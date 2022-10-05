25 Best Christmas Inflatable Decorations

Dress up your home with our favorite Christmas inflatable decorations, perfect for indoors or out. Don’t forget to light up your yard with environmentally friendly solar Christmas lights.
Where this Santa and Sleigh Inflatable really shines is the wedge of white designed to blend into the snow and give this inflatable the illusion that the reindeer are really taking off.
This will set your sleigh apart from the neighbors because it looks like your reindeer are flying. If you live in a climate that doesn’t get snow for Christmas, this illusion won’t be as effective but still works.
It’s a full eight feet long and lit from within with LED lights for magical night viewing.
For fans of the classic Christmas movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, this Station Wagon Inflatable is a must-have.
This eight-foot-long inflatable recreates the famous scene as the Griswald’s station wagon drives home with an enormous dug up pine tree that is significantly too big. (“Little full. Lotta sap.”)
The car is complete with wood paneling pattern and the tree has a large root ball on the end. It’s lit up to be visible at night. Park this right next to this Uncle Eddie’s RV Infatable (complete with septic hose) and you have a complete yard that will have people going by slow down to get a better look.
There’s another version of this concept if you’re trying to save a little money but the effect isn’t as good in my opinion.
This Waving Santa Blower will get everyone’s attention day or night. It’s one of those wacky arm-waving inflatables at your local car dealership, but with a Christmas twist.
This skinny Santa inflatable is a great option for those who want a tall outdoor display. You could even include multiple Santas on the same lawn for a bigger effect. He measures nine inches in diameter and six feet tall. This inflatable is made from high-strength polyamide nylon silk, making it resistant to wind-induced tearing.
They also make a matching snowman friend and helper elf for him. You can get a whole yard of them. (Bonus points for the Nope reference.)
For connoisseurs of potty humor, we have Santa’s Outhouse. This six-foot inflatable has a motorized moving door so Santa is opening and closing the door to the outhouse. The movement and the tall Christmas tree help the brown outhouse to stand out.
The beauty of this one is in the details including the silly little elf who has caught Santa on the john, the roll of “toilet paper” on the outside of the outhouse, the string of fake Christmas lights around the top of it, and the domed metal chimney you see on old outhouses.
This seven-foot Santa on a bass boat has similar energy.
This snowman family around the fire is a unique and cozy inflatable that works all winter long.
Each of the three snowmen has a stick with a marshmallow on the end that they are roasting over the fire. They are lit from within and the fire is especially bright for a more realistic look.
The tallest snowman is five feet tall and it’s suitable for indoor and outdoor use.
If you’re having a dog theme this year or are just a dog-lover like myself, you can’t go wrong with this eight-foot-long candy cane and the four dogs sharing it.
I love the clever way the tiny dog on the end is holding the bend of the candy cane. It looks like there’s a nice selection of puppy representation with a lab type, bully breed, huskey, and chihuahua.
It’s a sweet decoration that’s lit from within for night-viewing and works both outdoors and in.
Standing eight feet tall, this cute polar bear and penguins design is ideal for those that want something festive, but not overly Christmas-y.
It’s lit from within so it stands out at night. An inflator fan, ground stakes, and tethers are all included. It would pair really well with this penguins building a snowman inflatable.
Stand out from all the snowmen and reindeer with a modern take: Operation Present Drop. This eight-foot-tall inflatable features Santa himself piloting a helicopter with two helper elves jumping down to deliver presents.
It’s designed with a tall central column that’s clear. This is what holds up the rest of the decoration but since it’s see-through there’s an illusion that the helicopter is hovering off the ground.
This enormous tree decoration shows the neighborhood that you love Christmas the most. A whopping 20 feet tall, this Christmas tree with a star on top is a great way to tell everyone that you love Christmas.
If this is simply too tall for your needs, consider this inflatable four foot tree instead. Consider placing one of these trees outside your home, or even inside. You could use this instead of your “real” Christmas tree, making it great for those who want to go green and avoid cutting down trees needlessly.
When bigger is better, you won’t beat TKLoop’s Giant Santas. I’m featuring their 26-foot Santa but they also go all the way up to a towering 40-foot Claus–that’s taller than most houses.
These are professional inflatables perfect for events and Christmas attractions, but if you’ve got the cash, you can make your home the attraction of the neighborhood. There will be no competing against this.
It’s made of 21D Oxford cloth, a durable fabric you often see made to make camoflauge netting or home sauna boxes because it can hold up to heat, moisture, and sun. If treated right and kept out of heavy winds, this one should last you a very long time.
Keep in mind that this Santa is not pre-lit so you’ll want to pick up a set of solar-powered spotlights.
For the home that loves Star Wars, this Walker Lit Up with Christmas Lights is for you.
The copy of the franchise’s classic AT-AT (All Terrain–Armored Transport) Walker, this inflatable is 8.5 feet long and just over eight feet tall. It will stand out during the day and when lit at night. If you get a lot of snow like I do, you can create your own mini Hoth landscape. It self-inflates making set up super quick and easy.
Gemmy offers a range of Star Wars inflatbles for the holidays so you can build your own collection to create a full yard scene including R2D2, Baby Yoda, X-Wing fighter, Storm Troopers, and Millennium Falcon.
You’ll have cars slowing down with this huge 12-foot tall Grinch inflatable.
