panties.
Once the kids are gone, and quick fix simple family dinners are off the table, this wicked stainless steel pressure cooker is one of the perfect gifts for women over 50. It opens up a world of gourmet cooking, but only uses a fraction of the time to do it. Unlike an Instant Pot, this pressure cooker is a multi-tasker that can be used to cook, can, steam, deep fry and more.
Rated as the top choice by America’s Test Kitchen, this beauty can cook a six pound turkey breast or create the perfect pulled pork in just 25 minutes, with none of that fear of a steamy explosion like older models of days past. We’d definitely recommend the Pressure Cooker Perfection cookbook from America’s test kitchen to make this the perfect gift for your lady.
Clarisonic is the brand most people think of when it comes to facial cleansing brushes because they’ve mastered the market with quality products. This new Mia Prima sonic facial brush takes cleansing to a new level, but without the complications of multi-speeds and programs. It helps restore her skin’s elasticity, which is super important as we age.
This single-speed cleansing device isn’t just water-resistant, it’s waterproof. That means she can use it in the shower, in the bath, or at the sink without risking a device failure. We could also see this being a nice gift for the person just beginning her transition to life as a woman, prior to starting hormone treatments.
We could also see this being a nice gift for the person just beginning her transition to life as a woman, prior to starting hormone treatments.
Need more upscale gift ideas? Check out our post on the best luxury gifts, or be amazed by the cool, high-end presents in our millionaire’s gift guide.
What woman doesn’t want to look younger? Give her the gift of turning back the clock. In a clinical study, 80 percent of NuFACE users said their face felt more toned, and 73 percent of clinical study participants saw significant improvement in their skin tone. The mini device comes with a gel primer she can use on her face, but you can also use the device with the company’s collagen booster compound or anti-aging smoothing serum for even more enhanced results.
Sometimes finding the right gift for a woman comes down to a small gift, rather than a showy, flashy present. Shopping for the woman who owns nearly every Le Creuset kitchen item available? If her Le Creuset collections mostly spans cast iron gear, she may not have thought to purchase a stoneware honey pot for her kitchen. This cute little honey pot is ideal for the woman who loves a drizzle of honey in her tea or on her morning toast.
This honey container is designed to resist odors, staining, chipping, and cracking. It has a special opener for the honey dipper, which has an easy-to-clean silicone tip. The container is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup. To make this gift complete, pair it with a selection of rare and gourmet flavored honeys. We recommend this set of four types of honey from Bee Wild, which contains wildflower, sourwood, and tupelo honey.
If there’s one thing we know for certain, it’s that getting older means your skin is less supple and beautiful. If you’ve got a woman who rarely splurges on self-care, she’s going to love the gift of the La Sirène beauty collagen supplement. This twice daily drinkable will have her skin and nails looking younger and feeling more supple in just a few weeks. Plus her hair will benefit too. Nice, right?
Since we lose collagen as we age, it’s hard to replenish it in a way that produces real results. This supplement relies on marine collagen which your body can easily absorb and puts it to work, stimulating your body’s own collagen and elastin production and delivering anti-aging effects.
Another supplement that’s a great self-care gift for women of a certain age is the Nature’s Bounty SkinElasticity Supplement. This formula features FloraGLO, a patented ingredient derived from marigolds. It’s a lutein formula that serves as a nourishing defense system to help promote her skin’s elasticity. (As an editor’s note, I take both of these and think they make a huge difference in the look and feel of my skin at 62!)
Even if she already owns quite a few watches, this stylish smartwatch from Fossil will be a worthy addition to her collection. Women over 50 are more concerned about their health and fitness, and this pretty stainless steel watch comes in a flattering rose gold tone. The bezel is studded with sparkly crystals, so it has an elegant look, but this watch does so much more.
With a customizable face, it features heart rate tracking, Google Pay(TM), GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage and controls, custom goal and alarm settings, and multiple time zones.
If she prefers less bling and likes her look a bit more subtle, this watch might be the perfect choice.
Comfy feet make for a happy woman, and there aren’t many more comfy kicks than these cute SKECHERS Bobs ballet flats. These perfect pale pink pooch printed shoes feature a cushy memory foam footbed and a flexible sole that makes every step a joy. One thing she’ll especially love is knowing that when you bought her this gift, for every pair of SKECHERS Bobs sold, a donation was made to organizations that support the care and shelter of animals at risk. Get these in four colors and sizes from 5 to 11.
The SKECHERS Bobs Beach Bingo-Dapper Party Sneaker is another fun choice with a hilarious dog print with a lace-up front and a scrunch back that makes them easy to slip on. She’s not a dog lover? No problem. Bobs come in a cute Plush Cherry-Pick Ballet Flat too.
Sometimes we wake up in the night, thirsty for a drink of water, and there’s nothing more annoying than having to get out of a warm bed to quench that thirst. Save the lady on your list from that awful fate with a gift of this stunning crystal carafe and tumbler that are sized just right for her nightstand. The tiny tumbler sits on top of the carafe as the perfect way to keep the water inside clean and dust free. The carafe holds a convenient 16 ounces of water, while the diminutive tumbler holds 4.5 ounces.
Since you’re shopping for a lady, we also think this pretty pink bedside carafe and tumbler is a lovely and feminine option. If you’re shopping for someone with more mid century modern décor, the simple lines of this bedside carafe might be a better choice.
What better gift idea for a busy person than one that can massage away their tension and muscle pain? This cool shiatsu neck massager is an awesome way to help your stressed executive, mom or dad relax, sleep better and feel relief within minutes. With eight deep tissue kneading nodes, this massager can do more than massage their neck and back. It can be used on any part of the body that hurts. To add to the comfort, it has infrared heating that increases blood circulation and relieves pain.
There are many different neck massagers available for pain and stress relief, so if this one isn’t quite right, there are many to choose from.
When you want to impress in a classy way, get her a gift that encompasses art as well as purpose. That’s how we see this beautiful Star Magnolia candle from LAFCO. With essential oil based fragrances this candle will fill her space with the sweet scent of a spring day. The art part comes in because this candle is made in a beautiful hand-blown art glass vessel. The sophisticated shape and elegant color will ensure she keeps this gift, long after the candle has been burned through.
If you’re buying your lady a gift specifically for the holidays, we love this LAFCO three votive candle set with delicious holiday scents and especially beautiful candle glasses.
Whether your lady is the hostess with the mostest, or she simply likes a pretty way to display her books or perfumes, this pretty wooden serving tray does double duty. It can be used to serve coffee, tea or cocktails to guests, or it can simply be used to make a small grouping of bottles or books look more artful and organized. The stamped out leave pattern on the base of the tray gives it a really unique look that she’ll love.
Whether your lady is the hostess with the mostest, or she simply likes a pretty way to display her books or perfumes, this pretty wooden serving tray does double duty. It can be used to serve coffee, tea or cocktails to guests, or it can simply be used to make a small grouping of bottles or books look more artful and organized. The stamped out leave pattern on the base of the tray gives it a really unique look that she'll love.
If you’re shopping for a special gift for a lady who happens to love fresh cut flowers, she’s going to be nuts about the Amaranth Smart Vase. So much more than a pretty vase, this clever creation makes it easy to change the water and cut floral stems without messing up her arrangement. The top has a simple twist system that allows her to drain the water from the bottom every day and refill it with fresh. If she wants to snip stems, she can twist it again, to reveal the flower bottoms and trim them, again, while keeping her arrangement intact.
