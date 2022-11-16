51 Best Luxury Christmas Gifts Under $50

Regardless of if you are middle-class fancy or just normal fancy, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to afford luxurious gifts. In fact, we found over fifty luxury gifts under $50 that I guarantee will lead to more extravagant living. Don’t think of them as cheap. Think of them as affordable.
This Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte may be small but it is a surprisingly handy addition to any kitchen arsenal. It can be used to make perfectly-portioned cobblers, gratins, pot pies, and more. And it comes in a variety of colors so you can match it to any existing stoneware in their kitchen.
Truffles are among the most rich and delicate ingredients in the world, and adding it to any dish just makes it feel expensive. That’s why the Truff Hot Sauce 2-Pack is such a popular gift option. The combination of red chili peppers and real black truffle makes for a downright exotic addition to any meal. The normal hot sauce is great for a mild kick while the hotter sauce will truly bring the heat to your sandwiches, pizza, sushi, and more.
Few tech brands have become as large of a status symbol as Apple, which is why there are very few Apple products in the value price range. But there is the Apple AirTag and it is quite a handy piece of tech in my opinion. This Bluetooth tracker can be attached to any precious item like a keyring or wallet and then you can use a phone or PC to detect the item when it goes missing. It’s definitely the fanciest Bluetooth tracker around, making it a great choice for lovers of luxury items.
The Coach Crossgrain Leather Lanyard Badge feels just as nice as a Coach handbag or purse and yet it’s just a fraction of the price. If you’re shopping for someone who has to wear an ID badge at work and loves Coach, then this is definitely one of the best luxury gifts under $50 for them.
Any chef worth their salt (pun intended) knows that the quality of their ingredients truly matters. And Jacobsen Salt Co. Pure Flake Finishing Salt is the highest quality finishing salt this humble writer has ever tried. Yes, it is also the most expensive salt you’ll find too, but when we’re talking about an ingredient that goes into 99 percent of my home-cooked meals, why not splurge?
While Ugg is best known for its iconic fleece-lined boots, the company also makes these ultra-comfortable Ugg Women’s Pom Pom Crew Socks. It is made with buttery soft fleece and it goes well past the ankle to keep your feet fully insulated in the winter months.
This unique ceramic statue might not have a designer name attached to it but it sure looks like it would be worth a lot of money. For that reason, it makes for a great piece of home decor, especially in a house with other rich-looking art pieces on display.
All-Clad represents the top-of-the-line for home cookware but even one pan can cost hundreds, not to mention a full set. So if you know someone who is looking to upgrade in the future, consider gifting them this three-pack of cookware protectors. They protect from scratching, chipping, and sliding, which goes a long way towards increasing the longevity of the cookware.
Know someone who aspires to own a piece of Classical art? Well that’s a pretty lofty dream. But this Norrclp 11.5-Inch Greek Statue of Venus makes for a nice alternative. It is a charming desktop-size replica of the original piece, which currently resides in the Louvre Museum in France. And just like the original, arms not included.
Sure, we could all use a trip to the spa but we can’t afford to handout daytrips to the spa to all of our loved ones. So what’s the next best thing? An at-home spa day courtesy of the Spa Luxetique Bubble Spa Kit. They supply the tub and you supply the bath bombs, shower gel, bubble bath, body lotion, body butter, bath salt, and bath puff. And yes, it all comes in a giftable mini bathtub container.
A full Michael Kors handbag might set you back a couple hundred bucks. But this Jet Set Coin Pouch from the same designer can be snagged for a value price. It may be sized just large enough to hold some coins and a few cards but it still makes a big statement like any Michael Kors product. A word of caution though: this item’s MSRP is much higher than its sale price so it won’t always be this cheap.
Even those who practice basic health care probably don’t show their feet enough love. After all, they’re all the way down there! That’s why the HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa is sure to be well-appreciated by anyone who does any amount of standing and walking throughout the day.
