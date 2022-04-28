50 Best Cool Men’s Wallets: The Ultimate List

We’ve curated our favorite cool men’s wallets across a range of price points and styles so there’s something for everybody here. “Cool” can mean a lot of different things from trendy and edgy to more of a chic, dashing look so we included a little bit of everything.
If you need something rugged that will last, go Trayvax. You can find tons of YouTube videos of folks doing reviews of their Trayvax wallets that they’re still using and loving two years later, and that’s why they’re some of the best gifts for boyfriends.
You don’t often find a wallet with a lifetime guarantee on it, but the Element is built to last and hold up to some serious abuse. It has a stainless steel core wrapped with top-grain leather affixed by tough paracord. There’s space for cards on one side and a covered money clip on the other.
Everything is protected by a leather strap and heavy-duty rivet snap that many have reported has never come undone by accident even with years of daily use. There’s a convenient bottle opener built-in and a sturdy loop for attaching to a carabiner making this perfect for hikers, fishermen, and other outdoorsy folks.
Trayvax wallets are made in America and the Element has RFID protection. This is the second generation of the Element and the design has been improved with the steel loop on top being slightly slimmer and more comfortable to wear.
This is a rigid wallet and meant for those who keep their wallet in their front pocket as the rivet can dent your cards (over a long period of time) if you sit on it for many hours a day.
Square wallets are shaped perfectly to fit into your back pocket. But your front pocket isn’t square. Answer? A wallet shaped like your front pocket.
Enter Rogue Industries and their Front Pocket Wallet made from imported top-grain leather. The unique shape makes it comfortable and secure in your front pocket both standing and sitting.
Despite the curve, there’s a pocket large enough for unfolded cash and three card slots with a see-through ID slot on the opposite side. It’s also available lightweight ballistic nylon with RFID blocking technology.
If you prioritize your wallet being slim and rugged, go with The Ridge. This RFID-blocking front-pocket wallet uses military-grade aluminum and titanium to protect your cards and there is a removable plastic money clip on the back for cash.
The elastic sides stretch to accommodate up to 12 cards but allow it to stay slim when you aren’t using that many. This elastic is replaceable as this wallet is built to last a lifetime. There’s a rounded cut-out on the side that makes it quick and easy to access your cards as well.
I love this striking burnt titanium color but it’s also available in black, olive, steel, and rose gold.
Distil Union’s Wally Version 5.0 is a slim bi-fold that has been workshopped and redesigned for a compact but practical solution to balancing a slim profile and wanting access to your things.
It keeps your cards accessible by using color-coded tabs that you can pull that will bring up your cards or ID or whatever you have in that slot. That allows the slots to be closer together and not staggered like in traditional wallets. My wallet has this for my ID and I love it. These interior pockets let you tap your card without needing to fully remove it.
All this allows it to hold up to 15 cards without becoming too thick. There’s also a stainless steel money clip that can hold up to 30 bills.
This awesome front-pocket wallet is made with genuine full-grain leather that was tanned using eco-friendly methods. It comes in several colors to choose from.
If you’re trying to avoid leather, either for ethical or ecological reasons consider one of Corkor’s unique Cork Wallets. Cork is cruelty-free while also being slim and ultra-lightweight.
Corkor wallets are created by artisans in the cork region of Portugal. This slim bi-fold has six card slots and a full-sized pocket for cash.
They’re more durable than you might think–plus, if you ever drop your wallet in the water, you know it’s going to float.
Like the idea of a vegan wallet but don’t want it to look like you’ve got a wine cork in your pocket? Their dark brown version could pass for leather until you get right up close.
It’s what you’re feeling so why not wear it on your wallet. This cute Bank of Dad wallet will satisfy the dad-joke loving Dads in your life. You can customize it further by adding a name or other word to the upper corner.
It’s made of real leather and is laser-engraved. Each pocket has RFID protection to keep your information safe. And there are plenty of pockets with a fold for cash, seven card slots, and a removable ID and photo holder.
If you spend a lot of time outdoors, this Sport Wallet by Pelican might be just the thing to keep your belongings safe and dry. A loop and included lanyard help to keep it secure.
The little briefcase-style wallet has a hard, durable exterior built to put up with lots of abuse and the interior has two mesh envelopes to hold your ID, cards, cash, or even keys. Once shut and secured with the latch, the case has IP54-rated water resistance. According to Rainford Solutions’ guide to IP ratings, IP54 means that it protects against dust and sprays of water from any direction. That shakes out to this being great protection from rain and splashing waves, but can’t guarantee that it will remain waterproof when submerged.
If you need a fully waterproof wallet, check out Nite Ize.
