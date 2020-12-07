25 Best Stocking Stuffers for Teen Boys

This Multi-Chrome Putty is ideal for either younger teen boys who still love messing with slime or older teen boys who are more on the anxious side of things. All putty is fun to pull and stretch and form into weird shapes making it a great toy for all kids.

At the same time, Thinking Putty is meant to be used as a fidget toy to help calm nerves and increase focus while still being fun. Unlike some putty, this brand is silicone based so it’s never sticky and won’t ever dry out. The Creative Learning Center has a list of reasons by Thinking Putty is great for kids, teens, and adults.

This Super Oil Slick color has a multi-chrome effect that changes color as it shifts and will be a hit with all ages.