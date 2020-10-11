47 Best Gifts for Woodworkers: The Ultimate List

If you’re stumped over what to get the woodworker in your life, don’t panic. We’ve pulled together the best gifts for woodworkers, even the one who seems to have everything. For more general ideas check out the best gifts for aunts and uncles.
Get them a Custom Wood Branding Iron so they can proudly stamp their name on all of their creations.
There are a couple of ways to choose your logo depending on if you want something full custom or one of their pre-designed images with a customized name. You can either upload a drawing of your own design or choose from 36 images, most of which are woodworking-themed. Then you provide whatever message or name you want on the brand and that’s it–you get a customized branding iron.
It’s an easy, satisfying, and professional way for them to sign their names on their work. They’ll love it and they’ll love that you put in the thought and care to have something made special just for them.
Hudson Durable Good’s aprons are consistently called some of the best workshop aprons out there and their Woodworking Edition Apron is built specifically with their needs in mind.
The durable canvas has been waxed to resist water, connections have heavyweight brass grommets, pockets are double stitched, and waist-level pockets have sawdust flaps to protect them from filling up with dust as you work.
The Woodworking Edition also has extra hammer loops and padded shoulder straps to support the added weight comfortably. Even the color is meant to hide sawdust.
Featherboards help to protect their fingers when using table saws but can be cumbersome and annoying to use, so get them The Hedgehog, an innovative feather board that’s easier to work with so they’re more likely to use it more often. The more they use a featherboard, the less likely they are to injure themselves.
When using a table saw, instead of using your hand to keep steady pressure on boards during cutting, you can install a featherbaord to replace your hand. This keeps your hands away from the saw blade. Traditional featherboards are a board with fingers cut in an angle but they take a lot of finagling to install correctly and are a pain to adjust when switching to different board sizes. You can see how easy the transition is in this YouTube video.
The unique spiral shape of the Hedgehog means that once you install it into the miter slot, you just have to rotate it until you get the pressure you need and then use the center knob to lock the Hedgehog in place. It’s faster and easier to use than standard featherboards.
Woodworking creates endless dust which isn’t healthy to be constantly inhaling, but it’s also difficult to clean up so make their workshop cleaner and safer with The Dust Deputy.
Dust collection machines can cost hundreds and even thousands of dollars but the Dust Deputy is a dust capture system that works with your existing shop vac. You hook up the Dust Deputy to your shop vac hose, turn on your vacuum, and then use the Dust Deputy’s hose to suck up the dust. The power of the vacuum sucks up all the sawdust but the Dust Deputy captures and separates it with an anti-static cyclone, so 99 percent of the dust stays in the Dust Deputy bucket and doesn’t make it into your shop vac.
This is better for the life of your vacuum, reduces the need for filter cleaning and replacement, and makes it easier to contain and dispose of woodworking dust. The Dust Deputy uses a two-stage system to prevent dust from reaching your vacuum and can work with dry and wet dust. Plus, it’s made in America.
Spoil them this year with a gadget that will make the rest of their year easier. This professional Bosch laser measuring tool replaces their old measuring tape. As a laser, it eliminates some of the common measuring errors that can happen with traditional measuring tapes like the tape slipping or not being exactly straight.
There is less bending and reaching with this digital measuring tape which can save a lot of time and back strain. And because the Bluetooth enabled device exports measurements to an app on your phone, there’s no worry you’ll forget the measurements before you jot them down somewhere.
It’s accurate to within 1/8 of an inch, has a range of 165 feet, and works both indoors and outdoors. The black, backlit display with white text makes it much more readable in the sun than other models that use black text on white. It’s small enough to it your pocket and comes with its own carrying case and wrist strap as well.
Beyond taking simple measurements this device has loads of functions like digital leveling, angles, volume, indirect measurements, and real-time measuring that adjusts instantaneously as you move closer or farther from the target.
This Rak Magnetic Wristband has 10 built-in magnet sections for storing nails, screws, drill bits, and any other small metal hardware. It’s much safer than holding the nails you need in your mouth and much easier than climbing up and down a ladder to get more nails as you need them.