This decoration has the Grinch sitting on top of his over-stuffed pack of presents and Christmas trees with his adorable dog (I mean reindeer) Max on a leash.
It’s over nine feet wide and is lit for nighttime viewing. It comes with anchors, but with something this big, it’s worth it to put in a few extras.
Santa might traditionally deliver his presents via a sleigh, but we still think this oversized Pilot Santa lawn decoration is perfect for the holiday season.
Measuring eight feet wide, this Santa inflatable features a “North Pole Express” phrase on one side, and a pile of presents hidden behind Santa.
This self-inflating decoration comes complete with everything you need for outside placement: an inflator fan, a set of ground stakes, and tethers. If you have the yard space, this is something that will definitely set your house apart, and make it easy for your holiday guests to locate your house in the neighborhood.
This is an especially nice yard decoration for families with a personal interest in aviation. Maybe dad is a pilot, or mom is a history buff who loves the Wright Bros. Of course, if you prefer a more traditional look for your inflatable decor, you could opt for this Santa in a sleigh inflatable instead.
This archway is a lovely addition to your yard this Christmas to frame your walkway and welcome guests into your merry home.
The eight-foot-tall inflatable archway looks to be made up of stacked Christmas presents with candy cane poles and a bright red bow. It’s lit from within and works for indoor and outdoor settings.
Got a sweet tooth? Upgrade your typical gingerbread house with a 10-foot-tall inflated Candy Castle. This towering features all the holiday stars you’d expect to see like Santa, reindeer, gingerbread men, and a penguin.
I really like all the details on this one, especially the gumdrops, the peppermints, the frosting scrollwork, and ice cream turrets. It’s lit from within with LED lights and inflates in moments.
Love the idea of a sweet decoration but this one is a little too big? I’m obsessed with this five-foot gingerbread man in a mug of hot cocoa with smiling marshmallows.
Going for more of a tropical Christmas theme? This charming island inflatable is just what you need to perfect your decor.
This inflatable features Santa chillin’ with a penguin under a palm tree. It can be used indoors or outdoors and features internal lighting so you can still enjoy the scene at night. However, depending on the Christmas climate where you live, you may want to exercise caution. This inflatable is only rated for temperatures above 14 degrees F (or -10 degrees C).
If you want another bird-inspired inflatable, this Christmas flamingo is a nice alternative to consider.
This eight-foot inflatable snowman is tall, eye-catching, and festive. I love that big, round belly and that rosy-cheeked smile that just makes you feel the spirit of Christmas.
It’s also one of the more affordable options on our list. A built-in light strip help to illuminate the snowman from within. There’s a matching eight-foot Santa Claus so he won’t look lonely.
Eight feet not tall enough? Check out Gemmy’s whopping 20-foot tall snowman.
Biker Santa is the only sensible choice for motorcycle enthusiasts. The inflatable is six feet tall and 7.5 feet long. According to Power Sports Guide, this fits into the range of the average length of a motorcycle making this a life-size bike.
It has great details, is self-inflating, and has built-in lights.
Are you a dog lover? This festive inflatable pup is perfect for dog lovers, and dachshund owners in particular.
He’s six feet long and his horizontal orientation makes him the ideal choice for small spaces with limited headroom. As with most other options on our list, this is suitable for use both indoors and out and comes with an inflator and stakes for your convenience.
If you love A Nightmare Before Christmas, this is the ultimate holiday inflatable for you: a Jolly Jack Skellington.
Standing 5.5 feet tall and lit internally for night viewing, this cute inflatable is a wonderful stand-alone decoration. You can also pair it with other inflatables to create a diverse yardscape of Christmas characters.
Looking for your inflated yard to stand out? How about a tiny Santa riding a Christmas Dinosaur? What is more unexpected than that?
A 10-foot-long blue dino will certainly have people turning their heads and be the delight of all the kids (and adults) who are solidly in their dinosaur stage. (speaking of kids in their dino-stage, the featured dinosaur looks to be a brachiosaurus from the neck and head shape. There was a lot of talk around brachiosaurus not actually existing, but this neat article by the Philip J Morris Dinosaur Museum clears that up.)
While only four feet tall, this inflatable elf is definitely eye-catching, thanks to its motorized waving hands and built-in lights. It literally stands in front of your house waving to all the cars going by.
If you already have a yard Santa, this is a nice inflatable elf buddy to make your yard look more impressive and complete.
This wacky Grilling Santa is ideal for those who want a different twist on the classic Christmas look.
We think he’s perfect for the family that loves BBQ, grilling, or in the yard of a professional chef. Santa wears a chef hat that says “Santa”, and an apron that says “Keep calm Santa is coming”. The inflatable grill has some cute items on the grill, including a steak and a shrimp.
His modest size means you can use him indoors if you prefer to keep your inflatables inside instead of outside.
If you love the classic Rudolph Christmas movie, then you’ll love this Bumble inflatable.
While not the tallest inflatable on our list, we actually like that this Bumble only clocks in around three feet tall. That makes him a great size for placement on a porch or other small spaces. Plus it makes the decoration more affordable.
How cute is this trio of holiday friends? Measuring six feet tall, this adorable inflatable is perfect for homes that don’t want a Santa or reindeer inflatable in the front yard.
I like that its wintry design will fit for December as well as through January and February without looking out of place. It’s lit from within so it’s visible at night. This inflatable is rated for both indoor and outdoor use by the manufacturer.