We were given one of these vases to test, and it’s on my dining table right now filled with blooming peonies. Because it’s so well weighted and sizeable, it can handle particularly large flowers and premade arrangments while staying nice and stable. Elegant to look at, it comes in five colors, each of which has a pretty diamond design on the exterior.
Want to get her a piece of jewelry that’s unique, as well as timeless? These upscale diamond accented pearl earrings have an eye-catching diamond above a creamy cultured freshwater pearl – perfect for the woman who likes to stand out. These earrings have a comfortable ear wire that secures so she’ll never lose them.
Want to get her a piece of jewelry that's unique, as well as timeless? These upscale diamond accented pearl earrings have an eye-catching diamond above a creamy cultured freshwater pearl – perfect for the
Shopping for a decadent woman who puts a dollop of whipped cream on everything? This professional grade whipped cream canister makes it simple to whip up flavored whipped cream, as well as the traditional stuff. Simply place heavy cream or whipping cream.
This item also comes with three decorative tips, allowing you to customize the dollops on whipped cream on top of pies, cakes, ice cream, and much more. This tool is how the pros at coffee shops and high end restaurants make their whip cream, meaning that this gift will definitely appeal to a foodie.
Note that you should only use standard 8-gram N2O cartridges with this gadget when making whipped cream. If you use a similarly sized CO2 cartridge, the cream will actually turn sour on you. Standard 8-gram N2O cartridges aren’t included with the purchase of the dispenser, so make sure to pick up a couple on Amazon. We recommend this value pack of 50 standard 8-gram N2O cartridges. That may seem like a lot of cartridges, but you’ll go through them pretty fast, and you pay much less per unit when you buy in bulk.
We love gifts with that retro appeal, and this vintage-style Victrola turntable has it in spades, but only the outside looks old. Inside, this cutie has all kinds of cool technology that makes it ideal for small spaces where your favorite woman wants big sound. Sure, it’ll play her vintage vinyl, as well as her CDs. Bluetooth enabled, it can also stream music from her devices from up to 33 feet away. Plus it has an AM/FM radio and stereo speakers, as well as a headphone jack.
If your lady happens to live in an older home and loves an even more vintage look, the Victrola Nostalgic Aviator Wood 8-in-1 Bluetooth Turntable Entertainment Center looks more like it came from the 30s rather than the 50s.
Julia Child’s classic two-volume set on Mastering the Art of French Cooking is a must-read for women of all ages. This makes a great gift for moms, as well as for young women who are just starting out in life. Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves to cook, or someone who needs a lot of help in the kitchen, this is a thoughtful gift she can reference for decades to come.
If she already owns this culinary classic, you can browse some of the newest and hottest cookbooks here. She may also be interested in Julie and Julia: My Year of Cooking Dangerously by Julie Powell, or the movie of the same name starring Meryl Streep.
Both the book and movie follow the story of a real-life woman who spent an entire year cooking her way through Mastering the Art of French Cooking, and both are quite funny. Pair all three items together, and you’ve got the ultimate gift pack for fans of Julia and French cooking.
The woman who has everything clearly has refined sensibilities. And what’s more refined than a perfume that speaks of France’s fabled Provence region. This elegant perfume gift set is definitely meant for fans of flowers and botanicals, with top notes of jasmine, orange flower, rose, violet and lily. Powdery musk, amber, and a touch of patchouli round out the delicate scent. This is a floral, mature scent that works well for older women.
Not sure if this scent is right for the refined woman in your life? Browse our guide to the best perfumes for women to find a scent that’s romantic, seductive, or flirty enough for the most important woman in your life.
At 50, women know who their friends are, and they love to entertain them for an evening of laughter and shared experiences. You can help her up the ante on her entertaining with this beautiful slate and acacia cheese board that can be used for charcuterie, fruit, and veggies too. This big board features a slate top in an acacia wood frame. It also has an accessory set that includes four stainless steel cheese knives, four cheese serving forks, a porcelain condiment dish, an acacia wood tool holder, and a smaller serving dish with a fork holder.
This Slate Cheese Board is another fun option that allows her to customize her cheese selection and label each one right on the board. And another slate and wood cheese board comes with slate markers that can be reused over and over again. Super clever.
Are you shopping for someone who loves to garden? This clever tool stool is one of those perfect gift ideas for women because it’s efficient, and helps keep her tools organized but it’s also multi-purpose. The folding stool features a comfy little seat, and five side pockets that hold a large trowel, small trowel, garden fork, rake and weeder, which are also included. Under the seat, a detachable storage tote could hold her garden gloves, bypass pruners, and micro pruner, all of which would make excellent small gifts as well.
Looking for a gift for the woman with dark tastes? This dome ring is a great gift for the woman who loves to dress in all black. Hematite was a popular jewelry choice during the Victorian period, making this ring a nice option for women who love unusual or vintage-inspired pieces. The addition of colorful Labradorite adds a little flair to the piece. Pair it with the Silpada Montana necklace, and you’ve got a lovely gift set.
Interested in learning more about the history of hematite when it comes to jewelry designs? Check out this interesting article from the world-famous auction house, Sotheby’s.
This is a great gift for a young woman who is graduating or planning to study abroad. It’s also a great gift for the woman you plan to whisk away on a surprise vacation. These polka dot luggage sets are available in pink, blue, and black. Their unique color and pattern makes them easy to spot on an airline baggage claim carousel.
Each set includes a 19-inch suitcase, a 24-inch case, a 28-inch upright suitcase, and a 12-inch tote that makes a great carry-on. With the holidays right around the corner, new luggage can be a thoughtful gift for those big holiday travel dates.
Looking for something a little more special? Consider Delsey luggage, a line of spinner bags that include hard and soft-siders with lots of amenities. Want to see even more options? You can shop more luggage deals here.
Every woman dreams of feeling like a star. What better way to make that dream come true than with a lighted vanity mirror, just like those used by celebrities in Hollywood? This lighted vanity mirror is ideal for any woman who wants to feel beautiful, powerful, and perfectly put together. 12 dimmable lights allow her to adjust her makeup for the environment she’s going out in, whether it’s office light, the theatre or a club. And because the lights are all LEDs, they’re cool to the touch so she’ll never get burned.
Give the woman in your life a beautiful way to toast to her amazingness. As you know, martinis are a delicate balance of tiny ice crystals and perfectly mixed ingredients. These hammered copper martini glasses will keep her drink cool and icy to the final drop. The ring is polished to a smooth sheen so it will always feel great against her lips, and we’d recommend you learn to make the ideal pink drink – a Cosmopolitan – to break them in since it’s such a festive looking option. Plus, cranberry juice is always festive, especially at the holidays, right?
You can also get her a set of hammered copper champagne flutes if you think a glass of bubbly would seem a better way to celebrate the holidays with her.
Women love to have the perfect piece of partywear to grab and go for a last minute special occasion, and this pretty party blouse is one every woman could count on for a quick splash of sparkle. This sheer top is sequined and features luminous faux pearls as well as sequins. She’ll likely need a camisole or other appropriate undergarment unless she’s a lot more daring than we are! These lace bandeau bras would be perfect.
