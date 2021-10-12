17 Best Christmas Mugs For 2021

Nothing makes me feel more like it’s finally the holidays than breaking out our Christmas mugs. If yours are getting old and shabby or you just want a little serotonin boost, bring some holiday cheer into your kitchen with some new mugs. We’ve included a nice mix of beautiful, elegant, and funny Christmas coffee mugs.
They also make for fun gifts along with weird Christmas ornaments.
This Christmas Friends Mug is a fun little coffee cup if you can’t pick your favorite holiday movie. At first glance it looks like a Friends design except every character is from a different classic Christmas flick.
There’s the Grinch and his dog, Ralphie in his pink bunny suit from A Christmas Story, Buddy from Elf, Kevin from Home Alone, and Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation complete with sewage hose.
It’s an 11 inch ceramic mug that is both microwave and dishwasher-safe.
What’s classier than Toile de Jouy? Bico’s Toile De Jouy Winter Wonderland Four Mug Set captures that retro pastoral look with images of horse-drawn sleighs, sledding children, covered bridges, and kids building a snowman in this snow-covered landscape.
Images like this always make me think about going to my grandma’s house and I’m not even sure why but it’s a cozy feeling.
The mugs have an elegant shape to them with a sweeping handle and scalloped rim. Made of quality ceramic, the cups are both microwave and dishwasher safe. They can hold 16 ounces.
Toile de Jouy is a traditional French style of printing, normally on fabric, and uses a simple one-color print to depict rural scenes in an idyllic way. It makes you feel pleasantly homesick even if that wasn’t ever the life you lived.
Embrace that vintage look with a shiny aluminum Christmas tree.
If your holiday traditions involve watching certain movies together, prepare and make it official with a “This Is My Christmas Movies Watching Mug.” It’s a cute little addition that marks your traditions with one more thing to make it special and tangible.
The mug is just under 11 ounces and is both microwave and dishwasher-safe.
Really into Hallmark Channel movies? They have a “This Is My Hallmark Christmas Movie Watching Mug.”
Get extremely cozy this winter with Now Designs’ Heritage Stoneware Buffalo Check Mugs. They look like the coziest flannel pajamas so how could it not make want to sit in your comfiest chair by the fire and just vibe?
This set of two mugs is made of stoneware, a material you don’t see as often, which is a combination of ceramic and crushed stone. This means you get all the benefits of ceramic but with significantly better heat retention. If you use the boiling water trick (fill your mug with hot water and then dump before adding coffee) your coffee will stay warm a long time in these.
They’re hefty, durable mugs that are both dishwasher and microwaveable-safe.
Recreate your favorite National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation scene with these officially licensed Glass Moose Mugs. They perfectly match the mugs used by Clark and Cousin Eddie in his classic black dickie.
They’re great for eggnog but work for any winter drink including hot cocoa and coffee. Since the mug is made to go with a punch bowl it’s on the small side with a capacity of only 8 ounces. You can also get a matching Griswold Moose Punch Bowl to go with it.
Make your holiday mugs something special by customizing them for yourself or your loved ones. These Personalized Mugs by Andaz Press have six different cute designs to choose from and each mug is available in ceramic or stainless steel.
Custom mugs are certainly one way for everyone to know exactly which coffee cup is theirs and they make for a sweet gift that shows you were thinking of them enough to have something specially made.
You can choose from a bundled-up bear, penguin in earmuffs, polar bear, plain reindeer, reindeer in a winter hat, or a snowman face.
They are printed here in the United States, which I love, and the ceramic mugs are microwave and dishwasher-safe though handwashing is recommended.
This Christmas Story Leg Lamp Mug is like nothing else. It’s actually hard to believe that it’s a coffee mug but it is. The ceramic mug is handpainted for perfect detail from the fishnet stockings of the leg lamp, excuse me, the “Major Award”, to the wood and weathered stamp of Fragile (frah-geel-eh).
As a gift, this is a mug that would get a huge reaction from any fan of the movie and will be displayed proudly on social media and to anyone who will listen.
But if you love the movie, just treat yourself to it. I grew up watching A Christmas Story on repeat for 24 hours (that’s healthy right?) and I wish I’d had this mug to drink my Ovaltine hot cocoa out of back then.
This Certified International Four-Piece Holiday Mug Collection might be exactly what you’re looking for if you love cutesy mugs and want each family member to have their own.
The set comes with adorably sculpted ceramic mugs in the shapes of Santa Claus, a penguin, a teddy bear, and a snowman. I’m seeing a family of four holding these in their Christmas pajamas for a charming family photoshoot.
Each much is handpainted with dainty details and each handle has a different holiday color pattern. They’re great if you love a big ol’ mug of cocoa as they can hold 16 ounces. These are microwave-safe but should be hand washed.
Now you just have to hope the kids (and adults) don’t fight over who gets what mug.
Go simple and chic with these Merry + Bright and Warm + Cozy mugs by Sweet Water Decor. The clean and uncomplicated design of the script is attractive and can work past Christmas. It’s a nice choice for people who are feeling festive but not specifically in a Christmasy way.
The mugs are sold separately but they work as an adorable set. Keep in mind, as metal camping-style mugs, these will get hot to the touch. The metal does have an enamel coating though which solves the problem of metal mugs affecting the taste of your coffee.
