27 Best Doctor Who Gifts: Your Ultimate List

Trying to find gifts for a Doctor Who fan? These are unique ideas for Doctor Who gifts that any Whovian will love. For more fandom gifts, check out the best Stranger Things gifts.
When subtle isn’t their style, go with a hoodie that turns them into the phone box.
The officially licensed hoodie is fleece-lined for comfort but not so heavy as to overheat you inside. The detailing is machine washable and the zipper position mimics the doors of the Tardis. It’s a great choice for all genders but keep in mind that is sized for men’s sizes and adjust accordingly for more femme body types.
You really can’t miss with Doctor Who Poetry Magnets. The set has over 500 magnets with all the words you need to create iconic DW catchphrases and lines. They can cover their entire fridge in Doctor Who references.
This set is handmade by a crafter in Maryland so you are also supporting an American small business.
This is maybe the coolest Whovian gift I’ve seen.
Doctor Who: The Official Cookbook: 40 Wibbly-Wobbly Timey-Wimey Recipes is packed with fun recipes to either recreate food on the show or create treats that look like the characters. I mean, just look at this Cassandra pizza–it looks amazing. These recipes are perfect for a watching party, birthday party, or any gathering of Whovians.
The book is broken down mostly by type of food but has a section of “Speed of light bites” for recipes that are easier and faster than others.
Some of the amazing treats in here include bread that looks like a face of an Ood, Fish Fingers and Custard where the custard is actually a cheese and mustard dipping sauce for your fish, and veggie kabobs that look like sonic screwdrivers.
Your Whovian friend will love this.
If the weather outside is frightful, and your best friend thinks Tom Baker’s delightful, then this massive, cozy scarf is a great gift idea. It’s 18 feet long, and looks just like the iconic scarf worn by the Fourth Doctor.
Share a secret message with your Whovian with this custom Gallifreyan necklace.
You provide the message (up to 12 words) whether it’s something personal or Who-related (“Hello, Sweetie), and the artist will translate it into circular Gallifreyan and create a pendant with the translated image.
The custom pendant includes 24-inch chain, organza gift bag, and slip of paper that translates the Gallifreyan into English. These are made by an artist in Georgia so you’re supporting an American small business.
You can preview what your phrase will look like in Gallifreyan with this translator app.
You’ll find plenty of TARDIS bags which makes sense as the gimmick writes itself (bigger on the inside, right?) but this TARDIS Backpack is my favorite by far. It’s officially licensed so you know all the details will be there accurately from the text on the sign to the ambulance company symbol.
But I like it because they managed to make the backpack a rectangle so it’s even shaped like the TARDIS instead of a rounded bag printed to look like the phone box.
If they’re more of a messenger bag type person, check out this TARDIS cross-body bag.
They can carry the Tardis with them at all times with this wallet from Bioworld.
It’s a vegan leather bi-fold design with incredibly accurate detailing on the windows, signs, and St. John Ambulance seal. Inside is a zippered pouch, bill pocket, loads of card slots, and an ID slot.
It’s a gender-neutral design and a good size that works for all ages.
If a wallet sounds like a good idea but this isn’t quite right, we’ve gathered the very best cool men’s wallets to pick from.
This shirt is a real hidden gem to sort out the dedicated Whovians from the rest.
In Season Five, episode 12, entitled “The Pandorica Opens” The Doctor takes Amy Pond to Planet One in order to see what is said to be the oldest writing in all of existence. As it turns out the oldest words written are a message from River Song that reads, “Hello, Sweetie” followed by time coordinates that sets off the whole Pandorica adventure.
“Hello, Sweetie,” here has been translated into Gallifreyan to keep the mystery going and the coordinates have remained the same.
It’s available in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes as well as in blue, pink, and black.
Help them scatter the words “Bad Wolf” throughout time and space with this officially licensed ring.
Being a wrap ring it’s naturally adjustable so you can tighten and loosen it to best fit your hand. The black typewriter font is stamped on the front and the Doctor Who logo is stamped on the inside.
-
With this Lego set you can build the Tardis as well as the Tardis console with Clara, and the 11th and 12th Doctor.
It’s meant for ages 10 and up and has a total of 623 pieces. The console has everything you’d expect including working levers, multiple screens, and Gallifreyan writing.
For figures to play with it includes a Lego Clara, 11th Doctor with a fez, 12th Doctor with the sonic screwdriver, Weeping Angel, and two Daleks.
Jodie Whittaker is life. If you’re shopping for someone who is stoked that the Doctor is finally a woman after all these years, this shirt that matches the one she wears is the gift for them.
