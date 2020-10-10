37 Best Gifts for Dancers: Your Buyer’s Guide

Looking for the best gifts for dancers? We spoke to several dancers to compile this guide.
These gifts are sure to delight the dancer in your life. Read on to discover the best gifts for dancers available right now.
(Is your favorite dancer in college — or looking at colleges? Check out our guide to the best gifts for college girls!)
This Ballet Barre Workout Kit is perfect for anyone who wants to start practicing their ballet skills at home.
It includes a ballet barre, as well as stretch bands and a mini exercise ball.
Know a dedicated ballerina? With this ballet bundle, your favorite ballet dancer will be able to practice all their moves and stretches from the comfort of their bedroom or living room.
This Authentic Marley Portable Dance Floor is perfect for anyone who wants to practice their dance moves at home.
It has a gym mat base, so it’s safe to use on any type of floor. Unlike tiles, which have edges that can snag, it’s entirely smooth. The tapered edges also increase safety.
It even has the perfect tone for tap dance and Irish dance sounds.
This foot and leg massager is life-changing, according to hundreds of customer reviews.
When we interviewed a former pro-level ballet dancer about the best gifts for dancers, her first thought was immediate: a foot and leg massager.
This machine is the best-reviewed foot massager on Amazon. It will not disappoint the dancer in your life, whose feet are probably aching from all those repetitive dance moves.
This foot massager is angled, and you can adjust it with an easy bar. If you make it vertical, it becomes a calf massager (and can massage almost up to the knee). Customers love how powerful it is — and how it relieves their pain.
It comes with optional heat settings, too.
This JBL Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker is perfect for anyone who takes their dance moves on the go — and might need to provide their own beats.
Need a gift for a breakdancer, street dancer, improv dancer, or anyone who loves a good flash mob?
Get them one of the best, most popular Bluetooth speakers available!
Do you know a young dancer whose life revolves around dance practice? This hoodie is perfect for them!
Not only will it keep them warm and cozy on their way to and from the dance studio, but it will also help them connect with their fellow dance lovers.
This Geenyous Ballet Foot Stretcher has a new and improved design, so it’s a perfect gift for all ballet dancers — even if they’ve used other foot stretchers in the past.
Made from smooth pine, this well-made foot stretcher helps ballerinas increase flexibility in their arches and feet.
This is a perfect gift for ballet dancers (and aspiring ballet dancers!) of all foot sizes.
“The Style of Movement: Fashion & Dance” would be a perfect coffee table book for anyone who loves both fashion and dance.
And even if they’re an avid consumer of books with gorgeous full-color photographs of dancers, they probably don’t already own this one: it was just published in 2019.
This Under Armour Gym Bag is perfect for a grown-up dancer.
It has mesh pockets for easy-grab items (like hair essentials), and even has a thermal pocket for a hot iron.
There’s plenty of room to store extra clothes and dance supplies, as well as rear yoga mat storage. This bag will tote everything your favorite dancer needs for warm-up and cool-down — and everything in between.
This Magnetic Bobby Pin Holder is a thoughtful and creative gift for any dancer with long hair.
When we interviewed a former ballerina about her favorite gifts she received as a dancer, this was at the top of the list. When a dancer has tons of bobby pins to deal with, the magnetic feature can really help make her life easier.
These charcoal shoe inserts will help the dancer in your life keep their dancing shoes fresh.
Dancing can be hard work, and dance shoes are an important part of almost every style of dance. The dancer in your life will appreciate the thoughtful gesture.
(When we spoke to a dancer, she suggested these as a perfect gift.)
Of course, if you’re giving these while suggesting that a dancer’s shoes are particularly smelly, you may be guilty of giving one of the worst Christmas gifts ever. Make sure you give this gift thoughtfully!
This Ballerina Backpack is perfect for the tiny dancer in your life. Whether they’re toting their lunchbox, books, or dance practice clothes, they’ll be happy to share their passion for dancing on their backpack.
This backpack is also waterproof, and comes with plenty of space for both dance supplies and school supplies.
This Foam Roller is perfect for a dancer of any style.
All dancers push their muscles to the max.
If you think they don’t know how to use a foam roller, maybe you could print out this article on foam rolling, and wrap it up with the gift!
This “Eat Sleep Dance Repeat” Water Bottle is a great gift for a dancer who tries to stay hydrated during dance practice.
It’s double-walled and insulated, so it will keep cold drinks cold, even in the steamiest dance studio. Plus, it will keep tea hot, when your favorite dancer is trekking through the cold to practice.
These Aerial Silks are perfect for the dancer in your life who’s interested in aerial dancing.
If you’ve ever seen aerial dancers perform, you probably understand the allure. You probably also know it takes a ton of practice and muscle strength.
That’s why nearly all aerial dancers have a home setup, as well as pursuing their art in a dance studio.
These silks have a gorgeous dyed design, and come with all the mounting hardware your favorite dancer will need to practice safely at home.
This Portable Ballet Barre is a great gift for ballet dancers of all ages. It’s large enough to work for adults who are taking up ballet as their new hobby, as well as children.
This would also be perfect for a ballet dancer with older (or younger) siblings who also dance. They can practice together at home!
Do you know a dancer who complains about foot pain? These Toe Separator Stretchers are a perfect thoughtful gift for them.
Foot problems can become common among ballet dancers, as well as other types of dancers. If a dancer gets bunions (a problem where the big toe points inwards, as it does when dancers point their toes), these toe stretchers can offer relief.
They can also help with plantar fasciitis, another issue that can plague dancers’ feet.
