10 Best Weight Loss Supplements: Compare, Buy & Save

As summer rolls in, we’re all looking for that magic weight loss pill that we can swallow poolside with a beer. Just like “Limitless”, it doesn’t quite exist — but there are some supplements that can help speed up the process if you put in some effort. I spent a long time carefully putting this list together for the best weight lost supplements in 2018. They’re all different — some have stimulants, some contain Nootropics, some can be taken at night.

Don’t forget: None of this stuff is magical, unfortunately. You still need to eat healthy, work out and follow an active lifestyle. These supplements help those actions out by rewarding you with more effective results. Avada Kedavra, fat cells.

1. CLA Softgels 1000mg by BulkSupplements

Conjugated Linoleic Acid, more commonly known as CLA, is an Omega-6 fatty acid that’s derived from safflower oil. It’s a popular weight loss supplement for one reason: it works well for a lot of people. It helps support overall health by reducing inflammation as a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants very effectively reduce free radical damage which can lead to signs of disease and aging.

Lots of research suggests that CLA may curb appetite, improve metabolism, burn fat and help increase muscle tone. CLA can be taken as a dietary or preworkout supplement.

Price: $18.96 ($0.06 / Count) (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Seriously incredible value for the price per pill

Lab tested for verification & guaranteed purity

CLA is one of the most widely-studied weight loss supplements

No filler ingredients

Boosts immune system

Burns fat & increases muscle mass by increasing metabolic rate

Cons:

This supplement should not be taken full time for weight loss. Please don’t take it for more than 3 months at a time.

The suggested dosage is 3-6 pills per day and they are pretty large.

Not vegan, if that matters to you.

2. Extra Strength Apple Cider Vinegar Supplement by Sprout Naturals

I’ve never taken the capsules before, but when I’m really focused on losing weight, I drink a cup of hot water with honey and apple cider vinegar every morning. Let me tell you: I definitely notice a difference in my day! If drinking straight vinegar isn’t for you or you want an epic dose of ACV without drinking the bottle (please don’t do this), supplements are the answer. These have an extra strength dose of 1300mg to support a natural detox, weight loss and metabolism boost.

Learn more about how apple cider vinegar can scientifically help you lose weight and more on WebMD.

Sidebar: I just swallowed a quarter cup of ACV because I just spent so much time reading about its health benefits. It’s definitely coming back into my morning routine.

Price: $14.94 for 60 capsules. Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

The above Apple Cider Vinegar video is so entertaining that it kept me tuned in for the whole five minutes. It’s produced with the “The End of the World” vibe… remember that video? but I am le tired)

This is a real doctor preaching #truefacts about ACV. It’s not magic — it’s science. And a little bit of acidity.

Pros:

Made in the US of A

It’s not just for weight loss. This cure-all can help sore throats, acid reflux, circulation, balance PH levels, digestion, dry skin, brain fog, the common cold, and much much more. It’s also great for your skin as a toner or as an acne treatment.

Easy to swallow pills

You don’t have to swallow vinegar.

Cons:

May take a few days of use to feel the effects

Pills may be large for some

Most people will be fine, but take care if you have a sensitive stomach

3. Vintage Burn – Fat Burner Thermogenic Weight Loss Supplement by Old School Labs

The sick bottle alone makes me want to hit up the gym, but it’s so much more than that. This thermogenic weight loss formula by Old School Labs helps burn fat — including belly fat — for energy while preserving muscle. It also improves mental focus, mood, and pre-workout energy. Vintage Burn is engineered to keep your muscle and strength while targeting fat. This allows you to maintain quality muscle, which — in addition to looking great — burns three times as many calories as fat per pound.

Take this stuff before you put on your sneakers.

Price: $47.49 for 120 veggie capsules (5 percent off MSRP). Free shipping.

Pros:

Contains caffeine without leaving behind jitters or stomach upset for most people

Curbs appetite

Provides mental clarity and focus which helps more than just your workouts

Great for overcoming weight loss plateaus

Cons:

One serving has the equivalent of 1.5 cups of coffee in it. If you are sensitive to caffeine, try taking only one capsule. I am sensitive to stimulants and take one capsule before a workout and feel amazing throughout it. If you’re sensitive to it too, don’t take one unless you’re about to work out.

