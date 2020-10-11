101 Best Luxury Gifts for Men With Exquisite Taste

It is a common misconception that men have simple taste. Chances are that we all know at least one guy with a refined set of interests. That’s why we’ve put together a list of extravagant gift ideas for the modern gentleman. This list features gifts of all caliber, as you certainly don’t have to spend top dollar for a top-quality gift. Read on below to discover the best luxury gifts for men who have everything.
You know a beer enthusiast has reached his hobby’s full potential when he stops buying bottled beer. The full beer enthusiast is looking for the rare blue whales of brew, and only the uKeg pressurized growler can keep them fresh, chilled, and carbonated from the brewery to the backyard.
The uKeg is vacuum-insulated and has a carbonation system that can keep beer fresh for longer. The coolest part of this is that homebrewers can force carbonate 64 oz. of their home-brewed beer, greatly speeding up the process.
I’m going to begin with some free word association, so pay close attention to what comes to mind as you read these words. BBQ brisket. Smoked mac n cheese. Smoked salmon. Are you hungry yet?
If so, then you can get your fix with the Cuisinart COS-330 Electric Smoker, which can make all of these delicious recipes with the push of a button. All you need to do to use this simple device is to place your food on the racks, set the temperature between 100°F and 400°F, then wait while the 1500W heating element gives your food that delicious smokey finish.
The Apple Watch 5 is the perfect wearable companion for the iOS devotee who can’t seem to put down their iPhone. This helpful peripheral connects to iOS phones and ports many of their features over to your wrist. From there, you can discretely check notifications, track fitness goals, or change your music.
You can also answer calls and respond to texts using the built-in microphone. The watch is fully waterproof and has a battery that lasts through almost a whole day of heavy use. Those who were holding out on wearable tech to see substantial improvements should prepare to be impressed, as the Apple Watch is finally ready for prime time.
When you think of luxury gifts for men, a soft and comfortable robe is the first thing that should pop into mind. The satin robe is the loungewear of choice for thinkers, professionals, and debonairs alike. This 100% polyester satin robe from Del Rossa is long, luxurious, and sure to impress.
The Coleman SaluSpa 4-Person Hot Tub is a more convenient way to live the jacuzzi hoppin’ lifestyle thanks to its reasonable price and inflatable form factor. Its surprisingly durable 3-ply walls make for a complete hot tub experience that you can conveniently pack away when not in use. The coolest part is that the tub’s pump and heater can also be used to inflate it, so you are ready to start filling the tub in only minutes.
Whiskey enthusiasts and world travelers alike will appreciate this classy BarMe Whiskey Globe Decanter, which holds an entire bottle of liquor or a standard bottle of wine. This glass is a great way to display your favorite drink because the liquid gradually reveals a sailing ship as you empty the decanter. It comes with a beautiful wooden stand and a small funnel to easily fill it.
This dapper felt Messer hat from Brixton is a stylish accessory that takes any well-dressed guy’s outfit to the next level. This style of hat has been making a major comeback over the last few years and is now one of the most popular styles.
Chess is the thinking man’s game, and this beautiful dragon-themed chess set even more specifically targets the fantasy-loving chess player.
This set has intricate pewter pieces, a glass playing surface, and beneath, a bone-strewn battleground that tells the story of this age-old board game.
For the coffee snob, there is nothing better than the satisfying creaminess of a home-made espresso drink. And as any coffee snob will tell you, if you want to make an espresso right, you need the proper materials. The Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine is a one-stop tool for the coffee-obsessed to achieve pure bean juice perfection.
The Barista Express has a built-in grinder, a thermocoil heating system, and a pressurized steam tool to ensure you get that velvety texture in every cup. Believe me when I say there is no easier way to ensure café quality espresso every morning.
At one point or another, everyone gets that itch to try digital music production. If you are shopping for a guy who is getting into producing with Ableton Live, then he probably needs to step his game up with a decent MIDI controller. The Novation Launchpad MK2 is designed to work easily with Ableton, creating a simple and powerful tool for exploring new sound combinations. This controller does work with other music software but it is recommended to be used with Ableton only.
With the emergence of ultra-compact mirrorless cameras, bulky DSLRs are becoming steadily obsolete. The Sony α7R IV is the latest and greatest in its field, sporting the world’s first 61MP full-frame 35 mm back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS Image Sensor. But it is not just about the resolution as the α7R also shoots at 10 fps with continuous autofocus and autoexposure, making it a powerful tool for beginners and experts alike. Just keep in mind that if this is his first mirrorless camera, then you should probably get a model that ships with a versatile starter lens like a 20 mm F1.8 Lens.
