Home Blood Pressure Monitor Guide: Which Is Best For You?

High blood pressure is the deadliest silent killer in America. 1 in 3 American adults have high blood pressure, but this cunning disease has no obvious symptoms, so you may be a victim and not even know it. Elevated blood pressure kills more people worldwide than diabetes, obesity, and smoking, but we hardly hear about it as a killer.

Whether your doctor has asked you to keep an eye on your blood pressure or you’re being cautious on your own accord, you may find yourself wondering which home blood pressure monitor is best for your needs. (That being said, if you’re looking to buy a blood pressure monitor, you should probably visit your doctor. He or she will ultimately be able to give you the best recommendation.)

Blood pressure varies all day, every day, so getting your blood pressure taken at the doctor’s office isn’t always the best indicator of your average BP. A bunch of variables can alter your reading, including exercise, diet, medications, sleep, posture, and emotions — so your BP reading may be especially off if you’re nervous at the doctor’s office. Before you take a reading, avoid eating, drinking alcohol or caffeine, exercising, bathing, or smoking for 30 minutes. Measure in a quiet, calm place at generally the same times each day. You should be sitting with your feet on the floor and the cuff should be level with your heart.

It’s best to take two or three readings within a few minutes and work out the average to find your blood pressure. Wrist and arm monitors are the most popular home blood pressure monitors out there, but some have different options than others. Read on to find the best one for you.

1. Omron 5 Series Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor With Cuff

Omron is a timeless brand for medical devices and their technology is updated state-of-the-art engineering. This brand has been the #1 seller of blood pressure monitors for over 40 years, so they really know their stuff. On this home blood pressure monitor, two users can store their last 50 readings each for a total of 100 readings with date and time stamps. This is a great record to hand to your doctor.

It also displays the average of your last 3 readings taken within 10 minutes, so you don’t even have to do any math. A BP level bar displays how your reading compares to normal home blood pressure levels to quickly gauge if you’re within normal ranges, while an irregular heartbeat detector alerts you of erratic heartbeats during the time you are being monitored. The contoured D-ring cuff is self-inflating and fits standard and large adult arm circumferences from 9 to 17 inches.

Price: $39.99. Free shipping with Amazon Prime

Pros:

Recommended #1 by doctors and pharmacists for clinically-accurate home blood pressure monitoring

D-Ring cuff is way easier to use on yourself than standard BP cuffs — just slip your arm through and pull it tight.

Will not over-inflate

Simple, no frills, and easy to use

Portable and battery operated

Low return rate, best seller, and great real reviews on Amazon (like everything on this list!)

Cons:

Looks a little antiquated

AC Adapter not included, though batteries last a long time

2. Care Touch Fully Automatic Wrist Blood Pressure Cuff Monitor – Platinum Series

Think you’d prefer a fully automatic wrist cuff monitor? This backlit and large LCD display is easy to read in the day and nighttime. The FDA approved Care Touch home blood pressure monitor also has an irregular heartbeat and pulse detector. With less than a one minute response time, a fast reading or two will barely interrupt your day and can be performed anywhere. A memory storage with date and time stamp allows you to study the last 60 readings with just a touch. For best results, use your left wrist — it’s closer to your heart. Portable with 2 AAA batteries included. Cuff Size: Standard, 5.5″ – 8.5″ (remember, this is for your wrist, not your upper arm).

Price: $33.99. Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Light and easy to transport and use. Works like a slap bracelet.

Bright and large LCD display

Accurate and fast results results

Great for people with larger upper arms or a short arm length.

Cons:

No AC Adapter included, but batteries last a long time

May not fit all wrists, especially small wrists

3. Omron 10 Series Wireless Bluetooth Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor with Two User Mode (200 Reading Memory) – Compatible with Alexa

Want a high tech sphygmomanometer? (That’s fancy talk for “blood pressure monitor”!) Similar to the first one on this list, except with a tech upgrade. This is the #1 recommended brand for clinically-accurate home blood pressure monitoring. The Omron 10 Series is comfy and adaptable with a pre-formed cuff that inflates around the entire arm. This ensures correct positioning and a precise reading, even if you have no clue what you’re doing.

