13 Best Body Wipes to Use After Your Workout (Updated!)

Sometimes you just want to freshen up, but you don’t have time to hit the shower, or maybe there isn’t one available. If you’re someone who likes to catch a midday workout, or you’re an outdoorsy sort who travels the back roads of life, time for and availability of a soap and water wash can be minimal. That shouldn’t mean you can’t get clean. That’s when the best body wipes can be your new BFFs.
To be clear, we’re not talking those sweet little baby wipes, because most grownups don’t really want to smell like a baby’s behind. Nope. We’re talking about dirt removing, sweat-busting, stink killing body wipes that leave you feeling freakishly fresh from head to toe. And, as a rule, these body wipes are a lot larger (some are almost towel size!) than those tiny baby booty wipes.
These wipes are great for more than just athletic types though. If you’re stuck with spit baths post surgery, or you’re caring for someone who can no longer bathe themselves, body cleansing wipes can be a lifesaver. They’re gentle, thorough, and leave skin feeling soft and moisturized, as well as leaving you or your patient feeling clean and refreshed.
Depending on your circumstances, there are lots of different wipes that can match your specific needs. Planning a backwoods adventure? Get the ones made of natural materials, with a limited scent profile, that will quickly biodegrade. If you’re just doing a quick post-workout wipe up, a minty fresh or mentholated wipe is a plus. For elder care, a soft foamy wipe infused with no-rinse soap is a perfect choice.
Whichever wipes you choose, dirt, sweat, and stink simply don’t stand a chance.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.60 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $25.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $18.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.75 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.29 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $9.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. White Towel Lemon Scented Moist Cotton TowelPrice: $39.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 100 percent biodegradable cotton
- Three different scents and three size options as well
- Microwave and wipe warmer friendly
- Not as moist as some
- Scent is very light
- Some packing issues reported
There’s really not a more refreshing scent for a quick wipedown than lemon, and these 100 percent biodegradable cotton towelettes deliver just the right amount of moist. They are microwave safe, which means you can give them a quick nuke and wash with a warm cloth. We also like the fact that they come in three different sizes – 8 x 8 inches, 9 x 9 inches, and 10 x 10 inches.
These 100 percent cotton cloth body wipes come in a big box of 50, so you’re getting a lot of cleansing power for the price. You can also get these towelettes in lavender scent or unscented, depending on your preference. If you’re into fruity scents, you might love the peach-mango towelettes.
Find more White Towel Lemon Scented Moist Cotton Towel information and reviews here.
-
2. Alcala Deodorizing Body Wipes – Pure Bamboo with Tea Tree OilPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large size means you'll only need one
- Infused with tea tree oil, chamomile and aloe vera
- Naturally antibacterial to eliminate body odor
- Made with 100 percent bamboo cloth so they biodegrade
- Per wipe price more expensive than some
- Not as moist as some others
- Tea tree scent doesn't come through
These 100 percent pure bamboo wipes make it easy to wipe away sweat and odor, even after a strenuous workout. Infused with natural tea tree oil, they eliminate body odor, fight sweat produced acne and deodorize your skin, leaving you feeling cool and clean, even if you don’t have time for a post-workout shower.
Bamboo makes them durable, and the extra-large size means you’ll only need one for a thorough clean-up. They’re also enriched with aloe vera and calming chamomile, along with tea tree oil, to moisturize and pamper your skin, plus they fight bacteria, often the cause of body odors. In fact, even medical experts agree on the benefits of tea tree oil.
Because they’re biodegradable, you don’t have to worry about them sitting for years in the landfill. Always a plus.
These body wipes are perfect for travel, and those unanticipated flight delays or layovers. Get them in a pack of 30, which brings the per wipe cost down to less than a dollar each.
Find more Alcala Deodorizing Tea Tree Oil Body Wipes information and reviews here.
-
3. Oars + Alps Cooling + Cleansing WipesPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Caffeine refreshes tired skin
- Arctic blue ice crystals revive and exfoliate
- Huge list of skin loving botanical ingredients
- Amazon #1 New Release
- Awfully darned spendy
- Smaller size than many
- Takes two to cleanse your whole body
If you’ve got your heart set on a refreshing body wipe, this cleansing wipe from OARS + ALPS takes the cake. It’ll kick you into full gear after the most grueling workout with caffeine to soothe tired skin on one side and Arctic Blue Ice crystals on the other. These cool your body down post-workout, and remove sweat, dirt and any stinky stuff too.