The Benchmade Griptilian 551 is one of the most iconic everyday carry items out there. Knife enthusiasts will immediately recognize the brand, as Benchmade has a solid reputation for using top of the line steel for their blades.
Its 3.45-inch blade comes in a variety of styles. It comes in coated, serrated, smooth, satin, among other styles. But don’t worry too hard about which style is right for the person you’re shopping for.
No matter which one you get with, they will not be disappointed to become the proud new owner of a Benchmade blade.
The Oculus Rift S is the go-to PC-powered VR headset for those whose rigs meet the performance requirements. Adding this accessory to an existing gaming PC brings the action into the third dimension with improved optics, integrated room-scale sensors, and included touch controllers. If you need a gift for a PC gamer and they don’t already have a VR headset then this is an easy pick.
A clean shave is the only proper look for a modern gentleman (unless they can grow a full beard). The Clean Shave Complete Shaving Set helps accomplish just that by providing their Executive Safety Razor, a badger shaving brush, and a steel lather bowl all in one package.
A safety razor is a direct upgrade from disposable multi-blade razors, as this traditional method offers a closer, smoother shave while saving you money over time having to replace your blade.
I just want to make my opinion clear on this once. There is no piece of man cave furniture more classy than the globe bar. Period.
This Sixteenth-Century Italian Replica Globe hinges at the meridian to reveal a space crafted to store bottles and glasses. It does not get much cooler than that.
If you a man who has already dedicated himself to guitar or bass, he might have fun picking up a more unique stringed instrument, the mandolin. Guitar learners will quickly be able to learn this eight-stringed instrument, and it really is a lot of fun to play.
Bands like Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., and Bruce Springsteen have utilized the plucky sound of the mando, and your favorite guitarist will have no issue adding the Rogue RM-100A Sunburst Mandolin to his music as well.
A double-breasted peacoat is just the kind of versatile overwear that will fit any man’s personal style. This spacious pea coat from BGSD offers fashion and comfort with its cozy wool blend and classic design.
Living the good life means succeeding at all elements of your life, including hygiene. This Familife Stainless Steel Manicure Set is a great way for a guy to keep his money-makers looking clean and well-managed. It has 11 different tools for improved toe and finger nail health.
Brett & Kate McKay are the authors of The Art of Manliness, and offer yet another piece of essential reading for men in their new book, Manvotionals.
The book is a collection of the best advice ever written down for men, including work by individuals such as Aristotle, Theodore Roosevelt, Martin Luther King Jr., Ben Franklin and more.
This collection of speeches, essays, and quotes will help elucidate the seven manly virtues, which inspire any man to live life better.
A man’s professional look feels entirely piecemeal if it is not held together by a bold looking watch.
This stripped down watch design from Kenneth Cole reveals this stylish watch’s guilloche outer dial and skeleton inner dial for an awesome effect. Consider this one of the essential luxury gifts for men who want to look sharp.
A proper foosball table is a staple for any classic man cave but you can’t get stuck with some cheesy plastic toy that belongs in an inner-city rec center. Fairview Game Rooms offers high-end gifts for men like this home foosball table with ornate Queen Anne legs and all-wood construction. Every detail of this game board is intricately thought out to make it the perfect centerpiece to an entertainment room. Just know that some assembly is required.
Segways are actually a really fun and practical form of transportation when you don’t have to worry about how dorky you look riding one. So rather than buy a full-size Segway and risk looking like a mall cop, consider the Segway Ninebot S-Plus for getting around town or making that short work commute.
The miniPRO replaces the oversized handlebars of the original Segway with a sleek knee control bar. It helps add stability and makes riding slightly more comfortable. Once you complete the built-in training program, you can go up to 12.5 mph and can travel about 22.5 miles on one battery charge.
You haven’t had a proper nap until you’ve snoozed under twenty pounds of woven yarn, and yes you can quote me on that. I know the difference because I have had a chance to try The Napper, Bearaby’s breathable summer blanket for anytime relaxation.
Its weighted material provides a sort of Deep Touch Pressure Therapy (DTP), which relaxes the body the same way that a long and gentle hug does. This 20-pound blanket is appropriately weighted for use by an adult, though it comes in other weights for smaller users. No matter which size you go with, the Napper never feels smothering, as its woven design is breathable enough to wear even when it’s not winter weather.
Leave it to the real gearheads to collect every tool under the sun. The refined gentleman needs only one tool to get the job done. The Leatherman Wave Plus is 18 tools in one and it comes in a small enough package to take with you anywhere. The Wave Plus includes pliers, replaceable wire cutters, a wire stripper, plain and serrated knives, a saw, spring-action scissors, ruler, can and bottle openers, files, and screwdrivers.
