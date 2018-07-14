10 Best Smart Scales: The Ultimate Comparison Guide 2018

Up your fitness game with a smart scale and get that summer body you want faster! By either effortlessly syncing with a smartphone or displaying insights of your body’s composition on the screen, you will learn a lot about you and how your body works. Getting and staying fit really hasn’t ever been easier to micromanage, so none of us have any excuses. sigh

If you need some help with motivation, watching body fat percentage and other factors change may be the encouragement you need to meet your fitness goals. Scales should be used on a flat, hard surface (not carpet!) and you should take your measurements barefoot. All of these scales will function just fine with a little moisture from your shower.

If you have a pacemaker, watch out for most smart scales in general. The biometric sensors used in these scales can interfere with the functionality of your pacemaker. We don’t want that.

Here's a comparison of best smart scales in 2018 for all different budgets.

1. INEVIFIT BODY-Highly Accurate Digital Bathroom Body Composition Analyzer

Keep an eye on your weight, water weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass percentage, BMI, bone mass, BMR and visceral fat levels with this highly accurate digital body composition analyzer. It can even tell you you’re metabolic age, if you’re brave enough to ask it.

The Inevifit Body Analyzer is easy to set up and even simpler to use; once your user profile is set up, the scale will automatically recognize you for future uses. It can do this for up to 10 people.

The 4.1″ LCD display allows for easy readings on people up to 400 lbs (180 kgs).

Price: $49.99. Free shipping. (Currently a $5 coupon on Amazon!)

Pros:

Highly accurate

Able to store all information for up to 10 users

5 year warranty

USA-based customer support, 7 days a week

Sleek design

Outstanding value for what you’re getting

Cons:

Some users find it too complicated, but most don’t. Other than that, this scale doesn’t really have negative reviews. Everyone likes it. You will too.

2. Acekool Bluetooth Body Fat Scale

Track your progress accurately and reach your fitness goals faster with the Acekool wireless digital scale. With a temperature controlled glass surface and a large LED display, this body composition monitor uses BIA (Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis) technology to track your key health information.

Learn your body weight, body fat, muscle mass, body water, BMR, BMI, Visceral Fat and Bone Mass. Comprehensive data reports and body measurements are instantly sent to your smartphone through Bluetooth each time you step on the scale, making it a piece of cake to track weight loss or fitness goals. (Probably a bad choice of idiom there. Oops.)

Compatible with Bluetooth 4.0/Android 4.3/IOS 8.0 or above systems and uses 3 AAA batteries.

Price: $49.99. Free shipping.

Pros:

Stores 30 (THIRTY!) separate records

Large 3.3 inch numbers

Baby mode and pregnant mode for women

ITO conductive Surface Technology allows more sensory space for more accurate results

No setup required

Integrates with Apple Health

Cons:

The scale reportedly has difficulty connecting to two separate smartphones for different family members

Need access to your phone to check more than just your weight

3. Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale

Stay more connected with your Fitbit goals. Successor to the famously popular Fitbit Aria WiFi Smart Scale, the Fitbit Aria 2 is available in both black and white with a glass surface to complement your bathroom decor. It measures weight, body fat percentage, BMI and lean mass. Once you step on the scale, Aria 2 will sync your stats automatically to any Fitbit’s dashboard via Wi-Fi encryption. Track your progress with easy-to-read graphs to stay motivated.

Aria 2 recognizes up to eight users while keeping each individual’s measurements private. The Bluetooth setup takes just a minute and you’ll stay connected after the first time. Holds up to 400 lbs.

Price: $99.95. That’s 23% off MSRP, which is a great deal. A couple weeks ago this cost nearly $30 more at $129.95. Free shipping.

Pros:

70% of daily Aria users lost weight in the first six months because seeing these results linked up with your Fitbit is extremely motivating.

Sleek, modern design

Accurate and easy to use

Cons:

Some people have issues connecting to Wi-Fi networks. Shortening your network’s name seems to fix the problem.

A little more expensive compared to others. You are paying for a brand name here and the ability to sync with your FItbit.

4. Wi-Fi Connected Body Fat Bathroom Smart Scale by Weight Gurus

Weighing in and measuring your stats should be the easy part of your workout. You’ll be able to measure weight, BMI, body fat percentage, muscle mass, water weight and bone mass with this modern-looking scale with an extra-large and backlit screen.

