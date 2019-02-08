15 Best Keto Snacks on Amazon: Your Ultimate List (2019)

One of the best things about the keto diet is the fact that you never have to be starving.
A ketogenic diet is a diet exceptionally low in carbohydrates. Carbs are the one food group that doesn’t keep you full for very long. When you all but eliminate carbs (glucose) from your diet, you’ll notice that you are staying satiated for much longer throughout the day.
But sometimes… you just wanna snack.
The healthiest keto snacks come in veggie form — carrot and celery sticks, broccoli florets, sliced bell pepper dipped in cream cheese, ranch dip, or avocado dip. (Smoothly blend 1 avocado, oil, 2-3 cloves of garlic, salt, pepper and lime juice for one of the best veggie dips ever. Ever.)
But fresh veggies aren’t always readily available. Sometimes you need something to grab on-the-go and you aren’t a meal-prepper.
If you are an Amazon shopper, however, you’re in luck. These keto snacks are great grab-and-go foods when you just can’t wait until the next meal.
Julian Bakery Paleo Thin Crackers (Salt-Pepper) (Organic)(Low Carb)(Grain-Free)(Gluten-Free)
At 70 calories and 5 net carbs per 6 cracker serving, these crackers can be the base of a filling lunch or snack with meats and cheeses. This brings some crunch back into your keto diet. Made with organic blanched almonds, organic seeds, and organic cassava flour.
Moon Cheese 2 OZ, Pack of Three, Assortment (Gouda, Pepper Jack, and Cheddar), 100% Cheese and Gluten Free
Think cheese balls except entirely made of cheese, no carbs, and no questionable ingredients.
No refrigeration required.
Lowrey’s Bacon Curls Microwave Pork Rinds (Chicharrones), Original, 1.75 Ounce (Pack of 18)
Only one carb per serving, but addicting like popcorn. Be careful! At 10 grams of protein per serving,
Organic Cacao Nibs, 1 lb Bag by Viva Naturals
Are you looking for a healthy and natural substitute for chocolate? Cacao nibs are your answer. These beans provide elegant chocolate aroma and taste, without the bitterness traditionally found in raw cacao. Cacao also contains Theobromine, which is a natural stimulant. Try some nibs in place of grabbing an afternoon cup of coffee.
Organic Sunflower Seeds by Food to Live (Raw, Kernels, No Shell, Kosher, Bulk) — 4 Pounds
If you're not allergic, nuts and seeds can be a huge part of your keto diet. Not only are they filling, but sunflower seeds provide you with essential minerals, vitamin E, proteins, and dietary fiber. These ones are pesticide-free and non-GMO. Serving size is about one handful.
You can even make this into a low carb pesto sauce. Try Food to Live's recipe by blending these ingredients:
3.5 oz garlic (wild)
3 tablespoons sunflower seeds
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon lemon juice
3 tablespoons olive oil
Tillamook Country Smoker Zero Sugar Black Pepper Beef Jerky
Available in Black Pepper and Original, but I recommend the Black Pepper. Tastes amazing.
Bonus: Olli Salamini Sampler 4 Pack mmmm.
Power Bites High Protein Cookies, Non GMO, Gluten Free Keto Snacks – Chocolate Chip Cookies, 3 Oz (Pack of 8) by Bite Fuel
Whey protein is arguably the best tasting protein out there, so it's no surprise that this keto snack with 18 grams of protein is really delicious. They're also full of healthy fats so it's perfect for a high-fat diet. Soft & chewy!
Shrewd Food Brickoven Pizza Keto Protein Crisps | High Protein, Low Carb, Gluten Free Snacks | Real Cheese, No Artificial Flavors | Soy Free, Peanut Free (8-Pack of .74oz Bags)
Thankfully, pizza is one of those foods that translates into a low carb meal pretty nicely. With crusts that can range from zucchini to cauliflower to almond flour to cheese, we can still have our pizza and keto too.
But that's not to say we still don't want healthy pizza as a snack. We do. So this exists and it's very popular.
Also try their Sriracha Cheddar flavor!
Gluten Free Toasted Coconut Chips, Lightly Salted, Unsweetened, 3.17oz Bag, 1 Count by DANG
Who says you have to stop eating chips? Potatoes aren't the only chip base. DANG proves that coconuts make great chips, too. Enjoy these Thai coconut strips straight from the bag or add to a salad or smoothie bowl. 5 grams net carbs per serving.
Skinny 60% Cocoa Hot Chocolate (33 cups) | 20 Calories only, Low GI, High Protein, Low Sugar Diet Drink by NOMU
Do you miss hot chocolate on your keto diet? It doesn't have to be heavy cream, cocoa powder, and sweetener ... it can be just 20 calories! Promises to fill all your hot cocoa cravings.
Trader Joe’s Unsweetened Sunflower Seed Spread
Our Review
Sunflower seeds are great for keto!
Utz Pork Rinds, Original Flavor
Pork rinds are a basic keto crunch snack. Aside from taking the place of chips (pork rinds also go nicely with a french onion or sour cream dip), if you crush them up to a fine powder, you have yourself some low carb "bread crumbs".
ChocZero’s Keto Bark, Dark Chocolate Almonds with Sea Salt.
Chocolate lovers rejoice! Sweetened without sugar -- or chemically sugar substitutes -- this chocolate almond bark is a killer favorite in the keto world. It's sweetened exclusively with monk fruit, with no sugar alcohols that can cause an upset stomach. Only 2 net carbs per serving make these stone-ground cocoa bean almonds a perfect dessert.
Sugar Free Soft Caramels by Tom & Jenny’s
You don't need to give up candy! Chocolate caramels can be enjoyed on a keto diet with Tom & Jenny's creation. There's a ton of sugar alcohols in this one, though - 22 grams of them. If you are sensitive to sugar alcohols, they make kick you out of ketosis or cause an upset stomach. If you aren't... you're in luck!
Carbquik Baking Biscuit Mix (48oz)
Carbquik is pretty famous in the low-carb world for replicating favorite high carb meals. Make biscuits... or pizza, pancakes, breading, pretzels, waffles, bread, crepes... or cheesy biscuits, or dark chocolate chip biscuits...
The possibilities are only limited by your creativity or your Google sleuthing skills.
Each biscuit has 2 net carbs.
Keto Fat Bomb Snacks, Peanut Butter Cup, 17 Grams, 14 Pack Box by SlimFast Keto
Reeces peanut butter cups are NOT a thing of the past with these keto fat bombs! Zero sugar, full of coconut oil MCTs, and peanut butter. What more can you want?
Better Than Coffee Energy Bars – French Roast
Better than coffee in a bar! One whole bar contains 8 net carbs, so it's a little high but it may fit into your keto diet, especially if you only eat half a bar. (Start with 1/2 bar if you are sensitive to caffeine.)