Suitable for all skin types, these refreshing wipes have a whole host of skin-pampering ingredients including aloe vera juice and extract, apple extract, cucumber extract, ginseng extract, and green and white tea extracts to fight free radical damage. With even more botanical magic than we can mention here, suffice it to say, you’ll feel great about using these wipes on your whole body for a thoroughly reviving experience.
They’re hypoallergenic, vegan and cruelty-free, which always earns points in our book. Plus they not only cleanse, but they also help exfoliate your skin so it looks brighter and more vibrant. This box contains 14 individually wrapped wipes, so toss some in your gym bag, purse, back pocket or car, for a quick refresh after any heated exchange or as a wake-up call before the cocktail hour.
Find more Oars + Alps Cooling + Cleansing Wipes information and reviews here.
-
4. Venture WipesPrice: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural fibers make them soft but durable for scrubbing
- Infused with ingredients that are good for your skin
- 300% larger than your average baby wipe
- They can be rinsed and reused
- Not as moist as some
- Another thing to pack out while you're in the wilderness
- Didn't kill everyone's BO
These Venture body wipes are awesome because they are nice and big. At 12 x 12 inches (that’s a full square foot!) they’re bigger than most, which means these wipes can easily tackle anyone’s dirt and sweat, from a muddy kid to a big burly dude. It reduces odor with antibacterial tea tree essential oil, which also gives this wipe a super refreshing (and kind of manly) scent.
Made from naturally derived fibers, these are completely biodegradable and sustainable. Double bonus. They’re also infused with vitamin E and skin soothing aloe vera, which along with that anti-microbial tea tree oil means they’ll help to fight acne. They’re great for camping as well as your trips to the gym, and with their righteous list of natural ingredients, they also help to fight infection, keeping athlete’s foot at bay. Did we mention they’re really big?
-
5. HyperGo Fitness Full Body WipesPrice: $14.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One of the largest in this category
- Fresh and invigorating mint scent
- Fight sweat driven acne
- Leaves skin soft not sticky
- Mint scent is overpowering to some
- A bit on the dry side
- Not as convenient as individually wrapped wipes
It’s easy to grab and cleanse after your workout with these fitness wipes. Toss the resealable package into your gym bag, and you’ll get 20 big 12 x12 inch wipes that get rid of smelly sweat and stinky feet in no time. These large wipes are made with 100 percent naturally biodegradable fibers, and they’re infused with aloe, mint, oatmeal and vitamin E, to leave your skin smooth and smelling sweet.
Their fresh, minty scent will leave you feeling invigorated even after the most intense workout, hike or bike trip. And because they don’t leave you feeling sticky or tacky, you can slip back into your workwear in a flash. They’re hypoallergenic and antibacterial so they fight sweat driven acne, which is a big plus.
Just in case all that minty freshness isn’t what you’re looking for, HyperGo also makes these soft and durable body wipes in an unscented variety too.
Find more HyperGo Fitness Wipes information and reviews here.
-
6. Herban Essentials Assorted Essential Oil TowlettesPrice: $16.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Essential oils kill germs and deliver aromatherapy benefits as well as cleansing
- Big pack with five different scent options to boost your mood
- Very gentle and non-drying on your skin
- Individually wrapped wipes stay fresh longer
- Cost per wipe is high
- Not as large as some others
- Scents seem medicinal to some
Perfect for your post-yoga wipedown, these essential oil towelettes give you a reviving dose of essential oil aromatherapy while killing germs and body odor. Better yet, they do it without using alcohol or harsh chemicals that can dry out your skin. This pack of 20 body wipes comes in five different scents – orange, lemon, lavender, peppermint and eucalyptus.
Even if you’re not super sweaty, these sweet towelettes can give you the benefits of a quickie aromatherapy treatment to help relieve stress and tension, tack a headache, or help you drift off to sleep with ease. You’ll love that they come individually wrapped, so they’re simple to toss in your gym bag, purse or pocket for a quick clean up anywhere you go.
Once you’ve tried the combo pack, you can purchase these wipes in your favorite scent for different uses. Herban Essentials also makes essential oil infused pet towelettes in case your pooch is a little on the stinky side. They also make Yoga Wipes specifically for disinfecting your yoga mat, and your hands after class.