This Tap Dancing Floor is a perfect gift for any tap dancer who wants to practice at home (or anywhere).
The tiles are easy to transport and snap together. Plus, the seams fit perfectly, so there won’t be any jagged edges to trip a dancer up.
And you can select enough flooring to fit any size. (Do they like to practice with a partner? Get a few extra tiles!)
This silk ribbon could make a wonderful gift for your favorite tiny dancer.
Ribbon dancing is a wonderful activity for children. Help the tiny dancer in your life celebrate color and movement with this rainbow silk!
These dance leggings are perfect for the dancer who loves to make a statement with their dance outfits.
The eye-catching art on these leggings will draw attention to her awesome moves.
These would be perfect for a hip hop dancer or Zumba dancer, too.
“Ballet: The Definitive Illustrated Story” is the perfect gift for anyone who’s interested in the history of the classic ballet dances.
This gorgeous hardcover book of photographs and stories will delight any ballet connoisseur — or anyone who’s simply interested in learning about the history of this classic dance form.
These Crochet Thigh High Leg Warmers would be perfect for any dancer who lives in a cooler climate.
Help her stay warm — and fashionable — even in her dance tights!
This Insulated Lunch Bag Tote is perfect for dancers who have long days of dance practice ahead of them.
If they frequently don’t leave the dance studio for lunch, this is the perfect thoughtful gift for them. (When we interviewed a former ballerina, she suggested it.)
This Beautiful 14K Gold Dancer Pendant is perfect for a very important dancer in your life.
Show her how much she means to you with this stunning 14 Karat gold pendant, depicting a dancer in a crescent moon.
These Cowin E7 Pro [Upgraded] Active Noise Cancelling Headphones are the upgraded version of the best-reviewed over-ear Bluetooth headphones on Amazon.
The latest upgraded version — yet they already have over 16,000 positive reviews.
These would be perfect for a breakdancer, hip hop dancer, or anyone else who practices dance moves on their own — and could benefit from hearing their music through these comfortable, over-ear headphones — without needing anyone else to hear their music.
Plus, they’re available in tons of fun colors, so you can pick the color that will match your favorite dancer’s style.
This circular yoga mat is perfect for any dancer who stretches on the floor.
Whether working on their splits or other floor stretches, they will love this circular mat, which provides room for stretching in more directions than a traditional yoga mat.
The Cryotex Massage Gun would make a fantastic gift for any athlete. Dancing uses tons of muscle groups with every move, and dedicated dancers may overstress certain muscles
Since dancers often have great body awareness, they may find that they’re better able to perform self-massage than most.
This comes with six different massage heads, for massaging different muscle groups.
This is one of the more affordable percussion massage guns on the market — yet it has thousands of positive reviews.
This Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness and Activity Tracker would be a great gift for any dancer whose dance routines require peak fitness.
It’s no secret that most dancers like to stay in shape. With a Fitbit, your favorite dancer can track their activity, as well as optimize their sleep.
Plus, the watch will help them stay on time for dance practice.
These TOZO 5.0 Bluetooth earbuds are the best-reviewed earbuds on Amazon.
Just imagine how liberated your favorite dancer will feel when they can dance to their own music, playing in their ears (with the option of deep bass, if they’re that kind of dancer) — with no cords or hassles.
Plus, these can be easily charged in the wireless charging case.
Help your favorite dancer cut down on clutter with this super-efficient, easy-to-use technology.
This Metallic Gym Duffle Bag with Shoe Compartment and Wet Pocket is perfect for anyone who has a lot to tote with them to and from dance practice.
If they were certain shoes for their dancing, this bag will be even more perfect for them, because it includes a separate shoe pocket. (It’s nice to keep your dance shoes separate from your clothes.)
There’s even a pocket for wet items — in case they get super sweaty at dance practice!
These girls’ ballet shoes are perfect for any child who does ballet. Or even if they’re just considering it, they’ll probably delight in these shoes.
They come in toddler’s sizes.
If you know how much fun people have playing Dance Dance Revolution, then you know your favorite dancer will love this game.
It can also help them get a great dance workout while they’re stuck at home.
Of course, they need to have the Dance Dance Revolution game, and an Xbox 360.
The Dance Dance Revolution Universe Game for Xbox 360 includes over 65 songs for your favorite dance to dance to at home.
If they really want to push their dance endurance, they can even put on “DJ mode,” and have the music play continuously.
This game will help them push themselves, and build up muscle stamina for marathon dance sessions!
Of course, there’s a catch — they also need an Xbox 360 to play this game on.
The Body Shop Peppermint Intensive Cooling Foot Cream is the perfect gift for any dancer who wants to treat their feet after a long dance session.
If you know a dancer who complains about their aching feet, this is a great gift for them!
This Tutu bag would be perfect for any ballerina.
Help her keep her tutu looking brand-new — even when she’s on the go, whether to recitals or performances.
This ballerina key fob will help your favorite dancer personalize any purse or set of keys.
She can even hang it on her backpack, for added style — and to let everyone in school know she’s a dancer.
The “The Art of Movement” is the perfect book to give to any dancer.
These photographs of the most relevant dancers who are defining dance today are accompanied by inspiring quotes by the dancers (and choreographers) themselves.
Any dancer will be inspired over and over again, every time they open this book of gorgeous photographs.
“Dancers Among Us” is the perfect gift for any dancer who finds time to dance in the mundane moments of daily life.
This book will inspire them to find the magic — and the opportunity to dance — in every situation life throws at them.