4. 14 Day Quick Cleanse to Support Detox, Weight Loss & Increased Energy Levels by Dr. Tobias

Oh, boy. Has anyone ever done a colon cleanse? If so, you’ll know they all pretty much do the same thing, and it’s exactly what you think. This incredibly popular formula can be taken every few months to rid your body of excess waste. The dietary supplement supports digestive help, healthy bowel movements, healthy energy levels and weight loss with only one or two pills a day. These laxatives are gentle on your intestines and won’t have you holding your stomach and crying on a toilet. (I’m looking at you, Ex-Lax.)

On average, a colon can contain 6-8 meals before eliminating it. Built up waste is unhealthy and may cause occasional constipation, bloating, weight gain, brain fog and low energy. This helps to eliminate that.

Dr. Tobia’s formula contains Senna and Cascara Sagrada, which are both known for their laxative ability; aloe vera, a colon and liver cleansing herb; psyllium husk and flaxseed, to help everything move; and Lactobacillus Acidophilus, to help promote healthy levels of bacteria in the intestinal tract.

Price: $13.27 (5 percent off MSRP). Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Improved energy

Weird sense of accomplishment and fairly immediate gratification

As someone who has done this before, you just… feel better after. Less weighed down. Literally. Pro Tip: If you work during the week, start it on Friday morning. It takes a day to start working, so Saturday and Sunday will be the “worst” days.

Cons:

Frequent access to a bathroom required ’cause it’s going to get gross

Use caution when doing this cleanse if you take any medication for chronic conditions. It could clear everything out of you. Take your medications as far apart as possible from the cleanse capsules.

5. Hydroxycut Hardcore: Weight Loss Supplement for Men and Women by Hydroxycut

This is a brand you’ve probably seen before because it’s been around for a while. When combined with proper diet and exercise, Hydroxycut has proven time and time again to be an incredible supportive weight loss supplement. You need to be eating healthy… period. Working out helps, but if you don’t make a change to your diet, you probably won’t see results with this one. Hydroxycut is a very well known and trusted brand in the U.S., so if their Hardcore formula isn’t for you, check out these other options:

I know this is a lot, but there are a lot of curated options out there and I want you to get the best one for you!

Price: $21.70 (5 percent off MSRP). Save 25% off your first order on Amazon.

Pros:

Works well for many people when combined with a healthy diet

Gives lots of energy to help with weight loss

Blocks hunger pains

Cons:

Lots of caffeine, so skip this one if you are sensitive to it. If you want to try it anyway, start with one capsule.

Must be taken on an empty stomach with lots of water for it to work properly

6. Genius Fat Burner with Nootropics by The Genius Brand

Why just have a perfect body when you can have a perfect mind, too? The appropriately named Genius Brand combines Nootropics with a powerful thermogenic weight loss formula that results in the premium supplement. Boost memory, focus and clarity without caffeine. Cognizin, TeaCrine and AlphaSize unite to improve key brain functions including concentration and focus while protecting neural tissue from free radicals. Basically, this stuff does it all. I personally use this when I need to GET GOING and I love it. They don’t pay me to say that either.

Price: $47.49 for 60 pills. (5 percent off MSRP). Free shipping.

Pros:

Natural metabolism and energy booster for men and women

Supports the thyroid and suppresses appetite

Every weight loss ingredient is supported by third party clinical trials

Boosts memory, mental clarity and focus and protects your brain from signs of aging with Nootropics

Reduces stress and improves mood with ensoril ashwagandha and cortisol regulation

Natural no-crash energy from TeaCrine is a great alternative to caffeine (this product has 0 caffeine)

Cons:

One reviewer said that when combined with their product Genius Caffeine, it turns from an “almost miracle pill” to an “absolutely miracle pill”. Try combining this with caffeine to get faster weight loss results.

It’s expensive — but that’s because it works well and people are willing to pay that price… so keep that in mind.