Not all Christmas mugs are going to be kid-friendly and here’s one of my personal favorites. This “Jolly AF” Mug captures my holiday vibe. I’m all about the combination of this beautiful looping script and curse words.
It works for people who are excited about the holidays but just can’t stop swearing to save their lives (guilty) and for people who are more on the humbug side of things and want a funny way to express their lack of holiday spirit.
The cup is made of ceramic and is microwave and dishwasher-safe. It comes in two sizes as well so you can choose from the featured 11 ounces or upgrade to a chunkier 15-ounce mug.
Lenox’s Four-Piece Stackable Holiday Mug Set delivers that home for the holidays feeling. They aren’t fully retro but they still have a nostalgic vibe to them.
The set of four mugs are stackable and made of fine Lenox ivory porcelain. Each mug is printed with a starburst of holly and berries which are unmistakable in the holiday spirit but they aren’t specifically Christmas, so these are a nice choice for people living in a secular, non-Christian, or mixed-faith family.
One mug holds 12 ounces of liquid and they are dishwasher and microwave-safe.
Lenox also offers this design in a whole range of dishware including Glasses, a 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, and 24K Gold Accented Mugs.
For a more farmhouse, rustic decor style, go with Lang’s Evergreen Farm Mugs. This ceramic mug is printed with an idyllic rural scene of a big red barn in winter with snow-dusted evergreens, bare trees in the background, and a large festive wreath both on the barn and on the inside of the cup. There are lots of really lovely details in this image that others might not have included like the weathervane, stone foundation, and the accurate melt pattern on the barn’s metal room.
I used to live next door to a Christmas tree farm (as recounted to my great shame in my Christmas tree scents for fake trees article) and this mug has such a lovely nostalgic feel for me.
It has a 14-ounce capacity and is microwave and dishwasher-safe.
For those who prefer something a little more understated, there’s this Insulated Christmas Tree Mug with its deep green color, snow-like white speckle design, and a simple Christmas tree shape.
This one is a great choice if your priority is keeping your drink hot (or cold) because it comes with a BPA-free plastic travel lid to keep heat in but, more importantly, it’s vacuum insulated. Homegrounds explains that vacuum insulation works by creating layers within the mug that have a vacuum between them. Because the layers aren’t touching and there’s no air to move the heat around, it takes longer for your beverage to lose its heat to the outside of the mug.
This also means that despite being a stainless steel mug, it won’t feet too hot to hold. It’s a 12 cup and is handwash only.
You want that ceramic feel but don’t love how heavy it tends to be, check out this Maison d’ Hermine Fine Bone China Mug Set.
It’s lighter and more delicate feeling than ceramic but is actually as strong if not stronger. I love the gorgeous “Holly Time” images printed on this two-mug set and there is unbelievable detail put into the holly, pine, and mistletoe branches.
Fine Bone China is porcelain that has been mixed with animal bone ash which adds strength and durability. Bone China can be thinner than porcelain, to the point of being translucent in some pieces, and so is much lighter than typical mugs.
Is it strictly vegan? No, certainly not. Bone China is typically made using cow bones so if you eat red meat, bone china is simply a different part of that process.
These mugs are dishwasher-safe, microwave-safe, freezer-safe, and oven-safe up to 350 degrees. If you love the image on these mugs, Maison d’ Hermine has a whole Holly Time Collection with tablecloths, runners, cloth napkins, and pot holders.
People who love A Charlie Brown Christmas really love it and they’ll love this Snoopy Insulated Tumbler as well. It’s a cheery, bright red color with a Christmas tree pattern on the bottom edge and a cute Snoopy and Woodstock illustration of Snoopy as Santa.
This is a good choice for people who need their coffee to stay hot for a long time as it’s triple insulated with copper and steel to keep heat in. The cover also stops heat from escaping and the sliding lock has a neat opening to sip with a round shape in the middle to allow for a straw–for when you’re using it for cold beverages I assume. We’re not drinking hot coffee out of a straw now are we? After 2020, I don’t put anything past us.
This is a hand-wash tumbler and is also available in a larger 30-ounce size.
I’m not sure what it says about me, but I know multiple people who have this Cousin Eddie Mug. It’s a popular favorite for people who like to get a reaction.
The illustration is simple line art but I really appreciate that the pose copies the movie scene so accurately. It’s an 11-ounce ceramic mug that is microwave-safe. It’s technically dishwasher safe but you reduce the life of the image that way.
You’ll love staring at all the details in this Lang December Dawn Cardinal Mug. The cardinal in a wintry tree aesthetic is a Christmas coffee cup staple. You can’t have a list without one. They make for lovely gifts for older relatives and coworkers you don’t know that well.
This one by Lang has a majority pine tree image so the cup isn’t as blank as many I’ve seen. You get all this beautiful green from the pine needles that contrasts brightly with the red cardinal. That’s color theory right there. A red handle brings in a little more of that red to repeat that pleasing red and green contrast.
There’s a little snow-covered pinecone printed on the inside of the mug, for something a little extra. It comes in a gift box printed with the same cardinal image. This mug holds 15 ounces and is both dishwasher and microwave-safe.
For a more minimalist cardinal mug, check out this Cardinal on a Branch Mug by Comfy Hour.