When people see this Stingray Bifold, they’ll know for sure it’s not normal leather but I highly doubt they’ll guess that’s it actually made from stingray.
Stingray leather (also called shagreen) is very different from cowhide in that the surface is covered in these hard but smooth, pearl-like bumps. According to Leathercraft Masterclass, these smooth pearls are made of dentin, the same thing that gives our teeth strength. Basically, your wallet is wearing armor. Masterclass also points out that stingray is a fairly stiff leather to start out but it can be broken in.
This stingray bifold is made by Lucky Potato (what a brand name, huh?) and is available in five different styles depending on your preferences in ID windows, card slots, snap closures, and cash pockets.
Like most exotic leathers, the interior of the wallet is made with traditional cow leather because stingray is not going to play nice with thin layers needed to create card slots.
Want something a little more down-to-earth? Mountain Voyage Co’s Wooden Money Clip is made of a metal frame and real walnut wood exterior. The elastic can firmly hold one card and expand to hold up to 15 cards and the clip can eight bills. This keeps the wallet extra slim and perfect for your front pocket.
The walnut wood gives this a rustic class that other wallets lack. As a bonus it is RFID-blocking.
Love books? Or just want to disguise your wallet a little bit? This “Book of Wealth” Wallet turns your billfold into a compact little vintage-looking book. The cover is textured vinyl and there is loads of space inside 10 card slots, one ID holder, four cash pockets with zipper closure, and closes with a magnetic snap.
This is large enough to hold a checkbook and (at eight inches tall) some smaller smartphones. Whether you want something to carry around with you or a discreet storage case to hide on a bookshelf, for the money this is an awesome buy.
You can also get a version of this that looks like the bible.
If you’re looking for something a little futuristic, definitely take a closer look at the ACM Wallet. It’s mechanized so you’ll never have to fumble looking through your wallet for the right card.
Want your Discover card? Push the Discover button and the Discover card pops up. Don’t have a Discover card? The buttons are completely customizable with 18 different buttons to choose from, some pre-labeled (like driver’s license, Visa, and gas cards) and some blank and color-coded so you can develop your own system.
The ACM wallet keeps all your cards separate so they aren’t damaged by rubbing against each other which can scratch or even render some cards, like hotel keys, unusable. There are slots for six cards and cash and additional cards fit in the money clip on the back.
For a little extra you can have it custom engraved.
Keep in mind, being metal, this isn’t the best choice for those who tend to sit on their wallets in their back pocket.
Looking for a wallet for someone who can’t put their gaming controller down? We love this Playstation Dual-Shock Controller Wallet. It has all the right details including raised buttons you can feel and stand-in black circles the right size to be the joysticks. While the faux leather exterior looks just like the remote, there’s room on the interior for cash, a zippered pocket, ID window, and two card slots.
It comes in a variety of bright colors from blue to yellow to red to black. And for those who need it to look even more like a controller, they have an option where the wallet background is black and they outline the actual shape of the control in color, all with the same raised buttons.
If they’re a little more retro, check out this Nintendo NES wallet.
For those who want to keep their wallets super slim, check out Mighty Wallet. Their wallets are made from a single sheet of water-resistant Tyvek which you’ve probably seen on buildings under construction, protecting it from the elements until the siding gets put on. If it protects buildings, it can protect your cash.
Tyvek is extremely durable. Ever try to rip open an express mail envelope which looks like paper but then you find out there is no amount of pulling that can tear that thing in half? That was probably Tyvek.
Mighty Wallets are super thin but still have six compartments for cards and cash. Over time they’ll soften and show some wear but they can last you years and years without tearing. My husband has been using the same Tyvek wallet for going on four years now. He loves how thin and flexible these wallets are because they are so comfortable in his pocket.
They have tons of designs to choose from but I love this one that looks like a folded up piece of blank notebook paper which can help your wallet fly under the radar from anyone looking to steal your wallet because it looks just paper. They also make designs like world maps, classic art, subway maps, and faux leather grain.
This Cassette Tape Card Case is perfect for the smoker in your life who loves all things retro. It can work as either a card holder or billfold for a compact wallet or as a case that holds cigarettes (or whatever pre-rolls are more your jam).
The wallet has a stainless steel built-in lighter that is also removable.
This wallet doesn’t just look like a baseball, it’s made like one. It’s built from the same leather baseballs are made from, uses the same waxed red thread for stitching, and even has the same number of stitches (108) as a regulation ball.
All wallets wear out and show their age, but the neat thing about this wallet is that it ages like a baseball. So while other wallets may be starting to look dingy, this one will have the satisfying feel of a baseball that’s seen a lot of games.
