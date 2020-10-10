45 Best Gifts for Farmers: Your Ultimate List

Farmers are some of the hardest working people around. Let’s face it though – Farmers can be hard to shop for. Farmers are resourceful, practical and tend to have ( or make) everything they really need. They tend to be no-nonsense folks, who would rather receive something practical as a gift as opposed to something fancy.
According to the American Farm Bureau, 99% of U.S. farms are operated by families. If you are shopping for the perfect gifts for farmers and their family members, this list has all of the ideas you need!
Anyone with an excess of produce can definitely use a food dehydrator, and Excalibur is top of the line for a great gift. This electric dehydrator has nine trays and 15 square feet of drying space. It has an adjustable thermostat from 105 to 165 degrees, low enough to preserve active enzymes as well as high enough to be safe for meat jerky. Each tray has a flexible poly-screen insert to prevent stocking, and trays never need moving ot rotating during operation.
Trail cameras are useful for anyone with a lot of land, especially farmers who have livestock or crops that they want to protect from predators. This trail camera from Campark is designed for use in hunting, but it is high quality enough to make a great look-out camera for farmers as well.
It features HD 1080P video resolution, 14 mega pixel images and night vision. The camera switches on automatically with a motion sensor, and has a fast trigger speed of .3s to catch even the quickest animals. The motion detector distance is up to 65 ft. The night vision feature has great sensitivity with three passive infared sensors.
The camera itself has a 120 degree wide angle lens, and the whole thing is secured in a rugged waterproof case. It also comes with a 45 day money back guarantee and one year warranty.
Music always makes any job faster and more enjoyable, and for a farmer, a rugged outdoor speaker is a great way to bring music out to the fields. This DemerBox speaker has a crush proof, waterproof case and 50 hours of battery life per charge. This speaker is built to last and is fully serviceable, not disposable like cheaper options. Each DemerBox is built in the USA and has been tested in all kinds of weather, from dry desery to howling snow storms.
Every farmer needs a multitool, and this tool from Leatherman has all of the features and accessories needed to make it the most convenient multitool around. The Free P4 has magnetic locking, one-handed tool access and even better ergonomics with tools able to pop open with the touch of a thumb. It has 21 tools, including wire cutters, knives, scissors, screwdrivers, bottle openers and more.
If you are shopping for a beer lover, they will love the Grainfather automatic electronic home beer maker. The Grainfather is designed for simple, easy indoor use and requires no extra burners, hot plates, or equipment. It is made of stainless steel and has an eight gallon capacity, producing six gallons of beer per brew. It comes with a two year warranty.
Anyone who loves home grown meat needs a nice, big offset smoker for their outdoor grilling. This piece from Char-Broil is a three in one smoker, barbeque and grill, so it always gets the job done.
It has 670 square inches of cooking surface in the main chamber, and an extra 355 square inches in the firebox chamber. The handles are chrome plated and stay cook to the touch while cooking. There are ultiple adjustable dampers to fully custimize theheat and smoke, and the grill has a storage rack underneath as well.
Any farmer who uses an ATV to get around on the farm will appreciate these handlebar warmers on cold winter days, becuase sometimes gloves just are not enough to keep your hands warm.
These heated grips fit any vehicle that uses a twist throttle. They have a five level temperature controller and are made of a durable rubber that can stand up to any weather. They are suitable for 12V DC use.
This piece of wooden art is a thoughtful gift for a farmer’s wife It has a rustic look with faded paint and reads “No one works harder than a farmer….except a farmer’s wife.” It measures 8″ x 8″ and will fit right in at any farmer’s house, whether on a table or shelf or hung up on the wall.
Our article on Mindfulness Gifts has some more great home decor ideas that would fit right in in a farm house.
Farmers who grow from their own seed go through a lot of cost and waste each year while starting their seeds in trays. This soil blocker makes it easy to start seeds without the need for any plastic or paper trays, cups, or any additional materials other than soil. It makes 35 seed starter blocks at a time, and can end up saving a lot of time, money and hassle for a farmer.