This cool color-changing mug switches between designs as the mug gets hot. At room temperature it reads “Don’t Blink” but as soon as you add your tea, the angels appear. It is hand wash only, so make sure they know not to put it in the dishwasher.
They can decorate their own TARDIS with this replica of the classic instructions sign. The eight-by-12 sign is printed on a lightweight sheet of tin so it even feels like someone has pried the sign off the side of the TARDIS and made off it. (Impossible, we know but still.)
This Caffeinate Mug uses the traditional Starbucks green and white logo design with a Dalek twist. The Dalek even has the same starred tiara as the Starbucks mermaid. They’ll get a real laugh out of this one.
We can all hear a Dalek’s, “Exterminate!” bellow in our heads when we see one but this mug turns it into another, nicer command.
This “Don’t Blink” Shirt is a classic design that will get lots of reactions from fans. It references the Weeping Angels arcs and pays homage to the British motto of “keep calm and carry on.”
Fans of both the classic and New Who will think these K-9 Slippers are just adorable. Shaped like the loveable robot dog, these officially licensed slippers have all the details from the rounded eye stalk down to the buttons on the back. They’re sized to fit women.
Lovers of Ten and Eleven will appreciate this Bad Wolf Vinyl Decal which will give them the ability to help spread signs of the Bad Wolf across time and space (and their commute).
The 5.5-inch decal will stick to any smooth clean surface like car windows, laptops, water bottles, and nearly anything else you can think of. They’re made right here in the USA which I appreciate.
Love ugly Christmas sweaters? Get this great officially licensed Doctor Who Christmas Sweater is perfect for Who fans who want to bring a little festive fun into the office party. The classically knit Christmas Sweater has a repeating pattern of the TARDIS and Daleks.
Looking for ugly sweaters you don’t have to spend a lot of money on? We compiled the best cheap ugly Christmas sweaters.
Shopping for a Doctor Who fan with more intellectual tastes? The TARDIS Eruditorum series spans six books, with each book offering a look at a different era in Who history. Start with volume one, or buy the whole set.
There are tons of academic-quality essays in each book that shed light on the fictional world of the show, as well as the drama behind the scenes.
Not quite the right gift for the person you have in mind? Shop all the Doctor Who collections on Blu-Ray and DVD here.
What better gift for Christmas than a collection of Doctor Who Christmas specials? This collection includes adventures featuring David Tennant, Matt Smith and Peter Capaldi. The set includes an Eleventh Doctor sonic screwdriver, as well.
The chameleon arch may not be a real thing, but you can still pretend you’re just a Time Lord in disguise with this cool Doctor Who fob watch. It matches the watch seen in the series that Eleven carries and comes with a Gallifreyan pendant. The Master’s fob watch is also available, if you’re shopping for the type that just can’t help rooting for the villains.
One of the best parts of Matt Smith’s tenure on Doctor Who was the introduction of Vincent van Gogh, and the creation of a few van Gogh paintings that featured the TARDIS. If you’re shopping for someone who still gets misty when Vincent goes to the museum, this may be the gift for them.
This two-foot by three-foot print looks great in a bedroom, office, or game room.
Looking for a cool board game gift? This collector’s edition of Monopoly gives the classic board game a Gallifrey twist. It includes six collectible tokens, including scarf, bow tie, screwdriver, celery, recorder, and umbrella. If Monopoly isn’t really their thing, consider Doctor Who versions of other classic games, such as Trivial Pursuit or Yahtzee with a collectible dice cup in the shape of the Tardis.
New Whovian parents will go gaga over this Stormageddon Onesie by LittleHorn. Until they can show their favorite series to their kid, they’ll probably want to include them in the fandom in other ways. (I personally know two children of friends who were named after Doctor Who characters.)
The 100% cotton onesie comes in sizes from 0-6 months up to 18-24 months.
When in doubt, opt for a Doctor Who novel. They’re a great way for a fan to spend more time with a companion that left the show too soon, or a doctor that’s no longer on the air and having new adventures.
Doctor Who novels are also a great way for readers to enjoy “lost” episodes of the show. For example, one great novelization you can pick up is Shada, a story scripted for a television series, but never produced. The story was written by none other than Douglas Adams of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy fame.
Possessed fat has never been so cute than the Adipose and they can carry one with them in the form of a silicone coin purse. I mean, no one carries coins anymore but it’s great for holding anything small like debit cards, cash, dice, earbuds, or mini sonic screwdrivers.
Impossible Worlds is an incredible art book with designs from 50 years of Doctor Who, including detailed looks at the sets, costumes, spacecraft, alien planets, creatures, weapons, and gadgets. This is a great gift for long-time fans, or for anyone who loves a behind-the-scenes look at their favorite show.