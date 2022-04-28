50 Best Cool Men’s Wallets: The Ultimate List

If you need something rugged that will last, go Trayvax. You can find tons of YouTube videos of folks doing reviews of their Trayvax wallets that they’re still using and loving two years later, and that’s why they’re some of the best gifts for boyfriends.

You don’t often find a wallet with a lifetime guarantee on it, but the Element is built to last and hold up to some serious abuse. It has a stainless steel core wrapped with top-grain leather affixed by tough paracord. There’s space for cards on one side and a covered money clip on the other.

Everything is protected by a leather strap and heavy-duty rivet snap that many have reported has never come undone by accident even with years of daily use. There’s a convenient bottle opener built-in and a sturdy loop for attaching to a carabiner making this perfect for hikers, fishermen, and other outdoorsy folks.

Trayvax wallets are made in America and the Element has RFID protection. This is the second generation of the Element and the design has been improved with the steel loop on top being slightly slimmer and more comfortable to wear.

This is a rigid wallet and meant for those who keep their wallet in their front pocket as the rivet can dent your cards (over a long period of time) if you sit on it for many hours a day.