-
Oakley makes some top of the line sunglasses, and their polarized Holbrook frames are among their most popular models.
The frames come in a number of different color gradients, and the large square design looks good on just about any face shape.
You don’t have to live on a steam-powered airship to fall in love with these Moving Steampunk Cufflinks from FoMann. These standard-sized cufflinks dazzle the room with an intricate gearbox that comes in silver plating or full silver.
Simply wind up the knob on the side, and these cufflinks will silently spin for hours. The end result is both entrancing and ever so classy.
If your guy is caught up in the hype that is rentable electric scooters then maybe it’s time you help him reach the next level with a scooter of his own. The Xiaomi Mi M365 is the exact same model used by rental brands like Bird and Spin, so it is proven to withstand loads of abuse.
The scooter goes as fast as 15.5 MPH and lasts for a little more than 30 minutes, making it a solid way to zip around town for some errands or to cruise the neighborhood in style.
Even when your man cave doesn’t have room for a full 10-foot pool table, he can still use the beautiful Fat Cat Reno 7.5’ Pool Table to sharpen up his shots on a quality Accuslate play surface. This home pool table comes with everything needed to play but it will require some assembly. Once it is put together, it makes for a gorgeous focal piece in any game room, thanks to its cherry wood finish and French-style drop pockets.
If you know a classy gentleman with exquisite taste in board games, they’re likely to know the timeless classic Risk. But far fewer have heard of the expanded Risk Legacy, which grows in scale as you play consecutive games.
The core mechanics of amassing an army and overtaking the world remains the same, but each completed game permanently alters the game board and future game mechanics. This is sure to be a game he’ll come back to time and time again.
For whiskey snobs, brandy buffs, and cognac connoisseurs, a crystal decanter is essential. This elegant Ravenscroft Crystal Beveled Blade Decanter allows you to give bottled whiskey a stable pour and ornate presentation.
Everyone loves pizza, but a true pizza lover longs for the gourmet flavors of home cooked pizza. Now any kettle grill master can turn their 18.5-inch or 22.5-inch kettle grill into a pizza oven with this handy Kettle Pizza Oven Kit.
Simply place the stainless sleeve across a wood or charcoal fire, and the sleeve will keep the heat stable by removing the need to lift the lid. Just load up your pie on the included aluminum pan, and you are on way to cooking the best pizza you’ve ever had.
Whiskey stones are a timeless gift for fans of fine drinks. Whiskey stones are the gentleman’s alternative to ice cubes, as these fancy cubes can be chilled and placed into drinks without risk of watering them down.
This set comes with six whiskey stones. It also includes a stainless steel tong and a silicone freezer tray.
Any sophisticated man who spends as much time at their desk as yours does should have a nice fountain pen. These traditional nib-tipped pens really elevate the experience of writing note or signing documents, and the fine point of this TWSBI Diamond 580 Fountain Pen makes it ideal for tending to the fine details.
This 2012 update to Dale Carnegie’s classic people-skills manifesto, How to Win Friends & Influence People, is a handy update to the original’s time-tested advice.
In addition to Carnegie’s essential strategy on how to communicate with diplomacy and tact, this edition also offers tips on how to properly utilize digital tools to project your message widely and clearly.
This is a great gift option because it isn’t as expensive as other luxury gifts for men, but the advice inside is downright invaluable. Consider this a must-read.
Whether you use it as a decorative showpiece or an actual viewing instrument, this high-quality brass telescope from Celestron is ready to impress. Its brass and mahogany finish make it a focal point in any room, but despite its ornate design, it is still fully functional. This telescope has an 80 mm objective lens with all glass precision optics, so it is capable of daytime horizon watching or casual night viewing. Just don’t expect scientific precision unless you plan on spending triple this price.
A backpack is a must for any busy student or businessman, but all too many backpacks suffer from the same palette of bright neon colors and superfluous doodads. The eBag slim backpack is a piece of luggage that offers a more professional and refined style.
This bag maintains heft and sturdiness while still meeting the dress code, plus it can also act as a briefcase. Combine this with two device sleeves and a large main compartment, and we’ve got a winner.
The V-Moda Crossfade Wireless are a pair of over-ear headphones that testify to the audio fidelity of Bluetooth wireless.
Their 50mm drivers deliver crystal clear sound, and honestly match the wired version of the Crossfade headphones in depth and clarity.
