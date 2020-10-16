101 Christmas Gifts for Employees: The Ultimate List

Shopping for the champions of your workplace? We’ve put together the ultimate list of Christmas gifts for employees this holiday season! Find great gifts both big and small and find the perfect present for anyone or everyone in your workplace below.
The innovative convenience of myCharge’s HubPlus 6700mAh Portable Power Bank makes it a great gift for any style employee who has an appreciation for practical gadgets!
This power bank takes owning a portable power source to the next level, obtaining integrated charging cables as well as the option to utilize a standard USB port. The employees you’re shopping for will never be without an iPhone charger or micro USB with the HubPlus.
The HubPlus furthermore has a wall plug, so you can plug it directly into an outlet to recharge it rather than having to utilize a USB port. Charge time is about three hours.
The 6700mAh model can fully charge a typical smartphone two or three times, but there are both higher and lower capacity HubPlus power banks with varying built-in power cords available through this same link.
A streamlined, all-inclusive power bank that’s brilliantly designed and built tough for any application – myCharge has come up with a stellar gift for any type of employee that’s offered at a more than reasonable price point!
The FluidStance Balance Board is a wonderfully unique and fun to use gift idea for any employee who enjoys getting up and moving during their workday.
This is a simple balance board, but not like the indo-board style you’re probably thinking of. Rather than a cylinder underneath the board that requires you to really actively balance, the bottom of the Fluidstance board is essentially an inverted dome that allows you to freely tilt, wobble, and spin the board in virtually any direction.
It’s easy to balance on, enables all sorts of subtle motion, and is perfect for bringing activity to your routine. Anyone with a standing desk will instantly fall in love with this option, and it’s quite entertaining to mess around with around the house as well!
Whether your staff is working from home or from the office, this is a thoughtful and fun gift idea that’s bound to be a hit!
A desk cycle for staying active at work is a killer gift idea for any employee who struggles with sitting at their desk all day, and the DeskCycle 2 Under Desk Cycle is without a doubt one of the top industry-leading options.
This brilliant gadget simply sets up beneath your desk for either casual or high-exertion pedaling. There are eight calibrated resistance settings so you can utilize this device for really breaking a sweat and burning some calories, or for simply adding some leisurely movement to your workday.
Desk bikes are beloved by office workers and fitness enthusiasts alike for their proven ability to burn fat, limber up and strengthen muscles, enhance sleep patterns and even improve overall mental health. A little movement goes a long way for those who spend countless hours sitting a desk weekly, so this gift could very well improve your well-deserving employees’ quality of life!
Make sure to check out our top list of the best desk bikes if you like this gift idea, there are several awesome alternatives of varying style and price point available!
The gift of a deep, penetrating massage is without a doubt one of the best things you could gift virtually anyone and everyone in your workplace, and the Mebak Deep Tissue Percussion Muscle Massager is the perfect affordable tool for the job!
Percussion massage guns are used for at-home pain management, athletic performance enhancements, and of course, good ol’ pleasure massage. With seven interchangeable head attachments to target specific muscle sets and five variable speeds ranging from 640 to 3,200 RPMs for different treatment methods, this is a highly versatile unit that can work out any knot, or simply provide a downright euphoric (and easy to deliver) massage.
One charge lasts two to three hours depending on the setting, and the device is impressively quiet at just 40 to 50 decibels, so it’s office-approved.
If you haven’t experienced the incredible effects of percussion massage therapy or are unaware of the benefits then be sure to check out our post on the best percussion massage guns to learn more. One thing is for sure – you’ll win Christmas with a gift like this.
The iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum is a knock-out gift that any homeowner will LOVE owning.
This bad boy loosens, sifts and lifts dirt, pet hair, dust and more from hardwood or carpeted floors. It moves under and around furniture, and even knows when to charge itself by traveling to the charging port!
The edge-sweeping brush is furthermore designed at a specific 27-degree angle in order to most effectively sweep debris away from wall edges and corners. The Roomba even recognizes particularly dirty floor areas and knows to spend more time there in order to deep-clean.
This is not a mindless vacuum that does nonsensical circles around your home, but rather a smart device that assesses and strategically cleans your space. No doubt a wonderful gift that will allow the worker you have in mind to work a little less at home!
The COMFIER Heated Car Seat Cushion is a great device for fighting the winter chill in the car, home or office that’s brilliantly portable, affordable and easy to use.
This is a simple seat cushion that heats up in as little as 60 seconds that’s easily transferred from a vehicle to an office chair or sofa. It’s soft to the touch and built to be compatible with virtually any seating, as long as there’s a power source nearby.
The BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Warmer is a pretty unique and highly practical gift for employees that will likely become a staple on the desk of whoever it is that you’re shopping for.
This smart-device uses a built-in gravity induction switch with indicator light in order to add heat to your mug without having to do anything – simply rest your coffee on the device! The device turns on and off when you place and remove the mug and keeps your beverage heated at about 131 degrees F.
Ahhhh, the joys of hot coffee!
THE COMFY is an oversized sherpa blanket sweatshirt that’s just downright cozy. If you live in a cold climate where winter is harsh and raw, this will make a stellar gift for staying warm this season!
It’s heavy, it’s soft, and it’s BIG – all the checkboxes for a supremely comfortable couch companion. Fair warning, don’t be surprised if the employees you’re shopping for wear this one into the office!
There’s a nice color selection to pick from, as well as some other fun prints and patterns, so choosing one that suits your workforce is made easy!
How about the gift of luxurious patio furniture? This reclining chair from Timber Ridge is one of the ultimate choices of seating for backyard get togethers, camp outs and days at the beach to name a few.
This is a full recliner that’s well reviewed for both posture support and comfort. The steel tube frame and polyester fabric construction support up to 350 pounds. The length of this recliner is furthermore an impressive 72 inches so there is plenty of space for larger sized people. A cup holder and headrest add some additional luxury stats.
If you’re stumped on what to purchase for your employee(s) it’s hard to go wrong with a gift like this!
A watch is a charming and classic gift for an employee depending on your relationship with them. Bertucci’s A-2T Original Classic Watch is an attractive and well-built watch from a reputable brand that certainly has a dapper and professional aesthetic, yet comes at a very reasonable price point.
The brand recently sent me an A-2T to check out, and it’s my favorite watch I’ve ever owned. Both the leather and the nylon bands available for the watch have a handsome look, while the face is plain but sharp. I’m often complimented on my A-2T when I wear it despite its modest aesthetic.
A “minimalist” style watch if you will is quite a cool look to many, so consider the A-2T or some of Bertucci’s other models for either a watch collector or for someone who doesn’t typically wear a timepiece. There are both men’s and women’s styles available.
The audio quality of Bose speakers are truly impressive and really fill a room. If you have any employees that you know to be music lovers, they would likely flip out over a new Bose unit!
The SoundLink Color Bluetooth Speaker II is a compact, portable speaker option yet it features the clear, full-range sound Bose is known for. This is a killer choice of speaker for taking on the go and for at home use. The rechargeable battery is good for up to eight hours of music unplugged and the speaker is, of course, Bluetooth compatible with all your devices.
The SoundLink costs more than you would pay for comparable sized/strength speakers, but this is the best of the best in terms of sound quality and will really show whoever you’re shopping for that you appreciate them.
For the ultimate at-home sound system gift, consider the SoundTouch 30 Wireless Speaker – it’s an incredible music device that really puts out some sound! Whatever you decide on, you can’t go wrong with Bose!
Here’s another speaker-related gift idea, but this is no ordinary speaker. The new Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa is an advanced, voice-activated device that has all sorts of neat functions, and it sounds good too!
This piece of tech is the future – it can hear you from across the room and complete an incredible array of tasks. You can ask the internet questions, check weather, connect to other speaker devices, set alarms and of course, play music. Alexa is constantly “getting smarter” and can even do things like adjust thermostats, turn lights on/off and lock doors when connected to compatible devices.
If you have employees who are tech buffs or who are simply intrigued with breaking technology, this will make a really cool gift for them! For what the Echo Dot can do, the price is more than reasonable!
If there’s a music lover employed at your workplace consider gifting them a sweet new record player! Vinyl is making a big come back these days, and there are a ton of devices on the market that bring records to life and more!
This unit from ION Audio is a highly reviewed, versatile device that does a lot more than just spin records!