Get these sparklers in sizes from Small to X-Large in four different color options, although not all sizes are available in every color.
The scarf contains a quote from the classic Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice. This is a great gift for a woman if she’s a fan of literature, period dramas, or if she teaches English. It’s romantic, goes with practically anything, and makes a great fashion statement. We’ve also seen infinity scarves inspired by famous lines from Alice in Wonderland, Dracula, and Romeo and Juliet.
Looking for more gift ideas for a woman who loves Jane Austen? Shop our gift guide about Jane Austen gifts.
For people with seasonal affective depression (SAD) winter’s waning daylight can cause a flurry of symptoms to descend and really create some havoc with a normally happy person. You can give the gift that will help to counteract dwindling daylight and keep the woman you love in her happy place. The Verilux Happy Light Lumi light therapy lamp is easy to integrate into any setting because it’s no larger than a tablet.
This dandy lamp mimics the sun indoors, helping to improve her mood, sleep, and overall well-being, all without harmful UV rays. The Lumi is great for giving her a morning energy burst or can help her avoid that after-lunch slump. With three light settings, she can customize the light therapy she needs for the results she wants.
SAD and other forms of depression are more prevalent in people from 45-64 according to the medical experts at Johns Hopkins Medicine. While Harvard Health says light therapy can be as effective in treating this form of depression as medication. If you’re shopping for someone who suffers from SAD, the Lumi is a thoughtful and healthful gift.
Ready for a girlfriends road trip, this two-pack of stainless steel wine tumblers can hold coffee during the drive, and wine in the evening by the pool or lake. The double-wall steel tumblers are vacuum insulated, so they’ll keep hot drinks hot, and cocktails cold for hours on end. But what your gift girl is going to love is the clever striped canvas bag that means she can toss them in the car or her carry on bag so they’re ready for her next getaway. Get them in either red or blue.
She might also like the Drinkery Wine Tumblers and Wine Bottle set which gives her two tumblers and an insulated stainless steel refillable wine bottle. That’s definitely a clever gift idea for her.
Women of a certain age often have fluctuating internal heaters. Sometimes they’re boiling and the next minute they’re freezing. That’s why it’s always a great idea to give them a sweet plush throw like this one. It’s velvety soft on one side and has fleece sherpa on the other. They can snuggle up on the couch and cover their feet, or their entire body if they want. At 90 x 90 inches, she can easily snuggle up with a grandchild to read stories too. It’s machine washable, so super easy to care for – a definite plus.
For someone who lives in colder climates, you might want to consider a cozy heated throw like this one. With four different heat settings and an auto-shutoff feature, it’s also machine washable.
Sometimes it’s tough to come up with the best gifts for your mom. That’s when it might be better to just settle on a box that’s chock full of fun small presents she’ll adore. This gift box is packed especially with mom in mind and features gifts that celebrate all her magic and wonder as well as her need for a bit of pampering.
Filled with cool gifts from candles to coffee mugs, jewelry, and makeup items, socks and silly, but sweet trinkets, this little box will show your love with each and every item meant for her. You can also get her a wine themed gift box or a coffee themed box as well.
Pumpkin isn’t just for pies and spiced lattes. Pumpkin happens to include some natural compounds that are great for exfoliating and brightening skin. This pumpkin face mask contains 12 percent glycolic acid. By using this peel, you will see younger looking skin in just five minutes.
Best of all, the mask smells amazing! This makes a nice gift for any woman who loves to pamper herself, and it’s especially nice for those who are prone to dry and dull skin during the colder months of the year. Not sure if this peel is right for her skin? This three mask set also includes a rosewater mask for toning and helping to tame breakouts, and a pore reducing mask to leave her skin looking as good as it feels.
You can find many perfectly luxurious peeling skin treatments your lady might like or you might also want to consider Moon Juice’s cult favorite Beauty Dust or Moon Juice Spirit Dust to reduce stress and promote a calming state of mind.
Crank up the Jimmy Buffett music and get ready to party because with the Margaritaville Bali Frozen Concoction Maker you can host a party that will impress your friends. This frozen cocktail machine creates 60 ounces of frozen drinks per cycle, and with the capacity to prep margaritas, daiquiris, pina coladas, mudslides, mojitos, and smoothies, you’ll have limitless party possibilities.
Made from bamboo with brushed aluminum finishes, it’s as impressive as it is fun. It’s programmed to shave the perfect amount of ice for every drink, and your friends will be mesmerized as they watch the motorized ice chute rotating from one pitcher to the next creating one delicious drink after another.
If you want to wrap your lady in luxury, there’s nothing that feels as good against her skin as silk. The stunning kimono robe is hand painted with a serene Asian style floral design on an aqua background. The robe features a waist tie and has slits on the sides. It comes in 14 different colors and patterns in 100 percent pure silk.
If this robe is a bit above your gift budget right now, why not consider a silk scarf that’s printed with a Van Gogh painting like this?
This handmade necklace is a great gift idea for the creative woman in your life. The molecule-shaped charms dangling on this sterling silver necklace represent the 3 major neurotransmitters (those brain chemicals responsible for mood and emotion) critical for creativity. From left to right, this necklace features “molecules” of serotonin, dopamine, and acetylcholine. These neurotransmitters are linked to happiness, love, and learning, respectively. This is a great gift for the writer, painter, or musician in your life.
Not sold on this style, but like the idea of giving handmade gifts? Get more gift ideas from our guide to the best handmade gifts.
If dry skin plagues her, help her find relief with a luxurious exfoliating product. DERMAdoctor‘s dual action exfoliator combines the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion in one product. Hypoallergenic and free of bad ingredients, this is a great body product for pampering after a long week. It’s especially nice for use before applying self-tanner, so if she’s a home tanning addict, this is a product she’d definitely appreciate. With winter air causing dry skin, this is a smart gift for the holidays, too.
The nice thing about this package is that you also get a tube of KP Duty moisturizer that contains alpha hydroxy acid to help fight those pesky fine lines and wrinkles. Every woman over 50 is concerned with those for certain.
Savory sea salt in six flavors straight from France? Mais, oui! These tasty infused salts are a great gift for any woman who has hit the point in life where their tastes are a bit more discerning. They’re ideal for family, coworkers, relatives, or as a surprise treat for your wife. We also love the decorative tins that they come in, and we can totally see a woman saving the tin to use for making her own savory spice blends. This collection includes Fleur de Sel, French Grey, Citrus Fennel, Garden Blend, Grey Provencal, Grey Harvest salts.
If she’s a Francophile, she might also enjoy a box of gourmet macarons. These cookies have a decent shelf life as well, so you can order a couple of boxes at once to have on hand for emergency gift giving situations, like when you forget about a holiday or a birthday. I keep a “gift closet” in my house for exactly these sorts of last minute gift situations, because nobody likes to get caught off guard.
If you’re shopping for a woman who’s hit that big five-O milestone, it’s a good bet she has tweens and teens in the house, and those kids mean extra-curricular activities. If she’s running her non-drivers to soccer, basketball, cross country or any of those other activities for which each needs their own special gear, this car trunk organizer is a brilliant way to keep everyone’s game gear separate.