It’s a neat, convenient gift that they might not buy for themselves (they can get by without it) but would really love to have.
If they do work on location or like to take their work out into the yard or driveway, they’ll get loads of use from this Bora Centipede Travel Work Table. It’s like a sawhorse but better because there are so many different ways to use it, plus it’s lightweight and folds into a small bundle to fit into it’s included carry bag.
There is practically zero assembly with this Centipede. You take it out of its carry case, pull it apart, and it’s ready for you to set it up as needed. It comes with four clamps and for two-by-four brackets so you can clamp on some playwood sheets to create a quick table, clamp the planks you’re working on in place, or create a quick sawhorse, depending on what you need. It sets up and breaks down in seconds.
It comes in several sizes as well. I’m featuring the middle size that’s four feet by four feet but it also comes in two feet by four feet and four feet by eight feet.
These four vintage patent-style illustrations are an original gift for the woodworker in your life. They’d look great in any workshop, office, or den.
Each image is printed on Archive Paper so the prints will be long-lasting and resist fading. They fit into eight by 10 frames which are very easy to find–unless your woodworker ends up wanting to build the frames themselves.
Good Clean Fun is written by Nick Offerman, star of Parks and Recreation, host of Making It, and professional woodwork. He’s funny, thoughtful, and absurdly likable and he managed to write a book that is exactly that as well.
Good Clean Fun contains funny shop stories, step by step projects, woodworker lore and history, illustrations, and even a few recipes. It’s a fun, easy read and only a fellow woodworker would get all the inside jokes.
If you’re looking for a unique gift beyond tools and equipment, pick up this Winix HEPA Air Purifier for their home. It certainly won’t replace the need for a dust collector in their workshop but as you’re probably all too aware, the dust doesn’t stop at the workshop.
Woodworking leads to huge amounts of dust and while they can make an effort to leave most of the visible particles in their workshop, the smaller, invisible particles migrate into living spaces. This smaller, secondary filter is a second line of defense to keep the people in the home happy and healthy by removing allergens.
Having a quality air filter will help to remove those microscopic particles and keep the air in the house cleaner and safer. This uses a three-stage filter so it can help capture both dust and other particles as well as reduce any smells of wood stains, paints, glue or other chemicals that may have been brought from their workshop into the home on their clothes. It would also help with normal odors from pets or cooking.
. If dust migration is a concern of yours, check out this article from Wood Magazine on how to keep dust in the workshop.
If they could use a portable worktable or sawhorse, get them the Pegasus by Worx. The aluminum reinforced ABS plastic worktable folds down first into a sawhorse and then folds again to lay flat so it’s easy to transport and store.
As a worktable, it can hold 300 pounds of force and in its locked sawhorse position it can hold up to 1000 pounds. For a folding 30 pound table that is more than impressive. There are six built-in clamps, two quick clamps and four clamp dogs, to securely hold projects of odd sizes and shapes. It even has a small, built-in bottom shelf to store items off the ground when not in use.
It comes fully assembled and ready to use out of the box.
Chisels only work well when sharp so keep their tools in tip-top shape with this Dual-Grit Wood Carvers Sharpener Set by Sharp Pebble.
Both the fine and coarse whetstone blocks have a flat side and a side covered in grooves of different sizes. These specific ridges that are built to work with unique shapes and curves of woodworker chisels and carving tools. The blocks fit into the wooden base with a non-slip bottom making it easy to use.
This super comfortable, tag-less “Sawdust is Man Glitter” shirt is screen-printed by artists in Michigan. It has a unisex fit for any woodworker with a sense of humor about living and breathing sawdust on a daily basis.
Save back strain with the Original Bucket Dolly. It’s a simple little device with a big impact: they’ll never have to haul heavy buckets around their workshop again.
It fits most buckets between 3.5 gallons and seven gallons and has stabilizing bolts to keep smaller items from moving around. Locking casters keep the dolly in place where you want it.
Great Book of Woodworking Projects has detailed instructions and illustrations for 50 practical woodworking projects for a variety of skill levels. There’s stuff in here to challenge even seasoned woodworkers as well as quicker projects to get newer folks started. It’s a great resource to have for work around the house or just to get inspired.