Farmers know better than anyone how satisfying it is to grow their own food. With this trio of mushroom growing kits from Forest Origins, they will be able to grow their own edible mushrooms as well. This trio includes three kinds of delicious oyster mushrooms that are easy to grow and fun to eat.
There are few things in life more satisfying than making your own meals from scratch with food you have grown. This DIY ravioli kit will let any farmer make gourmet favioli using their home grown produce. It contains dried porcini mushrooms and truffle oil for a gourmet flavor, as well as a ravioli press and flour for the pasta dough.
This leatherworking tool kit is the perfect gift for a farmer who is looking to get into leather crafting as a hobby.
The kit includes everything needed to make basic leather accessories such as belts, bags and more. It has cutting tools, die punches, styluses, A-Z letter stamps, 1-0 number stamps, many different texturing stamps, and more.
These overshoe boot slippers are a great gift for a farmer’s wife who is sick of muddy boot prints all over the house.
Farmers spend a lot of time out in the dirt with muddy boots, and it is impractical to have to take their shoes off every time they run inside to grab something, so mud and dirt tracks in the house is a common problem. THese overshoes are simple to use, just slip your foot inside and the heel automatically pops up to hold them on. They are made in the USA and will keep any farmer’s floors spotless.
This mirrorless DSLR camera from Sony is a perfect way for farmers to preserve memories of farm life, from family moments to livestock to watching the seasons pass and the crops grow.
Every farmer needs a good camera to capture everyday moments, but normal DSLRs are clunky, heavy and extremely easy to break. This compact camera has all of the shooting power in half the size, and can fit in a small bad. It has a 24 megapizel APS-C sensor and can shoot 11 frames per second.
If you are shopping for a farmer, chances are that he loves jerky, and a nice big jerky sampler gift basket will be a delicious surprise. This gift basket contains nine favorites from Bricktown Jerky. Flavors include honey pepper, spicy, teriyaki, sweet BBQ, original and more. Eac bag contains 1.5 oz.
If you want the most useful gift you can find for your favorite farmer, a home grain mill is a great choice. This grain mill is handy for making flours as well as crushing grains for fermenting – perfect for hobby beer brewers and distillers. It is made of durable stainless steel with an 11 lb hopper and three rollers.
When it comes to coooking home grown meals, nothing beats cast iron, and a dutch oven is indispensable in any farm kitchen. Lodge is a top producer of quality cast iron cookware, and this dutch oven is built to last for generations. This five quart pot is pre-seasoned and ready to use. The lid converts to a skillet or a domed cover, perfect for roasts, stews and breads. It is made in the USA ad has 100% vegetable oil as a coating with no synthetics or chemicals.
For any rancher or farmer with livestock, a heavy duty electric meat grinder is a must-have item on the farm. This meat grinder makes it simple and easy to make your own ground meats for burgers, sausages and more. It features an extra large feed tray, stainless steel construction, and three grinding plates for stuffing, small grinding (4.5mm) and larger grinding (10mm). It can process 330 lbs of meat per hour and is relatively lihtweight at only 15 pounds.
The Farming Game is a fun gift for farming families or anyone who appreciates the agricultureal lifestyle and enjoys board games.
The Farming Game is an economic based game. Players act as the farmers and purchase fields, pastures and ridges while navigating situations such as weather patterns and moving through the seasons. The game starts in Winter and ends in Fall, and the winner is the farmer who is most successful at harvest time. Two to six players can play at a time, making this a perfect game for a family.
If you are shopping for someone with a small orchard or even just a few fruit trees, an apple crusher is a practical and useful gift. This machine makes it easy to create juice and mashed fruits for fermenting or canning. The nest step is to use a wine press to squeeze all the liquid out. Any hardworking farmer will appreciate this handy gift.