These headphones have deep comfortable earcups, and deliver wireless sound for up to 12 hours on one charge. All of this without ever having to deal with a snagged cord ever again.
Do you know an exquisite gentleman who appreciates both fine art and saving money? The Areaware Pig Bank designed by Harry Allen is a statue that functions as a genuine piggy bank.
This resin and marble cast is realistic and comes in a variety of finishes, though the black is by far the most classy. This piggy bank is large enough to hold up to thousands of dollars—if he’s willing to save.
If you know a tasteful gentleman with a growing shoe collection, there is a good chance his favorite pairs could benefit from maintenance. This Shoe Valet Kit is the second of its kind from Kiwi, and it is by far the classiest kit around.
This shoe shine box comes with a variety of paste tins, shine cloths, daubers, and horsehair brushes, and it all comes in a wooden box that doubles as a footrest.
The DJI Spark Portable Mini Drone represents the upper tier of entry-level camera drones and is an overall great way to get involved in this rapidly growing hobby. RC enthusiasts will appreciate the DJI Spark’s impressive flight performance, with precision dual-axis controls and almost an hour of flight time off of one charge.
Its onboard camera is capable of shooting stabilized video at 1080p and stills at 12 MP. You can use its camera to take gorgeous aerial shots of your favorite scenery or you can live stream the view to a separate VR headset for POV racing. The sky is the limit for this RC drone, and it’s got the photos to prove it.
The Sonos Play:5 is a full-range speaker that makes a great standalone playback device, or can serve as the backbone of a multiroom sound setup. This massive speaker connects to your home Wi-Fi to play high fidelity audio from a wireless source or your favorite streaming service. It is compatible with Amazon’s Alexa service (if you have an Echo device), but it also supports aux playback if you prefer to do things the old-school way.
However you choose to use the Play:5, it only takes a few minutes of listening to understand that this is one of the most powerful standalone home speakers around. Whether you choose to limit your setup to just this six-driver beast or to upgrade to a full Sonos sound system, you won’t be going back to smaller speakers anytime soon.
If your guy has always been interested in picking up guitar then you should get him started with gear that will actually get him excited for the hobby. This gorgeous Epiphone Hummingbird Pro Acoustic/Electric Guitar is ideal for a new guitarist as it has low action and a clean tone that they will never outgrow. Just note that this guitar doesn’t come with any of the accouterments, so you have to supply your own bag, picks, and strap.
A pocket watch is one of the most distinguishing timepieces a man can carry. Carrying a pocket watch tells the world that you still celebrate the old-fashioned way of doing things, and there is something deeply respectable about that. The Stuhrling Original Special Reserve Pocket Watch is one of the most iconic pocket watches of the modern era and will garner much attention with its gorgeous white brass bezel. It comes with a pocket chain for daily use, though it also has a built-in kickstand if you prefer to keep it on display.
Mechanical keyboards might be a little noisier because of their individual analog switches underneath each key cap, but the improved tactile response helps improve speed and accuracy while typing.
A proper mechanical keyboard like the Logitech G610 Orion will be a godsend to any avid typist or gamer.
This full-sized keyboard is backlit with a classy white LED and has extra multimedia keys. The raised mechanical keys might take a new user some getting used to, but once they do, they’ll never want to go back.
The Vibram V-Run Runners are the next best thing to feeling the grass beneath your feet. Realistically, they’re even better than walking around barefoot because their molded rubber sole provides you the comfort of walking barefoot without the risk of stepping on a murderous pebble. For many, the individual toe boxes will be a turn-off, but paradoxically, just about everyone I know who has tried them never plans on going back.
True caffeine addicts could never go anywhere without a reliable source of espresso nearby. But what about when you find yourself on the hiking trail or in a remote campsite? That’s where the Handpresso Outdoor Espresso Set comes in handy. This lightweight hand-compressor pump is designed to easily make and serve espresso anywhere, anytime. It comes in a convenient carry case that also houses four portable cups and a thermal carafe.
The AleHorn is an essential drinking vessel for the modern Viking. This 6-inch cup holds about 14-16 ounces and is made from lacquered oxen horn. It is perfect for giving epic Viking toasts or having a mead at the Renaissance Faire.
Any gentleman who claims to have exquisite taste should know the importance of aging red wines, ales, and stouts. Keeping a bottle on the counter only means it will inevitably be opened early, so if you want to keep your most prized beverages conditioned for optimum flavor, there is no substitution for long-term cellar storage. You can leave up to 12 750ml bottles cooled and safely undisturbed in this NutriChef Wine Cooler, which is like having an underground cellar on your countertop.