Does anyone ever have enough pegboard bins? No. The answer is no.
They’re simple to install, easy to rearrange, and perfect for organizing all those tiny bits so you can find them fast. These are a nice neutral black and come with color-coded labels. They are compatible with metal and non-metal boards.
Document this tried and true measuring technique with his funny “Measure, Measure, Cut, Swear, Repeat” T-Shirt. It’s comfortable, 100% cotton, and the distressed look will help it hold up longer.
It comes in black, asphalt, brown, heather grey, and heather blue.
Unlock all the amazing projects they’ll be able to add to their arsenal with this Jet Variable Speed Wood Lathe. It will allow them to create rounded and smooth works of art like bowls and vases like they’d never been able to before.
It has incredible control and range of its speed which is displayed on an LCD readout. the lathe can spin at between 60 and 3,600 revolutions per minute. You can always find the perfect speed for detail work, smooth transitions, and polishing. It has forward and reverse functions as well as a built-in tool rack.
This isn’t a small tool and will need some space. They do make Mini Wood Lathes if you’re buying for someone who’s just getting started in woodworking or doesn’t’ have the space for a full professional lathe.
It’s an investment to be sure but Jet is a trusted brand and offers a five-year warranty. They’ll be thrilled with this new toy.
If the woodworker in your life travels out for jobs, get them this Bucketeer Bucket Organizer from Bucket Boss. The heavy-duty canvas organizer is waxed to repel moisture and sized to fit five-gallon buckets.
It has a total of 60 pockets arranged on the outside and inside of the bucket in a variety of shapes and sizes to keep things orderly and easy to find.
The Why and How of Woodworking is written by famous furniture maker Michael Pekovich known for his beautiful style and approachable writing. This book has something for both beginners and seasoned woodworkers alike.
It covers a wide range of subjects from the philosophical topic of why creating with our own hands matters to organizational tips and how to choose the correct wood for the project. Pekovic includes projects in here as well and handy references like metric equivalents.
The photos and illustrations are high quality and Pekovich’s writing style is conversational and easy to get comfortable with.
Before jumping into a full-size lathe, get the curious woodworker in your life this Mini Benchtop Wood Lathe by Wen.
It’s not the highest-quality, professional lathe out there but before they decide they want to make the investment of a full-size lathe, this mini one is a perfect beginner lathe. It’s a great size for making pens, small bowls, chess pieces, bud vases, and other smaller projects.
I like that it’s significantly smaller (as well as cheaper) so it’s a better size for woodworkers who don’t have a spacious workshop.
This little Center Finder by Tipu saves you time measuring and remeasuring by finding the center of a board quickly and easily. When the paddles are flush against the wood on either side, the center pencil hole will be exactly dead center. Easy as that.
This center finder works on pieces up to 2.4 inches but also comes in a medium that works up to four inches.
Upgrade your woodworker’s old chisels with this Irwin Marples Chisel Set. They are made of high carbon steel and will hold an edge longer than most other chisels out there. The handles are contoured to easily fit into your hand and flat on top for precision mallet work. This set comes with six chisels from one inch to 1/4 inch.
If the woodworker in your life enjoys carving pens, they’ll have a great time with this 24-Pack of Exotic Wood Pen Blanks by Earlywood.
It comes with six blanks each of Jatoba wood, Mexican Ebony, Bloodwood, and Hard Maple. They’re all hardwoods and perfect for turning into handmade pens with gorgeous woodgrains. You can also get a 12-pack of blanks with three of each wood.
Woodworking kicks up a lot of dust so help protect their eyes with these No-Fog Goggles from Dewalt. It’s a trusted brand for a reason. The surface is scratch-resistant and the soft rubber creates a solid but comfortable to keep sawdust out.
They are highly adjustable, protect against 99 percent of UVA and UVB radiation, and have built-in ventilation that prevents fogging.
If you’re looking for gifts for woodworkers in your life and that is about as reckless as they get, check out this hilarious Mug from Perks and Recreation. You’ve got to respect their attention to detail, but it’s okay to also have some fun with it.
This mug is microwave and dishwasher (top rack) safe.