The study standup sides make it great for groceries as well, so they won’t be rolling around while she’s driving home. She’ll also love that when she doesn’t need it, it folds into a compact package that she can easily slip under a seat. Another awesome bonus? This organizer comes with a free windshield sunshade.
If she has an SUV and is packing lots of gear and groceries, you can also get her this bigger organizer with three storage compartments instead of two.
Did you know that our skin does the most healing at night? That’s what makes this Day and Night Duo from InstaNatural such a great gift for women over 50 who want to keep their skin looking its most radiant. This special bundle includes two awesome InstaNatural products – Vitamin C and Retinol Serums.
If she’s specifically concerned with dark spots or hyperpigmentation on her face, this skin serum duo is an awesome gift for her with vitamin C serum for morning use and retinol serum for nighttime use. And the retinol serum is a beauty booster that helps to brighten skin and diminish dark spots and wrinkles. She’ll love its juicy orange scent along with the fact that these products are made with naturally good for your skin ingredients.
Pair it with InstaNatural glycolic cleanser to gently exfoliate skin and leave it receptive to moisture and serum. It features skin calming chamomile, antioxidant green tea, and cooling cucumber. The collagen night cream deeply moisturizes and repairs skin with rosehip oil and hyaluronic acid.
While you could get the lady on your list a lovely pashmina, why not splurge for her special day and get her this luxurious cashmere wrap shawl instead? This soft and cozy shawl is reversible, giving it more style than a single-sided design. Perfect to wrap over the shoulders of her winter coat, or to use as a wrap for the warmer months of the year, this super-soft oversized shawl is something that will become one of her signature wardrobe pieces.
You can get it in dozens of colors, as well as patterns.
You’re never too old to appreciate some solid words of advice from people you admire, especially if they’re famous and infamous. This inspiring book of quotes about getting older come from the likes of David Bowie – “Aging is an extraordinary process where you become the person you should have been.” to Stephen King – “Get busy living or get busy dying.” This little bedside tome will give her a smile each time she picks it up with forward-focused thoughts to make her day bright.
We also highly recommend Badass Affirmations: The Wit and Wisdom of Wild Women for the woman who values living life wild and free.
Sleep becomes especially elusive for women in their 50s. Either they’re a sweaty mess, or they are disturbed by small noises and suffer from frequent periods of wakefulness. You can give your lady a gift of better sleep with this white noise headband that not only keeps her sleep pattern solid, but blocks out some of the ambient noise as well.
SleepPhones are great for meditation, relaxation, and travel, because the flat headphones are tucked into a comfy fleece headband she can plug into her devices to listen to music, nature sounds or whatever might soothe her soul. Created by a doctor, they’ll help her fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer, which means she’ll be a whole lot happier as a result.
Do you know a woman who loves coffee or chocolate or both? If you’re looking for a little splurge of a gift that’s budget-friendly but impressive at the same time, this pretty Godiva gift set is a great choice. All wrapped up in an elegant and reusable gift tin, she’ll find a pretty white and gold ceramic mug, two kinds of cocoa and chocolate truffle coffee. She’ll be ready to sip down that deliciousness immediately and if you’re lucky, she’ll share some with you.
If she’s really more of a chocolate lover, these chocolate gifts run the gamut from edibles to collectibles and everything in between.
Women who are younger usually have more kitchen needs than wants, but when you’re looking for the best for gifts for women over 50, they’ve got the necessities by now. Instead, get them something that they’ll love and use at home and when taking a salad to an event somewhere else. This gorgeous acacia wood salad bowl set is richly grained and beautiful to look at, but it’s also functional for serving more than just salads.
This big bowl would be ideal for popcorn or chips, as well as being lovely as a centerpiece for fruit. It comes with a hardwood salad fork and spoon to make tossing the green stuff simpler too. For another special occasion, get your lady the matching acacia wood serving bowls or these pretty acacia wood plates.
Knowledge is power. Give her the gift of a second language, which can help her succeed in business or get more enjoyment out of her next trip abroad. The set offers access for up to five family members, she can learn alongside kids or a spouse.
When you purchase the software, you also get free access to the mobile app for a three month period, as well as a three month trial period where you can engage in live, online tutoring sessions with a native speaker. If French isn’t her second language of choice, you can browse all of Rosetta Stone’s language packs here.
We also have this on our list of the best gifts for seniors because ongoing learning is such a great option for all ages.
Is there a big occasion coming up when you’d like to get your favorite lady something really special – perhaps something you might share? This inflatable four person hot tub from Coleman won’t bust the budget, but it will make for hours of fun time relaxing together in the water. The SaluSpa features a digitally controlled pump with a soft touch control panel, so she can set her bubbles at the level she likes, and the AirJet system has the power of 114 separate jets.
This cool mini-pool easily inflates, so it’s a perfect pop up on the patio or deck. It comes with a pool liner, pool cover, spa pump, chemical floater, two filter cartridges (VI), air pad protector, repair kit, and AirJet system. Naturally, if you’re really serious about spoiling her, we’d suggest a full size hot tub that can stay up year-round, like this one from Essential Hot Tubs.
And hot tubs are especially great for women who suffer from arthritis pain as the warmth and increase in blood circulation thanks to the jets can help ease those arthritic aches and pains.
This gorgeous fainting sofa is perfect for the woman who loves Victorian culture, historical furniture, or unusual decorator items. We love the rich brocade fabric of this hand-upholstered piece, and hand-carved solid mahogany swan and frame pays homage to more highly-priced original antiques. When you’re ready to make your lady swoon, this sofa will be the perfect spot for her to relax. It’s ideal in a bedroom, or walk-in closet, but it’s such an elegant piece it could easily go in a parlor if she has one. You can get this fainting couch in either left or right side versions.
If a fainting couch is a bit much, perhaps this beautiful Design Toscano mahogany rolled arm bench would be perfect for the end of her bed where she can sit and dress in elegant style.
Fainting couches were a necessity for recovery, especially when Victorian women were often fainting from wearing such tight corsets, per this interesting tidbit of history from Elle Decor.
Speaking of cool, it wasn’t until we got the chance to try out this robot vacuum system from SharkNinja that we thoroughly fell in love with it. It’s really awesome to have a robot vacuum, but not all can keep up with this wicked little cleaner.
It digs deep to remove dust, dirt and pet dander, but what we loved about our demo model was the HUGE dust bin, the largest of any we’ve used. It’s easier to open and empty than many we’re tried, including the iRobot Roomba. (My Roomba has been relegated to the closet.)
But what made us really swoon is that super powerful little hand vac that stays fully charged in the docking station for the robot vacuum. It does an amazing job on stairways, in corners, along baseboards, and more. Plus the one button empty function is just wicked cool. If you want the best for the woman who is getting tired of doing housework, this is a stellar gift idea.
This cleaning system features voice control and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Not sure if you can swing the price tag on this high-end vac? Get more recommendations from our guide to the best home robots and the best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair.
The woman who has everything always has room for more jewelry, especially if it’s given to her by someone she loves. This elegant ring features a whopping 4.70 London blue topaz set in a sterling silver and 14k yellow gold bezel, giving it two-tone pizazz. The curved silver band is chunky adding to the overall impressiveness of this pretty piece.
