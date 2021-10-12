17 Best Christmas Mugs For 2021

What’s classier than Toile de Jouy? Bico’s Toile De Jouy Winter Wonderland Four Mug Set captures that retro pastoral look with images of horse-drawn sleighs, sledding children, covered bridges, and kids building a snowman in this snow-covered landscape.

Images like this always make me think about going to my grandma’s house and I’m not even sure why but it’s a cozy feeling.

The mugs have an elegant shape to them with a sweeping handle and scalloped rim. Made of quality ceramic, the cups are both microwave and dishwasher safe. They can hold 16 ounces.

Toile de Jouy is a traditional French style of printing, normally on fabric, and uses a simple one-color print to depict rural scenes in an idyllic way. It makes you feel pleasantly homesick even if that wasn’t ever the life you lived.

Embrace that vintage look with a shiny aluminum Christmas tree.