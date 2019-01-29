5 Best Keto Cookbooks: Your Ultimate Buying Guide (2019)

The keto diet is great, but sometimes it’s hard to decide on what to cook next. While it would be nice to live off bacon and string cheese, and you will lose weight if you stay in ketosis, it wouldn’t be a very healthy life.
Scroll to the bottom of this article to read more about ketosis and the ketogenic diet.
Some of the best keto diet cookbooks will include meal plans, grocery lists, and pro tips and tricks to stay in ketosis and get the most out of your new low-carb lifestyle. Many of them even offer support groups on Facebook! You can follow most of the authors on Instagram, too.
Read on for our favorite keto cookbooks and why we love them.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.32 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $20.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.05 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.32 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.22 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Keto Comfort Foods: Family Favorite Recipes Made Low-Carb and Healthy by Maria EmmerichPros:
Cons:
- Every recipe has nutritional information, plus a meter that tells if the recipe is low, medium or high ketogenic.
- Really damn good food
- She includes keto recipes for simple condiments like ketchup, mayo, etc.
- Some may not have the time to throw these recipes together on-the-go.
- There may be some ingredients you don't have on hand, like keto-friendly sweetener or a keto breading substitute.
- Too many decisions on what to make next. Good luck!
If you ask around, this will be the favorite keto cookbook of many. Everyone loves comfort food, especially people going through uncomfortable situations -- like transitioning into the keto diet!
Write the author: "Food is more than just nourishment; food is tradition, food is love, and most importantly, food is a celebration."
Isn't that the truest thing in the world?
Being on the keto diet isn't about restriction - it's about adaptation. This cookbook by Maria Emmerich is full of easy, simple and delicious recipes -- you don't even have to be keto to enjoy these recipes. They're perfect for days when you need some comfort food while still sticking to your diet.
Some recipes include:
- Beef Stew
- Scalloped Fauxtatoes
- BBQ Chicken "lasagna"
- BBQ Pulled pork sandwiches
- Chicken Pot Pie
- Maple Bacon Ice Cream
- Sunday Pot Roast
- Schnitzel
- Grandma Suzie's Kringle
Find more Keto Comfort Foods: Family Favorite Recipes information and reviews here.
-
2. Simply Keto: A Practical Approach to Health & Weight Loss, with 100+ Easy Low-Carb Recipes by Suzanne RyanPrice: $20.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Recipes are laid out in a simple and clean manner
- Index in the back
- Not just a cookbook - also a motivational success story
- Some ingredients may be hard to find in more rural areas
- Lots of dairy used
- Some people say it's "nothing new"
The author of this cookbook, Suzanne Ryan, shed more than 100 pounds in just one year on the keto diet. This is how she did it. Be like Suzanne Ryan.
It's very beginner friendly; she gives you shopping list, recipes, a 30-day plan to get you started.
The recipes are reliably delicious and don't take a long time to whip up.
She also has a solid Instagram and YouTube presence, so follow her there for motivation!
Some recipes include:
- Twice-baked Cauliflower
- Aioli
- Red Curry Chicken
- Bacon-Wrapped Cheesy Chicken
- Tina's Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken Lettuce Wraps
- Lox and Cream Cheese Sliders
- Alfredo Sauce
- Keto Chili
- Keto Honey Mustard
- Keto Hot Chocolate
Find more Simply Keto information and reviews here.
-
3. Keto for Life: Look Better, Feel Better, and Watch the Weight Fall off with 160+ Delicious High-Fat RecipesPrice: $24.05Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of tips to help reach & maintain your keto goals
- Fantastic recipes across the board; she has no "niche" because her recipes are ALL amazing
- Provides meal plans with grocery lists
- If you hate cooking, don't have low-carb ingredients in your house, or aren't willing to change your cooking style to keto, this book may not be for you.
- You need time management skills to prep for your meal prep (shredded chicken, salsa recipe, etc)
- n/a this cookbook is insanely popular in the keto community.
Anyone ever read the I Breathe, I'm Hungry blog? Melissa has been a leader in ketogenic living for years by helping people achieve their health goals with yummy, low-carb recipes and beautiful food photography.
Keto for Life is a book for real people with busy lives, picky family members, and moderate budgets.
You can expect education about the keto diet and a complete roadmap for doing it successfully. Even those who aren't new to the keto diet will probably learn something new, and that's not counting the awesome new recipes.
Meal plans and prep/grocery lists are included. So is nutritional and allergen information.
The author also has a popular blog and Instagram presence, where you can participate in fun motivational events like Squeaky Clean Keto Diet, which marries the elimination diet (like Whole 30) with a very clean approach to the ketogenic diet. It's more restrictive than the regular keto diet, but it's only for 30 days and you'll have the support of other people on the diet in her Facebook community. You can read more about this here.
