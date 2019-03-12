5 Sleep Solutions to Fall Asleep & Sleep Better

Monitoring your nightly slumber with a sleep tracker is a helpful way to create a better environment for sleep over time, but these proactive sleep solutions will help you sleep better tonight.
(If your partner (or sleep tracker) complains that you snore, you may want to check this out!)
Here are our favorite unique sleep solutions to help you sleep better tonight!
1. Xlear Nasal Spray with XylitolPrice: $9.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Offers relief to chronic sinus pain, post-nasal drip & deviated septum sufferers
- “A lifesaver,” says one reviewer
- May work for you if Flonase doesn't
- Xylitol is very dangerous to dogs. It’s not a joke and even small amounts can harm them. It’s not the best for cats either. Make sure to keep this in a safe place away from furry friends.
- Some people have reported it burns their nose
- Some people experienced no helpful effects
Do you suffer from a stuffy nose every time your head hits the pillow? A nasal spray may be the cure for your nighttime stuffiness. Better breathing = better sleep, minimized snoring and less daytime fatigue.
This isn’t your ordinary nasal spray. This one also acts as a decongestant by targeting causes of nasal congestion and eliminating them.
Xylitol is a sugar alcohol that’s in many keto diet foods due to its low glycemic index. It’s also the secret weapon here: it kills viruses and bacteria, opening up your nasal passages.
This nasal spray with xylitol is free from the potential harm of steroids and anti-histamines sprays. It has powerful oral and upper respiratory health benefits that help reduce swelling and allergy symptoms by reducing bacterial adhesion on your nasal tissue.
Basically, TL;DR: it clears your nose and lets you sleep easier.
Find more Xlear Nasal Spray with Xylitol information and reviews here.
2. Hemp Peppermint Tincture by RE BotanicalsPrice: $67.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made from organic, USA sun-grown hemp
- Cane alcohol extraction (never CO2)
- Great for many other things as well, like pain management, anxiety and PTSD.
- 1% of RE Botanicals sales are donated to regenerative agriculture and helping farmers create healthier soils.
- It’s a little pricey, but it works.
- Not for use or sale under the age of 18
- Shouldn’t be used when pregnant or nursing
Hemp is able to reduce anxiety, which can relieve sleep difficulties and improve insomnia. It also helps with chronic pain, reduces REM behavior disorder in people with Parkinson’s disease, supports PTSD sufferers and a host of other good things.
Crafted from simple organic ingredients, this hemp tincture promotes a calm, restful atmosphere after a long day. Available in Original and Peppermint, these tinctures are a great addition to any tea, salad dressing or meal. Whether you’re a workaholic, jetsetter or just need a break, this organic and USDA approved hemp oil is perfect for a peaceful, relaxing evening to unwind.
Pro tip: Let a few drops of the liquid absorb under your tongue for 20 seconds before swallowing for instant relief.
Bonus pro tip: Draw a warm bath with lavender essential oil and Epsom salt. Turn off the lights and light some candles. Then take your dose of hemp tincture, sink in, and relax. You will have the best sleep of your life tonight!
Find more Hemp Peppermint Tincture by RE Botanicals information and reviews here.
3. Neuro Night Essentials Sleep Supplement by NeuroBiologixPrice: $41.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- "Like natural ambien without the amnesia," says one reviewer
- No drowsy feeling the next morning; wake up feeling well rested
- If other sleep products haven't worked for you, this one probably will
- For what it is, it's a little pricey. Some people can do just fine with a $6 bottle of melatonin.
- May take a couple weeks to reach peak effectiveness
- Don't take this if you can't get a full night's sleep
Sometimes melatonin may not be enough. I spent a while looking through the ingredients in popular sleep solutions supplements out there, and I really like the ingredients in this one. It’s full of things that make you sleepy and promote relaxation prior to bedtime. They’re simple and each has its place:
Magnesium Ascorbate: Insomnia is a common symptom of magnesium deficiency. People with low magnesium often experience restless sleep and frequent interruptions. Maintaining healthy magnesium levels often leads to deeper, more sound sleep.
Valerian: Nature's Xanax
Passion flower: Calms mental chatter
German chamomile: A relaxing flower that's common in tea and beauty
GABA: Gamma-amino butyric acid is one of the main inhibitory neurotransmitters in the brain. GABA imparts a calming effect and plays a direct role in serotonin synthesis. Improves mood and mental wellness.
