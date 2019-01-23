5 Best Keto Supplements: Your Ultimate Buying Guide (2019)

Every keto dieter will tell you the same thing: Keto makes me feel amazing! You forget you even like carbs! Bread is actually kinda gross!
(I wouldn’t believe the last one except I said it myself once.)
Over the past few years, the keto diet – a very low carb diet – has become mainstream with its ability to lose fat quickly. Essentially, since you are depriving your body of its preferred source of energy (carbs, re: glucose), your body eats its own fat (re: ketones), which is its second favorite form of energy.
Neat, right?
While there is no alternative to a keto diet with good proteins, fibrous carbs and enough good fat to keep you full, sometimes supplements can help.
Read more about ketosis and supplements at the bottom of this article.
Here are our favorite keto supplements in 2019!
1. Electrolyte Capsules by Keto VitalsPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value for price
- Eliminate keto flu & brain fog
- Elevates mood and sound sleep
- Small amount of potassium, as required by the FDA
- Pills are pretty large
- There is a small amount of rice flour in these capsules but nothing that should make any impact on your body/diet.
Electrolytes are, in my opinion as a former keto-er, the absolute best thing you can supplement on the keto diet.
Keto Vitals covers all the basics to stop or lessen the keto flu. Eliminate your leg cramps (arguably the worst) and other cramps in your body that come with starting keto, Atkins, or any low carb/carnivore diet. It does this by providing you with high doses of electrolytes: sodium, magnesium, potassium and calcium to balance your body on the low carb diet.
There are 120 servings per bottle, which makes this
Take this supplement to:
- Increase energy levels
- Elevate mood
- Stop muscle cramps
- Sleep better
Find more Electrolyte Capsules by Keto Vitals information and reviews here.
-
2. Keto Core Daily Multivitamin with Minerals & Probiotics by KetolabsPrice: $29.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Electrolytes, probiotics, vitamins, minerals
- Smaller than some other keto supplements
- 100% money-back guarantee
- Big pills for some
- Expensive compared to alternative options
- Not an allergy friendly facility
While keto flu is a huge factor in the beginning stages, the diet itself tends to suppress your hunger and sometimes you forget to eat. This is because fat and protein is much more filling than carbs and keeps you fuller, longer.
This helps counter that and gives you the nutrition you need throughout the day. There are more natural and chelated nutrients, more probiotics, more vitamin D and more ALA in the Ketocore vitamins compared to a regular multivitamin because you aren't getting as many vitamins from natural sources.
This multivitamin is great to keep your energy up and level if you're skimping out on nutrition from food, which can be hard to get on a low carb diet if you aren't a huge veggie lover.
Keto Core also promotes ketone production and lays the foundation for a healthy weight-loss diet.
And yes, the multivitamin does include some electrolytes to prevent muscle cramping, but not as many as Keto Vitals.
- Supports Immunity, Anti-Inflammation, Energy, Anti-Aging, Brain, Heart Health, and Anti-Stress.
This brand makes a whole line of products that are very well received. You can browse their other keto products here.
Find more Keto Core Daily Multi w/ Minerals & Probiotics information and reviews here.
-
3. White Kidney Bean Extract – 100% Pure Carb Blocker and Fat Absorber for Weight Loss by Double Dragon OrganicsPrice: $16.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Supports weight loss by blocking the breakdown of starches
- Works really well for a lot of people to curb hunger and lose weight
- All natural supplement with no unnecessary filler ingredients
- Contains tiny amounts of rice flour, but will not take you out of keto.
- May not be vegan.
- While it's technically 100% white kidney bean extract, there are some other necessary ingredients. Those include vegetarian capsules, microcrystalline cellulose, rice flour, and magnesium sterate.
While you should still stick to a low carb diet to achieve and stay in ketosis, carb blockers seem to work well for a lot of people. White kidney bean extract is a powerful natural carbohydrate blocker. Carb blockers work by preventing the absorption of starches, carbs and even fats. It helps them pass through your body without breaking down and releasing sugar and fat.