Step on, weigh yourself, and wait for the spinning circles — the rest of your results will display and then turn off automatically. It’ll then be ready for the rest of your family to use since it auto-detects up to 8 different users. Four precise weighing sensors guarantee accuracy within +/- 0.2 lb/0.1 kg.

4 AAA batteries required.

Price: $69.95. Free shipping.

Pros:

Watch your progress in the Weight Gurus app, which is designed to sync up with your favorite apps: Fitbit, Google Fit, Apple Health, MyFitnessPal, Amazon Echo and more.

A portion of the price goes to nonprofit charity Love146, which strives to end child trafficking and care for survivors.

Manufactured with a responsible and fairly paid supply chain with po sitive customer support



Excellent battery life

Honestly a really good, quality scale for the price

Cons:

Don’t use this one if you have a pacemaker or you are pregnant.

Some users have issues setting up their WiFi. The scale is compatible with 802.11b/g/n-2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks… which you probably have.

5. QardioBase 2 Wireless Smart Scale and Body Analyzer – Arctic White

The scale that does it all. This sleek white or black smart scale has been praised by Men’s Fitness, Good Morning America and PC Magazine. The QardioBase scale supports automatic sensing multi-person private use, so it’s great for your whole family to track their fitness progress. It even greets you by name! This scale measures your weight, BMI, and monitors body composition changes in body fat, muscle mass, water weight and bone mass.

Pregnant? Know someone’s who’s pregnant? Expectant mothers will LOVE this scale as they try to stay in shape during their gestation period. With pregnancy mode, the mom-to-be can enter her due date, and the scale will track her progress through each trimester with easy to read charts and a photo diary.

Setup can be done in seconds. Connect to the Qardio App to view your results. Quickly recharges through a micro USB cord and one charge lasts a year, so we’re battery-free and living easy here.

Price: $148.98. Free shipping. ($30 off coupon on Amazon right now!)

Pros:

Provides smart, haptic feedback, showing measurements and results to you in vibrations and smiley faces instead of numbers. I think that’s such a cool way to quickly grasp your progress!!

Minimalist and elegant design

Set reminders and goals and add notes in the app

Bluetooth and WiFi sync

Compatible with MyFitnessPal, Apple Health, Apple Watch, Google Fit and more

Has a setting that turns off some features so that people with pacemakers can use the scale. This is cool because most other scales on this list can’t be used by people with pacemakers.

Cons:

Doesn’t sync with all fitness devices, but does show all results in an easy-to-use app

Some people have experienced problems with the automatic multi-user mode

6. Triomph Rechargeable Smart Scale – Bluetooth

Committed athletes and newbies alike will appreciate this inexpensive scale. Wireless, rechargeable, and sporting a 24-bit conversion chip to make performance faster than ever, the Triomph scale measures weight, water weight, body fat, BMI, BMR, body age, bone mass, muscle mass, visceral fat, protein and 18 more data points for under $30. Talk about a bargain.

Connects to an easy-to-use app.

Price: $28.98. Free shipping. (Extra 10% off coupon on Amazon right now!)

Pros:

Inexpensive with lots of cool features!

Lightweight and modern design

Rechargeable, so environmentally friendly

Seeing your body’s metabolic age can really kick your butt into gear if you’re lacking motivation

Cons:

App could use some help in the functionality department, but the majority of people seem to be okay with it

There appears to be some brutal honesty in that app, too, but isn’t that really what you want from a smart scale?

7. Smart Weigh Digital Body Weight Scale with Weight Tracking and Step-On Technology, 440 Pounds, Recognizes and Stores 8 Users

This one takes a smart scale and makes it simple. Advanced step-on technology recognizes each of the eight users it supports — no foot tapping necessary. Enjoy readings in both pounds or kilograms while an auto-off feature preserves battery life. Four highly precise sensors provide instant and consistent weight readings. The coolest thing about this scale is that the backlight changes color to instantly let the user know if weight has been lost or gained. Talk about instant gratification. Red background? Uh oh. Green background? Great job! It also will display the difference in weight from your last reading. No math required. Tempered glass and a super large, backlit display makes it easy to see the numbers on the scale. Max capacity: 440 lbs.

Price: $20.99. Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Good for old eyes

Two year warranty if you ever need it

Sturdy material that comes with batteries

Inexpensive!!!

