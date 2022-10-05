25 Best Christmas Inflatable Decorations

Where this Santa and Sleigh Inflatable really shines is the wedge of white designed to blend into the snow and give this inflatable the illusion that the reindeer are really taking off.

This will set your sleigh apart from the neighbors because it looks like your reindeer are flying. If you live in a climate that doesn’t get snow for Christmas, this illusion won’t be as effective but still works.

It’s a full eight feet long and lit from within with LED lights for magical night viewing.