Some recipes include:
- Cream Cheese Noodles
- Keto Breadcrumbs
- Easy Chicken Bone Broth
- Snickerdoodle Crepes
- Savory Chorizo Breakfast Bowl
- Korean BBQ Beef Wraps
- Pepperoni Pizza Meatloaf
- Creamy Lobster Risotto
- Cheesy Cauliflower Grits
- Triple Chocolate Cheesecake
- Keto Cocktails!
-
4. Keto Instant Pot: 130+ Healthy Low-Carb Recipes for Your Electric Pressure Cooker or Slow CookerPros:
Cons:
- Includes suggestions for Instant Pot extras to make keto cooking easier
- Use all the settings on your IP
- Instructions for high pressure AND slow cooker
- The book doesn't seem like it was edited very well. There are some typos and some nutrition information is off.
- Recipes aren't necessarily high in fat
- Some recipes are designed for 4 qt, some for 6 ct
The Instant Pot is this year's "It" product. And last year's. And even the year before that.
It's POPULAR right now and with good reason: it's so easy to make so many delicious things in record time! I use mine at least once a week to make soups, chilis, veggies, and tons of things that you can find in this well-liked cookbook.
Another book by Maria Emmerich, this one dives into recipes for your instant pot with high pressure and slow cooking options for each recipe. (Sometimes, you just want to set it and forget it. Speed not required. I'm looking at you, lazy Sundays.)
Think Asian pulled pork, Lemon Ricotta Torte, Crab-Stuffed mushrooms, Buffalo meatballs, homemade root beer. All keto friendly.
Not only is Maria a wellness expert in nutrition, she is also an expert in exercise physiology and the founder of keto-adapted.com. She specializes in the connection between food and how it makes us feel, inside and out. She applies this knowledge to her recipes.
Some recipes include:
- Crustless Quiche Lorraine
- Pumpkin Coffee Cake
- Mexican Meatballs
- Ham and Cauliflower Au Gratin
- French Onion Casserole and Soup
- Reuben Soup
- Mocha Pot Roast
- Asian Orange Short Ribs
- Melt in Your Mouth Pork Belly
- Chicken Cacciatore
- Whitefish Poached in Garlic Cream Sauce
- Creme Brule
Find more Keto Instant Pot: 130+ Healthy Low-Carb Recipes information and reviews here.
-
5. The 30-Day Ketogenic Cleanse: Reset Your Metabolism with 160 Tasty Whole-Food Recipes & Meal Plans by Maria EmmerichPrice: $19.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 30 day meal plans/Whole 30 meal plans to kick-start ketosis, plus shopping lists
- Lists of approved keto foods and foods that hold people back from ketosis
- Recommendations for supplements to help heal from poor eating habits
- Some may find the cleanse to have "too much cooking" -- it's time consuming.
- Requires special keto/paleo ingredients
- First recipes are heavy on the eggs
The first 30 days of keto are by far the most challenging. As your body transitions into burning fat (ketones), sugar cravings still exist and if you're new to keto, you may get bored of eating the same foods over and over again. The 30-Day Ketogenic Cleanse exists to help you tackle the 30-day obstacle and keep you feeling great all the way through.
Just because you can be eating bacon, steak and cheese for every meal, doesn't mean you should be. Learn how to have a heathy keto diet.
You won't be starving yourself on this cleanse. You'll just be eating whole food recipes - dairy, nut, and alcohol-free - that are filling, satisfying, and keep cravings at bay.
This more-than-a-cookbook is one of the best keto cookbooks out there. It's a guide to healing the body from the inside out. Reset your metabolism, lose weight, regain health, and increase your energy. All through food.
Some recipes include:
- Eggs Florentine with Basil Hollandaise Sauce
- Reuben Pork Chops
- Greek Avgolemono
- Tom Ka Gai (Thai Coconut Chicken)
- Hot and Sour Pork Ball Soup
- Chicken Neapolitan
- Mushroom soup
- Rosti
Find more The 30-Day Ketogenic Cleanse: Reset Your Metabolism information and reviews here.
The ketogenic diet is an extremely carb restricted diet -- usually under 20 grams a day. Keto-ers get their fill from moderate amounts of protein and enough fat to keep them full. Not only is it an excellent way to lose weight quickly, but it's been scientifically proven to be profoundly helpful in the treatment of epilepsy, as well as cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and other neurological diseases. It's even shown to help with skin diseases like acne and psoriasis.
Your body's preferred method of fuel is glucose. Glucose comes from carbohydrates. When you drastically limit your carb intake, your body is forced to feed off its second favorite method of fuel: fat. In this case, it's the fat that's stored on your body.
This is how people lose weight quickly on the keto diet. Your body essentially eats its own fat (ketones) for fuel.
Now that you know how it works, these keto cookbooks bring a whole and healthy approach to the diet... but don't worry, there's still bacon and heavy cream. Just in moderation!
Want more?
5 Best Keto Supplements: Your Ultimate Buying Guide (2019)
5 Best Pre Workout Supplements (2019)
10 Best Weight Loss Supplements: Compare, Buy & Save (2019)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.