If you think she’d prefer a sky blue Swiss topaz, this beautiful mixed metal Ross-Simons ring features a really unique openwork silver band kissed with highlights of 14k yellow gold. It also has a total wow factor thanks to the 5.0 carat oval topaz stone. Although, if you’re planning a serious splurge for her 50th birthday, these 25.0 carat London blue and Swiss blue topaz earrings would never be a mistake.
You can never have too many bags. And we like that this one is flexible enough to work with either business or casual wear, but can also act as a tote for a day at the beach. The vinyl construction makes it easy to wipe clean (perfect for busy women who might pack lunch and a tablet inside.) The aqua and chocolate brown combo is perfect as we head into Spring.
Looking for a different style of handbag but have your heart set on Kate Spade? Check out all the awesome options at a wide variety of prices right here.
This piece of art is available as an archival ink-jet print. While it is an open edition, rather than a limited edition, this is still a nice gift for the older woman in your life who remains young at heart. This fine art print is mounted on a 2-inch deep, hand stained black frame, It arrives ready to hang on her wall, complete with an easy to use hanging kit.
This impressionist print from Andre Dluhos Is filled with gorgeous colors and is also a limited edition option for the woman who loves art that’s vivid.
This floral print on canvas is another beautiful piece that looks as good without a frame as it does in a fine frame.
Does she love craft beer? This kit from Brooklyn Brew Shop will give her everything she needs to get started on a batch of “Everyday IPA.” The kit includes grain, hops, yeast, a glass fermenter, chambered airlock, glass thermometer, racking cane, tubing, tubing clamp, screw cap stopper, and packet of sanitizer. She’ll get about a gallon of beer from this kit, or about nine 12-ounce bottles. If you both enjoy brewing, this can be a fun activity you two can share together. If beer isn’t her thing, the same company also makes a cider kit.
Most women we know are dying to have that perfect grab and go jacket that is their go-to choice for a quick trip to the grocery or long flight across the country. Our pick for the best we’ve tried in ages is the Ably 100% cotton travel hoodie. Why would it make an ideal gift for your gal? After putting our sample through the rigors of rain, campfire smoke, and a ten-hour car ride, it stands up to the abuse we dished out.
Though this hoodie is made of pure cotton, it is Filium activated – an eco-friendly process that makes any natural fabric repel liquid, stains and resist odor without sacrificing softness or breathability. The coffee we spilled dribbled right off on our not so resistant car seat, and once home, this hoodie didn’t smell like it had been camping for four days. It’s a great gift for any woman who is constantly on the go and needs a cute hoodie that’s both fashionable and functional.
We tossed our hoodie on with these cute sweatpants for a flight to Chicago and they were so super comfy, it seemed a shame to take them off for business.
This cute shirt is perfect for the woman who has her morning and her evening priorities straight. With a comfortable relaxed fit, the heather gray cotton/poly/rayon blend fabric is cool and breathable. She’ll get a chuckle out of wearing this with her favorite jeans and because of the slightly longer length, it would also look great with her yoga pants.
The “Oh look, it’s wine o’clock” tee shirt is a nice alternate gift idea in the same vein. Consider pairing either shirt with a funky painted wine glass.
Looking for a cool gift for a recent high school grad, a jetsetter, or possibly an engagement gift for some newlyweds? This cool map of the world is covered with a “scratch off” layer, allowing the recipient to mark all the countries, states, and provinces in the world that they have visited. There are a lot of similar maps out there on the interwebs. We picked this particular map design for a couple of reasons. Firstly, we like that the map includes Antartica, which some maps of this ilk omit.
This makes it great for your adventuresome friends who might someday make the trek to the most remote corner of the globe. Secondly, this map includes boundaries for all the US states and Canadian provinces, making it easier to scratch off only the parts of the US and Canada she has actually visited.
Because turning 50 can be somewhat confronting, you want to find your special lady a gift that not only celebrates her special day, but perhaps has some deeper meaning that will speak to her soul. We think this stunning ring strikes just the right tone for her birthday. It features an emerald cut deep pink tourmaline that’s a full half carat set in 14k gold. The focal stone is set horizontally, which is super trendy this year, and it’s flanked on each side by two channel set diamonds.
Make this gift most meaningful by sharing with her that pink tourmaline is known for promoting joy and peace during periods of growth and change. Also, be sure to let her know that 50 is the new 30, and then treat her to some champagne.
Or, you could also give her this beautiful 14k Gold Cushion Cut Garnet Celtic Knot Ring, signifying that her life and your love have no beginning and no end. That might be especially meaningful to her.
If your lady has a salty sense of humor and loves to drink, this set of hilarious wine coasters is the perfect gift to make her laugh. This set includes four coasters, with funny sayings on them like, “I still don’t understand what a wine stopper is for” and “Did you know that 2 to 3 glasses of wine per day reduces your risk of giving a sh*t?” The set comes in a classy wooden coaster holder, and each piece is going to crack up your favorite lady.
Primitives by Kathy also has some great funny wine coasters, and we also like these clever box holders for wine bottles.
Some of our favorite gift ideas for women are gifts that can enhance her home. We’re talking those splurgy kinds of things that she might covet, but never buy for herself. This pretty sunburst mirror is just such a gift, with a mid century modern look that can fit well in her bedroom, living area or front entry. This stunning piece is big at nearly 26 inches across, but that makes it even more eye catching.
If she has a larger space to fill, she might also like this sunburst mirror that’s nearly 36 inches across. And if your lady is seriously into mid mod décor, she might also love a cool starburst clock.
For anyone who lives somewhere with a short growing season, a greenhouse is probably a dream gift because you’d think they would be super expensive. Not so with the U-MAX 8 x 6 foot foot portable greenhouse that can be set up nearly anywhere. UV resistant and thermally insulated, this greenhouse can withstand temperature ranges from -7 to 150+ Fahrenheit. That means your plants will stay safe in all kinds of weather.
An easy to open roof vent allows you to regulate the temperature and humidity on the hottest days, and an integrated gutter system drains rainwater away from the base. The rust-resistant aluminum frame is durable and stable. This greenhouse features an easy opening sliding door on one end to allow you to access the inside even when your hands are full of plants.
If you’re looking for a fancier greenhouse that’s more permanent in nature, the Palram Snap & Grow Hobby Greenhouse features virtually unbreakable clear polycarbonate roof and walls that offer 100 percent UV protection. In case you need something on a smaller scale that can fit on a condo patio or small balcony, the Gardman 4-Tier Mini Greenhouse is an ideal option.
By the time a woman hits 50, she knows to appreciate a certain blue box because she knows what’s contained inside is going to be a very special gift for her. She won’t be let down when she receives these stunning Tiffany & Co. cat eye sunglasses. These stylish shades are made with the highest quality materials, which one would expect. The UV protecting lenses are scratch-resistant and anti-reflective, so she’ll enjoy excellent optics along with high fashion. Of course, she’ll adore the signature blue color that peeps out from the edges of the frames, and the logo on the arms.
Think she’d prefer a different Tiffany and Co. gift? Perhaps a new signature scent would be a better option.
Does her home office desperately need an update? This chair will completely transform her workspace, while also enhancing her comfort. Because it is made by Serta, you know this chair is going to be super comfy and super supportive. There is memory foam in both the seat and the arms of this char, making it ideal for the workaholic woman who has a hard time leaving her desk.