If you’ve never taken a thermogenic fat burner before, be prepared to probably sweat

7. alli Diet Weight Loss Supplement Starter Pack

alli is an FDA approved weight loss supplement that helps block about 25 percent of the fat you eat from being absorbed. Sounds cool right? For every 5 pounds you lose through diet and exercise, alli can help you lose 2 or 3 more. It works in the disgestive track and it’s barely absorbed into your bloodstream, so there’s no direct impact to your cardiovascular or central nervous system. This should be used by adults who follow a reduced calorie and low fat diet ONLY. If you’re not willing to eat less than 30g of fat per day, this is not for you. KETO DIETERS, RUN AWAY!! If you stick to their recommendations, however, you will lose weight.

Price: $41.99 (70 cents per capsule). Free shipping.

Pros:

Works really well if you do. If you are serious about eating healthy and losing weight the right way but just need a little help, this is for you.

Blocks fat from being absorbed

Keeps you away from fatty meals (see Con #3)

Cons:

Must be on a reduced calorie and fat diet BEFORE starting alli

Consuming 30 grams of fat or less per day will probably be a lifestyle change

If you eat too much fat, you are going to have a bad time. In the bathroom. If you needed more clarification. Just trust me and don’t do it… or read the reviews.

8. Extra Strength DHEA 50 mg Supplement by Havasu Nutrition

Our body’s natural DHEA (Dehydroepiandrosterone) levels begin to decline once we hit our mid twenties. Supplement it and you can see an increase in energy, mental clarity, better mood and weight loss. DHEA is naturally produced by our adrenal glands. When the adrenals are undernourished due to stress or lack of sleep, your hormones can get out of whack. Re-balance your natural hormones to restore your metabolism, muscle mass, libido and improve your mood.

Price: $15.95 for 60 capsules. Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Supports hormonal balance which can lead to weight loss

Great for anti-aging, beautiful skin, fighting fatigue and lack of libido

No preservatives, chemicals, or sugars

Made in the USA & third party tested

Cons:

Some people had adverse side effects like headaches

May cause hair loss in some people

9. Z-Slim PM Women’s Nighttime Weight Loss Capsule by FitMiss

Sleep is the core of your overall health. The ingredients in this supplement support your nighttime metabolism and enhance your sleep quality. Each capsule contains Valerian Root Extract, Lemon Balm, Aerial Extract, 5-HTP Seed Extract, Raspberry Ketone, and Melatonin as well as an array of helpful vitamins and minerals. Take two capsules on an empty stomach 30-60 minutes before bedtime. Have sweet dreams of fat cells dripping away.

Note: Melatonin will make you sleepy. Only take these before bedtime!

Price: $10.70. 18 cents/capsule. (29 percent off MSRP). Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Specifically formulated for women

Helps you fall asleep quicker and wake up more refreshed

Encourages healthy and deep sleep patterns

Supports nighttime metabolism

Helps get rid of belly fat when combined with exercise

Cons:

See Pro #1 if you have a Y chromosome

10. Lean Mode Stimulant-Free Weight Loss Support with Garcinia Cambogia, CLA and Green Tea Leaf extract by Evlution Nutrition

This stimulant-free fat burner helps you shed stored body fat by converting it to a usable form of energy. Use it to get a pep start to your day or right before a workout; Lean Mode increases your energy, improves mood, and boosts your metabolism without jitters or crashes. So… what’s in it? CLA supports the metabolism and usage of stored fat during workouts. Garcinia Cambogia is sourced from a tropical fruit and has been proven to help weight loss with 60% Hydroxycitric Acid (HCA). Acetyl-L-Carnitine is similar to CLA except it supports performance levels, too. Green Tea Extract increases metabolic rate to help burn fat. Bonus points: it’s also an antioxidant and contains 60% level EGCG Polyphenol, the best antioxidant in green tea. (Decaf) Green Coffee Bean Extract supports fat burn and glucose metabolism via chlorogenic acids.

Price: $19.99. Free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Pros:

Increases your metabolism naturally, so you burn more calories doing nothing

Suppresses appetite

Supports metabolism, performance levels, and usage of stored fat into energy during exercise

Lots of antioxidants to slow down signs of aging

Made in the USA; non-GMO and gluten free

Caffeine free

Cons:

Some people don’t report noticeable effects. Some people do. Remember, you need to eat a healthy diet and exercise for this product to shine.

Required to consume 3-6 pills per day

Headaches can be a side effect. If this gives you a headache, try halving your dose.