This three-speed record player comes in either a classic wooden aesthetic or a glossy piano black color. It plays vinyl and also has an AUX port for compatibility with just about any music device or format.
There are built-in stereo speakers with this turntable so there’s no need to hook it up to anything unless you want to! A dust cover, 45 adapter and felt slip mat are also included – It’s an awesome at-home or portable unit that has everything you need to jam out!
Perhaps the coolest feature of this device is that it can convert music tracks into digital files on your PC or MAC with the USB port and included ION Audio EZ Conversion Software. Pretty neat, huh?
Here’s a great gift idea for any employee who strives to live a healthy lifestyle.
A NutriBullet is an awesome appliance to have in one’s kitchen for making things like smoothies and protein shakes (and so much more). It’s a fast and easy way to throw together a bunch of fruits, veggies and more into a tasty and power-packed on the go breakfast.
This is an all-inclusive 12 piece set that’s the perfect gift for getting someone set up for the first time. Along with the power base, there are two short cups, one tall cup, two different blades and even two resealable lids. It’s all here!
NutriBullet has also included a recipe book for some smoothie inspiration and covers their product with a one year warranty.
A thoughtful gift that will actually see a lot of regular use that won’t break the bank – NutriBullet has you covered!
Anyone who doesn’t own a cast iron cook set is missing out. It’s a superior way to cook all sorts of meals, and those who transition to cast iron usually don’t go back. This five-piece set from Lodge is a great value buy that includes all the cast iron essentials.
A griddle, two different skillets, a Dutch oven, and lid are all included here. There are also different bundle options available if you just want to purchase a skillet or two. All cast iron cookware is seasoned (with 100% vegetable oil) and ready to go.
If you have an employee who enjoys cooking, they’ll own and use this set for a lifetime. Perfect for at home, tailgate or campground use – the applications of a cast iron cook set are endless!
Anyone who enjoys a good cup of coffee will be thrilled to receive a new French press for Christmas! It’s an affordable, yet thoughtful gift that will see a lot of use instead of ending up in a closet or being re-gifted.
Even if the employee(s) you’re thinking of likely already owns a coffee maker, this unit will probably be an upgrade for them or could become their at-the-office caffeination device.
This stainless steel unit from Secura is without a doubt a great value press for the cost! Everyone LOVES this press for its ease of use, quality of construction and of course for the coffee it makes!
It has a sharp-looking aesthetic and is the perfect size for a few cups of joe at 34 ounces. There are even a few extra screens included which is always the first thing to degrade on a French press!
At around $30 this unit is a steal and should hold up for many years of coffee making!
The Nanopresso Portable Espresso Maker by Wacaco will allow your employees who are passionate about caffeine to create on-the-go, gourmet espressos anywhere, any time.
Forget about boring old coffee breaks to the cafe next door, this neat device turns you into your own barista – earning it a spot in our gift list for travelers.
The Nanopresso is all you need to brew espresso and is easy to clean and maintenance. It’s only 6 inches long and weighs just 0.74 pounds – an honestly remarkable innovation in portable coffee makers.
Operation is as simple as pouring boiling water into the reservoir and then adding your coffee grounds before manually pressing it. There’s even a little cup built into the lid so you don’t have to necessarily pack one!
Check out this informative video for a more detailed look at how this radical coffee-gadget works!
Here’s another coffee-related gift idea for the employees in your workplace who love to stay dangerously caffeinated. Death Wish Coffee Co. claims their coffee is the world’s strongest – now that sounds like a great gift to boost employee productivity!
This 16-ounce package of ground coffee is fair trade and USDA certified organic. It’s a dark roast coffee that’s ground for use in auto-drip coffee makers. The perfect affordable gift to include with the French press, thermos or YETI included here in this list!
Have any employees that really love their coffee? How about giving the gift of a top-notch, 32-ounce stainless steel thermos so they can bring an extra cup or two of joe to work in the AM?
This vacuum-insulated model from Thermos keeps beverages hot (or cold) for up to 24 hours. It’s sleek and slim for easy transport and has a stainless steel cup built into the lid. It’s designed not to become too hot to the touch and also not to sweat when it’s filled with something cold – this is no cheapo thermos.
It’s a great size for bringing to work or for all sorts of other scenarios. If the employee(s) you’re thinking of enjoys hiking, fishing, days at the beach or sporting events then they’ll have all sorts of uses for a gift like this!
If you like the idea of gifting a thermos but aren’t sold on this model, make sure to check out our list of the best thermoses for 2018 for a variety of other options!
Here’s a great go-along gift with the thermos listed here for the coffee lovers in your workplace. YETI makes the best insulated mugs on the market and are treasured by anyone who owns one.
The 10 ounce Rambler the type of travel mug that keeps your beverage hot for hours on end so your coffee or tea stays hot on the way to work and at your desk all day!
This unit is 4 1/8 inches high and 3 1/2 inches in diameter, so it’s a fairly compact mug despite the heavy-duty double-walled insulation. It’s a dishwasher safe, no sweat design that’s built to be essentially indestructible.
There are “DuraCoat” exterior options (pictured) as well as the traditional stainless steel design offered through this link. DuraCoat is an exterior coating that provides some added grip as opposed to bare 18/8 stainless steel – and it has a great look too!
This is a great gift idea to grab for the whole office given the price and functionality – everyone could use a YETI!
A large capacity insulated beverage bottle, or in this case, growler, is a solid gift idea that will make an awesome companion for all sorts of scenarios!
The Hydro Flask 64 Ounce Beer Growler is a massive vacuum insulated vessel that’s designed to maintain the carbonation and cold temperature of your beer – but it works stellar as a container for virtually anything!
The brand recently sent me out a Growler to run some gear trials on, and I use it as a large water container during long workdays landscaping. I finally own a container that can keep me hydrated all day long – and my water stays ice cold too! The Growler also works awesome for mixing group cocktails.
Without a doubt an awesome gift for anyone in the workplace that will likely become a staple for both work and play!
Here’s an employee gift idea for the artist in your workplace. If you’re aware that any of your employees have a passion for art, this would make for a very personal and thoughtful gift.
Those who have taken on painting, sketching or any artistic expression as a hobby are always in need of supplies – this 82 piece set will stock up whoever you’re thinking of with all sorts of essential supplies!
There are 24 colored pencils, 24 oil pastels, and 24 watercolor cakes as well as some mixing trays, paintbrushes, a sharpener, a sanding block, and eraser. This is a super-inclusive set for the cost and even comes arranged in a sharp looking wooden box. US Art Supply has furthermore included a 90lb 30-sheet sketch pad with this kit – a great gift in itself!
Gifts that support hobbies are the best kind! This is an affordable yet awesome gift idea for the right person that will really demonstrate your appreciation for them!
The YAHEETECH Height Adjustable Drafting Desk & Art Station will make for a truly special gift for any employee who loves arts and crafts of any kind!
Particularly suited for sketching and painting, this desk features an adjustable table height, pencil ledge, angle control from 0 to 60 degrees, and even some integrated drawers for organizing supplies. There’s even a built-in rack for stashing various art supplies on the right side of the desktop
The aesthetic is charming for more or less any living space, and the pictured stool is included, turning this from a good to a great value!
A new yoga mat is a great employee gift idea for anyone active! It’s an affordable and practical Christmas gift that will actually see some use!
If who you’re shopping for likely already owns a yoga mat, that doesn’t mean they wouldn’t appreciate another one for specifically home, office or gym use. The Sivan Health and Fitness 1/2 Inch Extra Thick Comfort Foam Yoga Mat is a particularly large option at 71 by 24 inches that’s designed to be non-slip and nicely cushioned.
Not all yoga mats are created equal, this unit is definitely on the higher quality end of the spectrum.
All the materials used are furthermore eco-friendly which is always great! There’s no harmful chemicals, latex, PVC or silicone used to make this product which is good for both the user and the planet. A carry strap is also included making this a pretty great value buy!
Pick the color you think the employee you’re thinking of would like most and give the gift of limber limbs this holiday season!
The Gaiam Balance Ball Chair is a thoughtful gift for employees who spend a lot of, or all of their day sitting at their desk.
This is essentially just a yoga, or exercise ball built into a seat frame that forces you to engage your core while sitting, and therefore avoid slouching and poor posture. Seating like this can dramatically change how your body feels, especially if you spend countless hours per month sitting!