The warm water and massage water jets gentyle revive your feet and there is even a removable pumice stone for exfoliating dead skin off your feet. My favorite part is that all of the controls are toe-operated so you don’t have to get your hands wet.
Fountain pens may not be the most practical writing technology but they still have their place among calligraphy enthusiasts and lovers of status symbols. And this Scriveiner Luxury Fountain Pen makes quite a bold statement at that, with its 24K gold finish and 18K gilded nib. And there’s no need to provide an ink well as this pen comes with two ink cartridges.
Charcuterie is the snack of choice for the elite, which is why this Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set makes such a great gift for lovers of fine things. Not only does it provide special spots up top for jams, crackers, and cheeses but it also has a slide-out tray with utensils and markers to label and serve your delicacies. And it comes with a separate fruit tray on the side too.
Ask any fragrance enthusiast and they will know Givenchy. This brand is a prominent symbol of Parisian chic and Haute Couture. And that’s why I’m so stoked that you can get a 3.3-ounce bottle of their Pour Homme Eau De Toilette for a value price. It contains notes of coriander, grapefruit, mandarin orange, vetiver and lavender and makes for a great casual wear.
Gifting someone this Zizzon Professional Nail Care Kit is the next best thing to taking them out for an expensive mani-pedi treatment. This kit has all the necessary tools for performing salon-quality manicures and pedicures. It will come in handy anytime they want to give themselves an at-home spa day. That’s right, self care is luxurious!
Chocolate is a luxury treat that is beloved by all, especially when it’s Godiva. This Belgian-based chocolate maker is one of the most popular brands around and their Signature Chocolate Truffles Gift Box has a little something for all types of chocolate lovers. I’m talking Double Chocolate Raspberry, Salted Caramel, and Chocolate Mousse, among others. Just thinking about them makes my mouth water.
The Brixton Messer Fedora is a truly classy addition to any wardrobe and it’s surprisingly affordable as well. It it made with a wool felt blend and a stylish faux leather band that adds a distinctive touch. And though this hat appears on my list of the best men’s luxury gifts, it is definitely appropriate for wearers of any gender.
Sleeping on a long plane ride is a struggle even from first class. But the Huzi Infinity Pillow is an absolute game-changer. This super soft Möbius strip-inspired pillow is surprisingly versatile and can work as a neck support, a lumbar pillow, a chin support, or a desk pillow. Plus it just looks so much cooler than a normal horseshoe-shaped neck pillow.
If you are shopping for a smoker or general fire enthusiast, this all-brass Zippo lighter is sure to impress. Zippo makes some of the best refillable butane lighters out there and yet they aren’t terribly expensive. This makes them one of the best luxury gifts under $50.
Guys love having soft and luxurious skin too, and this Bro Mask Korean Face Mask for Men is a great way to experience that. This two-pack of hydrogel masks is made from collagen, vitamin B3, niacinamide, and green tea and is free from any harmful artificial ingredients. Guys take note. This is how you keep your skin hydrated, firm, and even-toned.
This Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser comes from one of the bougiest fragrance brands around, and so it will be sure to please fragrance lovers with lavish tastes. The main ingredients of this soap are geranium leaf, mandarin rind, and bergamot rind, which combine to make a fresh citrusy scent.
The thing about acquiring fancy wine bottles is that it becomes more about collecting the wine than drinking it. But with the Cuisinart Vacuum Sealer Cordless Wine Opener Bundle, it can be both. The rechargeable wine opener is used to easily uncork bottles and the included vacuum sealer can then be used to remove oxygen from the bottle and vacuum seal it for freshness. There, now you can drink the wine and collect it.
Simply put, the Hydro Flask is the Rolls Royce of water bottles. That’s why this bottle is the ultimate status symbol among hydration enthusiasts. Some believe that the bigger bottle is always better, but personally, I believe that this 32-ounce size is just right for daily use.
This Beauty by Earth Bath Bomb Gift Set is the next best thing to a proper spa day without spending a fortune. It comes with six nourishing bath bombs with blends like muscle relief, get well soon, and relaxing detox. And they all come in super cute individual packaging, making them a great gift option or stocking stuffer.