The bi-fold wallet has a leather interior with eight slots for cards and a pocket for cash. It’s definitely a conversation starter.
Always come out looking like a high-roller with this cool mens wallet printed to look like a real US $100 bill. The details are incredible from the coloring down to the blue 3D security strip. It’s made of faux leather and has lots of storage room with nine card slots, one flip-up ID slot, and two full-size pockets for actual cash.
This Real Crocodile Claw Bifold will certainly turn heads when you pull it out. How could it not? There’s an actual crocodile foot on it. The exterior is made of crocodile belly leather and the interior is cowhide.
Seeing as there’s a reptile claw on it, it’s safe to say that it’s not designed to be especially slim and I don’t think you’d want to sit on this one either.
It has three ID windows, three card slots, and one hidden card slot. What this doesn’t have a cash pocket but if you don’t tend to carry cash regularly anyway, then that’s not a loss.
Let’s be honest, this one is about style, and for the price, why not?
This wallet is handmade to order with a hand-tooled word map that is handpainted. I know the price is a little higher than others but I love that you can really design your ideal wallet here. It’s made with real vegetable-tanned leather and the interior of the wallet is soft goat leather. This is a great men’s wallet for a guy who loves to travel, or anyone who appreciates style.
Included in the price, you can choose from four different bifold wallet styles depending on what combination of card slots, ID window, and coin pocket you prefer. You also get to pick from four different interior leather colors, whether or not you want a snap closure (interior or exterior with strap) or a hole added for a wallet chain. For a couple of extra bucks you can add a custom engraving as well.
For something with executive gravitas, King’s Loot has a Slim Front Pocket Wallet that delivers exactly that.
Its bi-fold design gives you a traditional wallet feel but is modernized with an easy access tab on the exterior of the wallet so you can get the cards you use most often without opening your wallet or even looking. The full-grain leather wallet has space for up to 10 cards, with RFID blocking protection, as well as an ID card window and a stainless steel clip to hold cash.
It’s designed to be slim, fast, and functional. I appreciate that they keep the logo to an unobtrusive design on the corner so the wall can stay sleek and professional.
Sure, it’s not the cheapest wallet on here but you deserve it. Treat yourself, king.
Ostrich leather is one of the most prized leathers around because it’s more supple and pliable than traditional cow leather, but just as strong. This Ostrich Leather Bifold takes advantage of that to create a wallet that is comfortable and built to last.
The Handbag Spa’s page on ostrich leather explains that ostrich leather contains more natural oils than cowhide so it stays softer and is less prone to cracking over time.
The little bumps there are feather follicles and are one of the reasons why ostrich leather is more expensive than cowhide (other than there being more cows around than ostriches). The slightly bumpy surface requires a more delicate processing that takes more time and finesse.
This wallet by Yonder Leather uses South African ostrich hide but was handmade here in the USA. The lining of the wallet is cowhide leather (the bumps of ostrich would interfere with card slots) and has room for eight cards and a cash pocket with a divider. If you need more room, Yonder Leather makes a 12-card bifold.
It comes in natural brown and black.
This real leather American Flag wallet is handmade for you when you order so allow for an extra day or two for an independent artisan in New York to create your wallet. It’s a slim bi-fold that’s hand-printed with eco-friendly plant-based dye for a long-lasting image with low environmental impact. The compact shape makes it great for front pockets and back pockets users.
I like that this wallet has four card slots on the inside as well as one on the back of the outside of the wallet so you have a slot for a card you want to quickly get to. There’s also a see-through ID slot and two smaller side pockets for cash.
For something no one else has, get a wallet with a custom photograph printed on it. You can upload the image of your choice and they’ll print it onto this durable, genuine leather men’s tri-fold wallet. There is plenty of storage in this one with nine card slots, two cash pockets, one clear ID slot, two hidden card slots, a zippered coin pocket, and two slots built to hold keys.
If leather isn’t your thing, you can also find a custom photo wallet made with sturdy fabric making it a good choice for a back pocket or front pocket wallet. There are plenty of card slots, an ID holder, and a pocket for cash.
The Two-Tone Leather Carhartt Billfold is a classic good-ol’-boy wallet for a man just looking to put in an honest day’s work. Solid, practical, and with no extra frills. It’s the sort of thing you might find on a list of gifts for woodworkers.
It’s a simple design with one tone of light genuine leather for the body of the wallet and a slightly darker stripe of leather to spice up the classic look and highlight the brand name.
While it is a bifold with eight card slots, there’s a fold-out wing holding two ID windows with cut-outs to make removing your ID faster and easier. There’s also a full-size cash pocket and a hidden pocket for a spare key.