There are a few color options available, all of which allow you to remove the exercise ball and use it separately if you choose.
The Posture Plus seat from BackJoy is a device that’s designed for mitigating and partially treating lower back pain. It corrects posture by tilting the pelvis in a better orientation for spinal health.
This seat properly engages your core while sitting and therefore reduces direct strain on your back.
If you have an employee or employees who struggle with back pain this device might just change their quality of life – especially if your workplace is an office that requires them to sit all day! Consider purchasing the Posture Plus for the whole office if your work environment includes long sit times.
An affordable and thoughtful gift idea that could mean the world to those that need it, definitely a solid Christmas gift idea from BackKoy.
The ShelterLogic All Season Shed-in-a-Box will make a great gift for any employee who you know to have outdoor toys that need storing.
This easy to assemble portable garage is perfect for stashing bicycles, kayaks, patio furniture, and classic cars out of the elements to name a few potential applications.
The all-steel frame is equipped with an advanced triple-layer ripstop fabric that’s both waterproof and UV resistant, so no matter what you need to store in there – it’s safe. The Shed-in-a-Box is available in a wide array of sizing, the smallest unit pictured above measuring 6 by 6 by 6 feet.
Equipped with ShelterLogic’s Ratchet-Tite tensioning system, you can rest assured that once you have this unit properly setup, it will hold its shape and retain its integrity wonderfully.
Who couldn’t use some extra storage space for cumbersome and awkward toys and tools? Gift of the year right here folks!
The Uber Chill XL Retro Portable Mini Fridge will make an awesome gift idea for any employee who’s known to be a fan of retro gadgets and aesthetics!
This mini personal fridge holds up to twelve 12-ounce cans, and can either be powered by a regular wall outlet or 12V cigarette lighter. Both power cables are included, and an integrated AC/DC transformer takes care of the power conversion.
Those working from home or from the office will love owning this retro-style, aesthetically radical mini-fridge due to its compact, desk-friendly design while its ability to be powered by your vehicle’s cigarette lighter makes it a brilliant alternative to a cooler on road trips that will keep your beverages and groceries effectively chilled.
The Uber Chill can cool its contents up to 45 degrees below the ambient temperature, and also has a heat setting that can warm food and beverages up to 150 degrees! The ability to switch between hot and cold insulating power as well as between AC and DC power makes this appliance impressively versatile – sporting all sorts of potential applications.
No doubt a groovy gift that the employee you have in mind will enjoy showing off!
Any big tailgaters on your staff? A highly portable, but powerful and reliable grill would make for an outstanding gift for anyone who’s known to flip burgers before the big game, at the beach or in the backyard!
The RoadTrip LXE Portable Propane Grill is the perfect size and strength grill for loading up into just about any style vehicle and grilling on the go. This would make a great stay-at-home unit as well, but the portability of this grill is what makes it so cool!
This bad boy collapses down super compact and can be wheeled around like a suitcase! Despite its smaller size when broken down, this grill puts out 20,000 BTUs of heat across 285 square inches of grill surface – that’s the real deal! There’s also “swaptop” interchangeable cooking tops offered by Coleman compatible with this unit so you can switch out your grill grate for a griddle or stove grate!
There’s furthermore an instastart ignitor built into the RoadTrip LXE so there’s no need to manually light it – Coleman has really hit all the bases with this one, and at a great price point!
We can’t promise you’ll be invited to any big barbeques, but you’ll certainly up your chances with a gift like this!
Are any of your employees’ tail-gate heroes? If you’re shopping for someone who’s known to love grilling for groups, they’ll love this hamburger patty press from kangbaobei.
This aluminum non-stick patty maker is awesome for big cookouts with high hamburger demand. You can stamp out burgers super quickly and keep your hands clean for other culinary tasks! Interior ridges within the press furthermore give the patty a ribbed surface creating a better searing effect while cooking. It looks pretty darn tasty too!
The handle is removable for easy storage and the entire unit cleans up easily with soap and water.
A bit of a ridiculous gift idea, but those who have a need for a device like this will likely LOVE owning it!
The Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze Roto Cooler is an exceptional quality, hard-bodied large capacity cooler option that will make a seriously killer gift for any employees with a love for beach days, backyard cookouts, camping trips or tailgating events.
This 55-quart cooler has some serious insulating power – Arctic Zone recently sent me out a Roto Cooler and this bad boy truly holds ice for up to eight days!
There’s an integrated wire basket for organizing the cooler contents, padded handles for easy carrying and an oversized drain to make emptying and cleaning this cooler a breeze! The heavy-duty T-latches furthermore combine with the freezer-grade gasket to create a bear-resistant, virtually indestructible cooler.
The YETI Hopper Backflip 24 Soft Sided Cooler Backpack is one of the industry-leading options of insulated backpacks currently on the market that will make a legendary gift for a well-deserving employee.
This is no small purchase, YETI is the best of the best when it comes to high-quality coolers. If the employee you’re shopping for loves to picnic, hit the beach, camp, boat, or simply enjoys ice cold beer, then they will flip out over this stellar gift idea!
The Hopper Backflip is engineered with closed-cell rubber foam insulation for incredible ice-retention ability, a Dryhide shell for unparalleled abrasion resistance, and a Hydrolok Zipper for ensuring the pack stays leakproof. The brand has hit all the bases with this one.
It’s big, but not too big, able to fit 20 standard cans with a 2 to 1 ice-to-can ratio. This makes it perfect for essentially any on-the-go application, so it’s bound to be a hit with whoever you’re shopping for.
Here’s a really unique and thoughtful gift idea that will without a doubt be a hit! This specialized picnic backpack is a must-have for anyone who enjoys wining and dining in less formal settings!
Hap Tim has created a really neat picnic system here that’s well reviewed in terms of quality and come’s at a more than reasonable price!
Crafted from high-quality nylon, this backpack has high wear and deformation resistance as well as being pretty darn waterproof. This is not a cheap, gimmicky backpack – it’s a real piece of outdoor gear that will last for years with the proper care.
The oversized main storage compartment features premium insulation lining for keeping food and drink either hot or cold while a detachable wine bottle holder is equipped onto the side of the pack. Hap Tim has even included all the cutlery, dishes, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured, it’s all here! Even the included picnic blanket is well reviewed!
With all the included items, this picnic backpack is truly an incredible value and will be remembered as one of the coolest gifts of Christmas!
Here’s a safe but thoughtful gift idea that just about any type employee would be thrilled to receive! Great for dinner parties, stay at home dates and regular casual use, this is a classy and effective cheese board design with all sorts of possible applications!
This cheese board set with included cutlery from Bambüsi is both very highly reviewed and is also designed in a somewhat unique style. The included cutlery set has everything you might need and conveniently stores in a drawer that slides right into the cutting board base for easy access.
The rim of the cheese board is recessed for arranging crackers, olives, fruit or whatever! It’s a simple but effective design that allows one to create a lovely arrangement while entertaining guests!
Pair this gift with a bottle of wine and some cheese and watch your employee(s) light up!
Here’s a gift idea for the known mixologist of your workplace, or alternatively, the aspiring cocktail creator. Comsmart’s 13 Piece Bartender Kit is a well-crafted and sharp as a tack setup for those interested in serving their own drinks and entertaining guests with both style and class.
This Boston shaker set includes a set of 18 and 28 ounce capacity tins, a strainer, a 1 and 2 ounce double jigger, a twisted bar spoon, bottle opener, two liquor pourers, two bottle stoppers, a muddler, ice tongs, and even a recipe guide for 15 classic cocktails! The set also comes equipped with a handsome wooden stand, so it looks just as good as it functions.
This kit is impressively inclusive for the cost, including everything you’ll need and more for mixing up drinks of all kinds. With a few different aesthetics to choose from, you can match the look to the employee you have in mind, or gift this set to the whole office!
The Thai Moon Knife Set by Verve CULTURE will make for a unique and cherished gift for any employee who considers themself a culinary enthusiast!
This is a traditional Thai forged steel moon and slice knife set that’s been crafted in a small village in Thailand by talented local artisans. It’s designed to effortlessly slice meat, poultry, coconut, watermelon, and other hard-skinned fruits common within Thai cuisine.