The Vivitest Ceramic Oil Diffuser is probably the fanciest-looking ultrasonic diffuser you’ll find at this price range, making it a great gift option for those who could benefit from some aromatherapy. It’s chic, it’s quiet, and it’s effective, making it an all-around solid choice. Just note that the price doesn’t include any essential oils and you will want to include at least one with this gift if not an essential oils set.
These Popbar Hot Chocolate Sticks are a whole new way to enjoy hot chocolate, and frankly, they put Swiss Miss to shame. Something about the process of stirring in a real bar of spiced chocolate just feels so luxurious, especially compared to pouring powder into a drink. This set comes with six Popbars in total in a mix of dark chocolate, vanilla chocolate, and milk chocolate flavors.
Caviar is the perfect treat for those with expensive tastes. And this Agustson Black Lumpfish Caviar Roe is surprisingly affordable considering that real caviar can cost thousands of dollars. The reason this caviar is less expensive is because it is made from lumpfish eggs instead of sturgeon eggs, but it still brings the rich umami flavor and subtle sweetness that makes this such a prized treat. For more information about caviar, I sugges this article from the Tasting Table.
This Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture is a highly-pigmented lipstick that is known for its stay-true color and moisturizing recipe. It is also known for coming in its eye-catching gold case with the YSL logo emblazoned on the side. If you need to choose a color and aren’t a makeup expert yourself, you can’t go wrong gifting No. 57 Pink Rhapsody, a staple color that every makeup enthusiast should have in their repertoire.
Nike is considered by many to be a luxury brand even though quite a few of their most popular products are quite affordable. For instance, their Nike Benassi Just Do It Slide are universally loved for their comfortable design and low price. They come in lots of colors too but I can’t guarantee that they will all be within our $50 budget so shop carefully.
The Oribe Gold Lust Repair & Restore Shampoo is a hotly desired haircare product because it comes from a brand with a long history of using top-quality ingredients and downright delicious fragrances. So not only does this shampoo restore dry and damaged hair but it also makes you smell sexy while doing it. If you prefer a gift option that includes Oribe’s full haircare treatments, consider this Oribe Obsessed Gift Set instead (and yes it’s still in our price range).
It’s safe to assume that we could all use more massages. But massages are expensive, especially compared to this Entesi Percussive Massage Gun. For less than the price of a one-hour massage, you get a gift that keeps on giving. This high-performance recovery tool has eight massage heads and six speed settings so you can target your aches with precise and sensitive pressure. My favorite part is that it recharges via USB-C.
Designer Johnathan Adler doesn’t just made some of the finest high-end furniture and home décor but he also makes some pretty darn beautiful playing cards. This set of two decks features a dynamically deconstructed look at Adler’s signature patterns to make for a cutting edge look.
I’ll bet you didn’t expect to be able to get Swarovski crystal at this price range. Well you actually can. This Swarovski Garden Tales Cherry Blossom Magnet makes for a great addition to any metal piece of decor. Or they can just stick it on their fridge.
Nothing says luxury like a fine glass of whiskey, best poured from a decanter like this Comfome Crystal Whiskey Decanter. What does a decanter actually do? Vine Pair breaks it down. The primary purpose is to allow oxygen to interact with the whiskey and allow its aroma to bloom. The secondary purpose is to serve as a status symbol. In other words, it’s one of the best luxury gifts under $50, hands down.
As any seasoned tea enthusiast knows, high-quality pu-erh tea can fetch a high price. This Yunnan Longrun Pu-erh Tea Cake is a good example of why. Not only is it made from Spring buds of the hundred-year-old arbor tea trees of China but it has also been fermented since 2010, enhancing both its aroma and flavor. Any tea enthusiast would be lucky to sample such a rare flavor, especially if they live for the luxe.