That will make this bulkier though so if you’re looking for something super-slim, this isn’t for you.
No shame in telling it like it is with this “Straight Outta Money” Wallet. Whether you’re being real with yourself or buying a friend a funny gift this wallet is going to get some laughs when you pull it out.
The genuine leather wallet is well made and comfortable. It has eight slots for cards, four hidden pockets for cards, and two pockets for cash–which will probably remain empty.
You know you’re getting quality when you go with this COACH Varsity Stripe Wallet. The slick stripes over the classic pebble-leather with the COACH logo add a refined and subtle style compared to wallets that more loudly proclaim the logo as its only design. You don’t need to overly broadcast that it’s designer. You’re confident like that.
The bifold has a cash pocket, eight card slots, and an additional (removable) insert that holds an ID window and space for two more cards.
I’m featuring this Saddle and Midnight stripe color combination but it’s also available in a lighter Denin and Chaulk.
Herschel Supply Co. makes some of the coolest wallets out there, and we love this attractive pattern of their Roy bifold wallet with RFID protection. There’s space for six cards, a cash pocket, and a small internal coin purse.
If this is still too bulky for you, go with the Herschel Charlie.
This handmade leather Koi Wallet is made from high-quality leather that was been vegetable-tanned–one of the oldest and most traditional ways of tanning genuine leather. According to Jackson Wayne Leather Goods, only 10% of the world’s leather is tanned using this method even though vegetable-tanned leather ages better than other methods.
It features a hand-tooled koi fish among lily pads pattern showing incredible detail and craftsmanship. This is a great gift for the guy who loves Japanese art and culture, or for the man who loves all things aquatic.
Plus you can customize it by choosing from 10 different leather colors (from traditional brown leather to orchid pink), eight styles of wallet (from bi-fold to tri-fold to mini), and can you add personalized engravings.
Unik4art has loads and loads of different designs to choose from if fish isn’t their thing from mountain ranges to the Viking Compass.
The Infinity Wallet has a slim profile to keep your cards secure and your pants looking great. The elastic design keeps cards and cash from falling out, while also expanding to hold up to 10 cards with ease. I love that they are gender neutral and perfect for those looking for something minimal.
They are made in America and come in a variety of colors and patterns.
If you need lots of compartments with plenty of room for cards, this might be the BullCaptain Wallet for you. This vintage bi-fold front pocket wallet from Bull Captain has 11 card slots, two see-through ID windows, and two pockets for cash.
It’s made of real leather and has RFID-blocking protection. For all that storage, it’s still a fairly slim wallet and is going to be best for folks keeping their wallet in their front pocket. You can really get granular with your organization here.
Maybe a traditional bifold just isn’t for you. If you want a rugged, slim case, this metal option from Leopardd is a nice choice. The accordion-style folds provide storage for at least six cards. The outer metal is available in a mirror finish, as well as a silver-tone finish that’s been treated to resist smudges and fingerprints. Oh, and did we mention it’s also an RFID wallet?
This real Italian leather wallet is embossed with a traditional floral design and then handsewn with linen thread making each wallet unique. It’s a compact bi-fold with no typical billfold pocket and instead had two all-purpose slots on either side of the inside.
The leather is soft so you don’t have to worry about a long, uncomfortable breaking-in period.
Admittedly, this Alpine Swiss Wallet isn’t the flashiest-looking wallet we’ve ever seen but it’s classic. It looks a lot like other wallets we’ve seen over the years, however, it still gets major cool points for its cool features. This RFID wallet uses military-grade technology to prevent skimmers from stealing your personal financial data from your cards.
This wallet boasts 10 card slots, plus two additional oversized slots for cards or receipts. There’s also a full-size bill section for storing cash. The RFID benefits of this wallet were tested through independent labs.
There’s nothing cooler than supporting your favorite team and an NFL wallet is a way to signal to other fans all those annoying times when you can’t be in your fave football jersey. If this isn’t your team, no worries: this style is offered in all of the teams of the NFL.
Hate sitting on a bulky wallet? This super slim Radix wallet cuts down the bulk, while also looking edgy and cool. There’s room for four to 10 cards, making this wallet ideal for guys who need to carry a little, or carry a lot. It also stores cash.
You can get this in dark subtle tones or bright colors.
For Marvel fans, check out this Marvel faux-leather wallet covered in images of classic comic book covers. There are cover images, with a distressed aging effect, of all your favorite Avengers–including on the back panel of the ID slot.
There’s plenty of space for cards, cash, and a see-through ID slot. It’s not the most durable wallet on the list, but you’ll get decent use out of it.