The knives (and bamboo storage box) have a totally neat aesthetic that’s a conversation piece in itself, so this gift is bound to be exciting for whoever you have in mind. Build with excellent quality and bursting with culture and culinary flair, this is a stellar gift idea for those that cherish their time in the kitchen.
Do any of your employees really hate the cold? Often hear them complaining about how “bitter it is out there” when they clock in? A pair of heated mittens or gloves could be the perfect gift for your cold intolerant employees!
These heated mittens by Volt are super toasty and feature a rechargeable battery that lasts up to 10 hours! They look like normal mittens but have four different power settings for controlling added heat! They’re tough, stylish and a serious game changer for those who struggle with cold hands in particular.
There’s only one size available here, and according to customer reviews, these mittens run a bit small so maybe consider a different pair from our list of the best heated gloves if you’re shopping for someone particularly large. There’s also women’s sizing available here.
ORORO’s Lightweight Heated Vest with Battery Pack just might be the solution to conquering the winter cold if the employee you’re shopping for struggles to stay warm during the cold season.
The timing of this gift is perfect for Christmas, so it’s the right time of year for this one. The link provided is for women’s sizing – here’s the link for the men’s vest.
This vest is designed for full-heat coverage unlike a lot of other heated apparel options, containing four heat zones between the chest (2), mid-back and collar. There are three different heat settings and up to 10 working hours of battery life.
The fit is relaxed, so consider buying on the smaller rather than the larger side. This is a nylon garment that is exceptionally lightweight (aside from the battery pack) and conveniently even machine washable.
All in all, a pivotal piece of winter-wear for the home, office or trail that will no doubt be a game-changer when it comes to staying warm.
A new pair of sunglasses might seem like a bit of a boring gift at first, but these are no ordinary sunglasses. Rheos is a brand that builds floating sunglasses, pretty cool huh?
Rheos recently sent me out a pair to check out and I’ve been impressed with their build and lenses. They look and feel like normal polarized sunglasses, but are perfect for the water-sport enthusiast! If any of your employees are avid paddle boarders, fishermen or pleasure boaters then they’ll love the security of a floating pair of shades!
Rheos builds their sunglasses with ultralight TPX frame construction – it’s what makes them so lightweight and able to float. They feel solid yet are essentially weightless on your face!
There are all sorts of styles to choose from if you don’t think the employee you’re thinking of can pull off the Sapelos so make sure to have a look around.
Every golfer could use a new box of balls. If there are any avid golfers at your workplace they’ll be thrilled to stock up on ammo for their favorite hobby.
The Titleist Pro V1 Golf Ball is one of the most popular balls in the golfing world-renowned for its soft feel and consistent flight.
Restocking an employees golf bag with a box or two of new balls will keep them out of the pro shop for a while – something they will no doubt appreciate! Absolutely a solid go to gift for any lover of the game!
Here’s another stellar gift idea for your employee(s) that love the game of golf. This bag from Founders Club is a pretty killer unit for playing a round, and it comes at a great price point!
There’s a 14 way organizer, divider top for stashing all your clubs in an orderly manner, and an awesome array of external storage. You can really organize all your golf gear between the lined valuables pocket, ten zippered pockets and two mesh pockets.
There’s even an insulated cooler pocket built into this bag for stashing lunch, or more likely, a few beers for the course.
A glove holder, umbrella slot, and rain hood are a few more awesome features included with this work-horse of a golf bag.
This gift will be a hit for sure, but keep in mind the employee you’re thinking of will likely be using all their “sick” days this year!
Here’s a great new pair of shorts for the course if you’re shopping for an avid golfer. The Boardwalker Shorts by Linksoul are a go-anywhere, super comfortable piece of golf apparel suitable for a quick back-nine alone, or a day on the green with a company exec.
These poly-cotton blend shorts (67% polyester, 25% cotton, 8% spandex) feature an allover textured-linen feel and four-way stretch for an almost unparalleled level of comfort and style. They have a simple, yet sharp aesthetic that comes in a variety of attractive colors.
A great go-to gift for lovers of the game that will likely see all sorts of wear both on and off the course.
Snowshoes are a great gift for anyone in your workplace that enjoys the outdoors, and Christmas is the perfect time of year to gift a pair! Exploring a landscape blanketed by a fresh snow is always a treat – a pair of snowshoes grants admission into the otherwise impassable winter wonderland.
The MSR Evo Trail Hiking Snowshoes are a great choice for both beginners and for those with snowshoeing experience. There’s a lot of cheap options on the market, but not many of them perform very well when it really comes down to it. This is one of the best value pairs available that are built to perform and to last.
At only about 1.75 pounds each, the plastic base material employed in the design of these snowshoes makes them very lightweight. The flexibility of the plastic also allows these shoes to shed snow very effectively. These shoes are rated for users up to 180 pounds, so be mindful of who you’re buying them for!
MSR has designed this model with unibody traction – it’s a system that utilizes steel traction rails and brake bars molded directly into the snowshoe decks. This style system feels seriously solid underfoot even while trekking over sketchy, frozen terrain. The duofit bindings are also a nice touch that are easy to operate and fit men’s boot sizes five to fifteen!
Encourage some winter fun this season with an outdoor gift like this!
An at-home telescope could make for an interesting and exciting holiday gift depending on who you’re shopping for. If anybody in your work place is known to be a stargazer, this could be a thoughtful gift whether they are new to astronomy or already have a passion for the hobby!
The AstroMaster is a higher quality unit from Celestron that allows for some pretty righteous night sky viewing opportunities. It’s certainly not too advanced to buy for a beginner, yet more experienced astronomers will also be impressed with this telescope.
For a more introduction level telescope, check out the PowerSeeker also by Celestron.
The AstroMaster is a no-tool assembly telescope that anyone can learn to operate in no time! It’s known as one of the best value home-telescopes on the market for the cost!
Without getting too detailed, the aperture of this telescope is 130mm and the focal length is 650mm. The highest magnification is 307x. You can really view some deeper space objects with this one – it can do a lot more than just check out the surface of the moon!
This is a 28 pound telescope, so it’s still reasonably portable. The German equatorial mount with setting circles makes tracking celestial objects easy and the quick release dovetail attachment for the tube makes the setup and break down a breeze.
All in all, this is one of the coolest gifts for employees we’ve included depending on who’s on your staff!
The hygger Horizon 8 Gallon LED Glass Aquarium Kit is a delightful gift idea for adding some flair to an employee’s home or office space!
This fun little aquarium is perfect for low maintenance aquatic organisms like betas, goldfish, shrimp and various plant species. It’s fairly large at 8 gallons, so you might even be able to put a few larger species in there depending on how you set it up.
This tank has a really neat, modern aesthetic that’s easily customized. This kit is geared towards beginners and quite simple to operate, but even advanced aquarium enthusiasts will be delighted by this setup. No doubt a wonderful centerpiece or ornament for any style office space!
If there are any avid fly fishermen in your workplace, the gift of a new reel would absolutely go over well. Every fly fisherman loves to acquire new gear no matter how much they already own – especially top notch equipment.
The Spectrum LT Fly Reel from Sage is a killer choice of reel that any angler would LOVE to own. I recently had the opportunity to fish with one and was quite impressed with its performance. It has a remarkably powerful sealed carbon drag system with an awesome drag knob, a large arbor for fast line pick up and a seriously sharp aesthetic.
In other words, this is a top of the line, totally killer fly fishing reel.
The model listed here is a 5/6 weight meaning it’s geared towards fishing for average-sized fish. If you know that the employee-angler you’re shopping for does some saltwater angling or targets larger freshwater species like Salmon or Pike, go with the larger 7/8 weight.
Us fly fishermen take our gear seriously – if you purchase a unit like this for a deserving employee it will likely be the best Christmas gift they receive this year!
Here’s a BIG employee gift idea for someone who loves being on the water. The Topwater PDL Kayak from Old Town is a pedal-powered kayak built for fishing, but it’s an awesome watercraft for anyone who enjoys kayaking!
Old Town sent me out a Topwater a few months back and I’ve spent many days fishing and pleasure-pedaling around my local lakes and ponds as well as out in the ocean. This kayak is super responsive and really moves quick with the included PDL drive and hand-controlled rudder system, and it’s super easy to use!
The propellor simply drops through the hull and locks into place and wha-lah, you’re pedaling your kayak around as you would a bicycle!
