27 Best Doctor Who Gifts: Your Ultimate List

This is maybe the coolest Whovian gift I’ve seen.

Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook: 40 Wibbly-Wobbly Timey-Wimey Recipes is packed with fun recipes to either recreate food on the show or create treats that look like the characters. I mean, just look at this Cassandra pizza–it looks amazing. These recipes are perfect for a watching party, birthday party, or any gathering of Whovians.

The book is broken down mostly by type of food but has a section of “Speed of light bites” for recipes that are easier and faster than others.

Some of the amazing treats in here include bread that looks like a face of an Ood, Fish Fingers and Custard where the custard is actually a cheese and mustard dipping sauce for your fish, and veggie kabobs that look like sonic screwdrivers.

Your Whovian friend will love this.