The Sunday Morning Drive isn’t the pastime it once was but that doesn’t mean that you can’t still enjoy a casual drive. If you are looking for a unique gift for the car-obsessed gentleman, then consider a pair of classic leather driving gloves. These driving gloves from Pratt and Hart offer comfort and added grip behind the wheel. They are especially practical on a cold day. Sporting a pair of these bad boys puts you in the same class as top-tier drivers like Steve McQueen, Mad Max, and The Stig.
The Kindle Oasis is without a doubt the most luxurious E-reader out there. It contains a ton of useful features that will convince even the most traditional bookworms to modernize their reading habits. This E-reader has a 7-inch e-ink display whose always-on design mimics the feel of paper. It has a dimmable backlight for night reading and can be connected to headphones to enjoy audiobooks as well.
Though we recommend the 32GB version, even the 8GB version has enough storage for thousands of books and it only needs to be charged once every few weeks. Sure, it doesn’t have the charm of physical books, but can you look up words you don’t know on the spot with a real book or perfectly save your spot without marking up a page? Only if you’re reading a lightly vandalized dictionary.
Darts is the gentleman’s bar game of choice. But when it comes to games that are over one hundred years old, the best darts player is the one who has had the most practice. A home dartboard is the ideal way to polish up your pub game skills, especially when you practice on a tournament-grade Winmau bristle dartboard. Install it anywhere to instantly transform any space into a man cave.
The Nebula Capsule II is a powerful 720p projector that it is only the size of a soda can. This portable pocket projector has a 2.5-hour battery and an 8W speaker built right in so all you have to do is turn it on and plug in some media. If you are using it on Wi-Fi, you can also directly access thousands of apps including YouTube, Hulu, and Twitch. Who knew that the coolest TV you’d ever own could fit in your pocket?
The Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 should be any man’s go-to device for some peace and relaxation. These headphones have powerful active noise cancelation that helps the user focus more on the music and less on environmental distractions. Even when you take the noise canceling out of the equation, these headphones still offer 20 hours of clear and balanced audio playback off one charge. They may be pricey but they’re worth every penny.
There are few home-cooked meals that I enjoy more than fresh pasta. The Marcato Atlas Pasta Machine is a godsend to carb addicts the world over because it makes it both fun and easy to make pasta noodles of all styles in your own kitchen.
Nothing feels more luxurious than a warm bath, especially when you have some Caswell-Massey Triple Milled Luxury Bath Soaps to lather up with. This Sandalwood Explorer Pack contains three different sandalwood scents, which leave him smelling, fresh, musky, and masculine.
If your guy is an avid golfer, then they would probably love receiving Shaun Webb’s Premium Golf Putting Green. This roll-out 9 x 3 foot mat has 3 holes to practice putting into any time, anywhere. Golf balls and a putter are not included.
Now that Game of Thrones, the biggest television series of all time, has come to a finish, it has become a must-have collection for any cinephile. This Collector’s Edition Blu-Ray box set contains all eight seasons of the show plus 15 hours of bonus content. The collection itself is beautiful and the box can be turned into a beautiful 3D art piece with the disc cases removed.
A USB microphone is an essential tool for many different varieties of self-expression. Whether you are shopping for someone who is passionate about singing, voice acting, podcasting, or streaming videogames, a high-quality microphone is a crucial piece of the puzzle.
The Blue Yeti microphone has a powerful tri-capsule array that allows it to work in a variety of configurations. It is one of the most powerful and versatile microphones in it the consumer price range. If they get famous this microphone will last them their whole career.
If your stylish guy is developing a serious watch collection, then you can help them reach the next level of watch collecting with this Glenor Co. Watch Box. It has slots for 12 different watches plus a valet drawer to store cufflinks, rings, tie clips, sunglasses, and more.
The Sony HDRAS300/W HD is an aggressively-priced competitor to the GoPro, which can record 1080p video at 60 fps. It is ideal for catching fast-paced action and it is fully waterproof so it can come along anywhere. With built-in features like 4K time-lapse videos, slow-motion, and Wi-Fi sharing, this action cam is sure to check all the boxes.
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most universally-loved video game consoles in years because of its emphasis on portable play and local multiplayer. Nothing sparks joy like being able to pass a controller over to your friend and play a quick game of Mario Kart 8 or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This set comes with two Joy-Con controllers, the HDMI dock, and the console itself.
As far as premium yoga accessories go, it doesn’t get more cushy than the Backslash Fit Yoga Mat. This mat is thick, cushioned, and grippy, but most important of all, it is designed to automatically roll up on its own once you flip it over.
