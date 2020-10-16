101 Christmas Gifts for Employees: The Ultimate List

The innovative convenience of myCharge’s HubPlus 6700mAh Portable Power Bank makes it a great gift for any style employee who has an appreciation for practical gadgets!

This power bank takes owning a portable power source to the next level, obtaining integrated charging cables as well as the option to utilize a standard USB port. The employees you’re shopping for will never be without an iPhone charger or micro USB with the HubPlus.

The HubPlus furthermore has a wall plug, so you can plug it directly into an outlet to recharge it rather than having to utilize a USB port. Charge time is about three hours.

The 6700mAh model can fully charge a typical smartphone two or three times, but there are both higher and lower capacity HubPlus power banks with varying built-in power cords available through this same link.

A streamlined, all-inclusive power bank that’s brilliantly designed and built tough for any application – myCharge has come up with a stellar gift for any type of employee that’s offered at a more than reasonable price point!