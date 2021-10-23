25 Best Gifts for Guitar Players: Your Ultimate List

The Katana line from Boss is one of the best-received new amplifier products in a long time. We put the Boss Katana Artist 100 on our best amps under $1,000 list because it far exceeds expectations for a solid-state modeling amp and can hang with much more expensive offerings.

This Air model isn’t quite giggable at an optional max of 30 watts, but it does excel for at-home applications, in particular because of the wireless abilities. It will allow wireless playing for up to 12 hours on a charge, and has an automatic stand-by mode to conserve that battery life.

It’s also a fairly advanced modeling amplifier that can be used for recording, which basically makes it a wireless Yamaha THR10. Both are great options for the guitarist seeking a compact, easy-to-use practice and recording rig at home.