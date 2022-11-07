31 Best Hedgehog Gifts: Your Ultimate List

We’ve pulled together the best hedgehog gifts that any hedgie-lover will adore. And how could you not love an animal that rolls up into a little spiky ball and has the cutest feet known to man?
I can’t get over how realistic this Hedgie Plush looks. The coloring is spot on, the snout is pointy and kissable, and the little ears stick out just enough for gentle pets.
At about eight inches long, this is a bit bigger than a real hedgehog but that just makes it more huggable. The wispy fur on its back gives the appearance of spikes but in a way that’s significantly softer and more cuddly. This is perfect for hedgehog lovers of any age.
I don’t even know how to start. These Hedgehog Mittens are just so cute.
These knit mittens look like little hedgehog puppets and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who could wear them and not make them move around like little puppets.
They’re funny but they’re also very warm as they’re both knit and have a cozy lining. They are sized for women and are stretchy for comfort.
We’ve all been there, right? Just playing with a toilet paper roll when it gets stuck on your head and you can’t get it off. No? Okay, maybe that’s just hedgehogs, but all hedgehog parents have witnessed struggle.
This shirt is sure to get a lot of laughs and empathy from all small pet lovers. It comes in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes as well as in black, silver, navy, cranberry, and slate.
If your friend loves posting pictures of their hedgehog, get them this perfectly hedgehog-sized office chair.
It has a sturdy metal base and durable plastic chair that has a scooped shape fitted to our little hedgehog. Think of the adorable photoshoots they could have with this little chair with their hedgehog.
Help them enjoy the glorious anatomy of the hedgehog with their morning coffee or tea with this cute mug. It covers all the most “scientific” terms like “scamper stumps,” “snail inhaler,” and “snack deposit.”
The mug is microwave and dishwasher-safe. It’s made to order and is printed here in the United States. You can customize the mug at checkout to choose between an 11-ounce size or a 15-ounce size as well as whether or not you want a color accent on the inside of the mug (available in six different colors).
Give them a year’s worth of adorable hedgies with this 2023 Wall Calendar with full-color portraits of hedgehogs in seasonal environments. They’ll love seeing a new little hedgehog every month and calendars are a bit of a foolproof gift which is nice.
Let’s be real, when in doubt–novelty socks.
It seems like as kids, we were annoyed to get socks but once you hit 25, socks are suddenly the best gift ever. We always need more socks and wearing fun socks always makes the day better.
This pack of hedgehog socks has stretchy crew socks covered in sweet hedgies in many colors. They’re sized for woman’s shoe sizes five to nine.
Think of the photoshoots they can do with their small pets and these adorable Mini Pool Floats. They’re perfect for bathtime or a day out at the pool with their favorite little critters.
It comes with six different floats: two donuts, one unicorn, one desert island, and two fruit floats.
If you follow the directions carefully, this hedgehog shirt will cheer any hedgehog-lover up. This shirt is cute, funny, and useful as a reminder when they’re feeling down.
The image of the hedgehog is impressively detailed for a shirt. It’s made of 100% cotton with reinforced hems so it will last.
It comes in men’s, women’s, and youth sizes as well as in asphalt, silver, slate, and white.
Did they maybe waver on if hedgehogs were the right pet for them or if they wanted the responsibility of taking care of it and then get the hedgehog anyway and now they can’t imagine life without that spikey little ball of cute?
It’s printed here in America and is both dishwasher and microwave-safe.
I’ll be honest, it was the back of this Moonstone Hedgehog Necklace that completely sold me. Instead of being flat or blank, the pendant is the complete body of the hedgehog so the back is the rounded spikey back of a hedgehog. The pendant is small enough that it isn’t spikey in an uncomfortable way and they’ll probably never even notice the texture unless they’re touching it with their hands–which I would be doing all of the time because it’s too adorable.
The front of the necklace is a little hedgey holding a deep blue moonstone. The pendant and included chain are both sterling silver.
If they’ve always wanted to hold a little rolled-up hedgehog in their hands, give them this hedgie plush.
He’s got the perfect little folding ears and tiny hands and feet to make them squeal from cuteness. Plus they get super soft plush instead of quills.
This set of measuring cups is made of ceramic stoneware by the Creative Co-Op. The set comes with four measuring cups in 1.5 cups, one cup, half cup, and quarter cup sizes.
Each little hedgehog is hand-painted with little spike marks and cute faces and they stack one inside the other. As far as measuring cups, they don’t have handles so they aren’t exactly the most practical design but they are attractive either stacked or set side by side.
Help them keep warm this winter with this fleece throw and more hedgehogs than you can shake a stick at. (But don’t shake sticks at hedgehogs. They don’t love that.)
A love the variety of styles on this blanket. Every image is a little different and drawn in a unique style. It’s hard to pick my favorite one.
The black and white scheme makes it easy for the blanket to fit into most room designs and the splash of green gives it a modern asymmetrical look.
This blanket comes in four sizes so you can get them a 40 inches by 50 inches throw suitable for a couch up to a 60 inches by 80 inches blanket suitable for a queen-sized bed.
This hedgie planter shows a hedgehog coming home to their family as they rush up to greet them. It’s a unique effect that’s certain to get some attention. This is a great size for a desk.
The planter opening has enough space for succulents or other smaller plants. It can also be used as a pencil or pen holder.
For fans of Hodge Huffington and Marshmallow Fluff from Instagram, this book by their mom Carolyn Parker brings together some of their best photoshoots along with tidbits of hedgehog wisdom about enjoying life. The photos are funny and cute and the quotes are warm about friendship, mindfulness, and laughter.
