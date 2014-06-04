Salmon Recipe: Paleo Fillets with Vegetables

Critics of the Paleo diet like to talk-down all the meat and saturated fat that they assume Paleo eaters are stuffing into their faces everyday. But Paleo eating and dieting is not just steaks and bacon. There is an art to Paleo cooking if taste and variety are important to you, and this recipe by Jesa Henneberry takes Paleo salmon up a notch.

Jesa Henneberry is a NYC-based chef that specializes in Vegan, Paleo, and Allergen-free cooking. She is also a competitive figure model, so healthy eating is a huge part of her life. Get more of her recipes and learn more about her here.

Za’atar Seasoned Salmon Fillets On Tahini Lemon Sauce with Vegetables:

“A dynamic flavor combo, with tons of great nutrients!”

For the mixed veggies:

1 head of broccoli cut into florets

2 carrots, peeled and cut on bias, 1/2″ thick

1/2 red onion cut into 1/2″ dice

1 bell pepper, cut into 1/2″ dice

fresh chopped parsley

1. Place a steamer basket in a large pot over about 1″ of water.

2. Bring to simmer, place the mixed veggies on the steamer and cover.

3. Steam for about 5 minutes, or until just tender.

4. Remove from pot and place veggies in a large bowl, toss with olive oil, fresh chopped parsley and salt and pepper

For the Lemon Tahini Sauce:

2 Tbsp Tahini

2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 clove of garlic

1/2 Tbsp mayonnaise

3 Tbsp olive oil

1/4 tsp pepper

1/2 tsp pepper

Place all ingredients in a mini food processor and puree.

For the Salmon:

2 organic salmon filets (4 oz. each)

Israeli Za’atar seasoning

1/4 tsp Salt

1. Preheat oven 425F.

2. Line a baking sheet with foil, spray with olive oil.

3. Sprinkle salmon filets liberally with Za’atar seasoning and 1/4 tsp salt.

4. Place salmon filets on baking sheet, skin side down.

5. Roast in oven for 15 minutes.

To plate and serve:

Spoon the lemon tahini sauce onto a plate, place the salmon atop the sauce. Serve with veggies and a baked sweet potato on the side. Enjoy!