White Kidney Bean Extract does so by inhibiting an enzyme known as alpha-amylase, which is the enzyme responsible for breaking down starches.This also effectively suppresses appetite and reduces hunger.
I chose this supplement over others because it's made in a FDA/GMP certified facility in the US and third-party tested for purity.
For what it's worth, this supplement is in my Amazon shopping cart right now.
Find more White Kidney Bean Extract - 100% Pure Carb Blocker information and reviews here.
-
4. Keto Digestive Enzymes Plus Prebiotics & Probiotics 1000mgPrice: $10.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Serving size is only 1 pill
- Supports upset stomachs for healthy digestion
- 100% money-back guarantee
- For adults only - 18+
- For best results, it should be taken 20-30 minutes before eating. That could be inconvenient for some.
- n/a
Keto can cause an upset stomach in people who aren't used to the diet. It may be helpful to supplement with digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics. Luckily, this has everything you need! Enjoy the enhanced energy and ease up any digestion issues by taking some digestive enzymes.
Find more Keto Digestive Enzymes Plus Prebiotics & Probiotics information and reviews here.
-
5. CLA Softgels 1000mg by BulkSupplementsPrice: $19.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- CLA is one of the most widely-studied best weight loss supplements
- Lab tested for verification & guaranteed purity
- Burns fat & increases muscle mass by increasing metabolic rate
- CLA should not be taken all the time for weight loss. Please don’t take it for more than 3 months at a time.
- The suggested dosage is 3-6 pills per day and they are pretty large.
- Not vegan, if it matters to you.
Conjugated Linoleic Acid, more commonly known as CLA, is an Omega-6 fatty acid that’s derived from safflower oil. It’s a popular weight loss supplement for one reason: it works well for a lot of people. It helps support overall health by reducing inflammation as a powerful antioxidant. Antioxidants very effectively reduce free radical damage which can lead to signs of disease and aging.
Lots of research suggests that CLA may curb appetite, improve metabolism, burn fat and help increase muscle tone. CLA can be taken as a dietary or pre-workout supplement and could be a great addition if you are on the keto diet for weight loss.
Find more CLA Softgels 1000mg by BulkSupplements information and reviews here.
Supplements are especially great at the beginning of your keto adventure. The Keto Flu happens to nearly everyone, even if they don't know what it's called. But that's essentially what it feels like: you are lethargic, you feel sick, and I remember specifically all of my muscles aching like crazy, especially the backs of my legs.
This is your body adapting to ketosis, which is what it's called when your body is burning fat for energy instead of glucose.
Those wise enough to know what's happening to them (you!) will supplement with electrolytes and lots of water. Electrolytes are at the top of the list for keto supplements because they replenish you with sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which your body will suddenly find itself lacking.
A therapeutic dose of potassium doesn't come in over-the-counter pill form, so for this one, you're going to have to do some healthy eating. (Avocados! Spinach!) You can read why here, but the end result is the FDA limits OTC potassium supplements (including multivitamins) to less than 100mg, or only 2% of the recommended 4,700mg dietary intake.
On a different vein, people following the keto diet will typically eat 20 or fewer carbs a day, although some people can go up to 50 grams a day without falling out of ketosis. YMMV. All bodies are different.
The keto diet is a really great and quick way to lose weight while still eating bacon, cheese and steak. It may be important to note that while these foods ARE keto friendly, so is chicken with fresh spices cooked in coconut oil and a fresh salad with creamy dressing and strawberries.
Eating low carb - regardless of the food, even if you ate a plate of bacon for every meal - will, scientifically, help you lose weight. But if you want to be healthy too, eat healthily and supplement!
Warning! Don't buy into any product promising to put you into ketosis within an hour. Any pill or drink that allows you to eat a normal diet while still being in ketosis and losing weight is lying to you.
Many of the reviews you see on Amazon for products like these are fake, according to ReviewMeta.com.
Don't fall for the propaganda that's aimed directly at people looking for the easy way out.