L-Theanine: Promotes relaxation and calm alertness.
Melatonin: Melatonin is a natural hormone that's produced in our pineal glands. We all have melatonin inside our bodies. It affects the sleep and wake cycles and should reach its highest point at night. Occasionally, due to stress, illness, hormone imbalance, other issues, that delicate cycle can be disrupted. Supplementing melatonin gets you back on track quickly.
Find more Neuro Night Essentials Sleep Supplement information and reviews here.
4. Comfort-U Total Body Support Pillow by Moonlight SlumberPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps your body into an optimal sleeping position
- Machine washable with pillowcase
- No funky smell
- Takes up a lot of space in bed
- Cleaning the pillowcase is easy. You may not want to wash the pillow itself in the washing machine, though.
- This particular pillow is best for people from 5'2"-5'7".
- Your SO may get jealous. :(
Are you tired of using separate pillows to support your head, back, knees, and feet?
So, they call this a pregnancy pillow. I have never been pregnant. But I don't think anything could be more comfortable and sleep-inducing than cuddling with this pillow at night. (Sorry, babe.)
Ergonomically designed and filled with comfy-yet-ethical synthetic down, this super soft and adjustable 55-inch pillow provides ultimate comfort for side sleepers while retaining its fluffiness.
When used properly, this body pillow helps keep your hips and spine in a neutral position, relieving joint pain, back pain, and leg swelling. It also helps to regulate your body temperature.
Moonlight Slumber's pillow may have been crafted with expecting mothers in mind, but of course, anyone (especially side sleepers) will find a lot of comfort in this pillow. So much comfort, in fact, that you may even drift off to a restful and comfortable sleep. No interruptions.
Made in the USA.
Are you taller than 5'7"? Check this out instead.
Find more Comfort-U Total Body Support Pillow information and reviews here.
5. Sleepytime Extra Wellness Tea by Celestial SeasoningsPrice: $18.19Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A good sub for wine after a rough day
- Sleepytime Extra has extra valerian root for a stronger calming effect
- You may be able to stop taking sleeping pills (at the discretion of your doctor)
- If you accidentally drink this as your morning tea, you're going to have a bad time
- Some people aren't affected by it (very few, though, in comparison)
- You may be able to find it for a couple dollars less in-store
If you're reading this article, there may be a chance you've had Sleepytime tea before. But it's not worth taking a risk and not including it here.
For the uninitiated, Sleepytime tea is a magical concoction that sends you into a peaceful slumber. After a few minutes of drinking your tea, you'll start to feel like "Hey, maybe I should get into bed and close my eyes...."
It doesn't force you to sleep. It just makes sleep look like a really great option for your time.
Blended with chamomile and valerian root, two naturally relaxing and calming herbs, these stringless teabags are (of course) naturally caffeine free and environmentally friendly.
It tastes really good, too! The herbal blend includes spearmint, chamomile, lemongrass, orange blossoms, rosebuds and more. I like drinking mine plain, but you may enjoy adding sugar, honey or lemon. Contains 120 tea bags in total.
If you don't think you need the extra Valerian, try regular Sleepytime tea or Sleepytime Detox. If you're sick, you'll enjoy Sleepytime Echinacea Complete Care, Sinus Soother, or Throat Tamer.
Find more Sleepytime Extra Wellness Tea by Celestial Seasonings information and reviews here.
It’s National Sleep Awareness Week, and that’s one national holiday we at Heavy can get behind.
The National Sleep Foundation’s goal is for us to take this week to look at our sleep health and habits. This year’s theme “Begin with Sleep” highlights the importance of good sleep health for individuals to best achieve their personal, professional and family goals. Shortened or troubled sleep can result in memory loss and lack of attention during the day.
In addition to trying out these options, there are a lot of free things that can make you sleepy. You can try...
Creating a calming bedroom atmosphere
Only using your bed to sleep and sex
Keeping the room temperature cool
Avoiding caffeine
Keeping a pen & paper by your bedside table for stray thoughts
Limit technology use before bed
Tense & then relax every muscle in your body, one by one
4-7-8 breathing (it really works!)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.