This is a good choice for a home with little kids as it’s not difficult reading, for anyone who follows Carolyn Parker’s Instagram, or anyone with an appreciation of sweet and slightly corny sentiments.
For the hedgie lover who likes to decorate for Christmas, this set of four hedgehog figures are flocked in snow. They’re a good size at about 2.6 inches tall and 3.5 inches long–not too big to have a hard time finding a place for them and not too small to appreciate the details on their cute little faces.
This hedgehog pencil holder is perfect for teachers or anyone with an office.
It’s made of sturdy, smooth ceramic with 16 holes scattered cross the hedgehog’s back to represent their prickles. It’s great for holding anything around pencil-size like colored pencils, slim dry-erase markers, or crochet hooks.
Adult coloring does wonders for daily and acute stress so a hedgie coloring book is a great way to actually improve the quality of someone’s life.
This book is filled with intricate images of cute hedgehogs with lots of little details to fill in, making this solidly a coloring book for adults. There are 55 pages and each coloring page is single-sided so if the colors bleed through they won’t be ruining the image on the back.
If you’re not sure about coloring, check out this Cleveland Clinic article on “Three Reasons Adult Coloring Can Actually Relax Your Brain.”
Pair this with a quality set of colored pencils and you’ve got a complete and affordable gift.
Hedgehogs love to cuddle into little hideaways and snuggle into cozy beds. These adorable small pet beds are shaped like other creatures so your little prickly pets can crawl into their mouths and take a nap.
The cushion inside the bed is removable and has a zipper to remove the pillow insert so you can throw the liner in the wash and wash the insert by hand to keep things clean.
Their little hedgehog can cuddle up inside a crocodile, bumble bee, giraffe, pig, or reindeer.
We’ve entered into so-cute-it’s-painful territory with these salt and pepper shakers and you’re bound to get a squealing reaction from anyone you buy these for.
Even people who have no real attachment to hedgehogs will fall in love with these two with their sweet little faces and adorable pink feet. They are made from sturdy ceramic.
Faulty charging cords are a hassle we all know and they always tend to break down right where it bends at the connection. Cable Bites protect that area from pulling or bending by slipping over the cord and giving it support.
While they’re doing that, they might as well look like adorable little animals trying to take a bite out of your phone and this one is a cute little hedgehog.
There’s a slit down the middle on the underside of the Cable Bite so you can wrap it around almost any charging cord. Plus it makes it easy to tell whose cord is whose.
Do you see these painfully cute drawings of all the prickly sweethearts on this shower curtain? I can barely handle it.
With the minimal but bright color palette, this curtain can fit into lots of bathrooms. It’s made of waterproof polyester so it can be used alone or with a shower liner. It’s machine-washable to keep these hedgehogs looking spiffy.
They’ll love this doormat that announces their love of hedgies to every visitor.
This cute doormat is made from coconut fibers and is suitable for indoor or outdoor use. It’s not overly big at about 28 inches wide so it looks great in apartment building hallways.
This ceramic coffee mug with a hidden little baby hedgehog on the bottom.
This cup solves my main issue with novelty mugs which is that they’re cute but so annoying to clean so I never use them–but this hedgehog mug is both microwave and dishwasher safe.
This tree log with sleeping hedgehog makes for an adorable toothbrush holder for hedgie lovers.
It’s cast from 100 percent resin making it easy to clean and would be perfect for any bathroom with a nature or woodland theme. The tree trunk and hedgehog have great detail in the bark pattern, tiny leaves, and cute little hedgehog toes. Even the inside of the cup has a woodgrain pattern painted on it.
It would also work as a pen, pencil, or crochet needle cup as well as a small planter.
For the hedgehog-lover in your life who has hedgehogs, get them a Dukes Digs Bonding Scarf this year so they can safely carry their little spiky ball of love everywhere they go. This is a perfect way to keep your hedgehog with you hands-free both in the house and out and about.
It has a soft pocket inside of it that can hold hedgehogs, sugar gliders, rats, or other small creatures. They are handmade in the United States and come in a variety of colors and patterns.
Your friend will love taking their hedgie out and about with this Small Animal Harness from Preferhouse. The cotton harness and secure nylon closure has plenty of surface area to keep your critter safely contained without putting too much pressure on their neck. It comes in this cute purple and red plaid.
Lollimeow Pet Backpacks are a great way to bring for your loved one to bring their creatures wherever they go. There’s a large clear viewing window for their hedgie as well as grommets and mesh areas for ventilation.
For those concerned that their pet will somehow manage to escape, there’s a clip at the bottom of the carrier to attach to a pet harness for extra security. It comes in red, green, and bright yellow.
For gardeners or those with a yard, check out this adorable solar-powered hedgehog garden statue. This small little hedgey is just too cute sitting back and holding on to one of his feet. He comes on a removable plastic ground stake so it can be positioned on the ground or nearly a foot off the ground.
It looks adorable during the day and has a soft glow to stand out at night. Attached is a small square solar panel that soaks up the rays during the day to charge its batteries and then the light automatically turns on when it senses the sun has gone down. It has excellent waterproof so it’s safe to use outside all year round.
This Glowing LED Hedgehog Plush is a great pick for younger hedgehog lovers who maybe aren’t the biggest fans of the dark. The plush is surprisingly soft and lights up with multiple LEDs hidden inside when you squeeze his tiny adorable hand. The little guy lights up with 7 color-changing lights that will continue until an auto-shutoff after 15 minutes. (You can also manually turn them off but if your little one falls asleep with it, it won’t be lighting up all night and wasting battery.
Speaking of, it runs on three AA batteries (not included, unfortunately) that are accessible through a velcro flap on the underside of the hedgey.