Whether they already love widdling or they’d like to try their hand at it, this carving tool set from BeaverCraft will give them the quality tools they need to excel in their craft. The set comes with a hook knife, widdling knife, detail knife, leather strop, and a rolling case. It’s a gift they’ll love and use.
Go big this year with this mobile workbench from Huskey. This 46-inch wide workbench has a solid wood work surface with a protective seal to keep your bench looking good even after years of wear.
The nine drawers have smooth ball bearing operation. Each drawer is lockable and comes in a variety of sizes for great organization. The lockable casters make this easy to move as needed or keep in place if you prefer.
There’s very little assembly so you won’t be giving someone a four-hour project. The only things left to do are to attach the wheels (if you want them on there) and the pull handle on the side.
There isn’t a workman alive who doesn’t need more storage and workspace so this is bound to be a hit.
Could there be any more natural gifts for woodworkers than wood? This gift set is 25 pounds sampler of tropical woods that have been slow kiln dried.
These are cutoffs and shorts and perfect for small projects or inlays. The sampler is a grab bag but may contain cocobolo rosewood, teak, mango, mahogany, Spanish cedar, yellowheart, orangeheart, redheart, bastard lignum vitae, pink rosewood, goncalo alves tigerwood, Santa Maria, granadillo, and monkeypod.
If you’re worried about the environmental impact of harvesting teak, Diamond Tropical Hardwood use only environmentally conscious teak and they use money from each purchase to help replant deforested areas in Costa Rica.
Make their lathe projects more enjoyable with results they’ll be proud of with this Wood Lathe Chisel Set by PSI Woodworking. It comes with eight chisels, each with a 10-inch hardwood handle for superior grip.
The chisels come with a wooden case for storage and easy travel. Each one is labeled right on the blade for easy identification.
Chances are you’ve heard it a thousand times so get them this “I Can Build That” Mug so they can just point to it smugly. They’ll appreciate the compliment.
The design is on both sides which I always prefer. It’s printed in America and is both microwave and dishwasher-safe.
If they enjoy woodturning, get them this Gatsby Grande Twist Ballpoint Pen Woodturning Kit which includes the hardware needed to create five different Gatsby Grande pens. Each pen has slightly different metals including 24 karat gold, chrome, and gun metal.
Keep in mind that this doesn’t come with woodturning turns or pen blanks, so you’ll want to make sure they have a lathe or pen turning tool. This set supplies the pen hardware for five impressive-looing pens and they supply the rest.
With the TickTockTools Digital Angle Finder, they’ll be able to ensure they’re getting the angle they need without messing with cumbersome protractors and manual angle finders. A digital angle finder is always going to be faster and more accurate than a subjective eye using a manual measuring tool.
It runs on one AAA battery that’s included with the finder.
This Celtic Knot Spoon Carving Kit by BeaverCraft is an all-included set that comes with everything you need to create this impressive spoon. It comes with detailed instructions, pattern, wooden spoon blank, safety tape, stropping leather, polishing oil, carving knife, and curved spoon knife.
It’s a great kit for beginners because it comes with everything and it’s also good for experienced woodworkers because it will teach the skills on these eye-catching cut-out patterns.
This Wood Tool Sharpener by Work Sharp is a perfect way to make keeping their tools sharp faster, easier, and with left effort. This design of sharpening is perfect for their lathe chisels and plane irons and can leave them sharper than when they were brand new.
It uses a high-powered motor with a maximum rotation speed of 580 RPM. To keep tools from becoming hot, the sharpener has a built-in heat sink and uses active-air cooling. They’ll love being able to keep their tools sharper while saving the time normally spend on sharpening them by hand.
They’ll be able to measure anything with this Angleizer Tool. The lightweight durable plastic is easy to fold up to store but sturdy enough to get the job done. It slides to conform to the angles you need and then locks in place so you can use it as a template making a variety of jobs easier.
We all know this 10 Easy Steps Shirt is true. Get a laugh out of your woodwork who can then get some laughs from their other woodworker friends with this funny shirt.
It’s a simple, no-nonsense shirt that explains why woodworkers’ bodies are made of 75 percent sawdust. It can run just the teeniest bit small because of the cut, so keep that in mind while ordering.