The seating is spacious and far more comfortable than any traditional kayak you’ve ever seen. If the employee you’re shopping for happens to be a fisherman, they’ll really love the Topwater’s angling features – there are rod holders, all sorts of gear storage and tracks for mounting accessories!
If they just enjoy being on the water, this is one of the ultimate small watercraft to do so in!
This is no small purchase, but if you’re looking for a special gift or holiday bonus for an outdoor enthusiast look no further!
A beach cart is one of the more unique Christmas gifts for employees we’ve included on this list, but there are all sorts of applications for a unit like this other than for days on the beach!
Mac Sports makes one of the best reviewed beach carts on the market – it’s praised by beach bums all over for transporting all the essentials over almost any terrain with ease. This unit supports up to 150 pounds and even includes a side table with cup holders! It’s an awesome gear storage/cocktail station for use just about anywhere.
Garden enthusiasts might also enjoy a cart like this for transporting mulch, tools and other heavier items around the property. An interesting gift approach, but perhaps the perfect pick for the right employee!
Who doesn’t enjoy a cold beer? If you know any of your employees to have a passion for beer then a home brewing starter kit could be a great way to say Merry Christmas!
This starter kit from Northern Brewer lets you choose between four different beers so make sure to find out what the employee you’re thinking of likes to drink most. For each different brew, there are curated ingredients and walk-through instructions to ensure the brewing process is successful. This is a beginners kit, yes, but that doesn’t mean already experienced brewers won’t love it!
There are two premium large glass bottles (carboys) for two-stage fermentation included along with everything else one needs to brew! It’s all here!
A great gift for the mad scientist in your workplace that will likely earn you a home brewed six-pack later down the line!
The gift of a well crafted, attractive knife is both classy and charming. The Arv Knife by Helle Knives is an exceptionally handsome blade that’s best utilized for crafting or carving, but suitable for virtually any task!
This knife is built from curly birch wood, antler, and leather and features a triple laminated stainless steel blade with a razor-sharp Scandinavian grind. Helle recently sent me out and Arv to field test, and I love both the way it cuts and feels in your hand.
The aesthetic makes this employee gift idea a conversation piece in itself!
The age-old present of a pocket knife or multi-tool is a great go-to employee gift idea. Leatherman makes some righteous pocket-sized multi-tools that anyone and everyone would be thrilled to own for a variety of potential scenarios!
It’s always great to have a tool like this in your car, desk or bag and the Rebar is an excellent value choice!
There are 17 tools included on the Rebar Multitool so there’s no shortage of applications with this Leatherman. It will make a great companion for handy-men, lovers of the outdoors, parents and artists to name just a few! Leatherman even includes a 25-year limited warranty on this product – a sure sign of a well made product.
For a less expensive multi-tool option, check out the Sidekick also by Leatherman. For a super-inclusive top of the line option, consider the Surge with a whopping 21 included tools!
Any gamers in your workplace? The gift of a gaming system is a pretty big Christmas present idea, but if there’s a hard worker on your team of employees who loves video games, this could be an awesome gift.
This starter bundle includes the Xbox One S console, one wireless controller, a three-month membership to Xbox live Gold and all the required cables and wiring for set up. Microsoft has even included three months of Xbox Game Pass giving the user access to over 100 games!
For the cost, this is a great value bundle set. Don’t forget that with an Xbox you can watch 4K Blu-ray movies and stream 4K video through Netflix, Amazon, hulu and more. If you’re nervous the employee you’re thinking of isn’t crazy about gaming, they’ll still have all sorts of fun with this gift!
A coloring book for adults might seem like a silly gift idea at first, but the concept has actually become quite popular! Coloring is a great way to lower stress levels and take a moment to relax – it could be an awesome employee gift for the right person.
There’s 34 mandalas, flowers, patterns and more within this popular book by Kendall Rae. Customer reviews rave about the peace a coloring book like this can bring on – it’s a great at-office item to have tucked away in a desk for use at lunch or break time.
If you know any of your employees to have certain interests, there are all sorts of adult coloring books available with themes like animals, mandalas, anatomy, and even sea life!
Highly affordable, unique and thoughtful – absolutely a solid Christmas gift for any employee!
A nice new rain jacket is the kind of gift that keeps on giving! If you’re located in a wet climate or have some outdoorsmen or women employed, a new Marmot jacket could make for a great gift that your employee(s) will own and use for years!
The Precip Jacket by Marmot is a reasonably priced, all-inclusive rain jacket that also packs super tight. This unit is only 13 ounces and collapses into an incorporated pocket when you want to stash it. Slanted chest pockets, pit vents, and a well-designed chin guard are just a few of the features Marmot has included here.
For a jacket this packable and lightweight Marmot has still managed not to cut any corners in terms of features.
There is all sorts of sizing available and a wide array of colors to choose from so you can find the right jacket for anyone or everyone at your workplace!
The Featherlite Down Jacket by Montane is a high quality, yet affordable down jacket option that will make a thoughtful and practical Christmas gift for any employee.
When temps drop, having a proper winter jacket for your commute can make all the difference in your day. Down jackets provide excellent insulation and pack down remarkably tight when you need them to.
Montane recently sent me some apparel for field testing, and the quality and design of both their under and outerwear is nothing short of impressive for the price point. The brand builds some excellent quality, sharp-looking garments, and the Featherlite is no exception.
This option is built with 750+ fill, titanium water-resistant fluorocarbon-free hyper dry responsibly sourced, traceable ECO Goose down. We know that’s a mouthful, but the point is that this is a top quality, ethically sourced insulation at a mid-level price point.
This jacket has a more of a sporty fit than a casual one, so if the employee(s) you have in mind has an active lifestyle, they’ll be able to use this jacket for a lot more than just their commute. All in all a super toasty and versatile down jacket option that will no doubt be cherished for years.
The Original Puffy Blanket by Rumpl will make for a special and cherished gift that’s bound to see all sorts of use from the home, to the outdoors and beyond!
This is essentially a toasty down jacket, except deigned as a blanket! It’s exceptionally warm for its weight and stuffs down into a tiny carry bag that packs smaller than a beach towel (just 5 by 7 inches)/
These blankets are perfect for use around the campfire, evenings on the beach, and of course for cozying up on the couch. Designed as a camping blanket, the Puffy Blanket will excel in all sorts of contexts! With a cape clip for easy wearing on your person and corner loops for staking the blanket out, utilizing its versatility is made easy.
Not only does this blanket provide excellent insulation, it’s also machine washable and dryer safe, as well as moisture and odor resistant for particularly easy maintenance.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Slowtide’s Turkish Towels are a charming and super practical gift idea for anyone who enjoys the beach, picnicking, and attending outdoor concerts or festivals to name a few applications.
These attractive blanket/towels are impressively absorbent for their thickness, both effectively drying you off and rolling up nice and tight for compact storage and easy portability. The brand recently sent me one of these towels and it’s become a staple in my bag of beach essentials, packing much better than my prior towel choice.
The cotton-constructed Turkish style chambray fabric features white fringe on the ends for a head-turning aesthetic and is available in several patterns. The towel furthermore measures 69 by 38 inches, so it’s quite expansive for single person use!
Portable hammocks are seriously cool! They pack down super compact and set up in moments just about anywhere! If you have any employees that love to lounge, this could be a great gift for them!
Winner Outfitters has built this hammock from 210T nylon parachute fabric – it’s super strong and can support up to 500 pounds! This is a double hammock, so there’s space for two people. The strapping, ropes and carabiners are all included – this hammock is ready to go!
Camping, beaching and just lounging in the backyard are made luxurious with a unit like this. A cheap and easy gift idea that will be a hit with all sorts of employees!
Summer might be a ways away, but gifting a big inflatable recliner lounge chair could be a hilarious and appreciated gift idea!
This inflatable recliner from Intex is perfect for the pool, lake or beach and comes at a very reasonable cost. If there’s anyone in your workplace who loves a good day on the water, this is right up their ally.
This floaty is built with 18 gauge vinyl and is well reviewed for long term durability. This isn’t a cheapo pool floaty that will deflate after a few hours, it’s the real deal. Two included cup holders furthermore ensure the employee(s) you’re shopping for can crack a few cold ones and really enjoy their time off.
This 24 by 36 inch Dry Erase Laminated Wall Calendar might be just what the employee you’re thinking of needs in their life to stay effectively organized and on top of their work-game.