Combustion enthusiasts and gadget-carriers alike will be amazed by this Tesla Coil electric lighter, which produces a miniature plasma arc instead of a gas flame.
This lighter is USB chargeable and can last up to a week. It is as safe to use as a normal lighter, and easier to light with just the click of a button. Bye bye, Bic.
The possibilities are nearly infinite with 3D printing, as you can make pretty much anything you can imagine. The FlashForge Finder is a pre-assembled 3D printer that is great for beginners to get their feet wet with designing and printing models up to 5.5 cubic inches in size. Its 3.5-inch touchscreen and WiFi-connectivity make it extra user-friendly and it even comes with a spool of PLA filament to get started with.
The Huzi Infinity Pillow is a unique headrest with a Mobius strip-inspired design that allows previously impossible napping configurations. You can wrap the pillow around your neck, roll it up to sleep against a window, or bunch it up on a desk. The nap game will never be the same.
In this day and age, the picnic basket just doesn’t cut it. You’re much better off with this Picnic Backpack from Apollo Walker, which comes with enough plates and utensils for 4 people. This backpack also comes with a fleece blanket and has a detachable wine bottle holder. The reverse side has an insulated compartment with enough room to fit the feast itself. Its comfortable padded straps make it no trouble to carry along the heartiest of meals.
Sure, our smartphones can take 4K videos and edit them to look absolutely perfect, but they just aren’t as fun to take pictures on. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 70 harkens back to a simpler time when instant photos created a fun way to immediately share physical prints with our friends without having to ask for the WiFi password.
This camera uses modern Instax film (not included) to bring the instant photo back, creating tangible, collage-able memories that can be passed on to friends. It has multiple different lighting modes and a built-in selfie mirror for easier group pictures.
The Indo Board is meant to be a simple balance trainer but it has far more uses than you may think at first glance. By using the Indo Board for several different exercises, you can get functional training for virtually every sport out there. You can stand up on it to practice surfing, use it for pushups to improve core strength, or try many other exercises you’ll find on the 2-hour included DVD.
If that special guy in your life has a big trip coming up then they could probably use an updated roller bag for their travels. The Samsonite Freeform is a hardshell suitcase that has double spinner wheels and a sturdy telescopic handle that make it perfect for international travel. It comes in three different sizes and a number of colors to match any style.
If your guy is a burgeoning artist then a portable French Hardwood Easel might be just what they need to take their work to the next step. This easel provides a dedicated space for works in progress to sit and has a handy drawer to store his most-used paints and brushes. This easel also has three fold-out legs so it can be taken on the go to do for painting en plein air.
You are never too old to enjoy splaying out on a giant bean bag chair, which is exactly why the Big Joe XXL beanbag chair is a great gift for all ages. This cozy piece of furniture can seat multiple people or you can just take up the whole thing for a king-sized nap.
The Yeti Hopper Backflip is half cooler, half backpack, and 100% awesome. This 24L bag is insulated with closed-cell rubber foam to keep a whole day’s worth of food and drinks cold on the trail. Its comfy padded shoulder straps make it way easier to carry than a regular cooler so you can eat and drink well while you trek hands-free.
If you know someone who needs to read The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up by Marie Kondō but is too set in their ways to turn the pages, then this illustrated manga version may be the compromise you both needed. This version of the book provides a charming visual aid to complement Kondō’s philosophy of sparking joy with each item in your home. After reading through this book, it’s hard not to want to clean up your room immediately after.
The Ray-Ban Aviators are among the most iconic sunglass frames ever to be made because they look great on most face shapes. The slim wireframe design has survived all the way since 1936 and will continue to be a fashion touchstone for many years to come.
The Oakley Kitchen Sink Backpack is a man’s backpack. It has a downright absurd 34L capacity split up between several specialized compartments. It also has a plethora of cargo straps and loops, so you can pretty much carry everything but the literal kitchen sink.
The Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker is a great way to enjoy high-fidelity music anywhere, anytime. This mid-sized portable speaker delivers 360-degree audio for up to 12 hours off one charge and is IPX4-rated for water resistance. It also pairs with Google Assistant and Siri, so you can issue voice commands through it as well.
Roomscale VR a la the HTC Vive requires a hefty hardware commitment, but if you are looking for an entertaining VR gift that will excite the tech savvy, the Samsung Gear VR will do the job.
This VR headset uses the graphical processor and high-quality Super AMOLED screen from the newest Samsung phones to deliver an immersive 360° picture.
This collaboration between Oculus and Samsung offers fun in addictive VR gaming and utility in breathtaking 3D modeling software and video player apps. Just make sure the recipient has a Samsung phone that is newer than the Galaxy S6 or a Galaxy S6 edge.
