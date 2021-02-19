13 Best Body Wipes to Use After Your Workout (Updated!)

Sometimes you just want to freshen up, but you don’t have time to hit the shower, or maybe there isn’t one available. If you’re someone who likes to catch a midday workout, or you’re an outdoorsy sort who travels the back roads of life, time for and availability of a soap and water wash can be minimal. That shouldn’t mean you can’t get clean. That’s when the best body wipes can be your new BFFs.

To be clear, we’re not talking those sweet little baby wipes, because most grownups don’t really want to smell like a baby’s behind. Nope. We’re talking about dirt removing, sweat-busting, stink killing body wipes that leave you feeling freakishly fresh from head to toe. And, as a rule, these body wipes are a lot larger (some are almost towel size!) than those tiny baby booty wipes.

These wipes are great for more than just athletic types though. If you’re stuck with spit baths post surgery, or you’re caring for someone who can no longer bathe themselves, body cleansing wipes can be a lifesaver. They’re gentle, thorough, and leave skin feeling soft and moisturized, as well as leaving you or your patient feeling clean and refreshed.

Depending on your circumstances, there are lots of different wipes that can match your specific needs. Planning a backwoods adventure? Get the ones made of natural materials, with a limited scent profile, that will quickly biodegrade. If you’re just doing a quick post-workout wipe up, a minty fresh or mentholated wipe is a plus. For elder care, a soft foamy wipe infused with no-rinse soap is a perfect choice.

Whichever wipes you choose, dirt, sweat, and stink simply don’t stand a chance.