Essential oils can be especially helpful for clearing up pesky skin issues. If you’re struggling with acne, tea tree oils soaps can help to clear up that as well as eliminate fungal infections like jock itch and athlete’s foot.
Find more Herban Essentials Assorted Essential Oil Towlettes information and reviews here.
-
7. Goodwipes Hygiene Wipes (2 Pack)Price: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nice extra-large size
- They're super soft and smell terrific
- Paraben and alcohol free
- Biodegradable means they're great for camping and hiking
- More expensive than many
- Not as moist as some
- Thinner than others
When I first got a couple boxes of these body wipes from the nice folks at Goodwipes about a year ago, I thought they were crazy big. Since I work from a home office, I’m always free to grab a shower after working out. But when I took these body wipes camping, where national forests notoriously lack much water, they were a life (or at least image) saver. With temps that ranged into the upper 90s, saying I was a hot mess after hiking and riding my mountain bike would be an understatement.
I always love companies that have a great sense of humor, and the packaging on these wipes make you laugh. It’s also awesome that they’re 100 percent biodegradable, which is perfect when you’re out in the wilderness. These wipes are infused with natural tea tree oil, peppermint and aloe. My spouse liked their manly cedar and sage scent too. They didn’t leave our skin feeling sticky or greasy, and I loved the fact that my wipes were scented with lavender.
At 9.5 x 11.5 inches, they really are big enough that you can do your whole body and potty, yet they won’t be too dry by the time you’re finished.
Find more Goodwipes Hygiene Wipes information and reviews here.
-
8. YUNI Beauty Shower SheetsPrice: $14.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fights sweat driven acne with antibacterial neem extract
- Refreshing and energizing
- Cleans your whole body with a single sheet
- Amazon's Choice
- Can feel somewhat sticky after use
- Scent isn't everyone's favorite
- Among the more expensive in this category
These alcohol-free wipes contain neem, one of our favorite organic and natural antibacterial agents. That means they’re going to fight odor as well as sweat and dirt. They also feature refreshing peppermint and citrus to leave you and your skin feeling completely re-energized after your workout. This box of individually wrapped body wipes contains 12, so keep a few in the glove box, your bike pack, or anywhere else you think you might need a quick cleanup.
These body wipes also contain green tea extract, known to fight free radical damage and the signs of premature aging. Oversized and moist, these shower sheets are completely compostable, vegan and cruelty-free. Their natural aroma is subtle and pleasing for a post-workout refresher. These popular body wipes are well-rated and get the nod as Amazon’s Choice.
If you simply can’t feel clean without a few bubbles, you might want to try YUNI Beauty Flash Bath No Rinse Body Cleansing Foam that deodorizes and leaves absolutely no residue.
Find more YUNI Beauty Shower Sheets information and reviews here.
-
9. DUDE Quick Shower Body WipesPrice: $8.29Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Larger than a washcloth with ample cleansing moisture
- Unscented cleansing formula is hypoallergenic
- Never leaves your skin feeling sticky
- Great for ladies, not just dudes
- Wipe is smaller than some
- On the expensive side
- While unscented, they have a weird scent
Now the folks who came up with the quintessential fanny wipe for guys have followed up with their DUDE quick shower wipes. Produced to replace a full shower, these man-sized wipes are unscented, hypo-allergenic and infused with moisturizing aloe. They’ll leave you clean from stern to stem, including all the guy parts in between. Natural plant extracts help to fight bacteria and sweaty odors.
These wipes never leave your skin feeling sticky, and you’ll dry to a smooth feel. They’re nice and thick, so they feel cushy against your skin, and they’re moist enough to get the job done, without being too wet. Bigger than a standard washcloth, they’re great in your gym bag, glove box, or wherever else you might run the risk of a sweaty situation.
These are a bit more on the expensive end, with a pack of ten costing $7.99, but you can get the price down by purchasing larger packages. DUDE wipes face wipes are a great option if you just need a quick refresher prior to dinner and cocktails. Naturally, you can also get the original DUDE flushable wet wipes for your backside, for those days when you have an incident at the office and can’t jump in the shower.
Find more DUDE Quick Shower Body Wipes information and reviews here.