This Alexander Del Rossa Bath Robe looks and feels like it is twice the price but it’s actually cheap and nice. It is made from thick polyester fleece that adds extra warmth without feeling too heavy. It has huge pockets too, so you can tuck a Kindle in there when you are in between chapters in your book.
These Cozy Earth Waffle Hand Towels bring both elegance and functionality to your bathroom, making them a great way to refresh a tired space. This two-pack of towels sports a timeless waffle print on one side and absorbent terry fabric on the other, which what makes them feel so darn luxurious. If you feel like splurging you can spring for the whole Cozy Earth Towel Bundle, which is on Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022.
You don’t have to be able to afford a sports car to drive like you own one. All you need is a snazzy pair of Men’s Leather Driving Gloves and a sense for adventure. So whether they drive a Miata or a McLaren, they can drive it like it’s stolen.
According to a report from Amerisleep, the average millennial spends about two thousand dollars on coffee every year. So it turns out that this Zulay Executiv. You can use this handheld kitchen gadget to make your own cappuccinos, frappes, and even matcha drinks at home. Now that’s luxurious. e Series Milk Frother can actually be a money-saver for those who simply must have a frothy morning beverage
Though an Yves Saint Laurent handbag is probably well outside of the average gift budget, this hardcover coffee table book is a great alternative for diehard fans of this iconic French couturier. This book offers a comprehensive retrospective of his life’s work, complete with full-color photos. It was published in 2010 by Farid Muller and Florence Chenoune.
This Seda France Japanese Quince 3-Wick Candle is one of the most luxurious scents I’ve ever smelled. Its fragrance is described as having aspects of rhubarb, passion fruit and white fleshed peach over a heart of white jasmine petals. And because of its large size it can burn for over 70 hours. You’ll also find this candle in our roundup of our favorite luxury gifts for all occasions.
Breakfast in bed is nice and all but have you ever had breakfast in the bathtub? In fact, this Bamboo Bathtub Tray can be used for adding all kinds of luxurious twists to a bath. Whether it’s chocolate and wine or your tablet and some Lunchables, you can have whatever you fancy from the comfort of your bath.
Leuchtturm1917 makes one of the nicest notebooks out there because of its high-quality thread binding and its impeccable modern aesthetics. Sure, this gift seems simple at first glance but the details reveal intricate design elements that elevate the experience. From the curved page shape to the variety of rulings available, Leuchtturm1917 gets every aspect right.
While champagne is a drink for celebration in normal life, it may be a regular indulgence for those that live the high life. And these Sugarfina Champagne Gummy Bears are a fancy and affordable treat for those that have an acquired taste for bubbly. And they’re non-alcoholic too, so you can binge on them without worry.
This Jade Roller & Gua Sha Set is easy on the wallet and skin, making it a great gift for those who love to pamper their epidermis. Rolling this simple gadget over your face for a few minutes a day can provide muscle tension relief, reduce facial puffiness, and help your skin look dewy and lifted. Plus it is made from real Jade, which makes it seem extra lavish.
Though bidets aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, those who have tried them know that they are the empirically best sanitary solution in the bathroom. That extra feeling of cleanliness you get from sanitizing your behind with a jet of water? That’s true luxury right there. And it’s not expensive either.
Penny Loafers have an interesting history. Traditional penny loafers had a slot in the front for storing a penny, which could be used at a phone booth in a pinch. So they’ve pretty much always been known as a shoe for people with money. These CMM penny loafers look expensive even though they are quite affordable, which makes them a clever gift option for those who like to dress luxuriously.
When you live a life of luxury, you grow to expect a certain level of comfort out of your own bathtub. And sadly, it’s a level of comfort that an ordinary bathtub can’t provide. At least not without this Everlasting Comfort Luxury Bath Pillow. This foam pillow attaches to the back of your tub via suction cups and provides a plush place for you to rest your head while taking a bubble bath.
An automatic soap dispenser may not sound like a huge upgrade over a normal soap dispenser but I just got one and it absolutely is. Plus you can get the Secura Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser for a value price, so you don’t have to spend fancy money to get fancy stuff.