Love Star Wars? This is probably the Rebel Wallet for you. The exterior features a Rebel Alliance design, while the interior offers storage space for cash, five cards, and an ID slot. I like the retro, could show up in the movie universe look of it with the more rough-and-tumble mixed material vibe of faux leather and metal.
More of a “Dark Side” guy? Check out other Star Wars wallet styles here.
Commemorate your favorite duo saving the world with this Rick and Morty wallet from Bioworld. Made of durable faux leather, the wallet shows Rick and Morty performing their world-saving song “Get Schwifty” on the front and on the back the image of Rick wraps around and the blank space is embossed with the words “Get Schwifty.”
It’s a bi-fold with cash pocket, slots for cards and a see-through pocket for your ID.
This leather skull wallet is handmade when you order it to your specification. You can choose between four different storage configurations (coin pouch, no coin pouch, ID slot placement, etc.), five different inside color choices, and whether or not you want your wallet to have a snap closure. You can basically build your ideal wallet here.
The outside has a hand-tooled and hand-painted skull with 3D detailing you can really feel. The inside is a soft pigskin material in the color and configuration of your choice. Because it’s made to order, allow for a couple of extra days for it to get to you.
If you’re shopping for someone with a darker vibe, check out our Witchcore post for more gothic ideas.
Sure, you could always make your own duct tape wallet, but who has time for that? Probably not you. Plus, this Ducti wallet has superior stitching and an ID window, which is something the average DIY duct tape guy hasn’t mastered yet. A bi-fold design with wallet chain holes makes this wallet easy to access, but also secure. This wallet holds up to six cards.
If you’re thinking it’s cheaper to just make your own duct tape wallet–I’ve done it. It’s almost impossible to keep it from becoming sticky. It’s tape after all.
Looking for a slim wallet? This Ebax Front Pocket Wallet great option for guys who like the minimalist look, but who still need a spot for cash. We also love the attached key loop, making this ideal for those who only need one or two keys with them at all times.
I’m sure there are plainer Deadpool wallets out there but Deadpool wouldn’t be Deadpool if he wasn’t doing some absurd non-sequitur–like riding a unicorn in space. Because of course, he is.
It’s durable vegan leather and made in America. Inside there are three card slots, a see-through ID slot, and a pocket for cash.
Sometimes you need something different. Something really different. May I present the pug riding a donut rocketship through space wallet.
You don’t see that every day, but you will if this is your wallet and what a better life that will be seeing this every time you have to pay for something.
And if one pug on a donut wasn’t enough, there are two of them when you open up the bi-fold.
A little more subtle than the console controller wallets on the list, this Wingcrest wallet will still speak to other Zelda fans who may see it. The Wingcrest is a metal accept piece and the rest of the bi-fold is made of patchwork faux leather.
It has a large pocket for cash, three card slots, and one see-through ID slot.
This funky card case has a gold-tone exterior with a subtle pattern, making it a cool option for the man with champagne tastes on a beer budget.
This vegan leather wallet packs a ton of storage with eye-catching front design to boot. I love how battered the yellow warning sign looks with either rust or blood spatter (your call).
It’s a bi-fold but there’s a third panel in the middle for extra organization. It’s not as slim as some others but it can fit more than others. It’s got six card slots, one see-through ID slot, one zippered coin pouch, three hidden pockets, and two pockets for cash.
What else needs to be said? The Bacon Weave Card Holder looks just like strips of bacon.
This one will definitely turn heads when it seems like you’re pulling out a wad of bacon to pay for your bacon. The wallet is made from recycled paper with a durable vinyl lining. As a card holder, this is probably not your everyday wallet as there is limited storage space but it’s a great option for when you’re going out and only want to take the essentials.
For Assassin’s Creed fans this Badge Wallet is the jackpot. The double-snap design gives it a period look true to the style of the game. It’s made of lightweight, vegan leather that can hold up to a lot. Inside there’s a pocket for cash, see-through ID slot, and five card slots.
Fan of The Flash will love this DC Comics Wallet with Flash colors and a metal emblem in the center. It’s made by Bioworld from faux-leather and carbon fiber. It’s a typical bi-fold wallet with space for cash and slots for your cards.
While many folks today only carry cards and a couple of bills, there are those among us who need storage for coins. Be it for laundry, parking meters, or travel abroad to countries where coins are more heavily used, this clever wallet is perfect for the guy who needs ample coin storage. This is much more traditionally masculine than a coin purse, which may appeal to some men.
Going for a hipster vibe? You can’t go wrong with retro style dinosaurs. This simple polyester wallet is comfortable but durable. There are slots for seven cards and a pocket for cash.
The dinosaur printing has great detail and it’s a sublimated design so it won’t crack on you.