47 Best Gifts for Woodworkers: The Ultimate List

Get them a Custom Wood Branding Iron so they can proudly stamp their name on all of their creations.

There are a couple of ways to choose your logo depending on if you want something full custom or one of their pre-designed images with a customized name. You can either upload a drawing of your own design or choose from 36 images, most of which are woodworking-themed. Then you provide whatever message or name you want on the brand and that’s it–you get a customized branding iron.

It’s an easy, satisfying, and professional way for them to sign their names on their work. They’ll love it and they’ll love that you put in the thought and care to have something made special just for them.