This French-inspired take on kicking butt in the business world comes from the pen of Mireille Guiliano, author of French Women Don’t Get Fat. In Women, Work & the Art of Savoir Faire: Business Sense & Sensibility, Guiliano uses her unique French perspective to help women from all walks of life understand why so many French businesswomen are effortlessly chic and cool in the face of stress on the job.
A senior executive and spokesperson for Veuve Clicquot herself, Guiliano is uniquely qualified to help women strike a healthy work-life balance. This would be a great gift for any working woman, recent college grad, or anyone who is interested in French culture.
This elegant bar cabinet is a great addition to a home bar, living area, or vacation home. It offers ample storage for glassware, wine bottles, liquor bottles, barware, and anything else your lady needs for home entertaining. An auto-on light turns on automatically when a door is opened. Finished with rustic hardwood on select hardwoods and veneers, it features a heavy, artistic distressed appearance.
This cabinet measures 43 inches tall by about 38.5 inches wide. It’s about 22 inches deep. Not sure if this wine cabinet fits into her decor style? Browse more wine and liquor cabinets here, and find an alternative that ships faster or costs less.
Women love candles. Especially candles that smell this good. Candles warm up a space and make it feel more like home. And if she lives in a small apartment, where kitchen smells can linger in the living space long after a meal is cooked, a scented candle can help dispel ugly food odors. Available scents include lavender, cucumber melon, vanilla, and peppermint eucalyptus.
These candles can help her relax after a long day at work. They can also make the kitchen smell better after she’s cooked dinner. Additionally, these candles can be used in the bedroom to set a romantic mood. Buy two or more, and make your gift even more impressive.
Looking for something more festive and birthday appropriate? We love Jackpot Candles, a special type of scented candle that melts away to reveal a surprise piece of jewelry. There are candles that contain a ring, and candles that contain a necklace. The value of each piece of jewelry is between $15 and $5,000.
Is your woman a salon blowout addict? Help her save money and get salon-quality styles at home with this innovative electric styling brush that can deliver hair smooth as silk, or create soft waves on demand.
This straightener brush heats up to 350 degrees Fahrenheit in just 30 seconds and for higher temps up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit in just 60 seconds. With five different heat settings, it can beautifully straighten all hair types from fine and thin to thick and curly, and it offers a special heat setting for color-treated hair as well.
The ceramic heating element makes for even heat distribution without hot spots, so no fried hair is in your future with this one. The anti-scald design is a plus as well because there probably isn’t one of us who hasn’t burned our face, ears, neck or fingers trying to straighten with a flat iron. This brush really does leave your hair smooth, silky, and straight, and there are lots of other styling brushes you might also consider.
“The Original Pink Box” company is famous for, well, the Original Pink Box (a pink-colored box of tools for women). The company specializes in pre-filled toolboxes, as well as a variety of pink-colored tools. This pink drill is a great gift for any woman who loves DIY projects. It’s also a great gift for a young woman who needs to start putting together her first toolbox.
Pink may seem like a girly color for tools, but we actually know quite a few guys who own pink power tools. The pink color makes them easy to see on a job site, and also makes it easy to see when someone has borrowed your tools, since some guys aren’t man enough to use pink tools.
So whether she loves pink, or just loves the idea of tools that her coworkers and boyfriend won’t steal, this pink drill is a great gift for her.
Sometimes the simplest piece of jewelry can make an outfit. This sweet bow bangle bracelet from Kate Spade New York is just such a piece. The polished goldtone metal band and bow sparkle with pavé set crystals. The hinged bangle and easy clasp make it so comfortable to wear with anything casual or fancy. For a stacked bracelet look, pair it with this wide enameled heart bangle bracelet or this enamel and crystal-studded bangle bracelet.
By the time a woman reaches 50, she knows life’s too short to wear lousy shoes. These Clarks suede booties are the perfect gift for a woman who doesn’t want to sacrifice sass and style, but still wants that legendary Clarks comfort and foot support. These booties offer just the right height stacked heel and internal platform that will keep her feet so comfy all day long. They feature cushion plus technology and an ortholite footbed for added comfort. These would look awesome with jeans, slacks or even a skirt with tights.
For even more comfort, the stylish Clarks Women’s Carleta Lyon Boot has a rubberized heel and sole that will keep her feet feeling happy even after a long day.
Lots of women absolutely love readers, and they’ve often got a pair on every side table and nightstand in their home. If you’re shopping for a woman who loves them, she’ll be nuts over these blingy reading glasses that offer every strength and lots of colors. Each pair features a silver fleur de lis on the arm, and the frames are embellished with a profusion of genuine Swarovski crystals.
Get them in burgundy, black, and the featured purple pair, in every strength from +1.00 to +3.00. She might also like this bright multicolored leopard print and crystal pair as well.
We love customized jewelry gifts because they can be made to mean pretty much anything you want. Whether you’re looking to celebrate your relationship, remind her of her best friend or a beloved pet companion, or even the names of her children, this pretty sterling silver necklace is a fun and creative way to do that.
With two nameplates that hang from a sterling silver chain, you can simply indicate the names before ordering. We also think she’ll love this special gift because it can also be ordered with chain lengths from 16 inches to 24 inches. If you need more names, we’d just order a second one and combine all the nameplates on a single chain. For a lighter look, this silver nameplate necklace lets you customize with up to three names at a time.
L’Occitane’s Divine Immortelle has a bit of a cult following, especially among women who are a little older and love to slather luxury beauty products over their skin to keep it looking younger. This skincare kit includes their best loved products from the collection, with Divine Cleansing Cream, Divine Youth Oil, Divine Eyes and Divine Cream for the face and neck. These products, when used as a full beauty regimen will help to fight fine lines and wrinkles and minimize the signs of premature aging. Now that’s a gift any woman could get on board with.
If she loves French beauty products, but doesn’t really want to switch up her regular beauty routine, she’ll definitely love this L’Occitane ten-piece collection of hand creams that come in a festive holiday box.
By the time your special lady has passed the 50 year mark, she’s probably ready to take time for herself. That’s exactly what this luxurious handmade bath gift set is all about. It’s filled with bath bombs, soy wax candles, and natural face sponges all designed to pamper her skin with shea butter and cocoa butter. Any woman will feel like her tub time-out is a totally indulgent opportunity to relax.
Enhance this present with a luxurious waffle weave cotton spa robe, and encourage your lady to regularly indulge in self-care.
We all want luscious lips, and the way to keep them looking great is to keep them moisturized perfectly with handmade lip balm created from this clever DIY kit. This kit has all the makings of a well-pampered pouter, and your lady will love knowing exactly what’s in her beauty products. With shea butter and coconut butter as a base, she can create sticks or pots of balm that are colored or colorless. It also has all the delicious essential oils to pamper her lips like peppermint, rose geranium, lavender, and lime.
When you’re shopping for gifts for women over 50, consider a luxurious set of bamboo sheets like these from BAMPURE. Made from 100% organic bamboo viscose, they’re naturally cooling, moisture wicking, and frankly feel like heaven all night long. They’re super soft and lightweight. They wash and dry like a dream, and come out wrinkle-free too.