You don’t have to do math

Cons:

Fewer features than most other smart scales, but that could be a good thing for those looking for a simpler version

Some users have reported inaccuracies in their weight, but reviews are overwhelmingly positive. If there’s ever any issues, Smart Weigh will replace the product for you.

8. Eufy BodySense Smart Scale with Bluetooth

Track multiple aspects of your health to learn holistic insight that’ll bring you the best you. Instantly find out 12 perceptive measurements about your body’s health, including body fat percentage, weight, BMI, bone mass and muscle mass. Four highly sensitive sensors guarantee correct measurements.

The EufyLife app records the insightful data automatically, so you can trace health trends and progress over time. Syncs with Google Fit, Apple Health and Fitbit. Don’t have your phone on you? It saves your health info every time you step on the scale, so no worries. Sync it when you have some free time.

Price: $44.99. Free shipping. (10% off on Amazon right now!)

Pros:

Able to store 20 different profiles (!!) Log on to the app and weigh in — so no tapping through 20 profiles.

FDA-listed for complete reliability.

Large 1.25″ numbers are easy to read

Comes with 4 AAA batteries and a worry-free 15-month warranty

You don’t HAVE to use the app for it to work. It can also be used as a normal scale for anyone.

Cons:

Only body weight is on the display; you’ll need to check the app to find more in-depth deets

Some users report bluetooth connectivity issues, but they are fixed by toggling Bluetooth and force-closing the app.

9. FITINDEX Smart Wireless Digital Bathroom Weight Smart Scale Body Composition Analyzer Health Monitor

This inexpensive digital scale syncs with fitness apps like Google Fit, Apple Health and Fitbit. The FITINDEX scale measures 11 body compositions by using fancy bio-electrical impedance analysis (BIA) technology. Evaluate your body fat, water weight, BMI, BMR, muscle mass, skeletal muscle, metabolic age, protein and other data while tracking your progress on your phone.

High quality tempered glass holds four sensitive electrodes that auto-calibrate themselves. Enjoy step-on technology with a max weight of 396 lbs. 3 AAA batteries included.

Price: $22.99. Free shipping with Amazon Prime. (Currently a 5% off coupon on Amazon!)

Pros:

Inexpensive but still provides a lot of key info. The affordability/cool feature ratio is good here.

Unlimited users. Everyone just has to download the app to have their own private body metrics measured.

US-based customer service & 1 year warranty for free exchange or refund

FDA/FCC/CE/ROHS Certificated

App is modern, attractive and user-friendly

Cons:

It only shows body weight on the scale itself. The rest of the data is waiting for you in the app.

3% of reviewers report inaccurate readings. 92% gave it either 4 or (mostly) 5 stars so take this with a grain of salt.

10. Hatch Baby Grow Smart Changing Pad and Scale

For all you parents with new tiny humans out there. This one is for you. :)

Monitor your baby’s weight gain, growth progression and more from home in easy-to-read charts. You’re even given the ability to compare growth percentiles with recent WHO data. This second-generation smart changing pad offers invaluable insights into your child’s sleeping and feeding patterns. Share feedings and diaper changes with other caregivers in the modern Hatch Baby app (but don’t worry – everything is instantly recorded for you. You have too much else to worry about!)

New mothers often worry about if their baby is eating enough. Give yourself some peace of mind by knowing and tracking exactly how much milk your baby drinks in each nursing session with Grow’s Feeding Weight feature.

When asked to describe this startup’s product in three words, the couple chose these: “Confidence through knowledge.” They’ve been there, done that, got the t-shirt and pioneered the sophisticated Grow Smart Changing Pad for any future little ones.

Price: $165.13. Free shipping.

Pros:

Great for tracking baby’s weight in between doctor’s visits

Measure how much your baby is drinking at every feeding — in either ounces or grams

Calculates a change in weight to the .25 of an ounce

Soft, comfy and SUPER easy to clean

Modern and cool looking for cool babies. Neutral color for any gender.

It’s a startup! A couple wanted a product like this to exist for their own baby and it didn’t, so they made it happen through technology, smart design, data, and love.

Cons:

It absolutely nails the advanced features, but misses out on a simple one: there’s no way to read the weight on the device. You need to sync to the app via Bluetooth to find out the info it provides.

Easy to clean material = harder surface, though comfortable. Add a pillow if your baby likes to pick its lil’ head up and peek out into the world.

