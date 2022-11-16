51 Best Luxury Christmas Gifts Under $50

Even those who practice basic health care probably don’t show their feet enough love. After all, they’re all the way down there! That’s why the HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa is sure to be well-appreciated by anyone who does any amount of standing and walking throughout the day.

The warm water and massage water jets gentyle revive your feet and there is even a removable pumice stone for exfoliating dead skin off your feet. My favorite part is that all of the controls are toe-operated so you don’t have to get your hands wet.