Farmers know better than anyone how valuable worms are in our soil, and will love receiving the Worm Factory 360 as a gift.
Worm composting lets you turn your everyday kitchen scraps into beautiful, rich compost, while growing wriggly red worms at the same time. Worms are vital to creating healthy soil and ideal living conditions for plants to grow. The Worm Factory 360 has four trays and is expandable up to eight trays. The composter produces both compost tea and compost, and has a spigot for easy draining.
Farmers are typically ecologically minded individuals who want to do their part to reduce waste, and recyclable cotton mesh bags are a nice gift to help make that happen.
These mesh bags can be used for grocery shopping and food storage as well as around the home. They are polyester and nylon free, include a tare weight on the label of each bad, and have a stainless steel cord lock. This pack comes with nine bags – three each of a small, medium and large size.
A high quality garden hod is a great tool for any farmer and gardener to have on hand. This extra large basket is perfect for holding tools while pruning, or for gathering herbs and flowers, or for harvesting vegs from the garden.
This garden hod is made of pine and birch woods with a steam-bent oak handle, a hand-rubbed oil finish and vinyl coated wire mesh basket. The mesh basket makes rinsing harvested vegetables easy and simple.
Every farmer needs a strong garden cart to help them move heavy objects around the farm. Utility carts can carry soil, hay, plants, tools, and more.
This cart has a durable steel mesh bed and sides, whcih can be folded flat or removed when necessary. The 13 inch pneumatic tires can handle any terrain, and the convertible handle can either be pulled by hand or towed. This cart is super heavy duty and has a carrying capacity of 1,000 pounds. It comes with a one year warranty and is made by the leading brand in utility carts, Gorilla Carts.
A solar charger is a thoughtful gift for someone who spends long days outdoors, away from electricity but still using devices like their phone, tablet or wireless speakers. This charger is highly efficient, USB friendly, and constructed with PET laminated solar panels for durability and long life. It is super compact and is compatible with any phone or wireless device.
Farming is a rough way of life, and can be hazardous to phones. This rugged cell phone case is a great gift, and can stand up to just about anything.
It is made of aicraft grade aluminum and carbon fiber, giving it a compact and lightweight feel while still being rugged and strong. This case exceeds military drop test standards and has a twist and lock system for mounting to a variety of accessories that can come in handy on the farm. There is also an integrated magnet for instand mounting to any metal surface.
This BELLA juicer is a perfect gift for farmers who enjoy the delicious health benefits of fresh squeezed, home grown produce. This juicer is high powered and quickly turns any fruit or vegetables into juice with a 100 watt motor and micro mesh filter. The jucier has a large 3″ feeding tube to minimise prep time and accept larger pieces of produce, as well as non-skid feed to keep it safely in place on the counter top. It is dishwasher safe and has two speed modes for hard vs. soft fruits and vegetables.
Agricola is a family friendly game of skill related to old fashioned agriculture. It is for one to four players, and consists of cards, wooden pieces and tiles. You start off as a farmer in a wooden shack with your spouse, and you collect things like livestock, crops and materials to increase your riches and grow your family. It is a game of strategy that will be fun for the entire family.
Long days in a tractor or truck can be frosty or sweaty and very uncomfortable, but with a heating and cooling seat pad it is much more bearable. This seat cushion has three levels of cooling and two levels of heating to manage body temperatures in any weather. Any farmer who gets up at the crack of dawn to start his day out in the fields will appreciate this gift.
For a farmer who enjoys puzzles, this 3D tractor wooden puzzle makes a nice gift. This puzzle comes in a flat, precut sheet that you press out and then assemble. It is made of high quality wood rather than cardboard that will fall apart. It is fun to assemble and then makes a nice decoration once complete.
Farming is a physically demanding job that makes for a lot of sore muscles, so any farmer would love to receive this neck and shoulder shiatsu massager. This massager is cordless, with a battery life of three hours. It has eight massage roller balls with eight modes as well as three heat settings. This is the perfect way to relax tense muscles after a long day on the farm.