-
10. Scrubzz Disposable No Rinse Bathing WipesPrice: $8.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes a rinse free lather with just a tiny amount of water
- Soft sponge is very gentle on the skin
- More affordable than most
- Perfect for post-surgery use
- Can dry a bit tacky
- Overly sudsy
- Sponge isn't very durable
This unique disposable sponge is just what the doctor (or your personal trainer) ordered. Perfect for post-surgery patients, this nifty little sponge lathers up with a few drops of water, to cleanse, refresh and deodorize. Hypoallergenic and pH balanced, you can clean without worry of irritation or breakouts. Once you’ve lathered up, you simply towel off without the need to rise.
While this is a bit different than many of the other cleansing wipes we’ve tested, it’s a satisfactory alternative when showers simply aren’t a possibility. Plus these little cleansing sponges are super affordable, with a box of 25 at less than ten bucks. Unlike the others, you can even use them to shampoo your hair. And once your skin dries, you won’t feel any sticky residue afterward.
These gentle sponges are a really great option if you’re taking care of an elderly person who can manage the full tub experience as they’re soft on the skin and can be used with warm water for bed baths.
Find more Scrubzz Disposable No Rinse Bathing Wipes information and reviews here.
-
11. Shower Pill Body Cleansing WipesPros:
Cons:
- Kills 99.9 percent of germs
- Four times thicker than a baby wipe so they're durable and soft
- Infused with skin soothing witch hazel and aloe vera
- Heat, light and weather resistant packaging
- Among the more expensive
- Marketed exclusively to men for some reason
- Smaller size than many
These cleansing wipes, formulated especially with men in mind, are proven to kill 99.9 percent of all germs. That means they’re ideal for the aggressive outdoor sportsman who often ends the day with cuts and scrapes that can easily get infected. These wipes leave your skin feeling clean and fresh, as well as moisturized. And, we can’t help but think they’d be equally good for outdoorsy women who face the same circumstances.
Thick and cushy, these wipes eliminate body odors and dry without residue. They are infused with aloe vera and vitamin E, to leave your skin soft and smooth. They also have one of our favorite toner ingredients, witch hazel, which is good for soothing just about any kind of skin abrasion.
While lots of wipes are individually packaged, these are made specifically to resist extremes of light and temperature, so no matter when you grab one, you can be sure it’s fresh. And because they are four times thicker than a standard baby wipe, you can count on them being soft on your skin.
Find more Shower Pill Body Cleansing Wipes information and reviews here.
-
12. Surviveware Biodegradable Wet WipesPrice: $9.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- #1 Amazon Best Seller
- They biodegrade in just 28 days
- Large pack for a reasonable price
- Naturally pH balanced so they're gentle enough for babies
- Tough on dirt and stinky sweat
- Not as thick as some others
- Package doesn't reseal very well
- They could be a bit bigger
Vitamin E and aloe enriched, these large body wipes get extra points for being super fast to biodegrade in the outdoors, with just a 28 day disintegration time. That’s fast. Hypoallergenic and alcohol-free, they’re naturally pH balanced, so it’s safe to use them even on your tender bits without worry.
They’re great for tiny babies, bodybuilders and anyone who likes to play hard and sweat hard. They’re especially highly rated by hikers and campers for their durability and biodegrading time. With 32 wipes in a pack, for less than nine bucks, they’re also super affordable, although we do wish they came in a better package, because this one doesn’t seal particularly well.
Find more Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes information and reviews here.
-
13. Best Buy: NorthShore Supreme Heavy-Duty Quilted WipesPros:
Cons:
- Oversize cloths are thick and durable
- Textured finish mimics a washrag to clean better
- Non-drying and alcohol-free
- Super affordable
- Package often dispenses more than one at a time
- Has a bit of an odd scent for an unscented cloth
- Texture can seem rough on delicate skin
Big and fluffy, these extra large wipes measure up at 9 x 13 inches. They feature a quilted washcloth design, which makes them super efficient at cleaning up dirt, sweat and whatever else needs a little scrubbing, but their tensile strength keeps them from tearing in the process. These wipes are infused with skin soothing aloe vera and one of our fave natural antimicrobial herbs, calendula flower.
Gentle on the skin, NorthShore wipes are alcohol-free, hypoallergenic and fragrance-free. The big resealable pack of 50 wipes is a great buy at less than ten bucks.
Find more NorthShore Supreme Heavy-Duty Quilted Wipes information and reviews here.
See Also:
- Best Natural & Organic Face Washes
- Best Olive Oil Soaps
- Best Goat Milk Soaps
- Best Body Wash for Acne
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.