Everyone needs a solid blanket in their life, which is why the Pendleton Twin Camp Blanket is a great gift idea for pretty much anybody. This 66 x 84-inch blanket is made with a luxuriously warm wool blend and comes with a leather strap carrier so you can take it along for your next picnic or campout.
A leather jacket is a stylish addition that matches any wardrobe style. There is just something about this timeless look that oozes cool. This racer-style leather jacket from Chouyatou is made from vegan PU leather, which has the same iconic style without the hefty price or amoral materials. It isn’t as durable as genuine leather either but this stylish jacket is still well worth its price.
The Qwerkywriter is a Bluetooth typewriter that is designed for those who miss the nostalgic feel of manual switched engaging beneath their fingers but still want the modern conveniences of digital word processing. This keyboard feels just like an old-school typewriter yet it can be paired to a tablet, which it also has a built-in stand for.
If you are shopping for someone with an interest in art then it is your duty to foster that by providing her the tools she needs. This 143-piece art kit from Lucky Crown has everything a burgeoning artist needs to explore the different mediums available to a new artist. It included colored pencils, sketch pencils, oil pastels, watercolor cakes, and a bunch of crayons. The best part is it all stores in this convenient box.
Kayaking is a fun and healthy activity that can be enjoyed by anyone, especially when you do it on this Pelican Sentinel 100X Sit-on-Top Kayak. This on-top kayak is ideal for beginners, anglers, and those who value stability over speed. This kayak works great in the ocean and rivers alike. Just don’t forget to buy a kayak paddle as well.
Guys, listen up. Most of us have never faced discrimination for our gender, which can make us tone-deaf to the difficulties of discrimination in real life. Y: The Last Man is a graphic novel that seeks to imagine a different reality, where the earth has undergone a gendercide that wiped out every being on Earth with a Y chromosome. The Omnibus edition of this graphic novel is a little pricey but it is the definitive collection of what may be one of the best comic series of all time.
Everyone loves putting together a Lego set but this Lego Creator Volkswagen Beetle is a particularly smart gift for the classic car enthusiast in your life. It is from their expert series, and so it has over 1,000 pieces, posing an appropriate challenge fitting for Lego fans over 16 years old. The car has a removable rooftop and its trunk and hood open, so it is just as fun to play with as it is to put on display.
Some men don’t truly feel like they live a life of luxury unless they get to play with big toys. The Dewalt DCCS620P1 Cordless Chainsaw is an ultra-portable cutting tool that will help him take his yardwork skills beyond the backyard. This low-kickback 12-inch chainsaw is great for taking up trees or taking out to a job. It is lightweight, maneuverable, and powerful.
Hey, reader. Stop using your phone in the bathroom. Our phones are glued to our hands all day so it only makes sense that they should be as clean as possible. That’s where Phonesoap comes in.
This desktop device bathes your phone in UV light, killing 99.99% of bacteria in just a few minutes. It also has a built-in wireless charger so you can give some extra juice to your Qi-compatible devices. Despite its name, Phonesoap also works on car keys, wallets, or anything else that fits inside of its chamber. However, something tells me your phone is what really needs cleaning, you sicko.
Would you have guessed that you can buy an inflatable paddleboard that performs as well as equivalent fiberglass and soft-top models? Well, you can. The Roc Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board stands up against the giants of the SUP world while remaining lightweight and portable. It inflates as firm as a basketball, offering plenty of stability and control. This SUP comes with a waterproof bag, leash, paddle, and hand pump.
You don’t need to have heard of Big Ass Fans before to know what they are all about. Especially once you lay eyes on the beauty that is the 60″ Haiku Indoor Ceiling Fan. These fans provide full-room circulation with their massive bamboo blades, making them perfect for large, stuffy spaces. Their high-volume low-speed design makes them incredibly quiet and ever-so hypnotic to watch.
If you aren’t yet familiar with connected fitness mirrors, then allow me to introduce you to the Echelon Reflect Smart Mirror. This Wi-Fi enabled device serves as a personal fitness assistant that brings both stat tracking and a library of world-class workouts to your home gym. The mirror panel acts as a touch screen where you can select your workout type, music, and goals. The full feature set requires a membership but this includes 24/7 access to live classes, which is something that no other workout system provides.
If you are shopping for a burgeoning epicure, then the Le Creuset Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven is the last multi-cooker he’ll ever need. This absolutely gorgeous 5-quart oven is made from enameled cast iron that is sturdy enough to last a lifetime. Dutch ovens are great for braising meats, simmering sauces, and even baking bread. My personal favorite use for my dutch oven is deep frying. But this piece from Le Creuset is, again, so darn stunning that it will make a great piece of decor even when it is not in use.