Upgrade their cleanup with this DeWalt Six-Gallon Wet and Dry Vacuum. It’s from a brand they trust and has enough volume to take care of their workshop without needing to empty the vacuum constantly.
Using a maximum of four horsepower, this wet and dry vac can handle dry and wet messes as well as work as a blower to clear sawdust. Its cord is 10 feet long, giving a lot of maneuverability. The dust filter is washable and reusable. It sits on four caster wheels for easy moving, even when loaded down with a full load.
Contour Gauges are time-saving tools that allow a crafter to take a mold of an area and perfectly trace it without going through all the trouble of measuring each angle individually.
It’s made of up ultra-thin plastic slices and when you press it against something the surface conforms to the shape. This gauge has a feature to lock the gauge in place so you don’t have to worry about it shifting around after you’ve taken your measurement. It’s a great choice for handymen and contractors.
Protect their back and knees with a rolling stool like this Traxion Monster II Mobile Stool. It’s a low profile stool designed for car detailing but also works for working on smaller projects that you don’t want to lift up onto a workbench.
The pneumatic seat is height-adjustable and comfortable for long hours of use. There’s a built-in container just above the wheels perfect for storing all the tools needed for that project to reduce how many times they’ll have to get up and down. It has a weight capacity of 400 pounds.
Your fingers are priceless so keep them safe with this Push Block Set by Peachtree Woodworking Supply. It comes with five different push block tools that stabilize boards while they’re being cut while keeping fingers away from the saw blade.
It has a variety of shapes and sizes to work with different projects and needs. The bottoms of the blocks are made with washable rubber for improved grip and control.
This Measuring Spoon Kit includes the hardware and bushings they’ll need to make their own set of measuring spoons. This is a nice gift for someone who has a lathe and enjoys woodturning projects.
It comes with all the metal spoon hardware for a tablespoon, teaspoon, half teaspoon, and a quarter teaspoon as well as the metal keyring to hold them. It doesn’t include wood blanks but they can choose their own wood of preference.
A good clamp can make or break a project and these Quick-Grip Clamps are both secure and easy to work with. They’re simple to set in place and release so you don’t have to worry about clamping being such a production. THey’re great for both beginners and seasoned artisans who could use a break from their older clamps.
They can exert a maximum force of 140 pounds despite being surprisingly lightweight.
For those who do a lot of dovetail joining work, get them this Suizan Japanese Dovetail Pull Saw. Compared to traditional western push saws, a pull saw is more lightweight and requires less muscle power to get a cleaner cut.
This saw is handmade in Japan using Japanese high carbon steel which holds an edge for longer than standard stainless steel. It’s a great tool for dovetail work.
If you’re looking for a gift that provides them with a large number of tools, consider this 12-Piece Woodworking Chisel Set. It contains a wide range of tools to cover a variety of carving and woodworking projects.
Each chisel has a hardwood walnut rounded handle for their comfort when handling. The blades are made with chrome vanadium instead of standard carbon steel for more strength, hardness, and durability. With periodic oiling, these tools will last them a long time.
If they love Shaker-style furniture or do dovetail work, upgrade their marking tools with this Newkiton Dovetail and Wheel Marking Set. The precision dovetail tool has markings for four different proportions to best work with hardwood or softwood. The markings are etched on both sides for ease of use no matter how you hold it.
The wheel cutting gauge locks in place on the measurement of your need and uses a smooth bronze disc to glide along the edge of a board while the cutting wheel marks out a straight line.
These are two essential tools for dovetail and other joining work.
Workman’s Friend Liquid Barrier works as a liquid glove to prevent stains, paint, grease, dirt, and other irritants from sticking to your skin. If you apply this to your hands before work, anything you get on your hands will be unbelievably easier to wash off afterward instead of having to spend forever at the sink washing and rewashing your hands with all kinds of special soaps like Goop. It’s one tiny step that saves a lot of time later.
Plus all that handwashing is bad for your skin leaving you with dry, irritated, and cracked hands. Workman’s Friend helps to keep your skin healthy by skipping harsh soaps and gently moisturizing without ever feeling greasy.