Cheap Protein Powder Guide: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you’re working out regularly (or, you know, just for the season), chances are you’re consuming some sort of protein supplement. Protein powder can get ridiculously expensive. That’s why I’ve curated this collection of cheap protein powders (when priced per ounce) that still do it all.

We know we need it, but what exactly is protein?

Protein is part of every cell in our bodies. Our hair and nails are mostly made of it, and our bodies use it to build and repair muscle tissue. We also use protein to produce hormones, enzymes and other chemicals. Protein is necessary for our bones, cartilage, skin, blood, and muscles.

Protein completes the macronutrient trio along with fat and carbohydrates. This just means the body needs a lot of it. Unlike fat and carbs, our bodies don’t store protein. It can’t just pull some when it needs it for those daily functions. (It can, actually, do this with fat and carbs.)

So, how much do you need?

It depends on your weight. Multiply your weight by 0.36 grams per pound. Roughly translated based on averages, this equals out to 56 grams per day for sedentary men and 46 for women. If you are exercising, however, your body will require more. A studied recommendation is 1 gram per pound of body weight if you are actively gaining muscle mass.

Bonus points: if you are trying to lose weight, eating protein can boost your metabolic rate and decrease your appetite.

Finally, a pro tip: Buy a cheap protein shaker if you don’t have one already. You can thank me later. Then, if you want your protein to taste better, mix it with milk or a milk substitute instead of water. It tastes MUCH better than mixed with water. Like, think “milkshake”. Try unsweetened almond milk, coconut milk, or my favorite, cashew milk. You can also get creative with recipes; protein pancakes are the bomb.com and protein powder and smoothies are a match made in heaven.

And with that, here are 10 cheap protein powders for 2018.