Large paper calendars are great, but the ability to simply wash clean your previous month’s meetings, appointments, and scheduled obligations is a beautiful thing. Using a dry erase calendar also reduces your environmental impact by avoiding wasteful paper-use.
This board mounts easily, can be rolled for streamlined transport and comes included with tape, five dry-erase markers and an eraser. Absolutely a solid buy that the employees in your workplace will be thrilled to own!
Who doesn’t love to flip through a National Geographic? It’s a crowd favorite in every waiting room from doctor’s offices to mechanics for good reason – the stories and photos of this publication have been wowing people since 1888!
An annual magazine subscription to this righteous publication is a great way to show your appreciation to an employee with worldly interests. It’s also the type of gift that keeps on giving all year long! The employee(s) you have in mind will be delighted when they open their mailbox to their first issue!
This five tie set from Mahogany Row is quality made, classy and affordable. Neckties could be a thoughtful gift if you’re looking for a more professional approach to employee Christmas presents.
This set includes five premium Italian microfiber ties and two modern tie bars. The ties look and feel like silk but are far more resistant to wrinkling and stains. The patterns are somewhat unique and have a sharp look that certainly stands out a bit more than your run-of-the-mill necktie.
This set of ties even comes in a durable storage box made from recycled materials that whoever you’re gifting it to will likely continue to use.
Who doesn’t love snacks? A big box of treats will go over well with any employee! It’s the kind of gift that they can stash right at work and snack on for weeks or months! There are all sorts of treats here from chips to cookies to fruit gummies for a great variety of snacks.
This 60 count box might not last long, but it’s a simple and easy employee gift that you can’t go wrong with!
Here’s an easy Christmas gift for employees that you can’t go wrong with. Anyone who likes chocolate, loves Lindor Truffles – this 60 count pack of milk chocolates is sure to make some mouths water!
Considering these chocolates usually sell for about 50 cents a piece in store, this is an excellent value buy. Absolutely an affordable employee gift option that you can buy for the whole office if you’re really stumped on what to get!
Heck, buy a box or two for yourself – it’s tough being the boss, you deserve it!
Man Crates is a fun and unique brand that creates specially curated gift boxes for men consisting of “manly” products and projects. The Bacon Crate pictured is a great choice for, you guessed it, lovers of bacon that will make a stellar gift for anyone in your workplace who loves hot sizzlin’ breakfast meat – gender aside.
This gift box contains two different types of bacon-jerky, some seasoning, bacon-flavored peanut brittle and even some hot-pepper bacon jam. Everything comes in a neat (man)crate that must be busted open with the included crowbar. No doubt a unique and silly gift idea that’s great for the right type of meat lover!
Some other awesome gift options from Man Crates include their Grill Master Crate, Knife Making Kit, and Personalized Barware Crate.
A bath bomb gift set is an ideal Christmas present for the right employee(s). It’s a great gift idea for those who love things like aromatherapy, essential oils and bath and beauty products, but don’t rule this idea out for your other, less luxurious employees.
Even the manliest of men will love kicking back in the tub with a bubbly bath bomb.
These bath bombs are organic and all-natural, not employing any chemicals. They are made from materials like grape seed oil and shea and cocoa butter with added scents and essential oils. The formula stores well long term, won’t result in any residue and is totally safe for all skin types and bath tubs!
You very well might change the lives of the employees you gift these too if they’re not already familiar with bath bombs like these! This purchase comes with four small boxes within one large gift box so you can split this into four separate gifts if you choose to. Either way, this is an affordable gift idea that won’t break the bank.
H HANDSON’s Pet Grooming Gloves are the perfect gift for the employee who consistently comes into work covered in pet hair! Ok, maybe that’s a bit of an inappropriate hint to clean up their act, but either way, this is a thoughtful and practical employee gift idea!
It’s simply a hairbrush for dogs, cats, and horses that you wear like a pair of gloves! It’s particularly awesome for animals that don’t like being brushed but enjoy being stroked or pet.
The brand recently sent me a pair of these grooming gloves, and I’ve been more than impressed with their effectiveness! These bad boys do an amazing job at pulling shedded hair off of my two labradors, and they love being rubbed down rather than aggressively brushed.
The best part is, the hair stays remarkably contained on the gloves, and easily peels right off! You can practically brush your pets indoors based on how contained this grooming device keeps pet hair!
A brilliant gift idea for a pet-lover that you’ll no doubt receive some big-time praise for!
The Petsure Orthopedic Memory Foam Dog Bed will make the perfect gift for a hard-working employee that’s known to love their dog this holiday season!
No explanation needed here, this is a three-sided, memory foam luxury bed for dogs that easily allows them to position themselves into their favorite sleep stance. There is an anti-slip bottom to ensure the bed stays firmly on the floor, as well as a removable cover so it’s easily cleaned when things get truly dirty.
There is furthermore a selection of sizes and colors available, so you can select just the right crash-pad for the employee fur-baby you have in mind!
Any avid readers in your workplace? This is a neat gadget that works as a reading light for when one finds themselves in a “lights-out” scenario but wants to keep reading.
LuminoLite has designed a pretty awesome reading light with this unit. Rather than secure to the book you’re reading or to your head, it simply wraps around your neck and has two lights that hang over either shoulder. Each LED light has three different light modes and intensities so you can fine-tune your illumination.
The unit is furthermore rechargeable and includes a micro USB cable so there are no batteries involved!
This is a great light for reading, but don’t rule it out for employees who craft, woodwork, tie fly fishing flies or have any other hobbies that require good, close up light. It’s a versatile product with all sorts of applications that will no doubt make a neat Christmas gift!
Here’s an affordable employee gift idea you can buy for the whole workplace! This shopping tote from Everest is great for groceries, beach days and even for bringing lunch and other essentials to work.
This is a spacious tote with nice long straps for easy carrying that can really be stuffed with a lot of groceries or gear! It is also quite weather-resistant so although it might not keep groceries bone dry in a pouring rain, it should hold up fine to regular wetness.
Beach day essentials, work meeting materials or a full haul from the farmers market are all suitable applications for this affordable and eco-friendly gift idea.
Choose a few from the available color selection and score a simple, yet righteous gift for a certain employee or the entire office!
If you’re shopping for an athlete or for anyone who likes hitting the gym, then check out this cool gym duffle from Kuston. It’s perfect for packing for yoga, pick-up sports games, a day of skiing or just regular gym workouts.
Kuston has built this bag with an awesome array of zippers and internal pockets and it even keeps shoes separate from the rest of the bag’s contents.
It’s made from quality oxford fabric which makes it impressively weather and abrasion-resistant equalling a long lifespan. There is a durable, adjustable carry strap and even some low profile vents built into the shoe compartment to keep the bag from getting stuffy.
With 15 different color choices to pick from, there’s bound to be one that perfectly suits the employee you’re thinking of. Furthermore, the price is right on this one!
Here’s a totally awesome bag for work or for play by Fjallraven that’s remarkably well built and offered in a wide array of aesthetics.
The Duffel No. 4 is a straightforward duffel option, but its versatility and attractiveness make it a special gift that will no doubt be cherished. The robust build and leather accents really make this a stand out bag, no matter how you utilize it.
This bag is built to last a lifetime with Fjallraven’s G-1000 HeavyDuty Eco Fabric. It’s tough as nails against abrasion and puncture and furthermore inherently water-resistant. The fabric is also compatible with Fjallraven’s wax treatment which will really make it bead water!
The internal and external schematic is quite straight forward – it’s simply a main compartment with a few low profile zippered and mesh sleeve pockets (30 liters total). The brand sent me a No. 4 Duffel to field test a while back, and I use mine for the gym, for business trips and for weekends away with friends – this duffel does it all!
Here’s a sweet smaller sized backpack by Fjallraven that will likely be a big upgrade for managing the contents of a daily commute.
Fjallraven sent me out an Ulvo 23 to run some gear trials on, and I love the way it looks and carries, as well as it’s pocket schematic.
There are drop-in side sleeves, a spacious main compartment and an interior padded sleeve for safe laptop storage – it’s all there! A bike light loop furthermore adds some safety stats to this backpack if riding or walking after dark. The main zipper is furthermore designed in a way that hides it giving this bag a particularly streamlined look.
