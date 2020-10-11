101 Best Luxury Gifts for Men With Exquisite Taste

You know a beer enthusiast has reached his hobby’s full potential when he stops buying bottled beer. The full beer enthusiast is looking for the rare blue whales of brew, and only the uKeg pressurized growler can keep them fresh, chilled, and carbonated from the brewery to the backyard.

The uKeg is vacuum-insulated and has a carbonation system that can keep beer fresh for longer. The coolest part of this is that homebrewers can force carbonate 64 oz. of their home-brewed beer, greatly speeding up the process.