This little baby can record and review the last 100 readings for two different people — so 200 readings total. If you and your SO are both looking to monitor your health together, this is a great device to share. No worries, though: you can also use all 200 for yourself. The last three readings will automatically display the average taken within 10 minutes, and unlimited readings can be stored with Omron’s free app, available for iOS and Android devices. It even lets you email your records to another person, like your doctor. Fits standard and large arms 9 to 17 inches in circumference.

Price: $60.99 (39 percent off MSRP). Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Bluetooth & Alexa voice integration

Able to sync, store and review your (and a friend’s) BP with the Omron app

Syncs with the Apple Health app, HealthKit

Multi-color indicator lights display your readings as normal (green) or hypertension (orange), following guidelines set by the American Heart Association

High contrast backlit screen is easy to read with extra-large digits

Includes AC adapter AND long lasting battery option

Cons:

If you have an irregular heart disease like Atrial fibrillation and need to monitor when you feel your blood pressure drop, this may not be the monitor for you. A very low blood pressure can display an error code.

This one is kinda big so it isn’t really portable

Slightly more expensive to compensate for extra features

4. Care Touch Fully Automatic Upper Arm Digital Blood Pressure Monitor with AC Adapter – Platinum Series

This Care Touch home blood pressure monitor is great for people who prefer a simple, no frills way to check their readings. The huge LCD display is easy to read and awesome for older eyes. An AC adapter is included, but this little portable BP monitor works on batteries, too. A reading can be performed in 30-40 seconds, and this device keeps track of up to 250 readings each for two people, or 500 readings total. That’s the highest on this list. It also averages your last three readings for you and powers off automatically. Pressure range: 0 to 300mmHg. Pulse Range: 40-199 beats per minute.

Add on the hard carrying case to make traveling with your Care Touch BP monitor and its accessories a breeze. It’s shockproof, dustproof, and water resistant!

Price: $33.99 (24 percent off MSRP). Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Huge digits are easy to read for older eyes

Easy to monitor: one large button press does it all

Compliant with ANSI/AAMI SP-10 specifications, which governs medical devices

Very light and portable

AC adapter included (also has long lasting batteries, included)

Low battery indicator

FDA approved for clinical accuracy

Cons:

Even though cuff is “medium”/large, it may have too much length for smaller arms. This seems to be the most common negative review. (It’s 8.5″ – 16.5” so just measure first)

The width that covers your arm between your shoulder and elbow can be too large for smaller frames. If you have smaller arms, try this home blood pressure monitor with a small cuff.

5. Welch Allyn Home 1700 Blood Pressure Monitor with SureBP Patented Technology and Simple Smartphone Connectivity

The Granddaddy of all heart rate monitors. This modern home blood pressure monitor comes from a trusted brand that 9 out of 10 physicians use in their daily practice. If you’re worried about comfort, stop now: SureBP technology captures readings in as few as 20 seconds, which is half the time of others on this list. It never over-inflates or causes unnecessary discomfort. With the widest cuff size range on the market, clinical precision is a piece of cake. This Welch Allyn home blood pressure monitor connects to a powerful, free smartphone app that allows you to store readings and securely share them with doctors and loved ones.

This blood pressure has it all and more, with standard features like diastolic and systolic blood pressure, pulse, a color display, portable battery power, low battery indicator, and Bluetooth connectivity. After the initial Bluetooth setup is completed, simply don the cuff, open the app, and hit the single big button. The unit will then take an accurate reading for you, update the app with that latest reading, and turn itself off.

It can’t get easier than that.

Price: $99.99. Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

True Simplicity. Easy-to-use, one-button operation

More reliable readings than a wrist monitor

Included D-style cuff is specially engineered for easy self-application with accurate results

Easily the best quality item on this list

Pairs to your smartphone to wirelessly monitor your readings

Cons:

Only comes with a standard size cuff, which fits most people. If you need an XL cuff, click here for the cuff Welch Allyn recommends with this BP monitor.

AC Adapter sold separately here. You only need this if you don’t want to use batteries.

Designed to be used for one person only

Most expensive on this list, but this is a quality, contemporary product and you get what you pay for!