If your man is a cyclist who only rides the finest bikes, then they should only train on the finest stationary bikes. The Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Bike is a studio cycle that delivers the smoothest, quietest workout you could ask for. Its magnetic resistance system provides 100 micro-adjustable resistance levels. It has an LCD display to track your workout progress as well as a tablet stand so you can watch your favorite content while you spin.
Momma always told me that if you want to get a job done right then you have to do it yourself. That’s why the Theragun PRO Percussive Massage Gun might be the most luxurious massage your guy will ever experience. This professional-grade massager is the Rolls Royce of deep muscle treatments. Its QX150 delivers up to 60 pounds of force while remaining ultra-quiet. It also offers an unmatched 300 minutes of battery life so you can use it anywhere.
Its rotating arm makes it easy to use on any muscle and its six different attachments serve a variety of uses. Whether he is always looking for new additions to the wellness routine or simply dealing with achy muscles on a regular basis, you won’t find a better solution than the Theragun PRO.
Smoked meats are a luxurious snack for the discerning foodie but why stop there? The Crafthouse Glass Smoking Cloche is a versatile kitchen tool that allows you to infused smoky flavors into more than just meat. You can use the included woodchips or provide your own to impart a delicious, smoky flavor into anything that fits under the glass cloche.
Even if you want to infuse something larger, you can use the built-in smoke gun to fill a larger container. No matter how you use it, this Glass Smoking Cloche will add flair and intrigue to all of his meals and cocktails.
It’s finally happened. The robots have come to take our jobs. The good news is that it’s a job you didn’t want to do anyway. The Worx WR150 Landroid is a robotic lawn mower that can cut up to a half-acre of grass on one charge. It can climb slopes and navigate obstacles with ease and its small size allows it to mow narrow areas that you may not be able to get with a regular mower. It takes a bit of setup to lay down the boundary wire but the results are well worth it.
There is nothing more comfortable than snuggling up in the Sunjoy Swivel Egg Cuddle Chair… except maybe for actually being encased in an egg. It is made from all-weather materials, making a great addition to any indoor or outdoor sitting space. Just make sure you have everything you need before you sit down because you won’t want to get back up.
For fans of old-school fighting games, it doesn’t get cooler than having a 3-in-1 Street Fighter Arcade Cabinet in your own home. And that has never been easier thanks to Arcade1Up. This company makes three-quarter scale cabinets that are more lightweight and portable, making them easier to find space for in your home. The controls are fully legit, though, making this the perfect way to train for arcade showdowns.
The Elby 9-Speed Electric Bike is one of the most smooth and comfortable e-bikes on the market, making it a luxurious way to zip around town. But with an assistive motor capable of traveling at up to 20mph and a battery that can take you 80 miles on one charge, this is a more than formidable commuter device too. Add hydraulic brakes and built-in lights and you have an electric bike that can handle anything you throw at it.
No matter what muscle soreness he suffers from, the Real Relax Massage Chair will ease what ails him. Not only does this massage chair have 8 massage rollers, 50 airbags, Bluetooth audio, and LED lights, but it also has a”zero gravity” recliner mode to make him feel like he is floating in space. Does it get better than that? I think not.
No matter how much of a grillmaster your Mr. Exquisite Taste has, he will never be able to match the temperature accuracy of sous vide cooking. The Anova Sous Vide Cooker is great for kitchen control freaks as it allows you to cook vacuum-sealed items to within +/- 0.2˚F of your target temperature. That means perfectly rare steaks and perfectly crispy vegetables. This model even has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can monitor your cook without getting up from the couch.
If you want to bring his camping game another step towards glamping, then it is time to upgrade to the Coleman One Source Battery System. This 6-person dome tent ships with a 4800 mAh lithium-ion battery designed to power built-in LED lights and a built-in fan system. The battery serves as a power bank and flashlight and can be easily replaced for longer trips.
Things get really high-tech when you use Coleman’s other One Source products, such as flashlights, pumps, and speakers, which all include the same modular power supply. This way you can easily share your charge across devices when one’s battery gets used up faster than the other. Now if only it would make s’mores for you.
With all of the rules and expectations of proper dress for gentleman, socks are the one element of dress that even the most straight-cut man can have fun with.
This assortment of argyle socks from Falari offers twelve different pairs of argyle designs in varying colors. This provides enough variety to brighten any man’s sock drawer.