The best part of this pack is its sharp aesthetic and awesome low profile design. The Ulvo 23 really hugs your frame, so it’s a great bag for being active in the outdoors and cycling as well as for use commuting. This is a do anything, go anywhere kind of backpack with both a professional and hip look!
This leather wine case from AmeriLeather allows you to safely stash two bottles for transport to a picnic, party or date night!
Anybody who enjoys drinking wine will love being granted the ability to take a few bottles on the go. If any of the employees in your workplace are known to love a glass of wine, they’ll be thrilled to receive this as a gift!
This handsome case is 7.5 inches high and 13.5 inches wide so it’s relatively compact despite its two bottle carrying capacity. Its crafted from top grain cow leather and features heavy-duty foam padding for some added protection. The interior is furthermore lined with velvet synthetic suede for a truly classy look.
There’s even a leather name tag where you can imprint a name!
The Hex Ranger DSLR Sling is a top-notch and surprisingly affordable camera carry system that any amateur or avid photographer would be delighted to own.
Built with an adjustable strap, grab handle and deployable rain cover, this sling pack is up for any adventure. The generous main storage compartment allows you to bring along multiple lenses and camera accessories while still retaining space for everyday essentials.
The modular design keeps all your lenses and gear effectively in order, while an interior stash pocket and back pocket add further organization potential.
For those lacking a high-quality camera carry system for day trips and travel alike, the Ranger Sling is bound to be the gift of the season!
The Thule Covert DSLR Rolltop Backpack is one of the ultimate options for photographers seeking a carry-all storage system for their camera equipment and accessories.
Featuring Thule’s SafeZone removable camera pod system with a dual-density padded bottom, you can rest assured your fragile camera components are safe in this bad boy. An integrated laptop sleeve accommodates up to a 15-inch MacBook Pro as well as an iPad, while a zip-out divider separates the top and bottom compartments
With enough space to safely fit up to a prosumer DSLR body with attached ultra-wide-angle lens plus a drone such as the DJI Mavic Pro, you can do a lot with this option when it comes to gear and accessory storage. A spacious roll-top compartment goes on to provide lots of space for personal items such as a packed lunch, clothes, and more.
If you’re seeking a truly special gift for a well-deserving employee with a passion for taking photos, look no further!
Anyone who leads an active lifestyle will be THRILLED to score a GoPro as a gift! Although on the expensive side, an action camera is a great gift to show your appreciation for an employee that will be a ton of fun for them to use!
Gifts like this that support hobbies always go over well, it shows you pay attention to what your employee(s) love to do outside the workplace!
The GoPro Hero8 Black is one of the ultimate action cameras on the market. It’s super durable, waterproof down to 33 feet and employs hyper-smoothe video stabilization for some pretty insane footage. You’ve likely seen the advertisements – GoPros shoot excellent quality video and are perfect for just about any activity no matter how fast-paced!
Auto-stabilization, Bluetooth compatibility, and live streaming are a few of the new and improved features that the Hero8 is capable of – pretty impressive stuff. 4K video and 12MP photo capabilities are no joke, this is a top-quality camera for all sorts of contexts.
If there is an employee deserving of a gift like this in your office, then you’re bound to see some radical footage down the road!
Here’s an interesting gift idea for employees who enjoy photography. The AxisGO from AquaTech is a really neat underwater housing for iPhones 7 and 8 that shoots photo and video down to 33 feet.
AquaTech sent me an AxisGO to try a few months back, and I’ve been really impressed with the photo quality (looks just like your regular iPhone photo quality) and ease of operation.
I take photos while snorkeling in my local lakes and have also shot some killer underwater footage while fishing. If you have an employee with a passion for diving, surfing, sailing or anything watersports related, they’ll love the capabilities and photo opportunity of this device!
This could also be a great gift for any employee of yours who has younger kids! The AxisGO could allow for some memorable underwater photos while on vacation or at home! Make sure to consider purchasing some of the accessories depending on who you’re shopping for and what their hobbies are.
Scythe by Stonemaier Games is one of our top picks within our list of the best board games for adults that will be a hit with any employee who loves a challenging strategy game.
This is a difficult and engaging board game set in an alternate-history in the 1920s. It takes place in an almost post-apocalyptic type setting just after World War One where nations have fallen and different factions are now jostling for power. The whole set is quite impressive, including all sorts of artwork, game pieces, currency, and an amazing game board. If you’re shopping for an employee who has a known passion for in-depth, captivating board games, then this is a stellar gift choice.
The game is played with one to five players and lasts about two hours. Each player represents a fallen leader trying to restore power over Europa and begins the game with different abilities and resources, and also a hidden goal. As we said, this is a board game for adults.
Here’s a neat, retro Scrabble set that’s meant to look like the edition that was released in 1949. If there are any wordsmiths or board game fanatics in your work community they’ll get a kick out of this gift as well as put it to use!
This Scrabble set is equipped with classic looking wood tiles and tile racks and includes a velvet pouch. The game board is based on the 1949 edition and has a totally cool aesthetic. No doubt a welcome addition to anyone’s board game collection!
Who doesn’t love a fancy pen? The Wanderlust Malta Rollerball Pen by Cross is a fun and classic gift idea for employees that they will no doubt enjoy owning and using at work.
The Maltese-inspired blue coloration on white lacquer with gold-plated engravings and appointments has a seriously sharp and cool vintage look, and the gel ink rollerball formula feels like a fountain pen!
The pen comes in a gift box with one refill, and is covered by a lifetime mechanical warranty – so the employee you’re thinking of will have this one forever! There are a few different style pens all offered through this same link, so consider which aesthetic and pen-type is the best match!
The LumiCharge LED Smart Adjustable Desk Lamp may seem like a boring gift idea at a glance, but it’s actually quite a neat device that’s also impressively practical – this is not your average desk lamp!
This cool gadget has three different light hues, and ten different brightnesses, so there’s lighting here for every task and scenario. The head of the lamp can also be manipulated in several different directions allowing you to direct the light however you’d like.
There is a universal charging port on the front of the lamp that’s compatible with any phone, as well as a USB port on the back of the lamp for charging other devices. LumiCharge has furthermore included a display (also with variable lighting) on the front of the lamp that displays time, date, day of the week and temperature.
Probably the coolest feature of this lamp is the small motion sensor light that triggers if the lap is off and the room is dark – this way you never walk into a dark room!
It’s a unique and practical gift idea that will be an awesome addition to the office or home.
A desk is perhaps a bland employee gift, but not if the hard worker you have in mind could use a new and improved one! The Coleshome Modern Computer Desk is an awesome affordable office desk that both looks great and works wonderfully as a minimalist option.
This is a heavy-duty desk despite its low profile and sleek aesthetic that feels nice and solid. It’s available as either a 47 or 55 inch option and comes in a variety of desktop colors and wood grains. Attractive, practical and built to last – you can’t go wrong with a gift like this!
The HSH L Shaped Computer Desk will make a thoughtful and productivity-boosting gift for any deserving employee. Whether the worker you’re shopping for could use an office upgrade or recent events have forced them to set up a home office space, this workstation will likely greatly enhance their organization and workflow.’
The two main desktops measure 59 and 55 inches by 19.6 inches, so there’s quite a lot of functional space here. That being said, the L-shaped design will configure nicely in smaller rooms, effectively making the most of tight office spaces.
Featuring an integrated open shelf and cabinet that can be set up on either side of the desk, this option is both spacious when it comes to desktop space, as well as capable of some decent organization.
The charming oak aesthetic and minimalist design will look good in virtually any setting, so no need to worry about the appearance of this one being a fit with the employee you have in mind.
Setup time is estimated at about 25 minutes and all the necessary hardware is included, so despite this desk’s sharp, high-quality look, putting it together without a technician is a breeze!
Whether the employee you have in mind is working in-office or clocking-in from home, the FlexiSpot Stand Up Desk Converter will make an excellent addition to their personal workstation.
Standing at your desk can be a game-changer, taking your head to a clearer space, and allowing you to stretch your legs after long sits. Stand up desks are not for everyone however, so owning a device with the ability to raise and drop your computer or laptop at the squeeze of a lever rather than a desk that’s fixed in a standing position allows the best of both worlds.
Feeling like you need to get up and move those legs is easily remedied with this well-made desk converter, and when you feel like you need to sit again, you can return this device to regular sitting height in a fraction of a second! The smart “x” structure and gas spring hovering system provides smooth and even support, so adjustments are brainless to make.