Since women over 50 tend to sleep hot, they’re the perfect gift for a great night’s sleep. And who wouldn’t want that? This six piece set comes with flat and fitted sheets that can work with a mattress up to 16 inches deep. It also includes four pillowcases. Get them in either queen or king size, and in ten colors.
In case you’re really planning to splurge, get her a set of cooling pillows to go with this gift and she’ll be forever appreciative.
Any woman who spends a lot of time on her feet needs a way to find relief at the end of the day, and the Turejo Foot Spa is an ideal way to give her some soothing, soaking relaxation. This water bath features six electric massage rollers to stimulate acupuncture points on the soles of her tired dogs, effectively relieving stress and fatigue while she moves her feet back and forth over them.
A simple LED control panel on the top allows her to set the water temperature from 95-118 degrees Fahrenheit, plus she can activate the bobble function to give her feet even more comforting massage. This massager also features infrared light therapy, which, according to medical experts, can help skin cells function more efficiently.
If you want to give her a quick way to pamper her feet instead, foot masks are always a fun and affordable gift as well.
Women of a certain age know how to relax, whether it’s reading a book, savoring coffee and the morning news, or snagging a few minutes of early work before they’re showered for the day. The BedShelfie is a terrific gift that gives them room for their coffee, books, readers, or laptop. This clever bedside table is easily attached and can hold up to 15 pounds thanks to a strong clamp system that attaches without tools.
BedShelfie has all kinds of these clever bedside tables, so you can find the right one for her specific bedframe, and get it in black, white, or wood.
Does your lady love music? Is she constantly listening to her favorite playlists on Spotify, Pandora or Amazon Music Unlimited? Get her one of the most popular wireless Bluetooth speakers out there with the Beats Pill+. This little dynamo can move from room to room and deliver the kind of dynamic sound she’ll love. Paired with any Bluetooth enabled device, this cutie will play for up to 12 hours on a single charge. It comes in three colors, but natch we picked red, because…well, you know.
Every day can be a special day when your special woman receives a gorgeous bouquet of flowers. This big bouquet is a knockout with a dozen velvety red roses and ten stems of sweet-smelling white alstroemeria in a glass vase. Because they’ll arrive freshly cut, it’ll take two or three days for them to come into full bloom.
Another beautiful and unique floral bouquet is the Orange Roses and White Oriental Lilies combo from Benchmark Bouquets. Keep in mind, if your mom is sensitive to smell, those big lilies are pretty darned potent.
If you’re looking for something that will really last a long time, orchids are always a safe bet for weeks of beautiful display. This stunning bouquet of exotic purple Dendrobium orchids is an absolute stunner with 20 stems and a glass vase included.
Are you shopping for someone with a green thumb? If she’s the one responsible for upkeep on all the plants at her house, these watering globes can be a beautifully handy tool for keeping them green and growing healthy. These hand blown glass bulbs, once placed in the soil, use gravity to slowly feed water to the plants as needed. This particular set comes with one large and two smaller bulbs, but you have six different color options to choose from.
If those vivid colors seem incongruent with her interior decor, these hand blown glass watering birds might be just perfect, and they sure are cute. Or you might also consider this three pack of clear glass watering globes that have a bird, a snail, and a mushroom.
If you’re shopping on a budget this year, this is one of our favorite gifts for women over 50. The beautiful bangle looks like fine filigree work, with sparkly cubic zirconia accented flowers on each side. Made with rose gold plated copper, it opens with a hinge, and the snap closure will keep it safely on her wrist. At under fifteen bucks, we think it’s a style win and a total bargain.
The Rose Gold Plated Sterling Silver Infinity Bracelet is another good buy. It features a crystal-studded infinity symbol that represents unending love, as well as tiny heart charms along the bracelet chain.
If you’re throwing caution to the wind, and price isn’t an issue, this 14k Rose Gold Bracelet & Bezel Set Diamond is a real beauty that your special lady will cherish forever. You can even choose the carat weight of the diamond, from tiny to truly impressive.
Does your special someone just love to bake? This beautiful bundt cake pan from Nordic Ware would be a lovely gift to give on Valentine’s Day, especially if you presented it with a cake already created in it. Made of cast aluminum, it is coated with a wonderful nonstick finish that lets cakes release with no worry about crumbling and breakage.
If you think a heart is just a little too predictable for a gift, the Nordic Ware Rose Bundt Cake Pan is a beauty she can use all year round. The Jubilee Bundt Cake Pan also features an intricate design that will have her wowing anyone with her amazing baked creations. Because it’s a limited edition, you’ll want to hurry and get it before it’s gone.
Women of a certain age may struggle with dry skin, breakouts, or even lack of luster, but this nano ionic facial steamer can give her younger looking, more glowing and moisturized skin in just a few minutes per day. This little steamer pumps out nano steam with negatively charged ionic particles. Nano steam is ten times more effective at penetrating beneath the skin’s surface to cleanse as well as moisturize.
The super fine steam particles are 4,000 times smaller than ordinary steam, and help to increase blood circulation, leading to revitalized and refreshed skin. This steamer also comes with an inhalation attachment that can really help if her sinuses are clogged from a cold. It also has some blackhead removal tools, as well as a cute cat ear headband to hold her hair back while she’s steaming.
Because steaming makes her moisturizers that follow so much more effective, you might consider an all natural moisturizer from our list of those most highly recommended.
Is the woman you love counting carbs, on the keto diet, or just simply a lover of all things in the vegetable family? Maybe she’s trying to cook healthier to feel better, or to help you her life partner take off a pound or five. Whatever the reason, this Mueller multi-blade spiralizer is the gadget to get her this Valentine’s Day.
With four ultra-sharp German 420-grade hardened stainless steel blades, it makes magic out of carrots, zucchini, potatoes, fruits, and more. It can shred, make spiral noodles, and even make spiral slices to create gorgeous garnishes. Get Mom Inspiralized, a cookbook that’s all about turning veggies into healthy meal mainstays.
Want to put a bit of sparkle in your lady’s life this Valentine’s Day? These beautiful suncatchers are the perfect way to do it, especially if you take the time to help her get them hung in the windows throughout her house. This set comes with six suncatchers, each made from beautiful crystals in clear as well as an array of sparkling colors.
Once hung, the crystals will refract light prisms throughout the room every time the sun shines through. If you think she might prefer all her suncatchers to be matching, this set of six might be the right choice for her, with the only difference being the shape of the clear crystal prism on the bottom.
There’s nothing quite as cozy as a cashmere sweater. Those goats make the warmest fibers, in fact way warmer and softer than wool. These sweaters are the perfect gifts for every occasion. She’ll love the luxurious feel, as well as the cute style. This sweater features a fun button front placket that’s decorated with a knit ruffle. The collar and long sleeves also feature knit ruffle details. While we naturally favor red for Valentine’s Day, this sweater comes in three other fashionable colors and in women’s sizes from X-Small to X-Large.
If your special lady happens to be more a fan of the turtleneck sweater, you can find a casual oversize cashmere turtleneck in five other neutral colors. If you’re looking for a red cashmere crewneck, this one is a total keeper.