Soap is an absolute necessity for hard working farmers, and this Kaya Handmade soap gift set makes something so essential feel luxurious as well. This gift set contains four hand made soaps including rose, lavender, lemongrass and jasmine. Each bar is 4oz and wrapped in handmade paper for that extra special touch.
Farmers’ hands are some of the hardest working around, and they can get dry and cracked over time. This gift set from La Chatelaine contains three different hand cremes with 20% shea butter for moisturizing and nourishing skin. The scents include Gardenia, Almond and Lychee.
Farm kids of all ages will love this ride-along John Deere tractor toy that lets them feel like a real, grown up farmer just like mom and dad. This tractor has an adjustable seat to grow with children and can hold up to 80 lbs. It has a functional steering wheel and rugged wheels that can ride on dirt or gravel.
Life on a farm is messy, dirty, and very busy, which means any help in the cleaning department is always appreciated. The DEEBOT robot vacuum cleaner is an advanced robo-vac that uses modern technology to optimze performance. It syncs with Alexa devices for voice control, has an app to allow for customization and scheduling, and has the most thorough, systematic wall-to-wall cleaning path for maximum efficiency.
A good sun hat is an absulute necessity for farmers, and the Dorfman Pacific Men’s Twill Outback Hat is built to last. This hat is made of 100% cotton and has a shapeable brim for maximum sun protection. It is not only functional, but attractive as well with a faux leather sweatband. Choose from three colors.
Farmers wakeup at the crack of dawn to start their day, and that means they need one thing – Coffee! The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine takes coffee to a whole new level. It has automatic grinding to deliver on-demand the right amount of coffee for making fresh espresso. The machine has digital temperature control for the perfect brewing temperature, and has a milk steamer as well. They will be able to make their own custom lattes, cappuccinos and more with this one machine.
If you are shopping for a farm family, this Green Toys Farm Playset is a nice gift for little ones. This toy set is made of 100% recycled plastic right here in the USA and contains no phthalates, PVC or BPA. It contains a barn, a truck, two farmers, livestock and fences. It is the perfect giftset to get little farmers’ imaginations going!
Knives always make good gifts, and this Badass Farmer survival knife is no exception. This knife is a thoughtful and useful gift as well as a fine piece of craftsmanship that they will cherish. The 3″ blade is made of strong stainless steel with a partially serrated edge. It has a easy-open thumb flip feature and includes a nylon pouch with belt loop.
If you are shopping for a farmer with a sense of humor, they will love this hilarious coffee mug. It is simple, straightforward and to the point, like many farmers. This 11oz mug reads “I love the smell of cow poop in the morning” and will have any farmer starting their day off with a laugh!
This funny tractor T shirt is a nice and simple gift for farmers. It comes in five colors: black, blue, green, red and brown and is suitable for both men and women. It reads “I don’t snore – I dream I’m a tractor!”
Stink Balm is an awesome and hilarious gift for farmers, who tend to work with some of the smelliest stuff around. Stink balm is easy to apply under your nose and has essential oils in it that are custom blended to block nasty smells from ever reaching your nose. Any farmer who spends their days dealing with animal extrement, fertilizer, chemicals or any other smelly stuff will thank you for it!
This funny chicken sign is a fun and inexpensive gift that any farmer will love. It reads “WARNING: Do Not Make The Chickens Angry – They Can Be Real Peckers!” The sign is made in the USA of plastic and vilyl that is rated for over three years of ourdoor use with no fading or cracking.
This wine bottle holder is a funny and practical gift for farmers or any horse lover. This silly horse measures about 12″ x 7″ and weighs two and a half pounds. It is a lovely piece of decor that makes a nice conversation piece!
This cool, retro T shirt is a nice and simple gift for any farmer. It reads “Support Your Local Farers” and has a chicken illustration in the middle. It is made of 100% cotton and comes in five colors.