The brand recently sent me this model desk converter, and it’s been a huge benefit to both my chiropractic health and headspace, enabling me to get up and move for part of the day.
There’s almost no setup required, so getting this device up and running takes just a few minutes. With a few different aesthetics to choose from, you can even select just the right look for the employee you’re shopping for!
The Kensington CoolView Wellness Monitor Stand with Desk Fan is a very cool desk companion that’s both innovative and highly practical for comfort working at home, or in the office.
This is a simple monitor stand, but it also has an integrated, two-speed directional fan that blows fresh air into your front (powered via USB). Viewing your monitor at the proper height is important for your short and long term chiropractic health. This stand will ensure your hardworking employees have good habits when it comes to their position at their desk.
The coolest part about this monitor stand is that there are other attachments aside from the fan like this ceramic space heater, and air purifier – all of which can be used integrated with the stand, or on their own.
The ErgoFoam Under Desk Ergonomic Foot Rest is a wonderful tool for staying active and comfortable during long days at your desk, making it both a thoughtful and practical gift for any employee.
This device is simply a foam half-cylinder that can be used as a footrest or as a rocker for adding some blood flow and movement to your work routine.
Rather than being built with soft memory foam that flattens out once you apply pressure, the ErgoFoam Footrest is designed with a high-density foam filling in order to provide the perfect amount of support.
The brand recently sent me this awesome desk companion and I’ve utilized it every day since in my home office. It allows me to switch up the position of my feet throughout the day, and also brings a bit of motion to my morning ritual when I decide to flip it over and use it as a rocker. I also use it for assistance stretching and as a lumbar support, the applications are endless!
Pixel Eyewear’s Designer Computer Glasses with Anti-Blue Light Tint UV Protection are a wonderful gift for anyone who spends a lot of time staring into a screen.
These glasses are designed to reduce eye strain and headaches caused from the blue light that comes off of screens, The brand recently sent me a sample pair to try typing with, and I’ve found that my head feels much clearer after a long day of screen-time than when I don’t wear the glasses!
There is evidence that blue-light right before bedtime is bad for sleep patterns, and I can also say firsthand that my quality of sleep has improved now that I wear my Pixel glasses before bed while checking emails and surfing social media.
It’s a simple concept, with seemingly major beneficial effects that comes at quite a reasonable price point. No doubt a great employee gift for everyday use that is both thoughtful, and highly practical!
The Key West 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet by Bush Furniture may not be the most exciting gift idea, but it is a highly practical organizing tool for the office that the employee you have in mind might rejoice over!
This is not your typical, boring old file cabinet with a prison-style, all-metal aesthetic but rather an attractive piece that will compliment any office space (or home for that matter). This cabinet has the look of natural reclaimed wood, as well as aged bronze hardware for a far more classy and tasteful approach to this otherwise boring, but important office tool.
The two file drawers accommodate both letter and legal-size files and are built with ball bearing slides for silky smooth operation. The surface weight limit is furthermore 200 pounds, so whoever you’re shopping for can decorate this cabinet and utilize the tablespace it provides however they’d like.
Does the office get a bit stuffy at times? The Holmes Heritage 4-Inch Mini USB Desk Fan is a great little desk companion for cooling down when things get hot and muggy, or for just moving some fresh air around the room!
This tiny, but powerful fan has an attractive brushed-metal finish and is powered via USB for an easy set up essentially anywhere. This model is also available as a 6-inch option (two speeds) and a 12-inch option (three speeds).
How about the gift of an attractive nature-themed paperweight for the desk of your favorite employees? This is both a fun and practical gift idea that will add some character to the workspace of whoever you’re thinking of.
Nature Under Glass Paperweights offers a stunning array of wildlife-themed options – mostly insects to be specific, but we liked the peacock weight pictured best!
The Crystal Cove Meditation Cushion by Brentwood Home will make a wonderful gift for employees who enjoy practicing mindfulness or meditation.
This is a comfortable, firm and heavy meditation pillow at four pounds total. The dimensions are 18 by 13 by 6 inches. There is a removable outer cover for easy washing and a natural buckwheat fill that can be removed and replaced to customize the firmness.
This pillow can go anywhere, so it’s suitable for the office, at home use and even for contemplative sits in the great outdoors. A thoughtful gift for a mindful employee, you can’t go wrong with this one!
Dermatone’s Spf23 Lip Balm is a great gift for the whole office, especially during the winter season when everyone’s lips are often raw, cracked and chapped!
This 25 pack is a great gift for everyone on your workforce that can live in the office and be there for whoever needs it! It’s a simple office gift, yet the sort of gesture that inherently shows your hardworking employees you’re looking out for them!
Who couldn’t use a roll of Gorilla Tape in their desk drawer? This is a great add on gift for employees that are known to be the fix-it type that will definitely see some action.
These tape rolls are 1.88 inches by 35 yards and will adhere to wood, stone, plaster, brick and much more. It’s a do-everything type of tape that’s very convenient to have on hand! There are bundle packs available if you want to grab a roll for the whole office.
The Nano Torch Twist Swivel Head LED Flashlight by KeySmart is a handy dandy, super powerful pocket-sized flashlight with some neat features that will make a thoughtful and practical gift for employees of any kind!
This is a micro USB rechargeable flashlight with a maximum light output of 600 lumens! The battery life can last up to seven hours, and there are several different luminosity intensities and light modes.
The coolest feature of the Nano Torch Twist in my opinion, is the powerful magnetic base that allows for easy mounting onto virtually anything metal! You can stick this powerhouse little unit right side up or upside down in all sorts of places, like under the hood of your vehicle for example, and shine it where you need to so you can work hands-free!
This light is furthermore designed to withstand temperatures below zero degrees and over 100 – an impressive feat no doubt!
This White Ceramic Vase Set by Opps could make for a lovely employee gift, especially if you fill it with flowers!
These two vases measure 10 and 7.85 inches tall respectively, both of which have a roughly 3-inch base. One of the vases has a simple rope accent wrapped around the top section for both a modern and rustic aesthetic.
A charming addition for any employees’ in-office desk, or a nice piece for the home, this affordable vase set is a highly giftable, easy go-to that virtually anyone would love!
How about a nice area rug for the home or office of a deserving employee? Maples Rugs Nylon Pile Area Rugs are available in a variety of patterns and sizes, ranging up to 7 by 10 feet!
These rugs are nothing particularly fancy, but they none the less have a great aesthetic and feel that will complement any room! If the employee(s) you’re shopping for has some vacant floor space in their office or cubical, a rug like this will add some character and hominess to their personal space!
Rug pad recommended to avoid sliding!
This Freakin’ Awesome Stainless Steel Wine Tumbler by GSPY is a great gift for wine lovers and cocktail enthusiasts that has a funny and encouraging motivational quote on the front!
This unassumingly nice quality tumbler is built from 18/8 stainless steel and double insulated for keeping beverages either hot or cold. It also includes a BPA free lid, as well as a metal straw and brush cleaner – sweet deal!
There’s a color selection to consider, so you can choose just the right inspiring tumbler for the employee that deserves to hear this message!
Any pranksters in your workplace? If you want to induce some hilarious antics around the office, this menacing little toy should do the trick. This remote control cockroach is pretty realistic and easy to use, so be careful with this one!
You’ll be hearing squeals from everyone you didn’t purchase this gift for until somebody ends up stomping it, but until then, enjoy the show!
Here’s a cheap and hysterical employee gift idea for the jokester in your workplace.
This is a one size fits most beer helmet offered in six different color options. You know who would get a kick out of this one – is there any explanation needed?
Here’s a silly yet practical employee gift idea that the right person will adore! If there is anyone in your workplace who love vintage looking things, they’ll be thrilled to receive a classic looking, metal lunch box like this!
Mickey and Minnie are pictured on the front of this 9 by 3.5 by 7.5 inch lunch box in a classic art style. It’s more of a neat art piece than a functional lunch box due to its smaller size, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be loaded with a sandwich and some snacks!
It’s molded from tin and totally food safe, so if whoever you’re thinking of decides to use it for packing their lunch, they can safely do so! Using a lunch box rather than a disposable means of food transport (like a plastic bag) is furthermore an eco-friendly practice that you oughta encourage in your workplace!