Hearts and flowers go hand in hand on when you want to express your love, and this sweet gift combines the best of both into a stunning jewelry piece your mom is going to love. The heart-shaped pendant is set with a sterling silver bezel. Inside, real dried flowers are preserved in resin which means they look as fresh as the day they were picked. This pretty pendant hangs from an 18 inch sterling silver chain. It’s like giving your loved one a bouquet that will last a lifetime.
If she’s not a fan of heart jewelry (and not all ladies are) you can get a similar pendant in tear drop shape. Get her some sweet pressed flower earrings to go with.
Your sweetie might not want to ever take off these slippers, because they’re going to snuggle her feet so sweetly she might decide they’re shoes. With natural nubuck suede uppers, these stylish slips feature hand-sewn whipstitching details and the cutest ankle strap. They’re lined with genuine sheep shearling for cozy warmth and comfort. They have a non-marking rubber sole with some traction, which makes them suitable for occasional outdoor wear.
These cool kicks have a back story your lady’s also going to love. OluKai has a corporate philosophy of giving, so with each pair sold, a portion of the proceeds go to ten different non-profit organizations in Hawaii. She will love that her gift is delivering help and hope to others.
Elevate her cutting and chopping to an art form, literally. These gorgeous knives each feature a stunning landscape from around the world. But they’re not just another pretty face. These kitchen workhorses feature blades made from high quality, durable stainless steel, that have been honed to razor sharpness, and their handles are ergonomically designed for a secure and balanced grip.
Since they’re so beautiful, you could get her this magnetic knife board that will display her set for all to see.
It’s likely that your special lady inspired you to appreciate the time and effort put into handcrafted gifts. That’s why she’ll appreciate these beautiful NOVICA gemstone earrings. These dangles feature bezel set amethyst and turquoise stones set in sterling silver, cascading down from one to another like a tantalizing waterfall. They are handmade by Neeru Goel of India who developed her passion for jewelry making from her grandmother.
These Sterling Silver Hollow Bell Hoop Earrings are another handcrafted option with Egyptian appeal. For big shine and contemporary style, the Sterling Silver Modern Mobius Earrings are a great gift choice as well.
Waking up well-rested and ready to start the day is challenging for most of us, but getting up bright-eyed is especially hard for women who juggle kids, a career, and life in general. If you’re looking for gifts that can really improve someone’s quality of life, the Philips Wake-up light definitely deserves consideration. This isn’t any ordinary alarm clock, because it wakes her with gently. No jarring buzzer or blaring radio can do that.
Inspired by nature’s sunrise, the wake-up light gradually increases brightness over 30 minutes, going from dim yellow until her room is filled with bright yellow light. This process of increasing light intensity stimulates her body to wake up naturally. Not only can it help her to wake up feeling more refreshed, it can also relax and soothe her to sleep with a simulated sunset. Genius idea.
If this is a bit of a budget buster for you, you can get the model with a few less features for under $50. The Philips SmartSleep Sunrise Wake Up and Sleep Therapy Light has even more options, like a relax and breathe function. Of course, it comes at a bit higher price, but she’s worth it, isn’t she?
A soft, minky duvet cover hides the promise of a good night’s sleep for any mom who suffers from insomnia. This washable weighted blanket is filled with safe, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic plastic poly pellets to give it added weight. The additional heft can help to naturally reduce stress and increase relaxation, meaning mom will rest more easily.
Covered in breathable natural cotton, this blanket keeps her warm, and the outside duvet slips off or on, making it warmer in winter if she’s cool at night. Weighted blankets are especially effective to help calm those who deal with chronic pain or anxiety.
This isn’t your ordinary bath gift set, even though it includes some lovely bubbly stuff to make bath time more enjoyable. Spa gift baskets like this one add in some special surprises to make the experience more relaxing and healthful. This package includes a massage comb, reflexology wood stick, and loofah, along with an aromatherapy candle, and potpourri in a pretty organza bag.
This gift set comes in a cute two-tone wooden basket that she’s going to find all sorts of uses for. If you’re not so sure she’ll take the time to maximize all those spa tools, you could always just encourage her to dive into a tub of bubbly goodness with the French Vanilla Bath Gift Set or this Lavender Bath Gift Set.
Bath gift sets make wonderful presents for any woman on your list from teen to senior.
We haven’t stopped thinking about these earrings since we first saw them a few months back. Threader earrings are super trendy, but these take that chic design to a new level of cool. These gorgeous dangles feature fiery white opal inlays, that make them both eye-catching and light catching.
They were created to inspire generosity, and a portion of the profits from their sale go to building clean drinking water systems in villages in underdeveloped countries. We think mom will be especially touched by that.
If she doesn’t happen to have pierced ears, the “Inspire” White Opal Choker and the 14k Gold Y Lariat Necklace also benefit philanthropic efforts.
This is a present every woman will love. Whether she’s worried about germs, or cleaning her hands while prepping tonight’s dinner, this hands-free soap dispenser will come to the rescue. Using innovative infra-red technology, the motion sensor automatically detects when hands are in position, and then dispenses the perfect amount of soap. Genius, right?
It’s especially great for women with kids, because she’ll never have to worry about them using too much soap or getting it all over the counter and sink. Made of fingerprint-resistant stainless steel, it eliminates the need for frequent cleaning. And because it dispenses a small amount, there will be less soap waste, which means it’s a money saver too.
Whether your giftee is into cycling, or she just wants to tap into a cycling group app while she’s riding her stationary bike, this cell phone holder could be just the trick. Her device can be secured safely with six points of grip, and the mount will adjust to any angle for convenient viewing while she’s riding or working out.
She might also love the Portland Design Works Bar-Ista Coffee Cup Holder. Make her morning workout or commute so much better with the addition of her favorite beverage within easy reach.
If the woman in your life loves purses, has a dozen hanging in the closet, and yet carries around the same bag all year long, it’s because it’s just too difficult to switch out her stuff. Been there. Done that. You can change all that with this nifty purse organizer.
She can organize once, and easily switch out handbags every day if she wants, because this felt purse organizer just lifts out, while leaving her essentials in the same sorted spaces where she originally put them. Better yet, they come in three sizes – medium, large and extra-large, so no matter what mood she’s in, or which bag she wants to carry, the switcharoo will be simple.
She can also color coordinate, because these organizers come in eight shades from pedestrian beige to brilliant red.
This convenient blender offers one-person portions, simple one-touch blending, and durable stainless-steel blades for fast results. Best of all, the Nutri Ninja features three different blending cups can double as travel cups, each with secure flip top lids, so she can sip from the same container she blends in. Less to clean at the end of the day is a gift in itself, right?
The Ninja’s powerful motor and blades can break down whole fruits, vegetables, ice and seeds for more efficient nutrient and vitamin extraction. Another plus? All the parts are BPA free and dishwasher safe.
A box of chocolates is always a lovely gift, but this delicious assortment from Godiva Chocolatiers is a luxurious choice that steps it up a notch. Wrapped in an elegant gold box, this sampler features many favorites from the Godiva Collection including chocolates with decadent chocolate hazelnut praline, refreshing mint filling, deep dark ganache and so many more.
Another holiday favorite, the Ferrero Collection Fine Assorted Chocolates box is filled with three luscious choices from the classic Ferrero Roche to the layered Raffaello and delicious dark chocolate Rondnoir.
If your lady is a chocoholic, check out our huge list of gifts that will delight and have her on chocolate overload.