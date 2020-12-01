101 Best Gifts for Women Over 50: The Ultimate List

Speaking of cool, it wasn’t until we got the chance to try out this robot vacuum system from SharkNinja that we thoroughly fell in love with it. It’s really awesome to have a robot vacuum, but not all can keep up with this wicked little cleaner.

It digs deep to remove dust, dirt and pet dander, but what we loved about our demo model was the HUGE dust bin, the largest of any we’ve used. It’s easier to open and empty than many we’re tried, including the iRobot Roomba. (My Roomba has been relegated to the closet.)

But what made us really swoon is that super powerful little hand vac that stays fully charged in the docking station for the robot vacuum. It does an amazing job on stairways, in corners, along baseboards, and more. Plus the one button empty function is just wicked cool. If you want the best for the woman who is getting tired of doing housework, this is a stellar gift idea.

This cleaning system features voice control and works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

